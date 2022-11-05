Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
1,325 Reviews
$$
124 N Wayne Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soup, Starters and Sides
Minestrone Soup
Avec Dates
Medjool dates stuffed with chorizo and wrapped in Benton's bacon. served with tomato-piquillo pepper vinaigrette.
Chicken Escarole Soup
carrots, celery, fennel, pecorino, egg, rich chicken broth
A Fresh Whole Baguette
A whole French baguette, it's a wonderful accompaniment for any cheese and charcuterie purchases, or just, you know, fresh bread.
Garlic Bread
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and parsley. Image include cheese and sauce add on.
Tomato Meatball Soup
Flemish style carrot-tomato with fricadelles (pork and veal meatballs).
Bunny Bites
Breaded rabbit loin with spicy carrot dipping sauce. Our version of chicken fingers. add $2 for Thai Ginger or Buffalo Style.
Fricadelles
Flemish style pork and veal meatballs, glazed in brown beer and chervil with bread.
Scallop Brochette
Wood grilled, bacon wrapped scallops with lemon-horseradish aioli.
Escargot
Snails sautéed in butter, shallot, garlic, white wine, parsley and chervil, served with grilled toast points.
Disco Frites
Pomme frites baked with melted brie, mornay sauce, and worcestershire demi glace. Served with ketchup.
Brussels Sprouts
Pan seared with butter, bacon, and shallots.
Crispy Artichokes
Cornmeal and rice flour dusted, marinated long stem artichoke hearts, lemon-caper aioli.
Mozzarella Bites
Narragansett mozzarella, panko breaded and fried. Served with our marinara.
Pomme Frites
Hand cut, twice fried potatoes served with our remoulade.
Side of Wood Grilled Asparagus
Wood grilled local asparagus spears with extra virgin olive oil.
Side of Roasted Potatoes
Our locally harvested potatoes roasted with butter and finished with fresh parsley.
Side of Risotto Cakes (2)
Two crispy fried parmesan risotto cakes.
Side of Gurkensalat
Cucumber, onion and dill salad.
Side of Potato Pancakes
Side of Sauerkraut
Salads
Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, radish, chervil-shallot vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, grana padano cheese, croutons.
Rucola Salad
Baby arugula, grana padano cheese, lemon, extra virigin olive oil.
Big Bean
Gigante white beans, wood grilled asparagus, artichoke hearts, and piquillo peppers served warm over garlic crostini with aged balsamic vinegar.
Duck Salad
Sliced duck breast, poached cherries, honey goat cheese, mixed lettuce, citrus vinaigrette.
Chèvre Chaud Salad
Warm goat's milk brie melted atop a crostini with honey, apples, pecans, baby arugula, and thyme vinaigrette.
Falafel and Kale Salad
Local kale, lemon-tahini dressing, red cabbage, pickled peppers, sumac onions, and sesame seeds topped with tzatziki.
Red Beet Salad
Mixed greens, lightly pickled roasted red beets, feta cheese, and crushed marcona almonds with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Pastas
Autumn Gnocchi
ricotta gnocchi with roasted delicata squash, gooseberries, pecans, sage-brown butter and a touch of cream
Emiliani
Fusilli pasta with prosciutto, mushroom, basil pesto, crème fraîche.
Roasted Spaghetti Squash
Not pasta, but gluten free spaghetti squash with Swiss chard, sun chokes, hazelnuts, and brown butter.
Gnocchi Sorrentino
Ricotta gnocchi, marinara, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
Bolognese
Penne pasta in a traditional pork, beef, and veal ragu simmered with tomatoes and herbs.
Vegan Bolognese
Fusilli pasta with stewed tomatoes, red and black lentils, mushrooms and tempeh create this hearty, comforting, and vegan friendly dish.
Gamberetti
Linguini with sautéed shrimp, fresh tomato, arugula, oil, garlic, white wine.
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy panko breaded chicken breast cutlet topped with mozzarella and served with linguini tossed with filet tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic.
Penne Al Forno
Penne pasta baked with hot sausage, mushrooms, roasted garlic, marinara, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.
Plain Pasta
Your choice of pasta tossed with your choice of sauce. Choose wisely.
Sandwiches
Elmer J. Fudd Burger
rabbit burger patty with Big Hill apple-ginger chutney and arugula on a toasted brioche bun. served with greens.
Shrimp Po'Boy
wood grilled and creole spiced shrimp on a long roll with gem lettuce, tomato, pickles and our remoulade. served with greens
Durum Kebab
A lavash wrap rolled with our homemade falafel, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, sumac-onions, pickled peppers, lemon-tahini and tzatziki.
Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken thigh, Birchrun Hills pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, toasted brioche bun, classic potato chips. A true southern classic from a bunch of northerners.
Croque Madame
Brioche toasted with comte cheese, ham, mornay sauce, and a fried egg. Served with a small green salad.
Cubano Sandwich
Smoked pork, ham, comte cheese, pickles, mustard, ciabatta bread. Served with a small green salad.
Benton's L.T.
Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on brioche toast. Served with a small green salad.
Quack
Sliced duck breast, arugula, prosciutto, tart cherry vinaigrette. Served with a small green salad.
Prime Burger
Our own unique blend of ground, USDA Prime steak. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion, and a green side salad. For pickup and delivery, meat continues to cook in the container. We will do our best to match your temperature but they will vary.