Sushi & Japanese

Teriyaki Grill (Kennewick)

7600 W Clearwater Suite B

Kennewick, WA 99336

Popular Items

Dinner Chicken Teriyaki
Eggrolls
Lunch Chicken Teriyaki

Entrees

Lunch Chicken Teriyaki

$8.99
Dinner Chicken Teriyaki

$11.09

$11.09

Lunch Beef Teriyaki

$9.59

Dinner Beef Teriyaki

$12.09

Lunch Pork Teriyaki

$9.59

Dinner Pork Teriyaki

$12.09

Lunch Tofu Teriyaki

$8.99

Dinner Tofu Teriyaki

$11.09

Fresh Grilled Salmon Teriyaki

$15.99

Glazed Shrimp Teriyaki

$14.29

Chicken and Pork

$13.09

Chicken and Beef

$13.09

Beef and Pork

$13.89

Beef, Chicken and Pork

$14.09
$12.09

$12.09

$12.09

Beef and Gyoza

$12.89

Pork and Gyoza

$12.89
$12.89

$12.89

$12.89

Tonkatsu

$12.89
$12.89

$12.89

$12.89

Yakisoba

$12.89

$12.89

$12.89

Beef Yakisoba

$13.89

Pork Yakisoba

$13.89

Shrimp Yakisoba

$14.49

Vegetable Yakisoba

$12.29

Tofu Yakisoba

$12.89

Fried Rice

$12.89

$12.89

$12.89

Beef Fried Rice

$13.89

Pork Fried Rice

$12.89

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.09

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.99

Side Orders

$6.89+

$6.89+

$6.89+
$3.29

$3.29

$3.29
$10.99+

$10.99+

$10.99+

Steamed Rice

$2.49

Steamed Vegetables

$5.99

Chicken Ala Carte

$6.29

Beef Ala Carte

$7.09

Pork Ala Carte

$7.09

Yakisoba Noodles

$5.29

Rice and Vegetable Plate

$6.99

Salmon Ala Carte

$10.99

Chicken Katsu Ala Carte

$9.75

Tonkatsu Ala Carte

$9.75

Bulgogi Ala Carte

$9.75

Tofu Ala Carte

$6.29

Beverages

Fountain Soda (20 oz)

$2.09

Bottled Soda and Juice

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.49

Kids Soda (12 Oz)

$0.99

Soups and Salads

Miso

$2.99

Udon

$9.89
Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.29Out of stock
$10.09Out of stock

$10.09Out of stock

$10.09Out of stock

Monday Special

Chicken & Beef

$11.29

Sauces

Teriyaki Sauce (2 oz)

$0.25

Chili Paste (1 oz)

$0.35Out of stock

Sriracha (1 oz)

$0.25Out of stock

Sweet and Sour (2 oz)

$0.25

Gyoza / Tempura Sauce (2 oz)

$0.25

Katsu Sauce (2 oz)

$0.25

Teriyaki Sauce (16 oz)

$4.29

Sweet & Sour (16 oz)

$4.29

Gyoza / Tempura Sauce (16 oz)

$4.29

Katsu Sauce (16 oz)

$4.29
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Teriyaki Grill (Kennewick) has been apart of the Tri-Cities community since 2006. We offer many gluten free options as well as vegan and vegetarian friendly options

7600 W Clearwater Suite B, Kennewick, WA 99336

