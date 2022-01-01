Terra Luna Cafe - Lawrence
225 Essex Street
Lawrence, MA 01840
Sandwiches & Burger
Rikitaki
Ground beef, cabbage, tomato, topped with house special sauce on Dominican roll bread
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded, topped with buffalo sauce, Avocado, ranch sauce, lettuce, onions, tomato served on a pretzel bun
Terra Cheese Burger
Our special blend of chuck, brisket and short ribs. Chard broiled topped with Swiss cheese, served on lettuce, tomato, red onion & pretzel bun
Chicken avocado flatbread
Grilled chicken, arugula, fresh avocado, house vinaigrette on a flat bread
Sandwich Cubano
Slow oven roasted pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard
Bistec paini
Grilled steak, arugula, house vinaigrette, Swiss cheese on Italian bread
Chicken panin
Grilled chicken, Arugula, house vinaigrette, Swiss cheese, Italian bread
juicy wagyu avocado
8 Oz hand chopped ground Wagyu beef, topped with special sauce, fresh sliced Avocado, crispy Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Banana Peppers and sharp cheddar cheese, served on Brioche bun
Jamon y queso panini
bistec panini
Club sandwich
Children's Menu
Appetizers
Canastica de Rabo
Oxtail marinated in Cabernet Wine, slowly braised to Perfection in its own sauce, served in tostones cups, 3 pcs
Montaditos de Camarones
Sauté Shrimp in garlic butter sauce served on a bed of Guacamole and toasted bread
Bruschetta with Mozzarella
Toasted, garlicky bread topped with a flavorsome tomato and basil mixture then finished with torn fresh Mozzarella
Empanadas Colombianas
Corn turnover stuffed with your choice, beef or chicken Choice of vegan
Canoa de Platano Maduro
Sweet Plantains ground beef topped with blended Mexican Cheese
Luna's Quesadilla
Cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream Add veggies $2 / Chicken $4 /Steak $5 / Shrimps $6
Luna's Empanadas
Turnover stuffed with your choice of beef, chicken, ham & cheese Shrimp & Crabmeat + $3
Quipes
Crispy Wheat fritters filled with ground beef, fried and served with chipotle sauce
Chicken wings
Crispy fried chicken wings, blue cheese & celery sticks Ask for sauce option
Luna's Nachos
Crispy corn nachos, Seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, guacamole sour cream & gooey melted cheese
Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in our cilantro, onion, lemon lime marinade
Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp cocktail with cocktail sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Deep fried coconut breaded shrimp with a spicy orange marmalade
Calamari
Squid rings, breaded then fried until golden and sautéed with hot & sweet pepper rings & lemon juice. Served with a side of sweet Chili sauce
Yuca frita a la Parmesana
Fried Yucca with Parmesan cheese, served with mojo sauce
Jamon Serrano
Arugula, fresh mozzarella, Serrano ham, shaved manchego cheese
Ceviche de camarones
Ceviche de mariscos
Picadera de 80
Terra Platters
Picadera del chef
Grilled churrasco, grilled chicken breast, grilled shrimp, fried yucca, fried plantains with a chef choice dipping sauce Serve 2 to 3 people
Terra Picadera
Grilled Hanger steak (1), Longaniza, Chicken Wings (4), Quipes (4), Pastelito (4), Fried green Plantain, Parmesan Yucca Serve 4 People
Picadera Tres Luna
Fried salted pork, fried cheese, fried breaded chicken, fried longaniza, fried yucca, fried plantains Serve 2-3 people
Picadera Tres Luna pequeña
Salads
Ensalada de Camarones
Vinaigrette jumbo shrimp salad
Ensalada de Pulpo
Shredded romaine, octopus & vinaigrette
Ensalada de Mariscos
Shredded Romaine, marinated Seafood, chopped peppers, onion, tomatoes
Thai Salad
Shredded white & red cabbage, Romaine, Carrots, Peppers, Tomatoes, Cilantro and Crispy noodles - sesame vinaigrette Add Chicken $6 / Steak $8 / Shrimp $8
Ensalada Paraiso
Spring mixed, dried cranberries. Red onion, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese & sherry vinaigrette Add chicken $6 / steak $8 / shrimp $8
Ensalada caesar
Shredded Romaine, Caesar dressing. Garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese Add chicken $6 / steak $8 /shrimp $8
Caprese salad
Soups
Sopa / Asopao de Langosta
Lobster, chayote, peppers, onions & potatoes
Sopa / Asopao de Mariscos
Seafood, potatoes, chayote, peppers & onions
Sopa / Asopao de Camarones
Shrimp, Chayote, peppers and onions
Sopa de Pescado
Bassa swai fillet, noodles, potatoes, onions, celery & carrot
Sopa de pechuga
Chicken breast, noodles, potatoes, onion, celery & carrots
Sancocho
Dominican hearty soup made with green Plantain, Yucca, Taro root, Ñame, Beef, Pork ribs and Hen Served with white Rice and Avocado
Sopa de Mondongo
Dominican style Beef tripe soup
Sopa de vegetales
Sopa de res
Langosta rellena de camarones & Cangrejo al ajillo
One & half Lobster stuffed with shrimp & crabmeat in lemon butter & garlic sauce
Mar & Tierra
Grilled hanger steak topped with shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels and lobster in a creamy sauce
Chillo entero al gusto
Whole Red Snapper deep fried or pan seared cook in creole, coconut, garlic, house or white creamy sauce
Filete de chillo al gusto
Red snapper fillet pan seared, cooked in your choice of creole, coconut, garlic, house or white creamy sauce
Pulpo a la parrilla
Spanish octopus simply grilled topped with pimenton de la vera and parsley mojo
Salmon Atlantico
Pan roasted Atlantic Salmon fillet cooked in Garlic butter sauce
Masa de Cangrejo
Crabmeat in creole or garlic sauce
Camarones jumbo al gusto
Jumbo Shrimp in your choice of Garlic, Coconut, Creole, or Parmesan sauce
Earth
Tomahawk steak 24 Oz
24 Oz center cut frenched ribeye steak, served on Himalayan salt block
Cowboy Steak 24 Oz
24 Oz frenched bone in Ribeye steak served with a natural herb and garlic chimichurri sauce.
Filet Mignon 8 Oz
8 oz grilled Filet with mushroom A1 sauce Add 6 oz lobster tail $16
T-Bone Steak 16 Oz
16 Oz grilled T-bone steak served with a natural herb and garlic chimichurri sauce.
Ribeye Steak 12 Oz
12 Oz grilled ribeye with a garlic lime mojo
Churrasco NY a la brasa
Grilled outside Skirt steak with a garlic lime mojo
Churrasco a la brasa
Grilled hanger steak with a garlic lime mojo
Pepper Steak
Sliced hanger steak cooked with red and green peppers in a savory sauce
Bistec Palomilla Encebollado
Thin cut top round steak with sautéed onions
Chivo al Vino
72 hr Cabernet Wine Marinated Goat Meat, slowly braised to Perfection in creole and Cabernet Wine Sauce
Rabo al Vino
72 hr Cabernet Wine Marinated oxtail, slowly braised to Perfection in its own sauce
La Bandera
Bistec en salsa Roja ( Beef stew ) with white rice, Dominican-style red beans, Maduros and house salad
Chuletas fritas
Fried Pork Chops topped with sautéed red onions
Chicharron de Cerdo
Fried Pork skin
Masita de Cerdo
Fried pork & sautéed onions
Poultry
Pechuga Cordon Blue
Pan roasted stuffed chicken breast with ham & Swiss cheese in a pan creamy sauce
Pechuga a la plancha / Parrilla
Grilled or Sautéed Chicken Breast topped with onions & Peppers in your Choice of Garlic, Creole, Lemon or Creamy Sauce
Pechuga Scampi
Chicken breast topped with jumbo Shrimp in Garlic sauce
Pechuga al AJILLO/ limon
Sautéed chicken breast in a garlic or lime butter sauce
Chicharron de pollo sin hueso
Fried panko breaded boneless chicken tender. Served with choice of BBQ, Buffalo, mango-habanero, Spicy Thai or house sauce
Chicharrón de cerdo
Sides
Pure de papa/ Mash potato
Mashed potatoes topped with mixed cheese
Aguacate
Sliced avocado
Vegetales salteado
pan seared veggies
Tostones / Green plantain fries
Tostones, Maduros, Papas fritas, Yuca frita, Batata frita, Arroz amarillo, Arroz & Habichuela Green plantain fries, sweet plantains, French fries, Cassava fries, Sweet Potatoes fries, Yellow rice, Rice & Beans
Maduros / Sweet plantain
Papas fritas / French fries
Yuca frita / Cassava fries
Batata frita / Sweet Potato fries
Arroz amarillo / Yellow rice
Arroz y Habichuela / Rice & beans
Arroz blanco
ensalada verde
ensalada dominicana
Chips and salsa
Mofongo side
Mofongos
Mofonguitos Rellenos
Two deep fried green plantain cups filled with sautéed Chicken, Ropa vieja, Shrimp, or Crabmeat
Mofonguito de Ceviche de Chicharron
Two deep fried green plantain cups filled with Pork skin ceviche in a combination of fresh squeezed lime juice, red onions, cilantro, salt & pepper
Rabofongo
Mashed fried green Plantain with Pork chunks topped with Oxtail cooked in a Cabernet Wine sauce
Churrascofongo
Mashed fried green plantain with Pork chunks topped with grilled Hanger steak & mojo sauce at the side
Camarofongo
Mashed fried Green Plantain with Pork chunks topped with sautéed Shrimp in a Smoked Tomato Cream Sauce
Langostafongo
Lobster White or red sauce
Mariscofongo
Seafood White or red sauce
Pollofongo
Mashed fried green Plantain with Pork chunks topped with sautéed Chicken breast in a smoked Tomato cream sauce
Rice & Pasta
Paella Marinera
Lobster tail, Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels and Clams tossed with saffron rice
Arroz con Camarones
Mixed vegetables, shrimp & saffron rice
Arroz con Pollo
Rice combination with chicken
Concon de Chicharron
Rice combination with Chicharron and vegetables
Chicken Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Pasta plain
Children's Menu
Desserts
Tres Leches
8 oz jar of Passion fruit, Guava, or classic tres leche
Cuatro Leche
8 oz jars of tres leche with dulce de leche
Chocolate Molten A la mode
Warm chocolate succulent cake topped with Madagascar vanilla ice cream
Creme Brulee
Vanilla flavored rich custard based topped with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar
Flancocho
Mixed of egg custard & cake, This authentic traditional coconut flan has been passed down four generations.
Tiramisu
"Pick me up", Italian cake filled with mascarpone cheese flavored with espresso coffee and amaretto
Chocolate cake
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse
Flan
Egg Custard
Terra artisanal Ice-Cream
Jugos/Juices
Morir Soñando
Freshly squeezed orange juice mixed with evaporated milk
Jugo de Naranja natural
freshly squeezed Orange juice
Jugo de Limon Natural
Freshly squeezed lime juice
Jugo de Piña
Pineapple Juice
Jugo de Mango
Mango juice
Jugo de Parcha
Passion Fruit juice
Jugo de Manzana
Apple Juice
Cafe espresso
Cafe cappuccino
Cafe caliente
Tea caliente
Cafe frio
Terra Luna Cafe is home to a wide variety of culinary delights, each using a distinctive combination of spices and fresh ingredients. Join us as we take a salivating tour of Latin American cuisine, starting with dishes that transcend national borders and are found across the region, and then taking a closer look at some regional specialties.
225 Essex Street, Lawrence, MA 01840