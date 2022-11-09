- Home
Teriyaki Time Natomas
173 Reviews
$
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140
Sacramento, CA 95835
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Need Serveware?
Yes, Include Serveware.
Starting on June 1, 2022, California law requires us to offer single-use serveware only when requested. In accordance with this new law, our staffs will no longer pass out forks, spoons, knives, napkins or straws unless you request them to us. We're happy to provide you any of these items if you need them. Please just ask us. Thank you for helping us reduce waste.
No, do not include them.
KIMCHI
SPECIAL TEA - Specialty!
Ginseng Ginger Tea (Hot, 16oz)
- Ingredients: Korean Red Ginseng, Ginger, Jujube, *Almond, *Pinenut, Honey powder [*Nuts included] - Ginseng Tea helps in boosting energy and also remarkably improves cognitive health. Ginger Tea is rich in Antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory effect. Our Korean Traditional Hot Ginseng Ginger Tea can boost our immune system to fight better with viruses in this season.
Sparkling Iced Matcha (Iced, Sweet, 20oz)
- Certified 100% Pure Organic Premium Matcha Carbonated Drink - Drinking fresh Matcha is like taking a multivitamin super-food filled with antioxidants, B-complex, Vitamins C, B1, B2 E, beta carotene, iron, calcium and amino acids to support a healthy body.
LUNCH SPECIALS - Miss Our Old Price?
Lunch Specials with Regular Meat (Grilled, Thigh Meat)
- 11am-2:30pm. MON-FRI. - Daily Special Teriyaki Combo Plate. 2 Different Items come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V). - MON & FRI: Chicken Teriyaki + Pot Stickers (4pcs) / TUE & THU: Chicken Teriyaki + Spicy Chicken (Deep-fried, Popcorn-style) / WED: Chicken Teriyaki + Sesame Chicken (Chicken Katchu)
Lunch Specials with White Meat (Grilled, Breast Meat)
- 11am-2:30pm. MON-FRI. - Daily Special Teriyaki Combo Plate. 2 Different Items come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V). - MON & FRI: Chicken Teriyaki(W) + Pot Stickers (4pcs) / TUE & THU: Chicken Teriyaki(W) + Spicy Chicken (Deep-fried, Popcorn-style) / WED: Chicken Teriyaki(W) + Sesame Chicken (Chicken Katchu)
Teriyaki Plates - Our Signature Dishes
Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Breast meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. White Meat(Breast meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
White Meat Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Breast meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. White Meat(Breast Meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili Paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
White Meat Thai Chicken Plate (Breast meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. White meat(Breast meat). 9-10oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Sesame Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, 9-10 oz)
Breaded and Deep-fried Chicken 'Katsu'. Sesame Sauce and Seeds comes over the Katsu Meat. Dark Meat(Thigh Meat). 9-10oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Spicy Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, Popcorn Style, 10-11 pcs)
Seasoned, Starched, and Deep-fried Popcorn Chicken like Traditional Japanese Fried Chicken 'Karaage'. Honey Spicy Sauce is served as Dipping sauce on the side. 10-11 Deep-fried pieces of Chicken comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Pork Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)🌶
Thin-Sliced, Marinated Slightly Spicy, and Grilled Pork Shoulder Meat - Pork 'Bulgogi'. 9-10oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Beef Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 9-10 oz)
Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi'. 9-10oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Salmon Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 6-8 oz)
Freshly Grilled Salmon with a hint of Salt and Pepper on it. 6-8oz of a Grilled Salmon Piece comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 8 pcs)
Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 8pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)
Double Meat Teriyaki Plates - Want Some More Meat?
Double Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15oz)
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled. White Meat(Breast meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double White Meat Honey Spicy Chicken Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Honey Spicy Sauce, which is Medium-hot and Sweet. White Meat(Breast Meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double Thai Chicken Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶🌶🌶
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili Paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. Dark meat(Thigh meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double White Meat Thai Chicken Plate (Breast Meat, Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶🌶🌶
Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled and then Tossed with Teriyaki Sauce and Hot Chili paste, which is Extra Spicy. Less Sweet and More Spicy than Honey Spicy Chicken. White meat(Breast meat). 14-15oz Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double Sesame Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, 14-15 oz)
Breaded and Deep-fried Chicken 'Katsu'. Sesame Sauce and Seeds comes over the Katsu Meat. Dark Meat(Thigh Meat). 14-15oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double Spicy Chicken Plate (Deep-fried, Popcorn-style, 16-17 pcs)
Seasoned, Starched, and Deep-fried Popcorn Chicken like Traditional Japanese Fried Chicken 'Karaage'. Honey Spicy Sauce is served as Dipping sauce on the side. 16-17 Deep-fried pieces of Chicken comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double Pork Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)🌶
Thin-Sliced, Marinated Slightly Spicy, and Grilled Pork Shoulder Meat - Pork 'Bulgogi'. 14-15oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double Beef Teriyaki Plate (Grilled, 14-15 oz)
Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi'. 14-15oz of Meat comes over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V).
Double Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 12 pcs)
Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 12pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)
Teriyaki Combo Plates - Half & Half
Teriyaki Bowls - Simple & Small but Awesome!
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)
6-7oz of Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled Chicken Meat comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V). Dark Meat(Thigh Meat).
White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)
6-7oz of Marinated with Soy Sauce and Grilled Chicken Meat comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V). White Meat(Breast Meat).
Pork Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)🌶
6-7oz of Thin-Sliced, Marinated Slightly Spicy and Grilled Pork Shoulder Meat - Pork 'Bulgogi' - comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V).
Beef Teriyaki Bowl (Grilled, 6-7oz)
6-7oz of Thin-Sliced, Marinated with Soy sauce and Grilled Beef Meat - Beef 'Bulgogi' - comes over Rice(R) in a Small Bowl with a Side of Steamed Vegetables(V).
Teriyaki Noodle - Noodle Lovers!
Vegetable Noodle
Stir-fried Udon Noodles with Various Fresh Vegetables and Teriyaki-based Noodle Sauce. Traditional Japanese 'Yakisoba'. - Udon Noodle (Thick Flour Noodle) - Green Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Onion, Carrot, Broccoli, Mushroom, and Bean Sprout - Served with a Small Side of Rice. *Allergy concern: Oyster Sauce, Sesame Oil
Tempura Plates - Unbearable Crispness
Vegetable Tempura (8 pcs)
Lightly Battered and Deep-fried Traditional Japanese Crispy Fries. - 2 Broccoli, 2 Carrot, 2 Zucchini and 2 Onion Tempura - Served with Small Rice(R) and Small Green Salad(S)
Mixed Tempura (10 pcs)
Lightly Battered and Deep-fried Traditional Japanese Crispy Fries. - 2 Broccoli, 2 Carrot, 2 Zucchini, 2 Onion, and 2 Shrimp Tempura - Served with Small Rice(R) and Small Green Salad(S)
Shrimp Tempura (6 pcs)
Lightly Battered and Deep-fried Traditional Japanese Crispy Fries. - 6 pcs of All Shrimp Tempura - Served with Small Rice(R) and Small Green Salad(S)
Salads - Fresh & Healthy
Asian Salad
Base: Green Salad Topping: Peanut, Crispy Noodles, Mandarin Orange, Red Bell Pepper Dressing: Asian Dressing(Peanut included) *Allergy concern: Peanut (Both Salad and Dressing)
Caesar Salad
Base: Romaine Lettuce Topping: Parmesan Cheese and Herbed Croutons Dressing: Caesar Dressing
Side Orders - Something Extra?
Pot Stickers (6 pcs, Deep-fried)
Deep-Fried Gyoza. Beef and Vegetables inside.
Egg Rolls (4 pcs, Deep-fried)
Deep-Fried Spring Rolls. Vegetables inside.
Side Rice
White Steamed Rice.
Miso Soup (w/ Green onion & Tofu)
Fermented Bean Paste Soup. Traditional Japanese. Full of Probiotics. Served with Tofu and Green Onion. 10 oz per 1 serving.
Side Green Salad
Freshly Made Every Day! Base: Romaine Lettuce, Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Red Cabbage. Dressing: Ranch Dressing
Side Steamed Vegetables
Freshly Made Everyday! Shredded Cabbages, Bean Sprouts, Onion and Carrots. Steamed - Cooled - Seasoned in an Asian Way. It's not warm at all. So, if you want to make it warm, pls ask us to do that :)
Side Steamed Broccoli
Freshly Made Everyday! Broccoli Cut into Florets. Steamed and Chilled. It's not warm at all. So, if you want Warm Broccoli, pls ask us to Make it Warm :)
[MEAT ONLY] Chicken Teriyaki (Grilled, 9-10 oz)
9-10 oz of Chicken Teriyaki Meat only. No sides.
[MEAT ONLY] White Meat Chicken Teriyaki (Breast Meat, Grilled, 9-10 oz)
9-10 oz of White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Meat only. No sides.
[MEAT ONLY] Honey Spicy Chicken (Grilled, Medium-hot & Sweet, 9-10 oz)🌶
9-10 oz of Honey Spicy Chicken Meat only. No sides.
[MEAT ONLY] White Meat Honey Spicy Chicken (Breast Meat, Grilled, Medium-hot & Sweet, 9-10 oz)🌶
9-10 oz of White Meat Honey Spicy Meat only. No sides.
[MEAT ONLY] Thai Chicken (Grilled, Less sweet & Extra Spicy, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶
9-10 oz of Thai Chicken Meat only. No sides.
[MEAT ONLY] White Meat Thai Chicken (Breast Meat, Grilled, Less sweet & Extra Spicy, 9-10 oz)🌶🌶🌶
9-10 oz of White Meat Thai Chicken Meat only. No sides.
[MEAT ONLY] Sesame Chicken (Deep-fried, Chicken Katchu, 9-10 oz)
9-10 oz of Sesame Chicken Meat only. No sides.
[MEAT ONLY] Spicy Chicken (Deep-fried, Popcorn-Style, 10-11 pcs)
10-11 pieces of Spicy Chicken Meat only. No sides.
[MEAT ONLY] Pork Teriyaki (Grilled, Medium-hot, 9-10oz)🌶
9-10 oz of Pork Teriyaki Meat only. No sides.
[MEAT ONLY] Beef Teriyaki (Grilled, 9-10 oz)
6-7oz of Meat only. No sides.
[MEAT ONLY] Salmon Teriyaki (Grilled, 6-8 oz)
One piece of Salmon Teriyaki (6-8 oz) meat only. No sides.
Side Shrimp Tempura (1 pc)
Just One Piece of Crispy Shrimp Tempura. No Sides. If you want 5 pieces or more, 6 pcs of Shrimp Tempura Plate is Better Deal!
Extra Sauce - [Attention] Sauce Lovers!
Catering - Save the Data for Your Next Events!
Chicken Teriyaki Tray (Grilled)
White Meat Chicken Teriyaki Tray (Grilled)
Honey Spicy Chicken Tray (Grilled, Medium-Hot)🌶
White Meat Honey Spicy Chicken Tray (Grilled, Medium-Hot)🌶
Thai Chicken Tray (Grilled, Extra-Hot)🌶🌶🌶
White Meat Thai Chicken Tray (Grilled, Extra-Hot)🌶🌶🌶
Sesame Chicken Tray (Deep-fried, Chicken Katsu)
Spicy Chicken Tray (Deep-fried, 60 pcs)
Beef Teriyaki Tray (Grilled)
Beef Short Ribs Tray (Grilled, 20 strips)
Pork Teriyaki Tray (Grilled, Medium Hot)🌶
Salmon Teriyaki Tray (Grilled, 10 pcs)
1/2 Chicken Teriyaki + 1/2 Spicy Chicken(Deep-fried, 30 pcs)
Pot Stickers Tray (Deep-Fried, 60 pcs)
Egg Roll Tray (Deep-Fried, 40 pcs)
Asian Salad Tray
Caesar Salad Tray
Vegetable Noodle Tray
Rice Tray
Green Salad Tray
Steamed Vegetable Tray
Fountain Drinks - Feeling Thirsty?
Med Fountain 24oz
Pepsi / Diet Pepsi / Wild Cherry Pepsi / Sierra Mist / Dr. Pepper / Mt. Dew /Orange Crush / Lipton Raspberry Brisk Iced-tea / Lipton Unsweetened Iced-tea / Tropicana Pink-Lemonade / SOBE Life Water (Pomegranate)
Large Fountain 32oz
Pepsi / Diet Pepsi / Wild Cherry Pepsi / Sierra Mist / Dr. Pepper / Mt. Dew /Orange Crush / Lipton Raspberry Brisk Iced-tea / Lipton Mango-Fiesta Brisk Iced Tea / Lipton Unsweetened Iced-tea / Tropicana Pink-Lemonade / SOBE Life Water (Pomegranate)
Bottled Drinks - Easy to Carry :)
PEPSI
20oz PEPSI
Dr. Pepper
Gatorade
Cool Blue / Lemon Lime / Orange / Fruit Punch / Glacier Freeze / Arctic Blitz / Icy Charge
BAI
Brasilia Blueberry
Snapple
Lemon Tea / Peach Tea / Raspberry Tea / Apple / Kiwi Strawberry / Black Cherry Lemonade / Watermelon Lemonade / Strawberry and Pineapple Lemonade
Pure Leaf Tea
Sweetened / Unsweetened
Perrier Sparkling
Original Green Glass Bottle
SANPELLEGRINO
Italian Real Juice Sparkling Soda Arancia Ta Rossa (Blood Orange) / Pompelmo (Grapefruit)/ Melograno & Arancia (Orange & Pomegranate)
Martinelli's Apple Juice
Non-sparkling Original Apple / Sparkling Apple / Sparkling Blush
Fruit Juice
Cranberry / CranGrape
Bottled Water
Arrowhead Water Bottle
IMo's Organic Fruit Juice
Sea-Moss Pineapple
SPECIAL TEA- Specialty!
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
A Family-Owned Japanese BBQ since 2003. Best Teriyaki Place in Sacramento.
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento, CA 95835