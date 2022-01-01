Restaurant header imageView gallery

Terra Luna Cafe - Lawrence

225 Essex Street

Lawrence, MA 01840

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso frito extra
Picadera Tres Luna
Churrasco a la brasa

Sandwiches & Burger

ALL SANDWICHES ARE SERVED WITH A SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE, FRENCH FRIES, SWEET POTATOES FRIES, ONION RINGS, YUCCA FRIES OR SALAD

Rikitaki

$10.00

Ground beef, cabbage, tomato, topped with house special sauce on Dominican roll bread

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly breaded, topped with buffalo sauce, Avocado, ranch sauce, lettuce, onions, tomato served on a pretzel bun

Terra Cheese Burger

$15.00

Our special blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs. Chard broiled topped with Swiss cheese, served on lettuce, tomato, red onion & pretzel bun

Chicken avocado flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken, arugula, fresh avocado, house vinaigrette on a flat bread

Sandwich Cubano

$14.00

Slow oven roasted pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard

Bistec paini

$14.00

Grilled steak, arugula, house vinaigrette, Swiss cheese on Italian bread

Chicken panin

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Arugula, house vinaigrette, Swiss cheese, Italian bread

juicy wagyu avocado

$18.00

8 Oz hand chopped ground Wagyu beef, topped with special sauce, fresh sliced Avocado, crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Banana Peppers and sharp cheddar cheese, served on Brioche bun

Jamon y queso panini

$14.00

bistec panini

$14.00

Club sandwich

$14.00

Appetizers

Canastica de Rabo

$14.00

Oxtail marinated in Cabernet Wine, slowly braised to Perfection in its own sauce, served in tostones cups, 3 pcs

Montaditos de Camarones

$14.00

Sauté Shrimp in garlic butter sauce served on a bed of Guacamole and toasted bread

Bruschetta with Mozzarella

$16.00

Toasted, garlicky bread topped with a flavorsome tomato and basil mixture then finished with torn fresh Mozzarella

Empanadas Colombianas

$10.00

Corn turnover stuffed with your choice, beef or chicken Choice of vegan

Canoa de Platano Maduro

$15.00

Sweet Plantains ground beef topped with blended Mexican Cheese

Luna's Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream Add veggies $2 / Chicken $4 /Steak $5 / Shrimps $6

Luna's Empanadas

$10.00

Turnover stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, ham & cheese Shrimp & Crabmeat + $3

Quipes

$10.00

Crispy Wheat fritters filled with ground beef, fried and served with chipotle sauce

Chicken wings

$12.00

Crispy fried chicken wings, blue cheese & celery sticks Ask for sauce option

Luna's Nachos

$13.00

Crispy corn nachos, Seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, guacamole sour cream & gooey melted cheese

Ceviche

$12.00

Shrimp marinated in our cilantro, onion, lemon lime marinade

Coctel de Camarones

$14.00

Shrimp cocktail with cocktail sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Deep fried coconut breaded shrimp with a spicy orange marmalade

Calamari

$14.00

Squid rings, breaded then fried until golden and sautéed with hot & sweet pepper rings & lemon juice. Served with a side of sweet Chili sauce

Yuca frita a la Parmesana

$8.00

Fried Yucca with Parmesan cheese, served with mojo sauce

Jamon Serrano

$16.00

Arugula, fresh mozzarella, Serrano ham, shaved manchego cheese

Ceviche de camarones

$16.00

Ceviche de mariscos

$38.00

Picadera de 80

$80.00

Terra Platters

Picadera del chef

$55.00

Grilled churrasco, grilled chicken breast, grilled shrimp, fried yucca, fried plantains with a chef choice dipping sauce Serve 2 to 3 people

Terra Picadera

$50.00

Grilled Hanger steak (1), Longaniza, Chicken Wings (4), Quipes (4), Pastelito (4), Fried green Plantain, Parmesan Yucca Serve 4 People

Picadera Tres Luna

$22.00

Fried salted pork, fried cheese, fried breaded chicken, fried longaniza, fried yucca, fried plantains Serve 2-3 people

Picadera Tres Luna pequeña

$14.00

Salads

Ensalada de Camarones

$24.00

Vinaigrette jumbo shrimp salad

Ensalada de Pulpo

$24.00

Shredded romaine, octopus & vinaigrette

Ensalada de Mariscos

$45.00

Shredded Romaine, marinated Seafood, chopped peppers, onion, tomatoes

Thai Salad

$12.00

Shredded white & red cabbage, Romaine, Carrots, Peppers, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Crispy noodles - sesame vinaigrette Add Chicken $6 / Steak $8 / Shrimp $8

Ensalada Paraiso

$10.00

Spring mixed, dried cranberries. Red onion, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese & sherry vinaigrette Add chicken $6 / steak $8 / shrimp $8

Ensalada caesar

$10.00

Shredded Romaine, Caesar dressing. Garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese Add chicken $6 / steak $8 /shrimp $8

Caprese salad

$14.00

Soups

Sopa / Asopao de Langosta

$45.00

Lobster, chayote, peppers, onions & potatoes

Sopa / Asopao de Mariscos

$45.00

Seafood, potatoes, chayote, peppers & onions

Sopa / Asopao de Camarones

$24.00

Shrimp, Chayote, peppers and onions

Sopa de Pescado

$18.00

Bassa swai fillet, noodles, potatoes, onions, celery & carrot

Sopa de pechuga

$15.00

Chicken breast, noodles, potatoes, onion, celery & carrots

Sancocho

$16.00

Dominican hearty soup made with green Plantain, Yucca, Taro root, Ñame, Beef, Pork ribs and Hen Served with white Rice and Avocado

Sopa de Mondongo

$14.00

Dominican style Beef tripe soup

Sopa de vegetales

$14.00

Sopa de res

$18.00

Water

ALL MAIN DISHES COME WITH ONE SIDE OF YOUR CHOICE

Langosta rellena de camarones & Cangrejo al ajillo

$54.00

One & half Lobster stuffed with shrimp & crabmeat in lemon butter & garlic sauce

Mar & Tierra

$35.00

Grilled hanger steak topped with shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels and lobster in a creamy sauce

Chillo entero al gusto

$25.00

Whole Red Snapper deep fried or pan seared cook in creole, coconut, garlic, house or white creamy sauce

Filete de chillo al gusto

$26.00

Red snapper fillet pan seared, cooked in your choice of creole, coconut, garlic, house or white creamy sauce

Pulpo a la parrilla

$26.00

Spanish octopus simply grilled topped with pimenton de la vera and parsley mojo

Salmon Atlantico

$26.00

Pan roasted Atlantic Salmon fillet cooked in Garlic butter sauce

Masa de Cangrejo

$24.00

Crabmeat in creole or garlic sauce

Camarones jumbo al gusto

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp in your choice of Garlic, Coconut, Creole, or Parmesan sauce

Earth

Tomahawk steak 24 Oz

$70.00

24 Oz center cut frenched ribeye steak, served on Himalayan salt block

Cowboy Steak 24 Oz

$58.00

24 Oz frenched bone in Ribeye steak served with a natural herb and garlic chimichurri sauce.

Filet Mignon 8 Oz

$40.00

8 oz grilled Filet with mushroom A1 sauce Add 6 oz lobster tail $16

T-Bone Steak 16 Oz

$38.00

16 Oz grilled T-bone steak served with a natural herb and garlic chimichurri sauce.

Ribeye Steak 12 Oz

$36.00

12 Oz grilled ribeye with a garlic lime mojo

Churrasco NY a la brasa

$34.00

Grilled outside Skirt steak with a garlic lime mojo

Churrasco a la brasa

$25.00

Grilled hanger steak with a garlic lime mojo

Pepper Steak

$24.00

Sliced hanger steak cooked with red and green peppers in a savory sauce

Bistec Palomilla Encebollado

$24.00

Thin cut top round steak with sautéed onions

Chivo al Vino

$24.00

72 hr Cabernet Wine Marinated Goat Meat, slowly braised to Perfection in creole and Cabernet Wine Sauce

Rabo al Vino

$24.00

72 hr Cabernet Wine Marinated oxtail, slowly braised to Perfection in its own sauce

La Bandera

$15.00

Bistec en salsa Roja ( Beef stew ) with white rice, Dominican-style red beans, Maduros and house salad

Chuletas fritas

$20.00

Fried Pork Chops topped with sautéed red onions

Chicharron de Cerdo

$16.00

Fried Pork skin

Masita de Cerdo

$16.00

Fried pork & sautéed onions

Poultry

Pechuga Cordon Blue

$26.00

Pan roasted stuffed chicken breast with ham & Swiss cheese in a pan creamy sauce

Pechuga a la plancha / Parrilla

$20.00

Grilled or Sautéed Chicken Breast topped with onions & Peppers in your Choice of Garlic, Creole, Lemon or Creamy Sauce

Pechuga Scampi

$26.00

Chicken breast topped with jumbo Shrimp in Garlic sauce

Pechuga al AJILLO/ limon

$20.00

Sautéed chicken breast in a garlic or lime butter sauce

Chicharron de pollo sin hueso

$16.00

Fried panko breaded boneless chicken tender. Served with choice of BBQ, Buffalo, mango-habanero, Spicy Thai or house sauce

Chicharrón de cerdo

$18.00

Sides

Pure de papa/ Mash potato

$7.00

Mashed potatoes topped with mixed cheese

Aguacate

$7.00

Sliced avocado

Vegetales salteado

$6.00

pan seared veggies

Tostones / Green plantain fries

$5.00

Tostones, Maduros, Papas fritas, Yuca frita, Batata frita, Arroz amarillo, Arroz & Habichuela Green plantain fries, sweet plantains, French fries, Cassava fries, Sweet Potatoes fries, Yellow rice, Rice & Beans

Maduros / Sweet plantain

$5.00

Papas fritas / French fries

$5.00

Yuca frita / Cassava fries

$5.00

Batata frita / Sweet Potato fries

$5.00

Arroz amarillo / Yellow rice

$5.00

Arroz y Habichuela / Rice & beans

$5.00

Arroz blanco

$3.00

ensalada verde

$5.00

ensalada dominicana

$5.00

Chips and salsa

$5.00

Mofongo side

$8.00

Mofongos

ALL MOFONGOS ARE SERVED WITH FRIED AND SMASHED PLANTAINS, PORK RIND & GARLIC. THIS DISH DOESN'T INCLUDE A SIDE ORDER

Mofonguitos Rellenos

$16.00

Two deep fried green plantain cups filled with sautéed Chicken, Ropa vieja, Shrimp, or Crabmeat

Mofonguito de Ceviche de Chicharron

$16.00

Two deep fried green plantain cups filled with Pork skin ceviche in a combination of fresh squeezed lime juice, red onions, cilantro, salt & pepper

Rabofongo

$26.00

Mashed fried green Plantain with Pork chunks topped with Oxtail cooked in a Cabernet Wine sauce

Churrascofongo

$25.00

Mashed fried green plantain with Pork chunks topped with grilled Hanger steak & mojo sauce at the side

Camarofongo

$26.00

Mashed fried Green Plantain with Pork chunks topped with sautéed Shrimp in a Smoked Tomato Cream Sauce

Langostafongo

$45.00

Lobster White or red sauce

Mariscofongo

$45.00

Seafood White or red sauce

Pollofongo

$22.00

Mashed fried green Plantain with Pork chunks topped with sautéed Chicken breast in a smoked Tomato cream sauce

Rice & Pasta

THIS DISH DOESN'T INCLUDE A SIDE ORDER

Paella Marinera

$48.00

Lobster tail, Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels and Clams tossed with saffron rice

Arroz con Camarones

$24.00

Mixed vegetables, shrimp & saffron rice

Arroz con Pollo

$22.00

Rice combination with chicken

Concon de Chicharron

$18.00

Rice combination with Chicharron and vegetables

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Pasta plain

$10.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$12.00

8 oz jar of Passion fruit, Guava, or classic tres leche

Cuatro Leche

$12.00

8 oz jars of tres leche with dulce de leche

Chocolate Molten A la mode

$12.00

Warm chocolate succulent cake topped with Madagascar vanilla ice cream

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Vanilla flavored rich custard based topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar

Flancocho

$9.00

Mixed of egg custard & cake, This authentic traditional coconut flan has been passed down four generations.

Tiramisu

$8.00

"Pick me up", Italian cake filled with mascarpone cheese flavored with espresso coffee and amaretto

Chocolate cake

$8.00

Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse

Flan

$8.00

Egg Custard

Terra artisanal Ice-Cream

$7.00

Jugos/Juices

Morir Soñando

$7.00

Freshly squeezed orange juice mixed with evaporated milk

Jugo de Naranja natural

$5.00

freshly squeezed Orange juice

Jugo de Limon Natural

$4.00

Freshly squeezed lime juice

Jugo de Piña

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

Jugo de Mango

$4.00

Mango juice

Jugo de Parcha

$4.00

Passion Fruit juice

Jugo de Manzana

$4.00

Apple Juice

Cafe espresso

$2.50

Cafe cappuccino

$3.50

Cafe caliente

$2.50

Tea caliente

$2.00

Cafe frio

$4.00

Extras

Camarones extra

$12.00

Pechuga extra

$9.00

Salsa extra

$2.00

Salsitas extra

$3.00

Salmon extra

$18.00

Queso frito extra

$5.00

Churrasco extra

$18.00

Churrasco NY extra

$19.00

MAIN COURSE

Yucafongo lava huevos benedict

$29.95

Patacon de ropa vieja "a caballo"

$29.95

Pancake paradise

$29.95

Terra sandwich cubano brunch

$29.95

Terra cheeseburger brunch

$29.95

Pollo crocante y waffle de platanos

$29.95

Churrasco y huevos a su gusto

$29.95

Tres golpes Benedicto

$29.95

Terra tres golpes

$29.95

BRUNCH DRINKS

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Terra Luna Cafe is home to a wide variety of culinary delights, each using a distinctive combination of spices and fresh ingredients. Join us as we take a salivating tour of Latin American cuisine, starting with dishes that transcend national borders and are found across the region, and then taking a closer look at some regional specialties.

225 Essex Street, Lawrence, MA 01840

