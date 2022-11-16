- Home
Teriyaki House
203 Reviews
$
84 Westlake Rd #107
Hardy, VA 24101
Guest Favorites
H6. Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
C17. Asian Style Pot Roast
H3. Hibachi Steak
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
C15. Four Treasure
Spicy. With shrimp, scallop, beef and chicken with garlic sauce.
Beverage
Appetizer
Pork Vegetable Egg Roll (1)
Please use our modified option to add all sauce.
Mini Vegetable Spring Roll (3)
Scallion Pancake
Fried Wontons (10)
Pan Fried Wontons (10)
Crabmeat Cheese Wontons (6)
Please use our modified option to add all sauce. Comes with Duck Sauce
Pork Buns (3)
Please use our modified option to add all sauce.
Pot Stickers (8)
Please use our modified option to add all sauce.
Shrimp Shumai (8)
Please use our modified option to add all sauce.
Edamame
Please use our modified option to add all sauce.
Fried Chicken Wings (8)
Please use our modified option to add all sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Please use our modified option to add all sauce.
Lg Spareribs
LG Boneless Spare Ribs
Fried Noodles
French Fries
Chicken Cho Cho Kabob
Comes with 4 Pieces
Vegetable Pot Stickers (8)
Steamed Dumplings
8-pc dumplings.
Barbeque pork
Soups & Bowls
Salad Plates
Fried Rice
Lo mein
Teriyaki Bowl & Veggie Plates
Chicken Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Steak Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Chicken & Steak Bowl
Comes with white rice Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Shrimp Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Scallop Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Salmon Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Chicken Veggie Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Steak Veggie Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Chicken & Steak Veggie Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Shrimp Veggie Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Scallop Veggie Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Salmon Veggie Bowl
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Chicken Plate
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Steak Plate
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Chicken & Steak Plate
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Shrimp Plate
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Scallop Plate
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Salmon Plate
Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.
Steak and Shrimp Bowl
Chicken and Shrimp Bowl
Tilapia
Teriyaki Pork Veggie
Hibachi
H1. Hibachi Vegetable
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
H2. Hibachi Chicken
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
H3. Hibachi Steak
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
H4. Hibachi Shrimp
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
H5. Hibachi Scallop
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
H6. Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
H7. Hibachi Combination
With grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
H8. Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
H9. Hibachi Chicken & Steak
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
H10. Hibachi Shrimp & Steak
Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.
H11. Hibachi Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken and broccoli only.
Hibachi Steak and Scallop
Hibachi Steak and Broccoli
Ginger Chicken Bowl
Ginger Chicken Vegie Bowl
Hibachi Pork
Chef's Special
C1. Chow Mai Fun
With chicken, steak, shrimp or combination.
C2. Pad Thai Chicken
Cooked with white meat chicken, onions, egg and crushed peanuts.
C3. Sesame Chicken
C4. General Tso's Chicken
Spicy.
C5. Orange Chicken
Spicy.
C6. Kong Pao Chicken
Spicy. Peanut, light vegetables and green pepper served with rice.
C7. Szechuan Chicken
Spicy. Chicken with mixed vegetables in spicy Szechuan sauce.
C8. Steak with Oyster Sauce
Steak with light vegetables in an oyster brown sauce.
C9. Hunan Shrimp
Spicy. Shrimp with mixed vegetables in spicy Hunan sauce.
C10. Chicken with Broccoli
Chicken with broccoli in a brown sauce
C11. Steak with Broccoli
Steak with Broccoli in brown sauce
C12. Sweet & Sour Chicken
C13. Mongolian Steak
Spicy. Broccoli, onions and green onions.
C14. Chicken Curry
C15. Four Treasure
Spicy. With shrimp, scallop, beef and chicken with garlic sauce.
C16. Bean Curd with Mixed Vegetables
C17. Asian Style Pot Roast
C18. Ginger Chicken Bowl
With fresh ginger onion.
C19. Shrimp with Broccoli
C20. Chicken with Mixed Vegetables
C21. Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables
C22. Hunan Combination
C23. Sesame Tofu
Pork Meat Vegetable
Children's Menu
Sauces
1/2 Sweet Sour Sauce
1/2 General Tso's Sauce
General Tso Sauce (Lg)
Ginger Sauce
Home Made Duck
Home Made Hot Mustard Sauce
Hot Sauce
Potsticker Sauce
Pt Brown Sauce
Sweet Sour Sauce pt
Teriyaki Sauce
Teriyaki Suace 1/2 pt
Teriyaki Sauce 1pt
Yum Yum Sauce
Yum Yum Sauce 1/2 pt
Yum Yum Sauce 1pt
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Delicious Asian fusion cuisine!
84 Westlake Rd #107, Hardy, VA 24101