Teriyaki House W Broadway

LUNCH

L1 - TERIYAKI CHICKEN (DARK MEAT)

$6.50

L2 - TERIYAKI CHICKEN (WHITE MEAT)

$7.50

L3 - TERIYAKI STEAK

$8.25

L4 - TERIYAKI SALMON

$8.25

L5 - CHICKEN WITH BROCCOLI

$7.50

L6 - BEEF WITH BROCCOLI

$8.00

L7 - BOURBON CHICKEN

$8.00

L8 - SHRIMP WITH MIXED VEGETABLE

$8.50

L9 - SZECHUAN SPICY CHICKEN

$8.00

L10 - ORANGE CHICKEN

$8.00

L11 - SZECHUAN SPICY TOFU

$7.50

L12 - EGG PLANT WITH GARLIC SAUCE

$7.50

L13 - KOREAN SPICY BEEF

$8.50

L14 - VEGETABLE LO MEIN

$6.50

L15 - VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$6.00

L5 - CHICKEN WITH BROCCOLI (copy)

$7.50

JAPANESE APPETIZERS

VEGETABLE GYOZA

$3.75

PORK GYOZA

$4.00

SHUMAI

$4.50

WASABI SHUMAI

$4.50

SPRING ROLL

$3.00

CRAB ROLL

$3.45

LOBSTER RANGOON

$5.00

POPCORN CHICKEN

$5.50

POPCORN SHRIMP

$6.50

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$5.50

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$5.75

EDAMAME

$5.25

GARDEN SALAD

$4.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.50

TOFU MISO SOUP

$2.50

TERIYAKI

DARK MEAT TERIYAKI

$9.50

WHITE MEAT TERIYAKI

$10.50

TERIYAKI STEAK

$11.00

TERIYAKI SEAFOOD

$11.00

TERIYAKI SALMON

$11.00

TERIYAKI VEGETABLE

$8.50

NOODLES

VEGETABLE UDON SOUP

$7.00

CHICKEN UDON SOUP

$8.00

BEEF UDON SOUP

$9.00

TEMPURA UDON SOUP

$9.00

VEGETABLE SOBA

$6.50

VEGETABLE UDON

$6.50

CHICKEN SOBA

$8.00

CHICKEN UDON

$8.00

BEEF SOBA

$8.50

BEEF UDON

$8.50

SHRIMP SOBA

$9.00

SHRIMP UDON

$9.00

MAKI

KAPPA MAKI

$4.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$4.50

KANI ROLL

$4.75

SAKE MAKI

$5.00

TEKKA MAKI

$5.25

HAMACHI MAKI

$6.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$5.25

VEGGIE ROLL

$5.25

SPICY AND CRUNCHY ROLL

$5.75

SPICY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$5.75

BOSTON ROLL

$6.25

ALASKA ROLL

$6.50

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$6.50

TUNA AND AVOCADO ROLL

$6.50

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$6.50

TUNA AND AVOCADO

$6.50

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$6.50

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$6.75

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$7.25

EEL ROLL

$7.75

SPIDER ROLL

$10.00

DRAGON ROLL

$10.25

SCORPION ROLL

$10.25

RAINBOW ROLL

$10.75

CHEF SPECIAL

$11.25

ALLIGATOR ROLL

$13.25

OCEAN SPECIAL ROLL

$13.25

MAKI-SUSHI COMBO

SALMON COMBO

$10.00

TUNA COMBO

$10.50

REGULAR SUSHI COMBO

$11.50

DELUXE SUSHI COMBO

$19.00

SASHIMI COMBO

$15.50

SUSHI AND SASHIMI COMBO

$19.50

SUPREME SUSHI AND SASHIMI COMBO

$29.00

MAKIMONO COMBO

$16.50

TUNA & SALMON CHIRASHI

$16.00

BY PIECE

MAGURO

$3.00

SAKE

$2.75

EBI

$2.00

KANIKAMA

$2.50

SPICY TUNA

$3.00

SPICY SALMON

$3.00

UNAGI

$3.25

IKURA

$3.25

TOBIKKO

$3.25

WASABI TOBIKKO

$3.25

HAMACHI

$3.25

TAMAGO

$2.00

INARI

$2.00

WOK

CHICKEN WRAP

$7.75

CHICKEN FINGERS (6 pcs)

$4.75

CHICKEN WINGS (6 pcs)

$5.50

BONELESS SPARERIBS

$4.75

SPRING ROLLS (2 pcs)

$3.00

CRAB RANGOON (4 pcs)

$3.45

SCALLION PAN

$3.75

ULTIMATE COMBO FOR TWO

$19.50

HOT AND SOUR SOUP

$3.00

VEGETABLE SOUP

$3.75

EGG DROP SOUP

$2.50

DUMPLING SOUP

$3.75

CHICKEN RICE SOUP

$4.00

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

$4.00

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$6.00

VEGETABLE LO MEIN

$6.00

PORK FRIED RICE

$6.50

PORK LO MEIN

$6.50

CHICKEN FIRED RICE

$6.50

CHICKEN LO MEIN

$6.50

BEEF FRIED RICE

$7.00

BEEF LO MEIN

$7.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$7.50

SHRIMP LO MEIN

$7.50

HOUSE FRIED RICE

$8.00

HOUSE LO MEIN

$8.00

STEAMED WHITE RICE

$2.25

STEAMED NATURAL BROWN RICE

$3.00

SUSHI RICE

$3.25

CHICKEN WITH BROCCOLI

$9.00

CHICKEN WITH SNOW PEAS

$9.00

CHICKEN WITH STRING BEANS

$9.00

CHICKEN WITH MIXED VEGETABLE

$9.00

CHICKEN WITH MUSHROOM

$9.50

BOURBON CHICKEN

$9.50

SESAME CHICKEN

$9.50

GENERAL TAO'S CHICKEN

$9.50

ORANGE FLAVORED CHICKEN

$9.50

COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN

$10.00

CHICKEN WITH BLACK PEPPER SAUCE

$10.00

CHICKEN WITH EGGPLANT

$10.00

KOREAN SPICY CHICKEN

$10.00

CHICKEN WITH STACY SAUCE

$10.00

BEEF W BROCCOLI

$10.00

BEEF W SNOW PEAS

$10.00

BEEF W STRING BEANS

$10.00

BEEF W MIXED VEG

$10.00

BEEF W MUSHROOM

$10.50

PEPPER STEAK

$10.50

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$10.50

BEEF W EGGPLANT

$11.00

BEEF WITH BLACK PEPPER SAUCE

$10.75

COCONUT CURRY BEEF

$11.00

KOREAN SPICY BEEF

$11.00

BEEF WITH STACY SAUCE

$11.00

SHRIMP W BROCCOLI

$11.00

SHRIMP W SNOW PEAS

$11.00

SHRIMP W STACY SAUCE

$11.50

SHRIMP W MIXED VEGETABLES

$11.00

SHRIMP WITH EGGPLANT

$11.50

SHRIMP W BLACK PEPPER SAUCE

$11.50

SZECHUAN SHRIMP W PEANUTS

$11.50

KOREAN SPICY SHRIMP

$11.50

WOK SAUTEED MIXED VEGGIES

$8.00

WOK STEAMED MIXED VEGGIES

$8.00

HOME STYLE TOFU

$8.50

SZECHUAN SPICY TOFU

$8.50

BROCCOLI W/GARLIC SAUCE

$8.50

EGGPLANT W/GARLIC SAUCE

$8.50

RICE BOWL

Served with steamed rice, brown rice or noodle (extra charge)

CHICKEN BOWL

$6.50

SPICY CHICKEN BOWL

$6.75

SUKIYAKI BOWL

$7.75

GRILLED SHRIMP BOWL

$8.00

GRILLED SALMON BOWL

$8.50

BBQ UNAGI (EEL) BOWL

$11.00

TEMPURA BOWL

$8.50

ORANGE CHICKEN BOWL

$8.00

SZECHUAN CHICKEN BOWL

$8.50

TERIYAKI-SUSHI PLATTER

TEKKA MAKI & CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$12.50

SAKE MAKI & CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$12.50

CALIFORNIA ROLL & CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$12.50

NIGIRI & CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$13.50

BEVERAGES

FRESH BREWED GREEN TEA

$2.25

FRESH BREWED BLACK TEA

$2.25

HOT GINGER TEA

$3.00

HOT GINSENG TEA

$3.75

JUICES

$2.50

SPRING WATER

$1.50

VITAMIN WATER

$2.50

SOFT DRINK (20oz)

$2.25

SOFT DRINK (2 Liter)

$3.25

FRUIT-FLAVORED BUBBLE TEA

HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.25

HONEY BLACK TEA

$4.25

LEMON GREEN TEA

$4.25

LEMON BLACK TEA

$4.25

PASSION FRUIT FLAVORED GREEN TEA

$4.25

PASSION FRUIT FLAVORED BLACK TEA

$4.25

STRAWBERRY FLAVORED GREEN TEA

$4.25

STRAWBERRY FLAVORED BLACK TEA

$4.25

PEACH FLAVORED GREEN TEA

$4.25

MANGO FLAVORED GREEN TEA

$4.25

APPLE FLAVORED GREEN TEA

$4.25

PEPPERMINT FLAVORED GREEN TEA

$4.25

FLAVORED BUBBLE MILK TEA

BLACK MILK TEA

$4.00

GREEN MILK TEA

$4.00

ALMOND MILK TEA

$4.00

COCONUT MILK TEA

$4.00

HONEY DEW MILK TEA

$4.00

TARO MILK TEA

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK TEA

$4.00

COFFEE MILK TEA

$4.00

SMOOTHIES

JASMINE GREEN TEA SMOOTHIE

$4.75

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$4.75

KIWI SMOOTHIE

$4.75

PASSION FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$4.75

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$4.75

MAGIC MOCHA SMOOTHIE

$4.75

PARTY TRAYS

TERIYAKI CHICKEN DARK MEAT TRAY

$50.00

TERIYAKI CHICKEN WHITE MEAT TRAY

$60.00

ORANGE FLAVORED CHICKEN TRAY

$60.00

SZECHUAN SPICY CHICKEN TRAY

$60.00

BEEF WITH BROCCOLI TRAY

$65.00

KOREAN SPICY BEEF TRAY

$65.00

SHRIMP WITH MIXED VEGETABLES TRAY

$65.00

SAUTEED MIXED VEGETABLES TRAY

$43.00

PORK FRIED RICE TRAY

$43.00

VEGETABLE LO MEIN TRAY

$43.00

CRAB RANGOON TRAY

$24.00

CHICKEN FINGERS TRAY

$22.00

CHICKEN WINGS (30 pcs)

$36.00

SPRING ROLL (24 pcs)

$32.00

PORK GYOZA (40 pcs)

$35.00

BONELESS SPARERIBS TRAY

$48.00

SUSHI PARTY PLATTER

NIGIRI PLATTER (24 PCS)

$45.00

Tuna (6), sake (4), white fish (4), fluke (3), hamachi (3), ebi (2) and eel (2).

MAKI PLATTER (80 PCS)

$60.00

Salmon roll, tuna roll, hamachi roll, California roll, spicy tuna roll, Philly roll, spicy and crunchy roll, Alaska roll, eel roll, avocado roll and shrimp tempura roll.

NIGIRI & MAKI PLATTER (60 PCS)

$88.00

Tuna (6), sake (6), hamachi (4), suzuki (4), eel (4), ebi (2), amaebi (2), hirame (2), tobiko (2), tako (2), inari (2), California roll, eel roll and spicy tuna roll.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

We feature a contemporary, exhibition kitchen, allowing you to see Traditional Japanese Tappanyaki Cooking. The oriental ranges with high flame jet burners for wok-cooked dishes are used to quickly seal in natural flavors and juices without making food greasy.

Website

Location

32 W Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127

Directions

Gallery
Teriyaki House image

