Sushi & Japanese

Teriyaki House

203 Reviews

$

84 Westlake Rd #107

Hardy, VA 24101

C4. General Tso's Chicken
H2. Hibachi Chicken
H2. Hibachi Chicken

H6. Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop

H6. Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop

$20.95

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

C17. Asian Style Pot Roast

C17. Asian Style Pot Roast
$10.95

$10.95
H3. Hibachi Steak

H3. Hibachi Steak

$13.50

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

C15. Four Treasure

C15. Four Treasure

$18.95

Spicy. With shrimp, scallop, beef and chicken with garlic sauce.

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$10.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$11.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Steak Plate

Steak Plate

$12.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Chicken Veggie Bowl

Chicken Veggie Bowl

$11.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Steak Veggie Bowl

Steak Veggie Bowl

$12.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Scallop Veggie Bowl

Scallop Veggie Bowl

$19.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Shrimp Veggie Bowl

Shrimp Veggie Bowl

$13.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun
$5.95

$5.95
Taro Pastry

Taro Pastry

$5.95

Hibachi Steak and Scallop

$15.95Out of stock

Beverage

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Thai Ice Tea

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

lag thai tea

$4.95

HUG

$1.25

LG Thai TEA

$4.95

Bottle Water

$1.95

Mtn Dew

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Appetizer

Pork Vegetable Egg Roll (1)

$1.95

Please use our modified option to add all sauce.

Mini Vegetable Spring Roll (3)

$2.05

Scallion Pancake

$2.95

Fried Wontons (10)

$5.95

Pan Fried Wontons (10)

$5.95

Crabmeat Cheese Wontons (6)

$7.95

Please use our modified option to add all sauce. Comes with Duck Sauce

Pork Buns (3)

$5.95

Please use our modified option to add all sauce.

Pot Stickers (8)

$8.95

Please use our modified option to add all sauce.

Shrimp Shumai (8)

$7.95

Please use our modified option to add all sauce.

Edamame

$5.95

Please use our modified option to add all sauce.

Fried Chicken Wings (8)

$10.95

Please use our modified option to add all sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Please use our modified option to add all sauce.

Lg Spareribs

$19.95

LG Boneless Spare Ribs

$16.95

Fried Noodles

$1.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chicken Cho Cho Kabob

$7.95

Comes with 4 Pieces

Vegetable Pot Stickers (8)

$8.95

Steamed Dumplings

$8.95

8-pc dumplings.

Barbeque pork

$11.95

Soups & Bowls

Egg Drop Soup

$2.25+

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.25+

Wonton Soup

$2.25+

Miso Soup

$3.25+

Beef Rice Noodle Soup

$5.95+

Noodle Bowl

$6.00

Steamed Rice Bowl

$4.00

Brown Rice Bowl

$4.50

Vegetable Rice Bowl

$7.95

Salad Plates

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Steak Salad

$10.50

Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Salmon Salad

$15.95

Scallop Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$6.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.95

Steak Fried Rice

$11.95

Pork Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Combination Fried Rice

$13.45

With chicken, steak and shrimp.

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Spicy. With chicken, steak, shrimp, tomatoes, green pepper and onions.

Lo mein

Plain Lo Mein

$6.95

Vegetable Lo Mein

$7.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$10.95

Pork Lo Mein

$12.95

Steak Lo Mein

$12.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$12.95

Combination Lo Mein

$13.95

With chicken, steak and shrimp.

Teriyaki Bowl & Veggie Plates

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$10.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Chicken & Steak Bowl

$12.95

Comes with white rice Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Shrimp Bowl

$12.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Scallop Bowl

$19.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Salmon Bowl

$15.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Chicken Veggie Bowl

Chicken Veggie Bowl

$11.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Steak Veggie Bowl

Steak Veggie Bowl

$12.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Chicken & Steak Veggie Bowl

$13.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Shrimp Veggie Bowl

Shrimp Veggie Bowl

$13.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Scallop Veggie Bowl

Scallop Veggie Bowl

$19.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Salmon Veggie Bowl

$15.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$11.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Steak Plate

Steak Plate

$12.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Chicken & Steak Plate

$13.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Shrimp Plate

$13.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Scallop Plate

$19.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Salmon Plate

$15.95

Comes with white rice. Please use our modified option to add all sauce, side order,protein and vegetable, We not add anything if you just type on it. Thank You.

Steak and Shrimp Bowl

$15.95

Chicken and Shrimp Bowl

$14.95

Tilapia

$12.95

Teriyaki Pork Veggie

$12.95

Hibachi

H1. Hibachi Vegetable

$8.95

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

H2. Hibachi Chicken

$12.45

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

H3. Hibachi Steak

H3. Hibachi Steak

$13.50

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

H4. Hibachi Shrimp

$13.95

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

H5. Hibachi Scallop

$20.95

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

H6. Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop

H6. Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop

$20.95

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

H7. Hibachi Combination

$19.95

With grilled chicken, steak and shrimp. Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

H8. Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$17.95

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

H9. Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$16.95

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

H10. Hibachi Shrimp & Steak

$15.95

Served with zucchini, onion, white rice and one Yum Yum sauce.

H11. Hibachi Chicken & Broccoli

$12.45

Chicken and broccoli only.

Hibachi Steak and Scallop

$20.95

Hibachi Steak and Broccoli

$12.50

Ginger Chicken Bowl

$12.95

Ginger Chicken Vegie Bowl

$12.95

Hibachi Pork

$12.95

Chef's Special

C1. Chow Mai Fun

$13.95

With chicken, steak, shrimp or combination.

C2. Pad Thai Chicken

$13.95

Cooked with white meat chicken, onions, egg and crushed peanuts.

C3. Sesame Chicken

$13.95

C4. General Tso's Chicken

$13.95

Spicy.

C5. Orange Chicken

$13.95

Spicy.

C6. Kong Pao Chicken

$12.95

Spicy. Peanut, light vegetables and green pepper served with rice.

C7. Szechuan Chicken

$12.95

Spicy. Chicken with mixed vegetables in spicy Szechuan sauce.

C8. Steak with Oyster Sauce

$13.95

Steak with light vegetables in an oyster brown sauce.

C9. Hunan Shrimp

$14.95

Spicy. Shrimp with mixed vegetables in spicy Hunan sauce.

C10. Chicken with Broccoli

$12.95

Chicken with broccoli in a brown sauce

C11. Steak with Broccoli

$13.95

Steak with Broccoli in brown sauce

C12. Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.95

C13. Mongolian Steak

$13.95

Spicy. Broccoli, onions and green onions.

C14. Chicken Curry

$12.95
C15. Four Treasure

C15. Four Treasure

$18.95

Spicy. With shrimp, scallop, beef and chicken with garlic sauce.

C16. Bean Curd with Mixed Vegetables

$10.95
C17. Asian Style Pot Roast

C17. Asian Style Pot Roast
$10.95

$10.95

C18. Ginger Chicken Bowl

$12.95

With fresh ginger onion.

C19. Shrimp with Broccoli

$14.95

C20. Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

C21. Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$14.95

C22. Hunan Combination

$17.95

C23. Sesame Tofu

$13.95

Pork Meat Vegetable

$12.95

Children's Menu

Kid Plain Lo Mein

$5.95

Egg Fried Rice

$5.95

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$6.95

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$6.95

Kids Teriyaki Shmrip

$6.95

Kids Teriyaki Steak

$6.95

Sauces

1/2 Sweet Sour Sauce

$2.50

1/2 General Tso's Sauce

$3.00

General Tso Sauce (Lg)

$6.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Home Made Duck

$0.50

Home Made Hot Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Potsticker Sauce

$0.50

Pt Brown Sauce

$3.00

Sweet Sour Sauce pt

$5.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.50

Teriyaki Suace 1/2 pt

$2.50

Teriyaki Sauce 1pt

$6.00

Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00

Yum Yum Sauce 1/2 pt

$3.00

Yum Yum Sauce 1pt

$6.00

Dessert

Red Bean Sesame Ball

$4.00

Sweet Roll

$3.50
Taro Pastry

Taro Pastry

$5.95

Almond Cookie

$2.50
Red Bean Bun

Red Bean Bun
$5.95

$5.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Asian fusion cuisine!

Website

Location

84 Westlake Rd #107, Hardy, VA 24101

Directions

