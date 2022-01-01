Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Salad
Seafood

Terilli's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2815 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Lasagna
Chicken Terilli
Calamari Fritti

Italchos

Italian Nachos

$9.00

Crispy Handmade Pizza Chips w Family Red Sauce & Terilli's Cheese Blend

Bruschetta

Classic Bruschetta

$9.50

Pomodori Tomatoes

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Chicken, Basil Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes, & Goat Cheese

Steak & Gorgonzola

$14.50

Steak, Gorgonzola, & Red Onions

Roma Tomato & Prosciutto

$14.00

Crispy Prosciutto, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Feta Cheese & Truffle Oil

Appetizers

Crab Claws (Half: $24.95 Full: $49.95)

$24.95Out of stock

Sauteed in White WIne Garlic Butter (Limited)

Calamari Fritti

$12.90

Served with Family Red Sauce

Mussels Marinara

$11.90

Sauteed in Garlic White Wine & Marinara

Escargot Terilli

$11.00

Artichokes, Roasted Red Pepper, & Green Onion Garlic White Wine

Spinach & Artichoke Spalmare

$11.90

Spinach & Artichoke spread with melted Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$12.00

Grilled & Served with Lemon Chive Cream

Calacini

$12.90

Calamari Sauteed with Pepperoncinii, Green Onion, & White Wine Garlic Butter

Steak or Chicken Skewers (2 or 3 Skewers)

$10.50

Artichokes, Roasted Red Pepper, & Green Onion Garlic White Wine

Warm Brie

$12.90

Served with Apples, Red Grapes, Basil, Red Grapes, & Baked Garlic Bread

Overn Roasted Garlic

$11.00

Virgin Olive Oil, TX Goat Cheese. Served with Sweet Basil, Red Grapes & Garilic Bread

Meatballs Marinara

$10.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Cream of Jalapeno

$9.00

Ministrone

$9.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce with Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese with Classic Caesar Dressing

Italian Salad

$13.50

Romaine Lettuce with Hearts of Palm, Roma Tomates, Black & Green Olive. Shallot Vinaigrette.

Walnut Salad

$13.50

Peppery Arugula & Radicchio with TX Goat Cheese, Strawberries, & Toasted Walnuts. Vinaigrette

Mozzarella & Roma Tomato Salad

$12.00

Mozzarella & Roma Tomatoes w/ Roasted Pine Nuts, Red Onions, Basil Pesto, Arugula, Olive Oil

Warm Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad

$13.50

Sliced Grilled Chickern over Shell Pasta, Green Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper Dressing

Spinach Salad

$13.50

Crispy Proscuttio, Goat Cheese, Green Apple, Onion & Warm Cider Vinaigrette

Club Salad

$15.00

Spinach topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Shallot Vinaigrette

Insalata Di Mare

$18.50

Spinach, Avocado, Green Onion, Tomato, Celery, with Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Gorgonzola Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Roma Tomatos, & Applewood Smoked Bacon Creamy Dressing

Greek Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Shallot Vinaigrette

Pasta Specialties

Chicken Terilli

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Provolone Cheese on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta. Choice of Sauce.

Meat Lasagna

$19.50

Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Italian Sausage, Slow Roasted Brisket, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Family Red Sauce. Italian Sausage & Meatball.

Vegatable Lasagna

$17.00

Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Spinach, Zucchini, Squash, Basil, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara Sauce

Terilli's Chicken Scampi

$23.00

Chicken Sauteed in Garlic Butter w/ Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Buerre Blanc

Terilli's Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic Butter w/ Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Buerre Blanc

Lobster Fettuccini

$34.00

Grilled Lobster Tail over Fettuccini w/ Spinach & Artichoke Hearts in Champagne Cream

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Spinach Fettuccini tossed in Parmesan Cheese

Pasta & Meatballs

$18.50

Large Serving of Angel Hair Pasta & Italian Meatballs in Family Red Sauce

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Thighs on a bed of Linguini w/ Tomatoes & Spinach in Parmesan Cream

Sausage & Peppers Tortellini

$15.00

Cheese Tortellini w/ Italian Sausage, Red & Green Peppers in Light Tomato Cream

Smoked Chicken Ravioli

$21.00

Tomatoes, Artichokes & Basil in Light Tomatoe Cream

Spinach Ricotta Ravioli

$17.00

In Walunut Cream

Terilli's Marsalas

$18.80

Lightly Breaded Chicken or Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Marsala Wine Sauce

Terilli's Parmesan

$18.80

Lightly Breaded Chicken or Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Family Red Sauce

Threee Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Ravioli filled w/ Parmesan, Ricotta, & Mozzarealla Cheese with your choice Sauce

Penne with Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Penne Pasta w/ Grilled Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomatos, Artichoke Hearts, Sweet Basil & Roasted Garlic Cloves in Spicy Garlic Olive Oil

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Angel Hair Pasta tossed w/ Zucchini, Carrots, & Squash w/ your Choice of Sauce

Capellini Di Angelo

$32.00

Jumbo Shrimp & Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Sauteed in Garlic White Wine Butter w/ Peas & Angel Hair Pasta in Parmesan Cream

Terilli's Picattas

$18.80

Lightly Breaded Chicken or Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Butter

Chicken Fettuccine

$21.00

Spinach Fettuccine with Chicken and Parmesan Cream Sauce

Shrimp Fettuccine

$23.00

Spinach Fettuccine with Shrimp and Parmesan Cream

Grilled Specialites

Steak & Lobster

$59.00

Prime Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail served w/ Grilled Red Onion & White Truffle Butter

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$29.00

Marinated in Garlic Lime Olive Oil & Served w'/ Tuaca Butter & Pomodori

Roasted Pork Osso Bucco

$29.00

Tender Roasted Pork Shank w/ Garlic Red Wine Demi-Glace served w/ Grilled Tomatoes

Pan Seared Bass

$44.95Out of stock

Chilean Sea Bass w/ Lemon Chive Cream

Tom Landry Special

$25.00

Chicken Breast topped w/ Roasted Red Peppers & Texas Goat Cheese over Ancho Chilli Pepper Sauce

Orange & Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$27.00

Atlantic Salmon w/ Citrus Beurre Blanc

8 oz. Prime Filet Mignon

$39.90

Prime Bacon Wrapped Filet with Gorgonzola Cream & Grilled Red Onion

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Cheese Bread

$8.00

House Salad

$6.00

Italian Rice

$7.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Dessert

Xango Cheesecake

$10.00

Filo Wrapped Cheesecake, fried & rolled in Cinnamon Sugar w/ Amaretto & Whipped Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$7.00

Strawberries w/ Amaretto Whipped Cream

Frangelico Fan

$9.00

Creamy Egg Custard w/ Frangelico Liquer

Godiva Dream

$12.50

Vanilla Gelato w/ Godiva White Choclate Liqueur

Tiramisu

$10.00

Layers of Mascarpone, Vanilla Lady Fingers, Cinnamon, & Espresso Liquer

Chocolate Seduction Cake

$9.00

Rich Devil's Food Cake w/ Fudge Frosting

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

With a Graham Cracker Crust

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to Terillis Online Ordering. Order any of your Terillis Favorites and we will get it ready for pickup.

Website

Location

2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

Gallery
Terilli's Restaurant image
Terilli's Restaurant image
Terilli's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2815 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Lakewood
orange star4.7 • 3,758
1904 Abrams Parkway Dallas, TX 75214
View restaurantnext
The Loon Bar and Grill
orange star4.2 • 247
3028 N. Hall St. Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Dive Coastal
orange star4.5 • 31
3404 Rankin St Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Dakota's Steakhouse - Downtown Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
600 North Akard Street Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen - Dallas, TX
orange star4.2 • 2,897
5420 Ross Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Simply Fondue Dallas - 2108 Greenville Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,041
2108 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,118
2104 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Lake Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Victory Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
East Dallas
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston