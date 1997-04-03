Terlingua imageView gallery
Barbeque
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Terlingua

768 Reviews

$$

40 washington avenue

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

TERLINGUA SALAD
BRISKET
BAJA FISH

SHARE PLATES

Burnt Ends

$14.00

chipotle BBQ sauce, crema, pickled red onions

CEVICHE

$14.00

daily seafood / local kelp / pineapple / peppers / onions / citrus / ginger / served w/ tortilla chips *gluten free

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

cauliflower, sweet potato, salsa macha (contains nuts), lime, cilantro

Griddled Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

three cheeses, peppers

Guacamole and Chips

$11.00

Queso and Chips

$7.00

Salsa and Chips

$6.00

TAQUITOS

$13.00

chihuahua cheese, crema, pickled red onions CAN NOT BE MADE DAIRY FREE

SALAD

JICAMA SALAD

$11.00

jicama, apple, celery, chile-lime almond crunch, fresh herb vinaigrette

TERLINGUA SALAD

$17.00

leafy greens, grilled corn & black beans, avocado, cripsy tortilla strips, winter hill farm cotija, candied pumpkin seeds, sesame-oregano vinaigrette

SOUPS & CHILI

Green Chili

$20.00

pork shoulder, potatoes, tomatoes, anaheims, Winter Hill Farm cotija, sweet onions, cheesy flour tortillas

RED CHILI

$18.00

stewed brisket, sweet onions, winter hill cotija, honey butter corn-bread topped w/ chopped smoked brisket

TACOS

BRISKET

$19.00

smoked prime brisket, avocado salsa, vidalia onion, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, flour tortillas

CARNITAS

$17.00

smoked pork, winter hill cotija cheese, onion, spicy taco sauce, cilantro, flour tortillas

CHICKEN

$16.00

pulled chicken, chihuahua cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, corn tortillas

BAJA FISH

$19.00

crispy fried haddock, cabbage, crema & sriracha, cilantro, flour tortillas

Fried Zucchini

$16.00

smoked tomato salsa, whipped winter hill cheese, grilled corn, cilantro, corn tortillas

Kid's QUESADILLA

$10.00

melted chihuahua cheese / flour tortilla

BBQ TO-GO

LUNCH BOARD

$26.00

LUNCH ONLY: 12pm-4pm (or sellout) a rotating selection of house-smoked meats, pickles, cornbread w/ honey butter, house BBQ sauce.

DINNER BBQ BOARD (small)

$34.00

DINNER ONLY: 5pm-8pm (or sellout) a rotating selection of house-smoked meats, daily side, pickles, cornbread w/ honey butter, house BBQ sauce *serves 1-2 people

DINNER BBQ BOARD (large)

$62.00

DINNER ONLY: 5pm-8pm (or sellout) a rotating selection of house-smoked meats, daily side, pickles, cornbread w/ honey butter, house BBQ sauce *serves 2-4 people **if ordering for 3 or more people we recommend adding a share plate to round out your meal.

DESSERTS

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

fresh fruit/whipped cream/caramel

Apple Bread

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hours of Operation: Market: Wednesday-Sunday 12-8pM Lunch Service: Wednesday-Sunday 12-4PM Dinner Service: Wednesday-Sunday 4-8PM Call now to reserve a table on our heated deck! 207-956-7573

Website

Location

40 washington avenue, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Terlingua image

