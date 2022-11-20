Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Terra Bagel

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1413 Lake Dr. se

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Popular Items

Bagel with Schmear
B. E. C.
9 oz. Schmear

Packages

Thanksgiving Package

Thanksgiving Package

$19.50

Thirteen Bagels and Two Containers of Schmear.

Half Dozen Package

Half Dozen Package

$11.00

Six Bagels and a Container of Schmear.

Chocolate Babka *Pre Order Only*

$27.00

Pre Order Chocolate Babka for your Thanksgiving Dinner! Available for Pickup Wednesday Nov. 23 Only.

Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

A Bagel.

Bagel with Schmear

Bagel with Schmear

$3.50

A Bagel with Your Choice of Schmear.

Half Dozen

Half Dozen

$11.00

Six Bagels.

Bakers Dozen

Bakers Dozen

$19.50

Thirteen Bagels.

Bagel Stick

Bagel Stick

$3.50
Bagel Stick with Schmear

Bagel Stick with Schmear

$4.25

A Bagel Stick with Your Choice of Schmear on the Side. Ideal for Dipping.

Bag O' Sticks

Bag O' Sticks

$13.00

Six Bagel Sticks.

Harvest Package

Harvest Package

$55.00

A Bakers Dozen Bagels and Two 9 oz. Schmears. Comes with a Bag of Bagel Chips and a Bag of Ferris Coffee.

Schmear

9 oz. Schmear

9 oz. Schmear

9 oz. of our Schmear Options.

Bagel Sandwiches

Bagged Lunch

Bagged Lunch

$3.00

A Sandwich of Your Choice, A Bag of Chips, and A Drink.

C.B. & J.

$8.00

Special! 💫 Cashew Butter. Blue Mars Grapes. Sea Salt Bagel. (We Suggest Adding Bacon!)

B. E. C.

B. E. C.

$8.50

Scrambled Egg. Bacon. Cheddar. We Suggest a Plain Bagel!

T. E. C.

T. E. C.

$10.00

Tempeh Bacon. Scrambled Egg. Cheddar. We suggest a Plain Bagel! Vegetarian 🌱

Pastrami

Pastrami

$11.00

Pastrami. Scrambled Egg. Pimento Schmear. Pickles. We Suggest a Pumpernickel Bagel!

Lox

Lox

$12.50

Lox. Chive Schmear. Caper. Red Onion. We Suggest a Plain Bagel!

Turkey

Turkey

$9.00

Turkey. Chive Schmear. Cucumber. Micro Greens. Cheddar. We Suggest a Multigrain Bagel!

Snacks

Lox Plate

Lox Plate

$28.00

9oz House Cured Salmon. Cucumber. Red Onion. Caper. Micro Green.

Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$6.00
Bagel Chips & Pimento Cheese

Bagel Chips & Pimento Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Crispy Bagel Chips. Two 9 oz. Schmears.

Original Kettle Chips

Original Kettle Chips

$1.50
Salt And Vinegar Kettle Chips

Salt And Vinegar Kettle Chips

$1.50
BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.50
Garlic Parmesan Pretzels

Garlic Parmesan Pretzels

$1.50
Everything Bagel Seasoning

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$6.00
Dukkah Seasoning

Dukkah Seasoning

$6.00

Fall Drink Specials

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.65

A Latte with our House Made Brown Sugar Syrup.

Brown Sugar Matcha Latte

$4.65

Rishi's Matcha Sweetened with Our House Made Brown Sugar Syrup.

Chaider

$4.25

An Apple Cider Chai Latte.

Apple Cider

$3.50

Michigan Made Apple Cider.

Specialty Drinks

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Our batch brewed coffee. Choose from Light Roast, Dark Roast, or our Terra Signature Blend.

Espresso

$2.75

A double shot of espresso.

Cortado 4oz

Cortado 4oz

$3.25

A double shot of espresso with 2oz of steamed milk.

Americano

Americano

$2.75

A double shot of espresso over water. Can be hot or iced.

Cappuccino 10oz

Cappuccino 10oz

$3.75

A double shot of espresso and 8oz of steamed milk with a little extra foam.

Latte

Latte

$4.25

A double shot of espresso and steamed milk. Can be hot or iced.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$4.65

A latte with our house made vanilla syrup. Can be hot or iced.

Cafe Miel

Cafe Miel

$4.65

A latte with honey and cinnamon. Honey sourced from Purple Hives in Livonia. Can be hot or iced.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.65

A latte with our house made dark chocolate syrup. Can be hot or iced.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Sweet and spicy chai concentrate from Rishi combined with milk. Can be hot or iced.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.25

Our chai tea latte with a double shot of espresso. Can be hot or iced.

Sweet Matcha Latte

$4.65

Rishi's Matcha Sweetened with Honey Syrup

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00

Loose leaf teas from Rishi. Can be hot or iced.

London Fog

$4.25

An earl grey tea latte sweetened with our vanilla syrup.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$3.75

Made with one of our loose leaf teas from Rishi. Can be hot or iced.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Made with our house made dark chocolate syrup and topped with mini marshmallows.

Steamer

Steamer

$2.50

Steamed milk with a choice of flavor.

Bottled Beverages

Ferris Nitro Cold Brew

Ferris Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00
Still Water

Still Water

$2.75
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00
Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water

Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$2.00

Apple Crisp Kombucha

$5.00

Catering

Bagged Lunch

Bagged Lunch

$3.00

A Sandwich of Your Choice, A Bag of Chips, and A Drink.

Office Package

Office Package

$58.00

Choose A Bakers Dozen Bagels & Three 9 oz. Schmears. 3L Disposable coffee. Bagel Chips. Serves 10-15.

Harvest Package

Harvest Package

$55.00

A Bakers Dozen Bagels and Two 9 oz. Schmears. Comes with a Bag of Bagel Chips and a Bag of Ferris Coffee.

Bagel Chips & Pimento Cheese

Bagel Chips & Pimento Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Crispy Bagel Chips. Two 9 oz. Schmears.

Lox Tray

Lox Tray

$50.00

Cured salmon. Red onion. Caper. Cucumber. Bakers Dozen Bagels. Bagel chips. 9 oz. Chive Schmear.

3L Coffee

3L Coffee

$20.00

3L of Hot Coffee. Serves 8-10.

Lunch #Bag Secured

Lunch #Bag Secured

$70.00

Eight Turkey Sandwiches - Avocado, cheddar, Ranch Schmear, micro greens on Multigrain bagels with choice of Original or Salt N Vinegar Chips.

Breakfast #Bag Secured

Breakfast #Bag Secured

$65.00

Ten Bacon. Egg. Cheddar. Bagel Sandwiches on Plain Bagels.

Retail (Copy)

Everything Bagel Seasoning

Everything Bagel Seasoning

$6.00
Dukkah Seasoning

Dukkah Seasoning

$6.00
White Trucker Hat

White Trucker Hat

$18.00
Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$18.00
Pom Pom Beanie

Pom Pom Beanie

$20.00
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00
Ferris Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee

Ferris Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee

$12.00
Ferris Terra Signature Whole Bean Coffee

Ferris Terra Signature Whole Bean Coffee

$12.00
Ferris Light Roast Whole Bean Coffee

Ferris Light Roast Whole Bean Coffee

$12.00
16oz Mug

16oz Mug

$22.00
12oz Mug

12oz Mug

$25.00
Terra Bagel Hoodie

Terra Bagel Hoodie

$45.00
Terra Bagel Shirt

Terra Bagel Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Allergen Notice: At Terra Bagels we want to make sure you can enjoy our bagels with confidence. If you have any severe allergies, please call the shop at (616) 805-3740 to confirm the items you’d like are safe for you. Our facility processes and stores the following allergens on shared equipment and we cannot guarantee our products are free from any allergens: WHEAT, DAIRY, TREE NUTS, MILK, SESAME.

1413 Lake Dr. se, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

