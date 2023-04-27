Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Sushi & Japanese

Teriyaki & Wok

1,316 Reviews

$$

324 Broadway E

Seattle, WA 98102

Popular Items

General Tsao’s Chicken

General Tsao’s Chicken

$15.99

Breaded deep fried crispy chicken with onions, bell peppers, and carrots in a sweet and spicy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.

Pork Gyoza(8pcs)

Pork Gyoza(8pcs)

$6.99

Deep-fried potstickers filled with pork and vegetables, served with our homemade sweet gyoza sauce.

Pork Egg Roll (2pcs)

Pork Egg Roll (2pcs)

$6.99

Delicious, deep fried pork egg roll, served with our homemade sweet soy flavored gourmet source.

FOOD

TERIYAKI MENU

All entrees come with rice and salad. Chicken Teriyaki. Hand trimmed chicken thigh, marinated and grilled to perfection, served with teriyaki sauce drizzled on top.
Mini Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Mini Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$8.29

Say hello to the MINI Chicken Teriyaki Bowl, the perfect size for smaller appetites. It’s our delicious chicken teriyaki served with rice and our homemade coleslaw.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.99

Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.

Chicken Breast Teriyaki

Chicken Breast Teriyaki

$15.99

Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken breast meat, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.

Prawn Teriyaki(6pcs)

Prawn Teriyaki(6pcs)

$17.99

Grilled prawns with our delicious teriyaki sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$17.99

Sliced, grilled beef, marinated with our special seasoning, served with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, and salad.

Deep Fried Tofu Teriyaki

Deep Fried Tofu Teriyaki

$14.99

Deep Fried Tofu Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.99

Grilled, skinless salmon fillets served with rice, sweet, thick gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, along with steamed rice and salad.

Short Ribs Teriyaki

Short Ribs Teriyaki

$22.99

Our delicious Korean style short ribs for that savory teriyaki short rib fix... So yummy!

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$16.99

Breaded deep fried chicken breast cutlet with our delicious Katsu sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$16.99

Grilled chicken in our gourmet spicy sauce, served with rice and salad.

WOK MENU

We have customers who have been coming here for 10 years enjoying our Wok menu choices, all fresh with ample portions served!
General Tsao’s Chicken

General Tsao’s Chicken

$15.99

Breaded deep fried crispy chicken with onions, bell peppers, and carrots in a sweet and spicy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$15.99

Breaded deep-fried "crispy" Chicken with onions, bell peppers, carrots, and pineapples in a sweet and sour sauce. It comes with steamed rice.

Honey Sesame Chicken

Honey Sesame Chicken

$15.99

Breaded deep-fried crispy Chicken with onions, bell peppers, and carrots in a sweet-savory honey sauce with sesame seeds on the top. It comes with steamed rice.

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$17.99

Breaded deep-fried Chicken stir-fried with scallions, onions, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, and peanuts in a spicy, sweet, and sour sauce. It comes with steamed rice.

Mongolian Chicken

$15.99

Grilled Chicken chunks stir-fried with scallions, onions, carrots, broccoli, and mushrooms in a savory brown sauce. It comes with steamed rice.

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$17.99

Thinly sliced beef stir-fried with scallions, onions, carrots, broccoli, and mushrooms in a savory brown sauce. It comes with steamed rice.

Stir Fried Veggies w/ Tofu

Stir Fried Veggies w/ Tofu

$15.99

Fresh-cut cabbage,onions, carrots, mushrooms and broccoli stir-fried with chunks of tofu. Comes with steamed rice.

Stir Fried Veggies w/ Chicken

$15.99

Fresh-cut cabbage,onions, carrots, mushrooms and broccoli stir-fried with grilled chicken. Comes with steamed rice.

Stir Fried Veggies w/ Beef

$17.99

Fresh cut cabbage, onions, carrots, mushrooms and broccoli are stir-fried with sliced beef.

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$17.99

Cashew chicken is one of our most popular dishes, we’re east meets West.

Broccoli Chicken

$15.99

Chunks of grilled chicken, stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, onions, and mushrooms with a delicious sweet soy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.

Broccoli Beef

$17.99

Thinly sliced beef, stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, onions, and mushrooms with a delicious sweet soy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.

Broccoli Tofu

$15.99

Deep fried tofu, stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, onions, and mushrooms with a delicious sweet soy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.

COMBO PLATES

Chicken & Pork Gyoza(6pcs)

Chicken & Pork Gyoza(6pcs)

$16.99

Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and 6 pieces of deep fried pork gyoza, served with steamed rice and salad.

Chicken & Pork Egg Roll

$16.99

Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and deep fried egg roll, served with steamed rice and salad.

Chicken & Katsu

Chicken & Katsu

$17.99

Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and deep fried chicken breast katsu, served with steamed rice and salad.

Chicken & Prawn (3pcs)

Chicken & Prawn (3pcs)

$18.99

Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and grilled prawn skewer, served with steamed rice and salad.

Chicken & Butterfly Shrimp (6pcs)

$18.99

Combination of chicken thigh teriyaki and deep fried butterfly shrimps, served with steamed rice and salad.

All-Time-Favorite Combo

All-Time-Favorite Combo

$17.99

Combination of chicken teriyaki, butterfly shrimp, deep fried pork gyoza, salad, steamed rice, and can of your choice of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions).

Spicy Chicken & Pork Gyoza (6 pcs)

Spicy Chicken & Pork Gyoza (6 pcs)

$18.99

Combination of spicy chicken teriyaki and deep fried pork gyoza (6 pcs) served with steamed rice and salad

Spicy Chicken & Egg Roll

$18.99

Combination of spicy chicken teriyaki and deep fried egg roll served with steamed rice and salad

Spicy Chicken & Katsu

$19.99

Combination of spicy chicken teriyaki and deep fried chicken breast cutlet served with steamed rice and salad

Chicken & Beef Teriyaki

Chicken & Beef Teriyaki

$18.99

Combination of chicken teriyaki and beef teriyaki served with steamed rice and salad

DELUXE COMBO PLATES

Deluxe Chicken w/ General Tao's Chicken

Deluxe Chicken w/ General Tao's Chicken

$21.99

Combination meal featuring both our delicious Chicken Teriyaki and General Tsao's Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, and your choice of miso soup OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..

Deluxe Chicken w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken

$21.99

Combination meal featuring both our delicious Chicken Teriyaki and Sweet & Sour Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..

Deluxe Chicken w/ Honey Sesame Chicken

$21.99

Combination meal featuring both our delicious Chicken Teriyaki and Honey Sesame Chicken, served with 3 pieces of gyoza (pork and vegetables), steamed rice, and salad. Choice of Miso soup or can of soda.

Deluxe Katsu w/ General Tao's Chicken

$22.99

Combination meal featuring both Chicken breast Katsu and General Tsao's Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, and your choice of miso soup OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..

Deluxe Katsu w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken

$22.99

Combination meal featuring both Chicken breast Katsu and Sweet & Sour Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..

Deluxe Katsu w/ Honey Sesame Chicken

$22.99

Combination meal featuring both Chicken breast Katsu and Honey Sesame Chicken, served with 3 pieces of gyoza (pork and vegetables), steamed rice, and salad. Choice of Miso soup or can of soda.

NOODLE & SOUP

Yakisoba w/Vegetables

Yakisoba w/Vegetables

$14.99

Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables in a sweet and savory sauce, served with one scoop of rice.

Yakisoba w/Tofu

Yakisoba w/Tofu

$14.99

Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and deep fried tofu in a sweet and savory sauce served with one scoop of rice.

Yakisoba w/Chicken

Yakisoba w/Chicken

$14.99

Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and chunks of grilled chicken in a sweet and savory sauce served with one scoop of rice.

Yakisoba w/Beef

$15.99

Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and thinly sliced beef in a sweet and savory sauce served with one scoop of rice.

Yakisoba w/Shrimp

$15.99

Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and shrimps in a sweet and savory sauce served with one scoop of rice.

Yakisoba w/Combo Meat

$17.99

Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp in a sweet and savory sauce, served with one scoop of rice.

Chicken Udon

Chicken Udon

$13.99

White and thick Japanese noodles and vegetables served in a sweet and soy flavored soup. with grilled chickn strips on top.

Deep fried Tofu Udon

$13.99

White and thick Japanese noodles and vegetables served in a sweet and soy flavored soup with deep fried tofu chunks on top.

Veggie Udon

$13.99

White and thick Japanese noodles and vegetables served in a sweet and soy flavored soup.

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$13.99

Stir fry rice noodles with onions, scallions, and chicken in a delicious curry flavor.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.99

Miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup

FRIED RICE

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.99

Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, and eggs,

Fried Rice w/ Tofu

$14.99

Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and deep fried tofu.

Fried Rice w/ Chicken 

$14.99

Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and chicken.

Fried Rice w/ Beef 

$15.99

Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and thinly sliced beef,

Fried Rice w/ Shrimp 

Fried Rice w/ Shrimp 

$15.99

Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and shrimp

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$17.99

Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp.

APPETIZERS

Pork Egg Roll (2pcs)

Pork Egg Roll (2pcs)

$6.99

Delicious, deep fried pork egg roll, served with our homemade sweet soy flavored gourmet source.

Pork Gyoza(8pcs)

Pork Gyoza(8pcs)

$6.99

Deep-fried potstickers filled with pork and vegetables, served with our homemade sweet gyoza sauce.

Butterfly Shrimp (6pcs)

Butterfly Shrimp (6pcs)

$6.99

Deep fried breaded butterfly shrimps with our homemade gourmet katsu sauce.

Calamari Strips(5pcs)

Calamari Strips(5pcs)

$6.99

Deep fried calamari strips with our homemade gourmet katsu sauce.

SIDES

Steamed White Rice

Steamed White Rice

$2.99

Asian style delicious sticky white rice

Steamed Brown Rice

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.99

Short grain steamed brown rice,

Side Salad

$3.00

Freshly cut iceburg lettuce with carrot garnish in home-made sweet Asian style creamy sauce.

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$6.00

BENTO BOXES

Each Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and your choice of entrees.
Bento Box w/ Chicken Teriyaki

Bento Box w/ Chicken Teriyaki

$21.99

This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and grilled Chicken Teriyaki.

Bento Box w/ Chicken Katsu

$22.99

This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and chicken breast Katsu.

Bento Box w/ Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$22.99

This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Spicy Chicken Teriyaki.

Bento Box w/ General Tsao's Chicken

$23.99

This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and General Tsao's Chicken

Bento Box w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken

$23.99

This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Sweet and Sour Chicken.

Bento Box w/ Honey Sesame Chicken

$23.99

This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and Honey Sesame Chicken.

BEVERAGES

BOTTLE DRINKS

Bottled drinks
Classic Coke

Classic Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50

SPECIALTY BOTTLE DRINKS

Authentic Mexican Soda. Assorted Flavors and Brands

Mandarin

$3.00

Tamarind

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

VITAMIN WATER

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Bottle of Water

$1.50

CAN PRODUCTS

Can - Classic Coke

$2.00

Can - Diet Coke

$2.00

Can - Sprite

$2.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Capitol Hill's #! Teriyaki & Wok. We Love Teriyaki and So do You! Visit teriyakiandwok.com today!

Teriyaki & Wok image
Teriyaki & Wok image
Teriyaki & Wok image
Teriyaki & Wok image

