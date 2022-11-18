Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Salad
Seafood

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar 2815 Greenville Avenue

No reviews yet

2815 Greenville Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

1 lb Crab Claws

$49.95

Sauteed in White WIne Garlic Butter (Limited)

1/2 lb Crab Claws

$24.95

Sauteed in White WIne Garlic Butter (Limited)

2 Steak Skewers

$15.00

Artichokes, Roasted Red Pepper, & Green Onion Garlic White Wine

2 Chicken Skewers

$10.50

Artichokes, Roasted Red Pepper, & Green Onion Garlic White Wine

Calacini

$15.00

Calamari Sauteed with Pepperoncinii, Green Onion, & White Wine Garlic Butter

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Served with Family Red Sauce

Escargot Terilli

$12.25

Artichokes, Roasted Red Pepper, & Green Onion Garlic White Wine

Meatballs Marinara

$13.00

Cioppino

$15.00

Mussels, Calamari, Crab Claws, and Shrimp in a Herb Tomato Broth

Oven Roasted Garlic

$15.00

Virgin Olive Oil, TX Goat Cheese. Served with Sweet Basil, Red Grapes & Garilic Bread

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$13.00

Grilled & Served with Lemon Chive Cream

Spinach and Artichoke Spalmare

$12.25

Spinach & Artichoke spread with melted Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese

Warm Brie

$15.00

Served with Apples, Red Grapes, Basil, Red Grapes, & Baked Garlic Bread

Bruschetta

Chicken Pesto Bruschetta

$12.00

Chicken, Basil Pesto, Sun Dried Tomatoes, & Goat Cheese

Classic Bruschetta

$9.50

Pomodori Tomatoes

Roma Tomato & Prosciutto Bruschetta

$14.00

Crispy Prosciutto, Arugula, Roma Tomato, Feta Cheese & Truffle Oil

Steak and Gorgonzola Bruschetta

$15.00

Steak, Gorgonzola, & Red Onions

Dolce

Chocolate Seduction Cake

$13.00

Frangelico Flan

$12.00Out of stock

Creamy Egg Custard w/ Frangelico Liquer

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

With a Graham Cracker Crust

Strawberries & Cream

$10.00

Strawberries w/ Amaretto Whipped Cream

Tiramisu

$13.00

Layers of Mascarpone, Vanilla Lady Fingers, Cinnamon, & Espresso Liquer

Xango Cheesecake

$11.00

Filo Wrapped Cheesecake, fried & rolled in Cinnamon Sugar w/ Amaretto & Whipped Cream

Specialties

8 oz Prime FIlet Mignon

$52.00

Prime Bacon Wrapped Filet with Gorgonzola Cream & Grilled Red Onion

Rosemary Shrimp Skewers

$29.50

Marinated in Garlic Lime Olive Oil & Served w'/ Tuaca Butter & Pomodori

Orange & Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$37.00

Atlantic Salmon w/ Citrus Beurre Blanc

Pan Seared Sea Bass

$44.95

Chilean Sea Bass w/ Lemon Chive Cream

Roasted Pork Osso Bucco

$31.00

Tender Roasted Pork Shank w/ Garlic Red Wine Demi-Glace served w/ Grilled Tomatoes

Steak & Lobster

$69.00

Prime Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail served w/ Grilled Red Onion & White Truffle Butter

Tom Landry Special

$27.00

Chicken Breast topped w/ Roasted Red Peppers & Texas Goat Cheese over Ancho Chilli Pepper Sauce

Italchos

Cheese Italchos

$9.00

Crispy Handmade Pizza Chips w Family Red Sauce & Terilli's Cheese Blend

Pasta Specialties

Meat Lasagna

$21.00

Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Italian Sausage, Slow Roasted Brisket, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Family Red Sauce. Italian Sausage & Meatball.

Chicken Terilli

$23.00

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Provolone Cheese on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta. Choice of Sauce.

Pasta & Meatballs

$21.25

Large Serving of Angel Hair Pasta & Italian Meatballs in Family Red Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.25

Fettuccini tossed in Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Fett

$21.25

Fettuccine with Chicken and Parmesan Cream Sauce

Shrimp Fettucinne

$23.00

Fettuccine with Shrimp and Parmesan Cream

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Butter

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Marsala Wine Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Family Red Sauce

Chicken Primavera

$23.25

Angel Hair Pasta tossed w/ Zucchini, Carrots, & Squash w/ your Choice of Sauce

Chicken Scampi

$23.25

Chicken Sauteed in Garlic Butter w/ Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Buerre Blanc

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

$21.00

Grilled Chicken Thighs on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta w/ Tomatoes & Spinach in Parmesan Cream

Lobster Fettuccini

$36.00

Grilled Lobster Tail over Fettuccini w/ Spinach & Artichoke Hearts in Champagne Cream

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

Angel Hair Pasta tossed w/ Zucchini, Carrots, & Squash w/ your Choice of Sauce

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Penne Pasta w/ Grilled Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomatos, Artichoke Hearts, Sweet Basil & Roasted Garlic Cloves in Spicy Garlic Olive Oil

Sausage and Peppers Tortellini

$21.00

Cheese Tortellini w/ Italian Sausage, Red & Green Peppers in Light Tomato Cream

Shrimp Primavera

$25.00

Angel Hair Pasta tossed w/ Zucchini, Carrots, & Squash w/ your Choice of Sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic Butter w/ Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Buerre Blanc

Angel

$36.00

Jumbo Shrimp & Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Sauteed in Garlic White Wine Butter w/ Peas & Angel Hair Pasta in Parmesan Cream

Smoked Chicken Ravioli

$23.00

Tomatoes, Artichokes & Basil in Light Tomatoe Cream

Spinach Ricotta Ravioli

$19.00

In Walnut Cream

Three Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Ravioli filled w/ Parmesan, Ricotta, & Mozzarealla Cheese with your choice Sauce

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Marsala Wine Sauce

Veal Parmesan

$25.00

Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Family Red Sauce

Veal Picatta

$25.00

Lightly Breaded Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Butter

Lobster Ravioli

$32.25

Salads

Small Salad

$7.00

House Salad with Shallot Vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce with Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese with Classic Caesar Dressing

Club Salad

$15.00

Spinach topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Shallot Vinaigrette

Gorgonzola Wedge Salad

$13.50

Iceberg Lettuce, Roma Tomatos, & Applewood Smoked Bacon Creamy Dressing

Crab Salad

$18.50

Avocado, Green Onion, Tomato, Cucumber with Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Onion, Feta Shallot Vinaigrette.

Large Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce with Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese with Classic Caesar Dressing

Mozzarella & Tomato Salad

$14.00

Mozzarella & Roma Tomatoes w/ Roasted Pine Nuts, Red Onions, Basil Pesto, Arugula, Olive Oil

Walnut Salad

$15.00

Peppery Arugula & Radicchio with TX Goat Cheese, Strawberries, & Toasted Walnuts. Vinaigrette

Sides

Side Sauce

$1.25

Rolls

Cheese Bread

$8.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Italian Rice

$7.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Soups

Bowl Cream of Jalapeño

$9.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Kids

Kids Italcho

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eclectic Italian Cuisine Offering Pasta Specialties, Steaks and Seafood. Family Owned and Operated for over 35 Years.

Location

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

Directions

