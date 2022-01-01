Italian
Salad
Seafood
Terilli's Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Welcome to Terillis Online Ordering. Order any of your Terillis Favorites and we will get it ready for pickup.
Location
2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
No Reviews
2815 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Simply Fondue Dallas - 2108 Greenville Ave
4.5 • 2,041
2108 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant