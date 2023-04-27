- Home
Teriyaki & Wok
1,316 Reviews
$$
324 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Popular Items
General Tsao’s Chicken
Breaded deep fried crispy chicken with onions, bell peppers, and carrots in a sweet and spicy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.
Pork Gyoza(8pcs)
Deep-fried potstickers filled with pork and vegetables, served with our homemade sweet gyoza sauce.
Pork Egg Roll (2pcs)
Delicious, deep fried pork egg roll, served with our homemade sweet soy flavored gourmet source.
FOOD
TERIYAKI MENU
Mini Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Say hello to the MINI Chicken Teriyaki Bowl, the perfect size for smaller appetites. It’s our delicious chicken teriyaki served with rice and our homemade coleslaw.
Chicken Teriyaki
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
Chicken Breast Teriyaki
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken breast meat, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
Prawn Teriyaki(6pcs)
Grilled prawns with our delicious teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.
Beef Teriyaki
Sliced, grilled beef, marinated with our special seasoning, served with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, and salad.
Deep Fried Tofu Teriyaki
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled, skinless salmon fillets served with rice, sweet, thick gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, along with steamed rice and salad.
Short Ribs Teriyaki
Our delicious Korean style short ribs for that savory teriyaki short rib fix... So yummy!
Chicken Katsu
Breaded deep fried chicken breast cutlet with our delicious Katsu sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.
Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken in our gourmet spicy sauce, served with rice and salad.
WOK MENU
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Breaded deep-fried "crispy" Chicken with onions, bell peppers, carrots, and pineapples in a sweet and sour sauce. It comes with steamed rice.
Honey Sesame Chicken
Breaded deep-fried crispy Chicken with onions, bell peppers, and carrots in a sweet-savory honey sauce with sesame seeds on the top. It comes with steamed rice.
Kung Pao Chicken
Breaded deep-fried Chicken stir-fried with scallions, onions, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, and peanuts in a spicy, sweet, and sour sauce. It comes with steamed rice.
Mongolian Chicken
Grilled Chicken chunks stir-fried with scallions, onions, carrots, broccoli, and mushrooms in a savory brown sauce. It comes with steamed rice.
Mongolian Beef
Thinly sliced beef stir-fried with scallions, onions, carrots, broccoli, and mushrooms in a savory brown sauce. It comes with steamed rice.
Stir Fried Veggies w/ Tofu
Fresh-cut cabbage,onions, carrots, mushrooms and broccoli stir-fried with chunks of tofu. Comes with steamed rice.
Stir Fried Veggies w/ Chicken
Fresh-cut cabbage,onions, carrots, mushrooms and broccoli stir-fried with grilled chicken. Comes with steamed rice.
Stir Fried Veggies w/ Beef
Fresh cut cabbage, onions, carrots, mushrooms and broccoli are stir-fried with sliced beef.
Cashew Chicken
Cashew chicken is one of our most popular dishes, we’re east meets West.
Broccoli Chicken
Chunks of grilled chicken, stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, onions, and mushrooms with a delicious sweet soy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.
Broccoli Beef
Thinly sliced beef, stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, onions, and mushrooms with a delicious sweet soy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.
Broccoli Tofu
Deep fried tofu, stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, onions, and mushrooms with a delicious sweet soy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.
COMBO PLATES
Chicken & Pork Gyoza(6pcs)
Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and 6 pieces of deep fried pork gyoza, served with steamed rice and salad.
Chicken & Pork Egg Roll
Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and deep fried egg roll, served with steamed rice and salad.
Chicken & Katsu
Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and deep fried chicken breast katsu, served with steamed rice and salad.
Chicken & Prawn (3pcs)
Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and grilled prawn skewer, served with steamed rice and salad.
Chicken & Butterfly Shrimp (6pcs)
Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and deep fried butterfly shrimps, served with steamed rice and salad.
All-Time-Favorite Combo
Combination of chicken teriyaki, butterfly shrimp, deep fried pork gyoza, salad, steamed rice, and can of your choice of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions).
Spicy Chicken & Pork Gyoza (6 pcs)
Combination of spicy chicken teriyaki and deep fried pork gyoza (6 pcs) served with steamed rice and salad
Spicy Chicken & Egg Roll
Combination of spicy chicken teriyaki and deep fried egg roll served with steamed rice and salad
Spicy Chicken & Katsu
Combination of spicy chicken teriyaki and deep fried chicken breast cutlet served with steamed rice and salad
Chicken & Beef Teriyaki
Combination of chicken teriyaki and beef teriyaki served with steamed rice and salad
DELUXE COMBO PLATES
Deluxe Chicken w/ General Tao's Chicken
Combination meal featuring both our delicious Chicken Teriyaki and General Tsao's Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, and your choice of miso soup OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..
Deluxe Chicken w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken
Combination meal featuring both our delicious Chicken Teriyaki and Sweet & Sour Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..
Deluxe Chicken w/ Honey Sesame Chicken
Combination meal featuring both our delicious Chicken Teriyaki and Honey Sesame Chicken, served with 3 pieces of gyoza (pork and vegetables), steamed rice, and salad. Choice of Miso soup or can of soda.
Deluxe Katsu w/ General Tao's Chicken
Combination meal featuring both Chicken breast Katsu and General Tsao's Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, and your choice of miso soup OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..
Deluxe Katsu w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken
Combination meal featuring both Chicken breast Katsu and Sweet & Sour Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..
Deluxe Katsu w/ Honey Sesame Chicken
Combination meal featuring both Chicken breast Katsu and Honey Sesame Chicken, served with 3 pieces of gyoza (pork and vegetables), steamed rice, and salad. Choice of Miso soup or can of soda.
NOODLE & SOUP
Yakisoba w/Vegetables
Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables in a sweet and savory sauce, served with one scoop of rice.
Yakisoba w/Tofu
Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and deep fried tofu in a sweet and savory sauce served with one scoop of rice.
Yakisoba w/Chicken
Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and chunks of grilled chicken in a sweet and savory sauce served with one scoop of rice.
Yakisoba w/Beef
Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and thinly sliced beef in a sweet and savory sauce served with one scoop of rice.
Yakisoba w/Shrimp
Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and shrimps in a sweet and savory sauce served with one scoop of rice.
Yakisoba w/Combo Meat
Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp in a sweet and savory sauce, served with one scoop of rice.
Chicken Udon
White and thick Japanese noodles and vegetables served in a sweet and soy flavored soup. with grilled chickn strips on top.
Deep fried Tofu Udon
White and thick Japanese noodles and vegetables served in a sweet and soy flavored soup with deep fried tofu chunks on top.
Veggie Udon
White and thick Japanese noodles and vegetables served in a sweet and soy flavored soup.
Singapore Noodles
Stir fry rice noodles with onions, scallions, and chicken in a delicious curry flavor.
Miso Soup
Miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup
FRIED RICE
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, and eggs,
Fried Rice w/ Tofu
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and deep fried tofu.
Fried Rice w/ Chicken
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and chicken.
Fried Rice w/ Beef
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and thinly sliced beef,
Fried Rice w/ Shrimp
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and shrimp
House Fried Rice
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp.
APPETIZERS
Butterfly Shrimp (6pcs)
Deep fried breaded butterfly shrimps with our homemade gourmet katsu sauce.
Calamari Strips(5pcs)
Deep fried calamari strips with our homemade gourmet katsu sauce.
BENTO BOXES
Bento Box w/ Chicken Teriyaki
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and grilled Chicken Teriyaki.
Bento Box w/ Chicken Katsu
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and chicken breast Katsu.
Bento Box w/ Spicy Chicken Teriyaki
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Spicy Chicken Teriyaki.
Bento Box w/ General Tsao's Chicken
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and General Tsao's Chicken
Bento Box w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Sweet and Sour Chicken.
Bento Box w/ Honey Sesame Chicken
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Honey Sesame Chicken.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Capitol Hill's #! Teriyaki & Wok. We Love Teriyaki and So do You! Visit teriyakiandwok.com today!
324 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102