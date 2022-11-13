A map showing the location of Terra Bowls 570 Munras AveView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Terra Bowls 570 Munras Ave

review star

No reviews yet

570 Munras Ave

Monterey, CA 93940

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl
The Terra
Jade's Bowl

Smoothie Bowls

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl

$10.50+

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl: Up to 3 Bases + any toppings

The Terra

The Terra

$10.50+

Açaí, pitaya, blue chia pudding, hemp/flax granola, bananas, seasonal fruit, almonds, coconut flakes, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds and almond butter.

Jade's Bowl

Jade's Bowl

$10.50+

Açaí, blue majik, vanilla chia pudding, hemp/flax granola, bananas, seasonal fruits, almonds, coconut flakes, flax seeds, hemp seeds, goji berries, mulberries, honey and bee pollen.

Smoothies

Green Mango

Green Mango

$10.50

16oz: kale, chard, spinach, mangoes, cucumber, green apple, lemon.

Pitaya & Pineapple

$10.50

Pitaya, Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Mint.

Blue Coconut

Blue Coconut

$10.50

16oz: blue majik spirulina, unsweetened coconut yogurt, pineapple, bananas.

Pitaya & Beets

Pitaya & Beets

$10.50

16oz: pitaya, mangoes, beets, carrots, oranges.

Açaí

Açaí

$10.50

Açaí smoothie with bananas and almond milk.

Juice/Shot

Ginger Shot

$3.50
Greenz 16oz

Greenz 16oz

$9.75

kale, chard, cucumber, green apples, lemon

Sunrise 16oz

$9.75

Beets, oranges, and carrots

Maresia 16oz

Maresia 16oz

$9.50

Pineapple and mint

Verde

$9.75

Chard, pineapple and ginger

Grain Bowls

Puerto Grain Bowl

Puerto Grain Bowl

$12.75

spinach, quinoa, black beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, jalapeños and avocado with a vegan cayenne aioli and lime dressing.

Cypress Grain Bowl

Cypress Grain Bowl

$12.75

spring lettuce mix, quinoa, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, parsley, mint, hummus, vegan tzatziki and a lime dressing.

Kata Grain Bowl

Kata Grain Bowl

$12.75

baby spinach, baby kale, wild rice, garbanzo beans, purple cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, beets, parsley, sesame seeds with a ginger miso dressing.

Toast

Almond Butter Toast

Almond Butter Toast

$9.25

Terra Butter Toast

$9.75

ad astra whole wheat sourdough with the TERRA butter (almonds, cashews, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, chia, flax), bananas, seasonal fruit, coconut, hemp, chia and cacao nibs.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.50
Hummus Toast

Hummus Toast

$10.50

Homemade roasted garlic hummus with cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, mint, lemon, olive oil, pink salt and pepper.

Wraps

Puerto Wrap

$10.75

spinach wrap comes with quinoa, black beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, jalapeños and avocado.

Cypress Wrap

Cypress Wrap

$10.75

Spinach wrap with baby lettuce, quinoa, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, english cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, parsley, mint, hummus, vegan tzatziki and a lime dressing.

Kata Wrap

$10.75

Spinach wrap with baby kale, baby spinach, wild rice, garbanzo beans, shredded carrots and beets, purple cabbage, bell peppers, parsley and a ginger miso dressing.

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

570 Munras Ave, Monterey, CA 93940

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
