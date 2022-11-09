Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teriyaki Time Natomas

173 Reviews

$

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140

Sacramento, CA 95835

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)
Teriyaki Combo Plate (2 items Choice)

Need Serveware?

Need Serveware?

Starting on June 1, 2022, California law requires us to offer single-use serveware only when requested. In accordance with this new law, our staffs no longer pass out forks, spoons, knifes, or napkins, or straws unless you request them to us. We're happy to provide you any of these items if you need them. Please just ask us. Thank you for helping us reduce waste.
Yes, Include Serveware.

Yes, Include Serveware.

Starting on June 1, 2022, California law requires us to offer single-use serveware only when requested. In accordance with this new law, our staffs will no longer pass out forks, spoons, knives, napkins or straws unless you request them to us. We're happy to provide you any of these items if you need them. Please just ask us. Thank you for helping us reduce waste.

No, do not include them.

No, do not include them.

Starting on June 1, 2022, California law requires us to offer single-use serveware only when requested. In accordance with this new law, our staffs will no longer pass out forks, spoons, knives, napkins or straws unless you request them to us. We're happy to provide you any of these items if you need them. Please just ask us. Thank you for helping us reduce waste.

KIMCHI

KIMCHI (12oz)

KIMCHI (12oz)

$5.95

- Traditional Korean fermented spicy cabbage salad - Ingredients: Napa cabbage, radish, apple, Korean pear, green onion, garlic, ginger, red pepper powder, fish sauce, salt

SPECIAL TEA - Specialty!

Ginseng Ginger Tea (Hot, 16oz)

Ginseng Ginger Tea (Hot, 16oz)

$4.95

- Ingredients: Korean Red Ginseng, Ginger, Jujube, *Almond, *Pinenut, Honey powder [*Nuts included] - Ginseng Tea helps in boosting energy and also remarkably improves cognitive health. Ginger Tea is rich in Antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory effect. Our Korean Traditional Hot Ginseng Ginger Tea can boost our immune system to fight better with viruses in this season.

Sparkling Iced Matcha (Iced, Sweet, 20oz)

Sparkling Iced Matcha (Iced, Sweet, 20oz)

$4.95

- Certified 100% Pure Organic Premium Matcha Carbonated Drink - Drinking fresh Matcha is like taking a multivitamin super-food filled with antioxidants, B-complex, Vitamins C, B1, B2 E, beta carotene, iron, calcium and amino acids to support a healthy body.

LUNCH SPECIALS - Miss Our Old Price?

Lunch Specials (11:00am-2:30pm, Weekdays) Mon & Fri: Chicken Teriyaki and Pot Stickers(4pcs) Combo plate / Tue & Thur: Chicken Teriyaki and Spicy Chicken(Deep-Fried) Combo plate / Wed: Chicken Teriyaki and Sesame Chicken(Deep-Fried) Combo plate
Lunch Specials with Regular Meat (Grilled, Thigh Meat)

Lunch Specials with Regular Meat (Grilled, Thigh Meat)

$12.45

- 11am-2:30pm. MON-FRI. - Daily Special Teriyaki Combo Plate. 2 Different Items come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V). - MON & FRI: Chicken Teriyaki + Pot Stickers (4pcs) / TUE & THU: Chicken Teriyaki + Spicy Chicken (Deep-fried, Popcorn-style) / WED: Chicken Teriyaki + Sesame Chicken (Chicken Katchu)

Lunch Specials with White Meat (Grilled, Breast Meat)

Lunch Specials with White Meat (Grilled, Breast Meat)

$12.95

- 11am-2:30pm. MON-FRI. - Daily Special Teriyaki Combo Plate. 2 Different Items come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V). - MON & FRI: Chicken Teriyaki(W) + Pot Stickers (4pcs) / TUE & THU: Chicken Teriyaki(W) + Spicy Chicken (Deep-fried, Popcorn-style) / WED: Chicken Teriyaki(W) + Sesame Chicken (Chicken Katchu)

Teriyaki Plates - Our Signature Dishes

Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)

Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)

$11.95

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Breast meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)

White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Breast meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)

$12.70

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. White Meat(Breast meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶

$12.95

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

White Meat Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Breast meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶

$13.70

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. White Meat(Breast Meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶

Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶

$12.95

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili Paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

White Meat Thai Chicken Plate (Breast meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶

$13.70

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. White meat(Breast meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Sesame Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, 9-10 oz)

Sesame Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, 9-10 oz)

$12.95

Breaded and Deep-fried Chicken 'Katsu'. Sesame Sauce and Seeds comes over the Katsu Meat. Dark Meat(Thigh Meat). 9-10oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Spicy Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, Popcorn Style, 10-11 pcs)

Spicy Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, Popcorn Style, 10-11 pcs)

$12.95

Seasoned, Starched, and Deep-fried Popcorn Chicken like Traditional Japanese Fried Chicken 'Karaage'. Honey Spicy Sauce is served as Dipping sauce on the side. 10-11 Deep-fried pieces of Chicken comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Pork Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶

Pork Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶

$13.45

Thin-Sliced, Marinated Slightly Spicy, and Grilled Pork Shoulder Meat - Pork 'Bulgogi'. 9-10oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Beef Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)

Beef Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)

$15.45

Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi'. 9-10oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Salmon Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 6-8 oz)

Salmon Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 6-8 oz)

$14.45

Freshly Grilled Salmon with a hint of Salt and Pepper on it. 6-8oz of a Grilled Salmon Piece comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 8 pcs)

Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 8 pcs)

$17.95

Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 8pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)

Double Meat Teriyaki Plates - Want Some More Meat?

Double Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15oz)

Double Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15oz)

$15.95

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Double White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)

Double White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)

$17.15

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. White Meat(Breast meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Double Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶

$16.95

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Double White Meat Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶

$18.15

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. White Meat(Breast Meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Double Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶🌶🌶

Double Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶🌶🌶

$16.95

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili Paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Double White Meat Thai Chicken Plate (Breast Meat, Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶🌶🌶

$18.15

Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. White meat(Breast meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Double Sesame Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, 14-15 oz)

Double Sesame Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, 14-15 oz)

$16.95

Breaded and Deep-fried Chicken 'Katsu'. Sesame Sauce and Seeds comes over the Katsu Meat. Dark Meat(Thigh Meat). 14-15oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Double Spicy Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, Popcorn-style, 16-17 pcs)

Double Spicy Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, Popcorn-style, 16-17 pcs)

$16.95

Seasoned, Starched, and Deep-fried Popcorn Chicken like Traditional Japanese Fried Chicken 'Karaage'. Honey Spicy Sauce is served as Dipping sauce on the side. 16-17 Deep-fried pieces of Chicken comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Double Pork Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶

Double Pork Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶

$17.95

Thin-Sliced, Marinated Slightly Spicy, and Grilled Pork Shoulder Meat - Pork 'Bulgogi'. 14-15oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Double Beef Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)

Double Beef Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)

$19.95

Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi'. 14-15oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Double Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 12 pcs)

Double Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 12 pcs)

$22.95

Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 12pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)

Teriyaki Combo Plates - Half & Half

Teriyaki Combo Plate (2 items Choice)

Teriyaki Combo Plate (2 items Choice)

$15.95

Your Choice of 2 Different Items - Half & Half - comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).

Teriyaki Bowls - Simple & Small but Awesome!

Small amount of Meat comes over a bowl of Rice(R) with a side of Steamed Vegetables(V) and Broccoli(BROC)
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)

$10.45

6-7oz of Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled Chicken Meat comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V). Dark Meat(Thigh Meat).

White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)

White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)

$11.20

6-7oz of Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled Chicken Meat comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V). White Meat(Breast Meat).

Pork Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)🌶

Pork Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)🌶

$11.45

6-7oz of Thin-Sliced, Marinated Slightly Spicy and Grilled Pork Shoulder Meat - Pork 'Bulgogi' - comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V).

Beef Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)

Beef Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)

$12.45

6-7oz of Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy sauce and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi' - comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V).

Teriyaki Noodle - Noodle Lovers!

Stir-fried Udon Noodles with lots of Vegetables and Teriyaki-Based Noodle Sauce. It comes with a side of Rice(R).
Vegetable Noodle

Vegetable Noodle

$9.45

Stir-fried Udon Noodles with Various Fresh Vegetables and Teriyaki-based Noodle Sauce. Traditional Japanese 'Yakisoba'. - Udon Noodle (Thick Flour Noodle) - Green Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Onion, Carrot, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Bean Sprout - Served with a Small Side of Rice. *Allergy concern: Oyster Sauce, Sesame Oil

Tempura Plates - Unbearable Crispness

Lightly Battered and Deep-fried Assorted Vegetables or Shrimp. Traditional Japanese Fries. It comes with sides of Rice(R) and Salad(S).
Vegetable Tempura (8 pcs)

Vegetable Tempura (8 pcs)

$9.45

Lightly Battered and Deep-fried Traditional Japanese Crispy Fries. - 2 Broccoli, 2 Carrot, 2 Zucchini and 2 Onion Tempura - Served with Small Rice(R) and Small Green Salad(S)

Mixed Tempura (10 pcs)

Mixed Tempura (10 pcs)

$11.95

Lightly Battered and Deep-fried Traditional Japanese Crispy Fries. - 2 Broccoli, 2 Carrot, 2 Zucchini, 2 Onion, and 2 Shrimp Tempura - Served with Small Rice(R) and Small Green Salad(S)

Shrimp Tempura (6 pcs)

Shrimp Tempura (6 pcs)

$12.95

Lightly Battered and Deep-fried Traditional Japanese Crispy Fries. - 6 pcs of All Shrimp Tempura - Served with Small Rice(R) and Small Green Salad(S)

Salads - Fresh & Healthy

Fresh and Healthy!
Asian Salad

Asian Salad

$7.95

Base: Green Salad Topping: Peanut, Crispy Noodles, Mandarin Orange, Red Bell Pepper Dressing: Asian Dressing(Peanut included) *Allergy concern: Peanut (Both Salad and Dressing)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Base: Romaine Lettuce Topping: Parmesan Cheese and Herbed Croutons Dressing: Caesar Dressing

Side Orders - Something Extra?

Feeling like something Extra?
Pot Stickers (6 pcs, Deep-fried)

Pot Stickers (6 pcs, Deep-fried)

$6.45

Deep-Fried Gyoza. Beef and Vegetables inside.

Egg Rolls (4 pcs, Deep-fried)

Egg Rolls (4 pcs, Deep-fried)

$6.45

Deep-Fried Spring Rolls. Vegetables inside.

Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.45

White Steamed Rice.

Miso Soup (w/ Green onion & Tofu)

Miso Soup (w/ Green onion & Tofu)

$2.45

Fermented Bean Paste Soup. Traditional Japanese. Full of Probiotics. Served with Tofu and Green Onion. 10 oz per 1 serving.

Side Green Salad

$3.25

Freshly Made Every Day! Base: Romaine Lettuce, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage. Dressing: Ranch Dressing

Side Steamed Vegetables

$3.25

Freshly Made Everyday! Shredded Cabbages, Bean Sprouts, Onion and Carrots. Steamed - Cooled - Seasoned in an Asian Way. It's not warm at all. So, if you want to make it warm, pls ask us to do that :)

Side Steamed Broccoli

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.25

Freshly Made Everyday! Broccoli Cut into Florets. Steamed and Chilled. It's not warm at all. So, if you want Warm Broccoli, pls ask us to Make it Warm :)

[MEAT ONLY] Chicken Teriyaki (Grilled, 9-10 oz)

[MEAT ONLY] Chicken Teriyaki (Grilled, 9-10 oz)

$9.95

9-10 oz of Chicken Teriyaki Meat only. No sides.

[MEAT ONLY] White Meat Chicken Teriyaki (Breast Meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)

[MEAT ONLY] White Meat Chicken Teriyaki (Breast Meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)

$10.70

9-10 oz of White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Meat only. No sides.

[MEAT ONLY] Honey Spicy Chicken (Grilled, Medium-hot & Sweet, 9-10 oz)🌶

$10.95

9-10 oz of Honey Spicy Chicken Meat only. No sides.

[MEAT ONLY] White Meat Honey Spicy Chicken (Breast Meat, Grilled, Medium-hot & Sweet, 9-10 oz)🌶

$11.70

9-10 oz of White Meat Honey Spicy Meat only. No sides.

[MEAT ONLY] Thai Chicken (Grilled, Less sweet & Extra Spicy, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶

[MEAT ONLY] Thai Chicken (Grilled, Less sweet & Extra Spicy, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶

$10.95

9-10 oz of Thai Chicken Meat only. No sides.

[MEAT ONLY] White Meat Thai Chicken (Breast Meat, Grilled, Less sweet & Extra Spicy, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶

$11.70

9-10 oz of White Meat Thai Chicken Meat only. No sides.

[MEAT ONLY] Sesame Chicken (Deep-fried, Chicken Katchu, 9-10 oz)

[MEAT ONLY] Sesame Chicken (Deep-fried, Chicken Katchu, 9-10 oz)

$10.95

9-10 oz of Sesame Chicken Meat only. No sides.

[MEAT ONLY] Spicy Chicken (Deep-fried, Popcorn-Style, 10-11 pcs)

[MEAT ONLY] Spicy Chicken (Deep-fried, Popcorn-Style, 10-11 pcs)

$10.95

10-11 pieces of Spicy Chicken Meat only. No sides.

[MEAT ONLY] Pork Teriyaki (Grilled, Medium-hot, 9-10oz)🌶

[MEAT ONLY] Pork Teriyaki (Grilled, Medium-hot, 9-10oz)🌶

$11.45

9-10 oz of Pork Teriyaki Meat only. No sides.

[MEAT ONLY] Beef Teriyaki (Grilled, 9-10 oz)

[MEAT ONLY] Beef Teriyaki (Grilled, 9-10 oz)

$13.45

6-7oz of Meat only. No sides.

[MEAT ONLY] Salmon Teriyaki (Grilled, 6-8 oz)

[MEAT ONLY] Salmon Teriyaki (Grilled, 6-8 oz)

$12.45

One piece of Salmon Teriyaki (6-8 oz) meat only. No sides.

Side Shrimp Tempura (1 pc)

Side Shrimp Tempura (1 pc)

$2.50

Just One Piece of Crispy Shrimp Tempura. No Sides. If you want 5 pieces or more, 6 pcs of Shrimp Tempura Plate is Better Deal!

Extra Sauce - [Attention] Sauce Lovers!

Bottle Sriracha Sauce (17 oz)🌶🌶🌶

Bottle Sriracha Sauce (17 oz)🌶🌶🌶

$8.00
Bottle Honey Spicy Sauce (12 oz)🌶

Bottle Honey Spicy Sauce (12 oz)🌶

$9.00
Bottle Teriyaki Sauce (12 o)

Bottle Teriyaki Sauce (12 o)

$7.00
Bottle Ranch Dressing (12 oz)

Bottle Ranch Dressing (12 oz)

$7.00

House Ranch Dressing

Extra Sauce (1-2 oz)

$0.70

Catering - Save the Data for Your Next Events!

Chicken Teriyaki Tray (Grilled)

$114.00

White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Tray (Grilled)

$124.00

Honey Spicy Chicken Tray (Grilled, Medium-Hot)🌶

$124.00

White Meat Honey Spicy Chicken Tray (Grilled, Medium-Hot)🌶

$134.00

Thai Chicken Tray (Grilled, Extra-Hot)🌶🌶🌶

$124.00

White Meat Thai Chicken Tray (Grilled, Extra-Hot)🌶🌶🌶

$134.00

Sesame Chicken Tray (Deep-fried, Chicken Katsu)

$134.00

Spicy Chicken Tray (Deep-fried, 60 pcs)

$64.00

Beef Teriyaki Tray (Grilled)

$164.00

Beef Short Ribs Tray (Grilled, 20 strips)

$174.00

Pork Teriyaki Tray (Grilled, Medium Hot)🌶

$154.00

Salmon Teriyaki Tray (Grilled, 10 pcs)

$114.00

1/2 Chicken Teriyaki + 1/2 Spicy Chicken(Deep-fried, 30 pcs)

$89.00

Pot Stickers Tray (Deep-Fried, 60 pcs)

$55.00

Egg Roll Tray (Deep-Fried, 40 pcs)

$55.00

Asian Salad Tray

$40.00

Caesar Salad Tray

$40.00

Vegetable Noodle Tray

$45.00

Rice Tray

$20.00

Green Salad Tray

$20.00

Steamed Vegetable Tray

$30.00

Fountain Drinks - Feeling Thirsty?

Med Fountain 24oz

Med Fountain 24oz

$2.95

Pepsi / Diet Pepsi / Wild Cherry Pepsi / Sierra Mist / Dr. Pepper / Mt. Dew /Orange Crush / Lipton Raspberry Brisk Iced-tea / Lipton Unsweetened Iced-tea / Tropicana Pink-Lemonade / SOBE Life Water (Pomegranate)

Large Fountain 32oz

Large Fountain 32oz

$3.45

Pepsi / Diet Pepsi / Wild Cherry Pepsi / Sierra Mist / Dr. Pepper / Mt. Dew /Orange Crush / Lipton Raspberry Brisk Iced-tea / Lipton Mango-Fiesta Brisk Iced Tea / Lipton Unsweetened Iced-tea / Tropicana Pink-Lemonade / SOBE Life Water (Pomegranate)

Bottled Drinks - Easy to Carry :)

PEPSI

PEPSI

$2.95

20oz PEPSI

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.95
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.95

Cool Blue / Lemon Lime / Orange / Fruit Punch / Glacier Freeze / Arctic Blitz / Icy Charge

BAI

BAI

$3.45

Brasilia Blueberry

Snapple

Snapple

$3.45

Lemon Tea / Peach Tea / Raspberry Tea / Apple / Kiwi Strawberry / Black Cherry Lemonade / Watermelon Lemonade / Strawberry and Pineapple Lemonade

Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.45

Sweetened / Unsweetened

Perrier Sparkling

Perrier Sparkling

$3.45

Original Green Glass Bottle

SANPELLEGRINO

SANPELLEGRINO

$2.95

Italian Real Juice Sparkling Soda Arancia Ta Rossa (Blood Orange) / Pompelmo (Grapefruit)/ Melograno & Arancia (Orange & Pomegranate)

Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.45

Non-sparkling Original Apple / Sparkling Apple / Sparkling Blush

Fruit Juice

Fruit Juice

$2.95

Cranberry / CranGrape

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25

Arrowhead Water Bottle

IMo's Organic Fruit Juice

$5.50Out of stock

Sea-Moss Pineapple

SPECIAL TEA- Specialty!

Ginseng Ginger Tea (Hot, 16oz)

Ginseng Ginger Tea (Hot, 16oz)

$4.95

- Ingredients: Korean Red Ginseng, Ginger, Jujube, *Almond, *Pinenut, Honey powder [*Nuts included] - Ginseng Tea helps in boosting energy and also remarkably improves cognitive health. Ginger Tea is rich in Antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory effect. Our Korean Traditional Hot Ginseng Ginger Tea can boost our immune system to fight better with viruses in this season.

Sparkling Iced Matcha (Iced, Sweet, 20oz)

Sparkling Iced Matcha (Iced, Sweet, 20oz)

$4.95

- Certified 100% Pure Organic Premium Matcha Carbonated Drink - Drinking fresh Matcha is like taking a multivitamin super-food filled with antioxidants, B-complex, Vitamins C, B1, B2 E, beta carotene, iron, calcium and amino acids to support a healthy body.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Family-Owned Japanese BBQ since 2003. Best Teriyaki Place in Sacramento.

Website

Location

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento, CA 95835

Directions

Gallery
Teriyaki Time image
Teriyaki Time image
Teriyaki Time image
Teriyaki Time image

Map
