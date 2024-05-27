Teremok Coffee at Bothwell 601 East 14th Street
601 East 14th Street
Sedalia, MO 65301
Coffee & Drinks
Coffee
- Flat White$4.19+
Espresso with steamed milk with little to no foam.
- Cortado$3.49
2 oz of espresso with 2oz of steamed milk.
- Traditional Macchoato$3.25
2oz of espresso with 2oz of foam. Hot.
- Cafe Au Lait$2.90+Out of stock
Café au lait is a coffee drink made with strong drip coffee and steamed milk.
- Iced Shaken Espresso$5.70+
A Shaken Espresso is a chilled, Frothy, Iced coffee drink that originated in Italy. Espresso shots are shaken with flavor and ice with a splash of milk or cream.
- Frappe$5.69+
A frappe is a blended iced coffee drink. Espresso Shots with soft serve blended with whip.
- Latte$3.99+
A latte is a coffee drink made with espresso and steamed or Iced milk.
- Espresso Double Shot$2.89
Two fluid ounces of espresso. With an option to have club soda served on the side when ordered in-house.
- Cold Brew$4.25+
Cold brew coffee is a type of coffee that is brewed with cold water and steeped for 18 hours.
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75+
A caramel macchiato is a coffee drink made with espresso, steamed milk, vanilla syrup, and caramel sauce. The espresso is poured on top of the milk, leaving a dark mark on top of the milk. The work “macchiato” means “marked” in Italian.
- Cappuccino$3.95+
A cappuccino is a coffee drink made from espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. Typically equal parts milk and Foam. The cappuccino is categorized by it’s airy, frothed milk topping.
- Drip Coffee$1.94+Out of stock
Medium roast Sedalia Blend. Brewed coffee is a Hot beverage made by pouring hot water over ground coffee beans.
- Americano$2.95+
An americano is a coffee drink made by combining espresso and water. Diluting the espresso, making it more palatable.
Signature Drinks
- Caramel Coconut White Espresso Coffee$4.27+Out of stock
- Brown Sugar Shaken Oat Milk Espresso$5.70+
Iced Shaken Espresso, with Cinnamon, Oat milk, breve, and brown sugar syrup.
- White Rose Breve Latte$5.89+
White Mocha, Vanilla, and Breve.
- White Pumpkin$5.35+Out of stock
Pumpkin, White Mocha, Cinnamon, and whip.
- White Chocolate Pistachio Latte$4.99+
White mocha sauce and pistachio syrup.
- Vanilla Cold Brew with Vanilla Cold Foam$5.25+
Vanilla, cold brew with a Vanilla Cold Foam.
- Toasted Marshmallow With Cold Foam$5.49+
Toasted Marshmallow, Vanilla, and a heavy cream cold foam .
- Tiramisu Latte With Cold Foam$4.49+
Vanilla latte with a mascarpone cold foam.
- Pumpkin Cold Brew$4.39+Out of stock
- Peppermint Bark Latte$4.89+Out of stock
- Oreo Latte With Cold Foam$5.50+
- Maple Vanilla Breve Latte$5.50+
- Maple Vanilla Cold Brew$5.00+
- Eggnog Latte$5.75+Out of stock
- Dirty Oat Milk Maple Chai$5.50+
- Crème Brûlée Latte$5.25+
- Cinnamon Cookie Cold Brew With Cold Foam$5.00+
- Caramel Oat Praline Latte$5.84+Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin Latte$5.00+
- Blackberry Latte$5.40
- Black Sugar Oat Milk Latte With Cold Foam$5.00+Out of stock
- Biscoff Oat Latte With Cold Foam$5.40+Out of stock
- Honey Latte$5.50
Not Coffee
Matcha
Grab-n-Go
Kid's Menu
- Tea$2.79+
- White Milk$1.75+
- Italian Soda$4.49+
- Chocolate Milk$2.99+
- Lavender Dragon Lemonade$3.95
- Frozen Lemonade$3.59+
- Frosted Lemonade$3.99+
- Fresh Lemonade$3.79+
- Honest Apple Juice$1.50
- Bursting Boba$6.25
Popping boba filled with fruit juice.
- Cookies Milkshake$4.25+Out of stock
Food
Bagel
Food
- Salmon Bagel$10.85Out of stock
Everything Bagel, Cream cheese, Cold Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, cracked black pepper.
- European Sandwich$8.75Out of stock
Vesper Bread, Mayo, Salami or bologna, Rossiyskiy cheese, cucumber, salt/pepper.
- Double Egg Bites$4.95
Eggs, Bacon, chives, cottage cheese, Cheddar Cheese, cracked black pepper.
- Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Tortilla, Sriracha Mayo, Eggs, Bacon, Piknik cheese.
- Breakfast Bagel$10.99Out of stock
Asiago Bagel, Sriracha Mayo, Bacon, Teremok Bacon Egg-bite, Pepper jack cheese, Tomato.
- BLT Sandwich$9.89Out of stock
Wheat Toast, Mayo, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
- Avocado Toast$9.24Out of stock
Wheat Toast, Mayo, Sliced Avovcado, Teremok everything seasoning.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
