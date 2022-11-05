Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

1,325 Reviews

$$

124 N Wayne Ave

Wayne, PA 19087

Order Again

Popular Items

Emiliani

Soup, Starters and Sides

Snails sautéed with butter, shallots, garlic, white wine, parsley and chervil served with grilled toast points

Minestrone Soup

$9.00

Avec Dates

$14.00

Medjool dates stuffed with chorizo and wrapped in Benton's bacon. served with tomato-piquillo pepper vinaigrette.

Chicken Escarole Soup

$9.00

carrots, celery, fennel, pecorino, egg, rich chicken broth

A Fresh Whole Baguette

$4.75

A whole French baguette, it's a wonderful accompaniment for any cheese and charcuterie purchases, or just, you know, fresh bread.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and parsley. Image include cheese and sauce add on.

Tomato Meatball Soup

$9.00

Flemish style carrot-tomato with fricadelles (pork and veal meatballs).

Bunny Bites

$16.50

Breaded rabbit loin with spicy carrot dipping sauce. Our version of chicken fingers. add $2 for Thai Ginger or Buffalo Style.

Fricadelles

$13.50

Flemish style pork and veal meatballs, glazed in brown beer and chervil with bread.

Scallop Brochette

$18.00

Wood grilled, bacon wrapped scallops with lemon-horseradish aioli.

Escargot

$15.50

Snails sautéed in butter, shallot, garlic, white wine, parsley and chervil, served with grilled toast points.

Disco Frites

$16.00

Pomme frites baked with melted brie, mornay sauce, and worcestershire demi glace. Served with ketchup.

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Pan seared with butter, bacon, and shallots.

Crispy Artichokes

$14.00

Cornmeal and rice flour dusted, marinated long stem artichoke hearts, lemon-caper aioli.

Mozzarella Bites

$14.00

Narragansett mozzarella, panko breaded and fried. Served with our marinara.

Pomme Frites

$7.50

Hand cut, twice fried potatoes served with our remoulade.

Side of Wood Grilled Asparagus

$11.00

Wood grilled local asparagus spears with extra virgin olive oil.

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$8.50

Our locally harvested potatoes roasted with butter and finished with fresh parsley.

Side of Risotto Cakes (2)

$7.00

Two crispy fried parmesan risotto cakes.

Side of Gurkensalat

$7.00

Cucumber, onion and dill salad.

Side of Potato Pancakes

$7.00

Side of Sauerkraut

$7.00

Salads

Green Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomato, carrot, cucumber, radish, chervil-shallot vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine hearts, grana padano cheese, croutons.

Rucola Salad

$11.00

Baby arugula, grana padano cheese, lemon, extra virigin olive oil.

Big Bean

$15.00

Gigante white beans, wood grilled asparagus, artichoke hearts, and piquillo peppers served warm over garlic crostini with aged balsamic vinegar.

Duck Salad

$21.00

Sliced duck breast, poached cherries, honey goat cheese, mixed lettuce, citrus vinaigrette.

Chèvre Chaud Salad

$18.50

Warm goat's milk brie melted atop a crostini with honey, apples, pecans, baby arugula, and thyme vinaigrette.

Falafel and Kale Salad

$17.50

Local kale, lemon-tahini dressing, red cabbage, pickled peppers, sumac onions, and sesame seeds topped with tzatziki.

Red Beet Salad

$17.50

Mixed greens, lightly pickled roasted red beets, feta cheese, and crushed marcona almonds with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Pastas

Autumn Gnocchi

$24.00

ricotta gnocchi with roasted delicata squash, gooseberries, pecans, sage-brown butter and a touch of cream

Emiliani

$22.00

Fusilli pasta with prosciutto, mushroom, basil pesto, crème fraîche.

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

$19.00

Not pasta, but gluten free spaghetti squash with Swiss chard, sun chokes, hazelnuts, and brown butter.

Gnocchi Sorrentino

$21.00

Ricotta gnocchi, marinara, fresh mozzarella, and basil.

Bolognese

$23.00

Penne pasta in a traditional pork, beef, and veal ragu simmered with tomatoes and herbs.

Vegan Bolognese

$21.00

Fusilli pasta with stewed tomatoes, red and black lentils, mushrooms and tempeh create this hearty, comforting, and vegan friendly dish.

Gamberetti

$26.00

Linguini with sautéed shrimp, fresh tomato, arugula, oil, garlic, white wine.

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

Crispy panko breaded chicken breast cutlet topped with mozzarella and served with linguini tossed with filet tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic.

Penne Al Forno

$24.00

Penne pasta baked with hot sausage, mushrooms, roasted garlic, marinara, ricotta cheese and mozzarella.

Plain Pasta

$10.00

Your choice of pasta tossed with your choice of sauce. Choose wisely.

Sandwiches

Elmer J. Fudd Burger

$21.00

rabbit burger patty with Big Hill apple-ginger chutney and arugula on a toasted brioche bun. served with greens.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.00

wood grilled and creole spiced shrimp on a long roll with gem lettuce, tomato, pickles and our remoulade. served with greens

Durum Kebab

$17.00

A lavash wrap rolled with our homemade falafel, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, sumac-onions, pickled peppers, lemon-tahini and tzatziki.

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken thigh, Birchrun Hills pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, toasted brioche bun, classic potato chips. A true southern classic from a bunch of northerners.

Croque Madame

$17.00

Brioche toasted with comte cheese, ham, mornay sauce, and a fried egg. Served with a small green salad.

Cubano Sandwich

$17.25

Smoked pork, ham, comte cheese, pickles, mustard, ciabatta bread. Served with a small green salad.

Benton's L.T.

$16.50

Hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on brioche toast. Served with a small green salad.

Quack

$18.00

Sliced duck breast, arugula, prosciutto, tart cherry vinaigrette. Served with a small green salad.

Prime Burger

$15.00

Our own unique blend of ground, USDA Prime steak. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion, and a green side salad. For pickup and delivery, meat continues to cook in the container. We will do our best to match your temperature but they will vary.

Entree

Pozole Verde

$18.00
Schlactplatte

Schlactplatte

$31.00

Three wood grilled sausages (Bauernwurst, Bockwurst an