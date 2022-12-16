Restaurant header imageView gallery

Terra Bowls Capitola 1855 41st Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1855 41st Avenue

Capitola, CA 95010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Smoothie Bowls

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl

$10.50+

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl: Up to 3 Bases + any toppings

The Terra

The Terra

$10.50+

Açaí, pitaya, blue chia pudding, hemp/flax granola, bananas, seasonal fruit, almonds, coconut flakes, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds and almond butter.

Jade's Bowl

Jade's Bowl

$10.50+

Açaí, blue majik, vanilla chia pudding, hemp/flax granola, bananas, seasonal fruits, almonds, coconut flakes, flax seeds, hemp seeds, goji berries, mulberries, honey and bee pollen.

Smoothies

Açaí

Açaí

$10.50

Açaí smoothie with bananas and almond milk.

Blue Coconut

Blue Coconut

$10.50

16oz: blue majik spirulina, unsweetened coconut yogurt, pineapple, bananas.

Green Mango

Green Mango

$10.50

16oz: kale, chard, spinach, mangoes, cucumber, green apple, lemon.

Pitaya & Beets

Pitaya & Beets

$10.50Out of stock

16oz: pitaya, mangoes, beets, carrots, oranges.

Pitaya & Pineapple

$10.50Out of stock

Pitaya, Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Mint.

Juice/Shot

Ginger Shot

$3.50Out of stock
Greenz 16oz

Greenz 16oz

$9.75Out of stock

kale, chard, cucumber, green apples, lemon

Sunrise 16oz

$9.75Out of stock

Beets, oranges, and carrots

Maresia 16oz

Maresia 16oz

$9.50Out of stock

Pineapple and mint

Verde

$9.75Out of stock

Chard, pineapple and ginger

Grain Bowls

Puerto Grain Bowl

Puerto Grain Bowl

$12.75

spinach, quinoa, black beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, jalapeños and avocado with a vegan cayenne aioli and lime dressing.

Cypress Grain Bowl

Cypress Grain Bowl

$12.75

spring lettuce mix, quinoa, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, parsley, mint, hummus, vegan tzatziki and a lime dressing.

Kata Grain Bowl

Kata Grain Bowl

$12.75

baby spinach, baby kale, wild rice, garbanzo beans, purple cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, beets, parsley, sesame seeds with a ginger miso dressing.

Toast

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$9.25

Terra Butter Toast

$9.75

ad astra whole wheat sourdough with the TERRA butter (almonds, cashews, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, chia, flax), bananas, seasonal fruit, coconut, hemp, chia and cacao nibs.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.50
Hummus Toast

Hummus Toast

$10.50

Homemade roasted garlic hummus with cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, mint, lemon, olive oil, pink salt and pepper.

Wraps

Puerto Wrap

$10.75

spinach wrap comes with quinoa, black beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, jalapeños and avocado.

Cypress Wrap

Cypress Wrap

$10.75

Spinach wrap with baby lettuce, quinoa, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, parsley, mint, hummus, vegan tzatziki and a lime dressing.

Kata Wrap

$10.75

Spinach wrap with baby kale, baby spinach, wild rice, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots and beets, purple cabbage, bell peppers, parsley and a ginger miso dressing.

Smoothie Bowls

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl

$10.50+

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl: Up to 3 Bases + any toppings

The Terra

The Terra

$10.50+

Açaí, pitaya, blue chia pudding, hemp/flax granola, bananas, seasonal fruit, almonds, coconut flakes, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds and almond butter.

Jade's Bowl

Jade's Bowl

$10.50+

Açaí, blue majik, vanilla chia pudding, hemp/flax granola, bananas, seasonal fruits, almonds, coconut flakes, flax seeds, hemp seeds, goji berries, mulberries, honey and bee pollen.

Smoothies

Green Mango

Green Mango

$10.50

16oz: kale, chard, spinach, mangoes, cucumber, green apple, lemon.

Pitaya & Pineapple

$10.50Out of stock

Pitaya, Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Mint.

Blue Coconut

Blue Coconut

$10.50

16oz: blue majik spirulina, unsweetened coconut yogurt, pineapple, bananas.

Pitaya & Beets

Pitaya & Beets

$10.50Out of stock

16oz: pitaya, mangoes, beets, carrots, oranges.

Açaí

Açaí

$10.50

Açaí smoothie with bananas and almond milk.

Juice/Shot

Ginger Shot

$3.50Out of stock
Greenz 16oz

Greenz 16oz

$9.75Out of stock

kale, chard, cucumber, green apples, lemon

Sunrise 16oz

$9.75Out of stock

Beets, oranges, and carrots

Maresia 16oz

Maresia 16oz

$9.50Out of stock

Pineapple and mint

Verde

$9.75Out of stock

Chard, pineapple and ginger

Grain Bowls

Puerto Grain Bowl

Puerto Grain Bowl

$12.75

spinach, quinoa, black beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, jalapeños and avocado with a vegan cayenne aioli and lime dressing.

Cypress Grain Bowl

Cypress Grain Bowl

$12.75

spring lettuce mix, quinoa, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, parsley, mint, hummus, vegan tzatziki and a lime dressing.

Kata Grain Bowl

Kata Grain Bowl

$12.75

baby spinach, baby kale, wild rice, garbanzo beans, purple cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, beets, parsley, sesame seeds with a ginger miso dressing.

Toast

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$9.25

Terra Butter Toast

$9.75

ad astra whole wheat sourdough with the TERRA butter (almonds, cashews, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, chia, flax), bananas, seasonal fruit, coconut, hemp, chia and cacao nibs.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.50
Hummus Toast

Hummus Toast

$10.50

Homemade roasted garlic hummus with cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, mint, lemon, olive oil, pink salt and pepper.

Wraps

Puerto Wrap

$10.75

spinach wrap comes with quinoa, black beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, jalapeños and avocado.

Cypress Wrap

Cypress Wrap

$10.75

Spinach wrap with baby lettuce, quinoa, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, parsley, mint, hummus, vegan tzatziki and a lime dressing.

Kata Wrap

$10.75

Spinach wrap with baby kale, baby spinach, wild rice, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots and beets, purple cabbage, bell peppers, parsley and a ginger miso dressing.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come visit us in our new location! Park behind the mall, we are the first restaurant on the right side inside of the mall.

Location

1855 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yumi Poke - 1855 41st Ave Ste R03
orange starNo Reviews
1855 41st Ave Ste R03 Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Village Host Pizza and Grill- Capitola - 819 Bay Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
819 Bay Avenue Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Discretion Brewing
orange star4.2 • 646
2703 41st Avenue Soquel, CA 95073
View restaurantnext
Pretty Good Advice
orange starNo Reviews
3070 Porter Street Soquel, CA 95073
View restaurantnext
HOME - Soquel
orange star4.5 • 1,731
3101 N Main St Soquel, CA 95073
View restaurantnext
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria
orange star4.5 • 590
504 Bay Ave Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Capitola

Jamba - 000007 - Capitola
orange star4.8 • 1,752
3555 Clares St. Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria
orange star4.5 • 590
504 Bay Ave Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0061 - Santa Cruz-Capitola, CA
orange star5.0 • 5
3555 Clares St Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Capitola
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Gilroy
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston