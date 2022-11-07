Restaurant header imageView gallery

Termini Brothers Bakery Comcast Center

No reviews yet

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Popular Items

Phillies Cupcake
Cupcake (Vanilla)
Chocolate Chip Cookies Bag

Cannoli

Enjoy one of our most famous treats!
Cheese Cannoli

Cheese Cannoli

$6.00

ricotta cheese

Chocolate Cannoli

Chocolate Cannoli

$6.00

chocolate Italian cream

Vanilla Cannoli

Vanilla Cannoli

$6.00

vanilla Italian cream

Unfilled Cannoli (Dozen)

Unfilled Cannoli (Dozen)

$75.00

**24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED** 12 Handmade Cannoli Shells 4 - 12oz bags of our ricotta cheese cannoli filling. Powder sugar upon request.

Go Phillies!

Phillies Cupcake

Phillies Cupcake

$4.00

Celebrate the Phillies with a vanilla cupcake filled with vanilla buttercream

"Ring the Bell" Ring Cake

"Ring the Bell" Ring Cake

$25.00

Celebrate the Phillies with a red velvet ring cake with cream cheese icing

Cookies

Amaretti 1/2 lb.

Amaretti 1/2 lb.

$12.50

Amaretti cookie, granulated sugar

Pignoli - 1/2 lb.

Pignoli - 1/2 lb.

$25.00

Amaretti cookie, imported Spanish pine nuts

Chocolate Chip Cookies Bag

Chocolate Chip Cookies Bag

$5.00

large chocolate chunks and baked to a golden brown perfection (4)

Coconut Macaroon Bag

Coconut Macaroon Bag

$5.00

Coconut, orange oil- hand piped

Dead Bones

Dead Bones 1/2 lb.

Dead Bones 1/2 lb.

$15.00

sweet, hard confection in honor of all soul’s day hand made with clove & boiled sugar

Dead Bones Bag

Dead Bones Bag

$6.00

sweet, hard confection in honor of all soul’s day hand made with clove & boiled sugar

Biscotti

Anisette 1/2 lb.

Anisette 1/2 lb.

$12.50

natural anise oil, twice baked

Biscotti Bag

Biscotti Bag

$5.00

Anise, taralli, regina, cranberry pistachio, chocolate almond and cinnamon chip

Board Pastry

Carrot Cake Pastry

Carrot Cake Pastry

$6.00

cinnamon, walnuts, freshly ground carrots, cream cheese, coconut, chocolate chips

Chocolate Mousse Pastry

Chocolate Mousse Pastry

$6.00

Chocolate cake sprayed with simple syrup, layered with a light chocolate mousse, and a chocolate ganache center

Funfetti Pastry

Funfetti Pastry

$6.00

vanilla layer cake, multi-colored confetti candy pieces, sweet cream mousse

Limoncello Pastry

Limoncello Pastry

$6.00

layer cake, simple syrup lemon cream cheese mousse, lemon curd

Red Velvet Pastry

Red Velvet Pastry

$6.00

red velvet cake, simple syrup, cream cheese icing

Tiramisu Pastry

Tiramisu Pastry

$6.00

Sponge cake soaked with espresso and layered with a mascarpone mousse, dusted with cocoa and topped with an espresso bean

Pastry

Almond Horn

Almond Horn

$5.00

kernel paste, sliced natural almonds, bittersweet chocolate

Baba Rum - Unfilled

Baba Rum - Unfilled

$5.00

yeast raised sponge, rum simple syrup

Baba Rum - Ricotta Cheese Filled

Baba Rum - Ricotta Cheese Filled

$6.00

yeast raised sponge, rum simple syrup, sliced and filled with ricotta cheese

Baba Rum - Vanilla Filled

Baba Rum - Vanilla Filled

$6.00

yeast raised sponge, rum simple syrup, sliced and filled with vanilla pastry cream

Chocolate Banana

Chocolate Banana

$6.00

Amaretti cookie, French buttercream, raspberry preserve, banana, bittersweet chocolate

Cupcake (Vanilla)

Cupcake (Vanilla)

$4.00

vanilla layer cake, white buttercream filling

Phillies Cupcake

Phillies Cupcake

$4.00

Celebrate the Phillies with a vanilla cupcake filled with vanilla buttercream

Chocolate Macadamia Disc

Chocolate Macadamia Disc

$5.00

bittersweet chocolate, salted roasted macadamia nuts

Éclair

Éclair

$6.00

pate a choux filled with vanilla pastry cream and covered in our own house made chocolate fudge

Fig Bar

Fig Bar

$5.00

ground dried figs, marsala wine, hazelnuts, fruit preserves, pastry dough casing

Italian Rum Slice

Italian Rum Slice

$6.00

sponge cake soaked with rum simple syrup layered in vanilla and chocolate Italian cream, sided with roasted cashew pieces and topped with white buttercream

Pecan Diamond

Pecan Diamond

$5.00

butter honey caramel, pecans, cookie base, bittersweet chocolate drizzle

Pig Ear

Pig Ear

$7.00Out of stock

puff pastry with cinnamon sugar

Salted Chocolate Almond Disc

Salted Chocolate Almond Disc

$5.00

Dark semisweet chocolate topped with candies roasted California Almonds and salt

Tea Biscuit (Single)

Tea Biscuit (Single)

$2.00

raisins, vanilla, buttermilk

Tea Biscuits - 6 Pack

Tea Biscuits - 6 Pack

$12.00

raisins, vanilla, buttermilk

Torrone

Torrone

$2.50

clover honey, pistachios, almonds, vanilla, rice paper

6 Pc - Caramel Salted Pecan Squares

6 Pc - Caramel Salted Pecan Squares

$7.00

6 Pieces - butter caramel, pecans, cookie base, bittersweet chocolate, salt

Ring Cakes / Pound Loaves

Chocolate Chip Pound Loaf

Chocolate Chip Pound Loaf

$15.00

vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips baked in a loaf and topped with vanilla sugar glaze icing, chocolate chips

Vanilla Pound Loaf

Vanilla Pound Loaf

$15.00

butter pound cake baked in a loaf and topped with vanilla sugar glaze icing

Lemon Pound Loaf

Lemon Pound Loaf

$15.00

Lemon pound cake baked in a loaf and topped with lemon sugar glaze icing

Jewish Apple Ring Cake

Jewish Apple Ring Cake

$20.00

fresh apples, walnuts, raisins and cinnamon

Chocolate Chip Ring Cake

Chocolate Chip Ring Cake

$20.00

vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips, crumb topping

Chocolate Crumb Ring Cake

Chocolate Crumb Ring Cake

$20.00

chocolate cake topped with chocolate coffee cake crumble

Vanilla Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Vanilla Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$20.00

Vanilla cake baked and topped with cinnamon, chocolate chips and walnuts

Jack Dempsey Ring Cake

Jack Dempsey Ring Cake

$25.00

chocolate cake, cream cheese icing

Iced Pumpkin Cinnamon Ring Cake

Iced Pumpkin Cinnamon Ring Cake

$25.00

spiced pumpkin cake, cinnamon cream cheese icing

Iced Red Velvet Ring Cake

Iced Red Velvet Ring Cake

$25.00

Red velvet ring cake, cream cheese icing

"Ring the Bell" Ring Cake

"Ring the Bell" Ring Cake

$25.00

Celebrate the Phillies with a red velvet ring cake with cream cheese icing

Iced Cinnamon Choc Chip Ring Cake

Iced Cinnamon Choc Chip Ring Cake

$25.00

vanilla cake, cinnamon, chocolate chips, walnuts, buttercream icing

Standard Size Cakes

*REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE*
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")

Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")

$30.00

Pound cake mixed with chocolate chips, layered with white buttercream and chocolate ganache, iced with white buttercream mixed with chocolate chips

Chocolate Layer Cake (8")

Chocolate Layer Cake (8")

$30.00

Chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream

Italian Cream Cake (10")

Italian Cream Cake (10")

$50.00

sponge, rum simple syrup, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate pastry cream, roasted cashews

Tiramisu Cake (7")

Tiramisu Cake (7")

$25.00

sponge cake, espresso simple syrup, mascarpone mousse, lady fingers, espresso beans

Vanilla Layer Cake (8")

Vanilla Layer Cake (8")

$30.00

Vanilla layer cake filled and decorated with vanilla buttercream icing

Funfetti Cake (8")

Funfetti Cake (8")

$30.00

Pound funfetti cake layers filled and decorated with our cream cheese icing

Birthday Candles

Birthday Candles

$2.00

24 candle sticks

Party Pack

Party Pack

$5.00

12 cake plates, 12 forks, 12 napkins, 24-pack of candles

Custom Cakes

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings
Blueberry Pound

Blueberry Pound

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Chocolate Chip Pound

Chocolate Chip Pound

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Chocolate Layer

Chocolate Layer

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Funfetti

Funfetti

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Italian Cream Cake

Italian Cream Cake

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Limencello

Limencello

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Marble Pound

Marble Pound

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Raspberry Pound

Raspberry Pound

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Ricotta Cake

Ricotta Cake

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS** Italian sponge cake soaked in rum simple syrup, layered with chocolate chip dotted sweetened ricotta cheese, edged with chopped cashews, topped with vanilla buttercream

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

Out of stock

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS** vanilla sponge, whipped cream, freshly sliced strawberries

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Vanilla Layer

Vanilla Layer

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Vanilla Pound

Vanilla Pound

**ALL CUSTOM CAKES REQUIRE 48 HOURS NOTICE** Please note: all cake designs are hand piped & any additional design requests may come with a charge. You can email flagship@termini.com with your request. Cake Serving Sizes: 10" - 12-16 servings 12" - 20-25 servings 14" -30-35 servings Half Sheet - 40-45 servings Full Sheet - 90-100 servings Use "Special Instructions" for the script writing.

Cheesecake

10" New York Cheesecake

10" New York Cheesecake

$50.00

Philadelphia cream cheese, cake crumbs

6" Inch New York Cheesecake

6" Inch New York Cheesecake

$18.00

Philadelphia cream cheese, cake crumbs

New York Cheesecake Slices

New York Cheesecake Slices

$5.00

slice of NY cheesecake

Breakfast

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.00

Vanilla muffin baked with fresh blueberries and filled with lemon curd

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Vanilla cake, chocolate chips, crystal sugar, filled with buttercream

Coffee Beans

LaColombe Coffee Corsica

LaColombe Coffee Corsica

$11.00

chocolate tones, dark and bold

LaColombe Coffee Nizza

LaColombe Coffee Nizza

$12.00

honey-sweet, nuttiness

Box Of Coffee (Fix-Ins Included)

$12.00

$12.00
LaColombe Monte Carlo

LaColombe Monte Carlo

$11.00

rich flavor and aroma, full body, moderate acidity

Gift Boxes, Tins, and Trays

6 Pc - Caramel Salted Pecan Squares

6 Pc - Caramel Salted Pecan Squares

$7.00

6 Pieces - butter caramel, pecans, cookie base, bittersweet chocolate, salt

1 lb. Signature Cookie Gift Box

1 lb. Signature Cookie Gift Box

$25.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 lb. assorted cookie box includes amaretti, pignoli, imbutiti, musticiolli, quorasemali, scumetti, coconut macaroon, blondina, cucidati, and long johns decorated with imported candy and candy coated almonds.

1 lb. Assorted Biscotti Gift Box

1 lb. Assorted Biscotti Gift Box

$25.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* anise, zwieback, taralli, regina, cinnamon chip, cranberry pistachio, chocolate almond

1 lb. Pignoli Gift Box

1 lb. Pignoli Gift Box

$50.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximately 1 lb of pignoli cookies.

Executive Signature Cookie Tray

Executive Signature Cookie Tray

$95.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 3 lbs. Approximate Servings: 15 (About 2-3 cookies per serving). 10” Round Tray.

Executive Biscotti Tray

Executive Biscotti Tray

$95.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 3 lbs. Approximate Servings: 15 (About 2-3 biscotti per serving) . 10” Round Tray.

Grandioso Cookie Tray

Grandioso Cookie Tray

$150.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 5 lbs. Approximate Servings: 25 (About 2-3 cookies per serving). 12” Round Tray.

Supremo Executive Cookie Tray

Supremo Executive Cookie Tray

$200.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 7 lbs. Approximate Servings: 35 (About 2-3 cookies per serving). 14” Round Tray.

Amaretti Cookie Tin

Amaretti Cookie Tin

$60.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 2 lbs. Approximately 34 to 36 cookies. Approximate Servings: 8-10 people.

Bella Donna Tin

Bella Donna Tin

$60.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 30-34 Cookies. Approximate Weight: 1.5 lbs.

Coconut Macaroon Tin

Coconut Macaroon Tin

$60.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 20-24 Coconut Macaroons. Approximate Weight: 2 lbs.. Approximate Servings: 8-10 people.

Cucidati Cookie Tin

Cucidati Cookie Tin

$60.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 30-34 Cucidati Cookies. Approximate Weight: 2 lbs. Approximate Servings: 10 to 12.

Large Pignoli Tin

Large Pignoli Tin

$170.00

*REQUIRE 24 HRS* 48-56 Pignoli Cookies. Approximate Weight: 3.5 lbs. Approximate Servings: 14-18.

Large Signature Cookie Tin

Large Signature Cookie Tin

$95.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 52-60 Cookies Approximate Weight: 4 lbs. Approximate. Servings: 15.

Regina Biscotti Tin

Regina Biscotti Tin

$60.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximately 22-24 Regina biscotti. Approximate Weight: 2 lbs. Approximate Servings: 8-10.

Small Pignoli Tin

Small Pignoli Tin

$85.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 32 Pignoli Cookies. Approximate Weight: 2 lbs.. Approximate Servings: 8-10.

Small Signature Cookie Tin

Small Signature Cookie Tin

$60.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 26-30 Cookies. Approximate Weight: 2 lbs. Approximate Servings: 8-10.

Taralli Biscotti Tin

Taralli Biscotti Tin

$60.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Approximate Weight: 1.5 lbs. Approximately 20 cookies. Approximate Servings: 8-10 people.

Almond Horn Gift Box

Almond Horn Gift Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* kernel paste, sliced natural almonds, bittersweet chocolate. 4 per box.

Amaretti Cookie Box

Amaretti Cookie Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1lb amoretti cookie, pure almond paste, granulated sugar

Anisette Biscotti Gift Box

Anisette Biscotti Gift Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1lb. natural anise oil, twice baked cookies, decorated with imported candy, candy coated almonds

Bella Donna Gift Box

Bella Donna Gift Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 pound of our pignoli, amaretti, bondina and cucidati cookies. This box serves approximately 4-5 people.

Blondina Gift Box

Blondina Gift Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 pound of our handmade blondina cookies. This box serves approximately 4-5 people.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Box

Chocolate Chip Cookie Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* large chocolate chunks and baked to a golden brown perfection (16)

Coconut Macaroon Gift Box

Coconut Macaroon Gift Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1/2lb coconut, orange oil, hand piped decorated with imported candy and coated almonds

Cucidati Cookie Box

Cucidati Cookie Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 pound of our handmade cucidati cookies. This box serves approximately 4-5 people.

Fig Bar Box

Fig Bar Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* Our handmade fig bars are a traditional Sicilian dessert! 4 fig bars per box.

Finger Cookie Gift Box

Finger Cookie Gift Box

$30.00

1lb AKA Fingers, hand bagged amaretto butter cookie sandwiched with tart raspberry preserve

Pecan Diamond Gift Box

Pecan Diamond Gift Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* butter honey caramel, pecans, cookie base, bittersweet chocolate drizzle

Regina Biscotti Box

Regina Biscotti Box

$30.00

* REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1lb sesame seeds, hand rolled

Taralli Biscotti Box

Taralli Biscotti Box

$30.00

*REQUIRES 24 HRS* 1 Pound taralli biscotti box, sprinkled with imported candies and candy coated almonds

Merchandise/Featured Items

Termini Brothers T-Shirt

Termini Brothers T-Shirt

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark. Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

Website

Location

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Directions

