Teresita’s Street Food Mobile

N Westwood Blvd

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Food

Street Tacos

$12.00

Torta

$11.00

Sopes

$4.00

Tacos Rojos

$12.00

Elote

$4.00

Burrito California

$13.00

Papitas Locas

$11.00

Fajitas Nachos

$11.00

Chicken, Cheese, & Rice

$11.00

Queso Dip

$6.00

QuesaBirrias

$14.00

Fruit Cup

$6.00

Quesadilla Santa Fe

$11.00

Sides

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tortilla

$1.50

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican street food from the region of San Luis Potosi!

N Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Teresita’s Street Food image
Teresita’s Street Food image
Teresita’s Street Food image

