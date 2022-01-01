Sushi & Japanese
Teriyaki House W Broadway
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
We feature a contemporary, exhibition kitchen, allowing you to see Traditional Japanese Tappanyaki Cooking. The oriental ranges with high flame jet burners for wok-cooked dishes are used to quickly seal in natural flavors and juices without making food greasy.
Location
32 W Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127
Gallery
