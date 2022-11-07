- Home
Termini Brothers Bakery Comcast Center
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Cannoli
Go Phillies!
Cookies
Dead Bones
Biscotti
Board Pastry
Carrot Cake Pastry
cinnamon, walnuts, freshly ground carrots, cream cheese, coconut, chocolate chips
Chocolate Mousse Pastry
Chocolate cake sprayed with simple syrup, layered with a light chocolate mousse, and a chocolate ganache center
Funfetti Pastry
vanilla layer cake, multi-colored confetti candy pieces, sweet cream mousse
Limoncello Pastry
layer cake, simple syrup lemon cream cheese mousse, lemon curd
Red Velvet Pastry
red velvet cake, simple syrup, cream cheese icing
Tiramisu Pastry
Sponge cake soaked with espresso and layered with a mascarpone mousse, dusted with cocoa and topped with an espresso bean
Pastry
Almond Horn
kernel paste, sliced natural almonds, bittersweet chocolate
Baba Rum - Unfilled
yeast raised sponge, rum simple syrup
Baba Rum - Ricotta Cheese Filled
yeast raised sponge, rum simple syrup, sliced and filled with ricotta cheese
Baba Rum - Vanilla Filled
yeast raised sponge, rum simple syrup, sliced and filled with vanilla pastry cream
Chocolate Banana
Amaretti cookie, French buttercream, raspberry preserve, banana, bittersweet chocolate
Cupcake (Vanilla)
vanilla layer cake, white buttercream filling
Phillies Cupcake
Celebrate the Phillies with a vanilla cupcake filled with vanilla buttercream
Chocolate Macadamia Disc
bittersweet chocolate, salted roasted macadamia nuts
Éclair
pate a choux filled with vanilla pastry cream and covered in our own house made chocolate fudge
Fig Bar
ground dried figs, marsala wine, hazelnuts, fruit preserves, pastry dough casing
Italian Rum Slice
sponge cake soaked with rum simple syrup layered in vanilla and chocolate Italian cream, sided with roasted cashew pieces and topped with white buttercream
Pecan Diamond
butter honey caramel, pecans, cookie base, bittersweet chocolate drizzle
Pig Ear
puff pastry with cinnamon sugar
Salted Chocolate Almond Disc
Dark semisweet chocolate topped with candies roasted California Almonds and salt
Tea Biscuit (Single)
raisins, vanilla, buttermilk
Tea Biscuits - 6 Pack
raisins, vanilla, buttermilk
Torrone
clover honey, pistachios, almonds, vanilla, rice paper
6 Pc - Caramel Salted Pecan Squares
6 Pieces - butter caramel, pecans, cookie base, bittersweet chocolate, salt
Ring Cakes / Pound Loaves
Chocolate Chip Pound Loaf
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips baked in a loaf and topped with vanilla sugar glaze icing, chocolate chips
Vanilla Pound Loaf
butter pound cake baked in a loaf and topped with vanilla sugar glaze icing
Lemon Pound Loaf
Lemon pound cake baked in a loaf and topped with lemon sugar glaze icing
Jewish Apple Ring Cake
fresh apples, walnuts, raisins and cinnamon
Chocolate Chip Ring Cake
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips, crumb topping
Chocolate Crumb Ring Cake
chocolate cake topped with chocolate coffee cake crumble
Vanilla Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Vanilla cake baked and topped with cinnamon, chocolate chips and walnuts
Jack Dempsey Ring Cake
chocolate cake, cream cheese icing
Iced Pumpkin Cinnamon Ring Cake
spiced pumpkin cake, cinnamon cream cheese icing
Iced Red Velvet Ring Cake
Red velvet ring cake, cream cheese icing
"Ring the Bell" Ring Cake
Celebrate the Phillies with a red velvet ring cake with cream cheese icing
Iced Cinnamon Choc Chip Ring Cake
vanilla cake, cinnamon, chocolate chips, walnuts, buttercream icing
Standard Size Cakes
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")
Pound cake mixed with chocolate chips, layered with white buttercream and chocolate ganache, iced with white buttercream mixed with chocolate chips
Chocolate Layer Cake (8")
Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream
Italian Cream Cake (10")
sponge, rum simple syrup, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate pastry cream, roasted cashews
Tiramisu Cake (7")
sponge cake, espresso simple syrup, mascarpone mousse, lady fingers, espresso beans
Vanilla Layer Cake (8")
Vanilla layer cake filled and decorated with vanilla buttercream icing
Funfetti Cake (8")
Pound funfetti cake layers filled and decorated with our cream cheese icing
Birthday Candles
24 candle sticks
Party Pack
12 cake plates, 12 forks, 12 napkins, 24-pack of candles
Custom Cakes
Blueberry Pound
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Carrot Cake
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Chocolate Chip Pound
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Chocolate Layer
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Chocolate Mousse
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Funfetti
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Italian Cream Cake
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Limencello
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Marble Pound
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Raspberry Pound
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Red Velvet
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Ricotta Cake
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS** Italian sponge cake soaked in rum simple syrup, layered with chocolate chip dotted sweetened ricotta cheese, edged with chopped cashews, topped with vanilla buttercream
Strawberry Shortcake
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS** vanilla sponge, whipped cream, freshly sliced strawberries
Tiramisu
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Vanilla Layer
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Vanilla Pound
**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.
Cheesecake
Breakfast
Coffee Beans
Gift Boxes, Tins, and Trays
6 Pc - Caramel Salted Pecan Squares
6 Pieces - butter caramel, pecans, cookie base, bittersweet chocolate, salt
1 lb. Signature Cookie Gift Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 lb. assorted cookie box includes amaretti, pignoli, imbutiti, musticiolli, quorasemali, scumetti, coconut macaroon, blondina, cucidati, and long johns decorated with imported candy and candy coated almonds.
1 lb. Assorted Biscotti Gift Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* anise, zwieback, taralli, regina, cinnamon chip, cranberry pistachio, chocolate almond
1 lb. Pignoli Gift Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximately 1 lb of pignoli cookies.
Executive Signature Cookie Tray
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 3 lbs. Approximate Servings: 15 (About 2-3 cookies per serving). 10” Round Tray.
Executive Biscotti Tray
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 3 lbs. Approximate Servings: 15 (About 2-3 biscotti per serving) . 10” Round Tray.
Grandioso Cookie Tray
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 5 lbs. Approximate Servings: 25 (About 2-3 cookies per serving). 12” Round Tray.
Supremo Executive Cookie Tray
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 7 lbs. Approximate Servings: 35 (About 2-3 cookies per serving). 14” Round Tray.
Amaretti Cookie Tin
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 2 lbs. Approximately 34 to 36 cookies. Approximate Servings: 8-10 people.
Bella Donna Tin
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 30-34 Cookies. Approximate Weight: 1.5 lbs.
Coconut Macaroon Tin
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 20-24 Coconut Macaroons. Approximate Weight: 2 lbs.. Approximate Servings: 8-10 people.
Cucidati Cookie Tin
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 30-34 Cucidati Cookies. Approximate Weight: 2 lbs. Approximate Servings: 10 to 12.
Large Pignoli Tin
*REQUIRE 24 HRS* 48-56 Pignoli Cookies. Approximate Weight: 3.5 lbs. Approximate Servings: 14-18.
Large Signature Cookie Tin
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 52-60 Cookies Approximate Weight: 4 lbs. Approximate. Servings: 15.
Regina Biscotti Tin
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximately 22-24 Regina biscotti. Approximate Weight: 2 lbs. Approximate Servings: 8-10.
Small Pignoli Tin
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 32 Pignoli Cookies. Approximate Weight: 2 lbs.. Approximate Servings: 8-10.
Small Signature Cookie Tin
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 26-30 Cookies. Approximate Weight: 2 lbs. Approximate Servings: 8-10.
Taralli Biscotti Tin
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 1.5 lbs. Approximately 20 cookies. Approximate Servings: 8-10 people.
Almond Horn Gift Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* kernel paste, sliced natural almonds, bittersweet chocolate. 4 per box.
Amaretti Cookie Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1lb amoretti cookie, pure almond paste, granulated sugar
Anisette Biscotti Gift Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1lb. natural anise oil, twice baked cookies, decorated with imported candy, candy coated almonds
Bella Donna Gift Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 pound of our pignoli, amaretti, bondina and cucidati cookies. This box serves approximately 4-5 people.
Blondina Gift Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 pound of our handmade blondina cookies. This box serves approximately 4-5 people.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* large chocolate chunks and baked to a golden brown perfection (16)
Coconut Macaroon Gift Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1/2lb coconut, orange oil, hand piped decorated with imported candy and coated almonds
Cucidati Cookie Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 pound of our handmade cucidati cookies. This box serves approximately 4-5 people.
Fig Bar Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Our handmade fig bars are a traditional Sicilian dessert! 4 fig bars per box.
Finger Cookie Gift Box
1lb AKA Fingers, hand bagged amaretto butter cookie sandwiched with tart raspberry preserve
Pecan Diamond Gift Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* butter honey caramel, pecans, cookie base, bittersweet chocolate drizzle
Regina Biscotti Box
* REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1lb sesame seeds, hand rolled
Taralli Biscotti Box
*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 Pound taralli biscotti box, sprinkled with imported candies and candy coated almonds
Merchandise/Featured Items
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark. Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103, Philadelphia, PA 19148