Teresa's Italian Eatery

149 South Main Street

Middleton, MA 01949

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Teresa's Trio
Chicken Parmigiano

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$13.00

Flatbread Topped With Marinated Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Baby Arugula

Burrata

$18.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Vine-Ripened Tomatoes, Arugula, Homemade Crostini, Xv Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Homemade Marinara

Calamari

$16.00

Tossed With Hot Cherry Peppers, Served With Asiago And Marinara Dipping Sauces

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.00

Rolled With Spinach, Ricotta And Parmesan Cheese, Topped With Homemade Marinara

Fried Raviolis

$12.00

Mozzarella Fritto

$15.00

Hand-Breaded And Fried, Topped With Fresh Basil And Homemade Marinara

Mussels

$17.00

Sautéed In Your Choice Of Garlic White Wine Or Homemade Marinara Sauce

Sampler

$19.00

Toasted Ravioli, Fried Zucchini, Mozzarella & Calamari, Asiago & Marinara Dipping Sauces

Arancini

$14.00

Rice Ball Stuffed With Provolone And Seasoned Ground Beef, Topped With Homemade Marinara

Signature Meatballs

$16.00

Brick Oven Baked Meatballs With Mozzarella Cheese, Whipped Ricotta & Basil Pesto

Gluten Free Bread for 2

$2.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$20.00

Hearts Of Romaine, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Marinated Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Red Onion, Deli Meats, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Warm Brick Oven-Roasted Tuscan Vegetables

Caesar

$12.00

Hearts Of Romaine, Toasted Croutons, Parmesan, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Apple Gorgonzola

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Granny Smith Apples, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Candied Peanuts, House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caprese

$13.00

Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze

Baby Arugula Salad

$13.00

Shaved Parmesan, Cherry Tomatoes, S Shaved Red Onion, Lemon Olive Oil Dressing

House Salad

$12.00

Oceano E Grill

Steak Tips

$29.00

Marinated In Our House-Made Sweet Barbecue Sauce, Choice Of 2 Sides

Mixed Grill

$28.00

Marinated Steak Tips, Boneless Chicken Breast, Italian Sausage, Choice Of 2 Sides

Baked Haddock

$25.00

Lightly Seasoned, Homemade Bread Crumbs, Choice Of 2 Sides

Haddock Piccata

$27.00

Baked Haddock Topped With Artichokes, Capers And Mushrooms In A Light White Wine Sauce With Choice Of Pasta

Salmon

$29.00

Roasted Tomato And Basil Risotto, Red Pepper Vinaigrette

Pork Chop

$29.00

Center-Cut, Bone-In, Red Vinegar Peppers And Roasted Potatoes

2 Pork Chops

$35.00

Center-Cut, Bone-In, Red Vinegar Peppers And Roasted Potatoes

Teresa's Chicken

$25.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Topped With Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Glaze And Choice Of One Side

Salmon w/ 2 sides

$29.00

Classics and Specialties

Bolognese

$25.00

Homemade-Style Ragu With Blend Of Pork, Beef And Veal Blend, Your Choice Of Pasta

Carbonara

$25.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon And Ham, Tossed With Your Choice Of Pasta In A Fresh Cream, Butter, Egg And Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Chicken Broccoli Ziti

$24.00

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Sautéed With Ham & Mushrooms In Sweet Marsala Wine With Your Choice Of Pasta

Chicken Parmigiano

$25.00

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

Artichoke, Capers & Mushrooms In Lemon White Wine Sauce, Choice Of Pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.00

Sautéed With Fresh Sage, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Baked With Prosciutto Di Parma & Provolone Cheese, Choice Of Pasta

Dinner Pasta

$16.00

Eggplant Parmigiano

$23.00

Frutti Di Mare

$35.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari And Scallops Sautéed With Tomatoes & Basil In A Light Tomato Or Fra Diavolo Sauce, Choice Of Pasta

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$23.00

Potato Gnocchi In A Light Tomato Sauce With Basil And Melted Fresh Mozzarella

House-Made Ravioli

$18.00

Cheese-Filled, Teresa's Famous Marinara Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$31.00

Sherry Tomato Cream Lobster Sauce, Fresh Baby Spinach

Penne Vodka

$25.00

Sautéed Chicken, Onions And Tomatoes In Spicy Tomato Vodka Cream Sauce

Pollo Milanese

$23.00

Panko Crusted Chicken, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Citrus Aioli, Shaved Parmesan

Pollo Milano

$24.00

Panko Crusted Chicken Breast, Light Tomato Cream Sauce, Choice Of Pasta

Sausage Rabe Fusilli

$25.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Sautéed In Oil & Garlic, Tossed With Fresh Fusilli Pasta, White Wine Parmesan Sauce

Short Rib Pappardelle

$28.00

Slow-Braised Short Rib, Spinach, Wild Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Touch Of Cream, Fresh Pappardelle Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Garlic & Olive Oil Sauce, Choice Of Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$22.00

Stuffed Shells

$18.00

Three Herbed Ricotta Stuffed Shells Topped With Teresa's Famous Marinara Sauce

Teresa's Trio

$26.00

Two Large Stuffed Shells, Two Handmade Meatballs And A Chicken Cutlet, Topped With House Made Marinara And Melted Mozzarella

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Sautéed With Ham & Mushrooms In Sweet Marsala Wine With Your Choice Of Pasta

Veal Parmigiano

$28.00

Veal Piccata

$28.00

Artichoke, Capers & Mushrooms In Lemon White Wine Sauce, Choice Of Pasta

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.00

Sautéed With Fresh Sage, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Baked With Prosciutto Di Parma & Provolone Cheese, Choice Of Pasta

Sides

Parmesan Risotto

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side House

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Tuscan Vegetables

$8.00

Garlic Broccoli

$6.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

1 Meatball

$3.50

2 Meatballs

$5.00

1 Sausage

$5.00

Side Sauce

$2.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella and house made tomato sauce

Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella and basil

Bianco Pizza

$23.00

Four cheeses (Fontina, Parmesan, Ricotta, Mozzarella) and olive oil

Primavera Pizza

$23.00

Roasted zucchini, summer squash, peppers, onions, mozzarella, red sauce

Sausage Rabe Pizza

$24.00

Sausages, roasted red peppers, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, red sauce

Scampi Pizza

$24.00

Choice of chicken or shrimp, spinach, mozzarella, creamy alfredo sauce

Molto Meat Pizza

$25.00

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatball, mozzarella, red sauce

Abbruzzi Pizza

$24.00

Sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, mozzarella, ricotta, red sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Buffalo chicken fingers, sliced cherry peppers, blue cheese dressing, buffalo sauce

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

Bruschetta Pizza

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
