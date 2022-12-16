Terra Bowls Capitola 1855 41st Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come visit us in our new location! Park behind the mall, we are the first restaurant on the right side inside of the mall.
Location
1855 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Village Host Pizza and Grill- Capitola - 819 Bay Avenue
No Reviews
819 Bay Avenue Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurant