Italian
Salad
Seafood
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar 2815 Greenville Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eclectic Italian Cuisine Offering Pasta Specialties, Steaks and Seafood. Family Owned and Operated for over 35 Years.
Location
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Simply Fondue Dallas - 2108 Greenville Ave
4.5 • 2,041
2108 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant