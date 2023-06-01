Restaurant header imageView gallery

Terra Mediterranean Plano

2405 Dallas Pkwy Ste. RS-1

Plano, TX 75093

Dinner

Appetizer

Zattar Flatbread

$10.00

Feta Flatbread

$10.00

Grilled Artichoke

$16.00

Feta and Olives

$14.00

delicious creamy feta cheese and marinated olives

Hummus

$10.00

served with pita

Baba Ghanouj

$10.00

served with pita

Falafel

$8.00

4 pieces served with tahini sauce

Cauliflower

$8.00

served tahini sauce

Hummus with Lamb and Pine nuts

$18.00

served with pita

Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$8.00

6 grape leaves stuffed with rice

Lamb Grape Leaves

$10.00

6 grape leaves stuffed with lamb and rice served with ziziki sauce

Vegetarian Moussaka

$12.00

layers of eggplant baked with chickpeas, tomato, jalapeño, onions and garlic

Lamb Moussaka

$16.00

layers of eggplant baked with lamb, tomato, and pine nuts

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

served with spicy tahini

Halloumi Cheese

$16.00

pan seared cheese served caprese style with tomato and fresh mint

Kibbie Naya

$20.00

traditional lebanese steak tartar

Soup and Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.00

tomato, onion, cucumber, radish, green bell pepper, mint, olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Mediterranean Salad (family size)

$12.00

tomato, onion, cucumber, radish, green bell pepper, mint, olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Greek Salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette

Greek Salad (family size)

$12.00

romaine lettuce blend, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette

Tabouli

$8.00

fine chopped parsley, burgul wheat, diced tomato and onion, dressed with olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Tabouli (family size)

$12.00

fine chopped parsley, burgul wheat, diced tomato and onion, dressed with olive oil and fresh lemon juice

Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce, shredded and shaved parmasean cheese, pita croutons, and creamy caesar dressing

Caesar Salad (family size)

$12.00

romaine lettuce, shredded and shaved parmasean cheese, pita croutons, and creamy caesar dressing

add chicken kabob

$10.00

4 medallions of chicken kabob (8oz)

add gyro

$10.00

4 strips of lamb gyro (8oz)

add salmon kabob

$12.00

4 medallions of salmon kabob (8oz)

add shrimp kabob

$12.00

4 jumbo shrimp kabob

Lentil Soup

$4.00+

vegan lentil soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00+

homemade tomato basil soup

Entrees

Gyro

$18.00

plate of roasted strips of lamb served with saffron rice and ziziki sauce. garnished with tomato and pickles

Lamb Burger

$18.00

brioche bun, feta cheese, tomato, cucumber, arugula, and tahini sauce served with handcut fries

Rotisserie Chicken (Limited Availability)

$18.00

half chicken, served with saffron rice and garlic sauce. garnished with tomato and pickles

Saffron Chicken

$20.00

12 oz sauteed chicken and mushroom in a creamy curry sauce served a side of saffron rice

Lamb Chops

$38.00

16oz rack of lamb grilled to perfection served with saffron rice and vegetables

Oven Roasted Trout

$24.00

rainbow trout served on a bed of sauteed spinach topped with a lemon butter caper cream sauce and a side of saffron rice

Grilled Sea Bass

$38.00

10oz grilled sea bass served on a bed of sauteed spinach topped with an artichoke cream sauce and a side of saffron rice.

Chicken Kabob

$20.00

6 medallions of marinated chicken served with a side of roasted vegetables and saffron rice

Kafta Kabob

$20.00

3 skewers of seasoned ground beef and lamb served with roasted vegetables and saffron rice

Beef Kabob

$30.00

2 skewers of beef ribeye served with roasted vegetables and saffron rice

Lamb Kabob

$26.00

2 skewers of lamb sirloin served with roasted vegetables and saffron rice.

Salmon Kabob

$28.00

2 skewers of atlantic salmon marinated with garlic served with roasted vegetables and saffron rice

Shrimp Kabob

$28.00

2 skewers of jumbo shrimp served roasted vegetables and saffron rice

Sides

Handcut Fries

$5.00

Saffron Rice

$5.00

Kibbie Fried

$12.00

2 pieces

Kibbie Baked

$12.00

1 tray

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

spinach sauteed with garlic and topped with roasted almonds

Vegetables

$6.00

zucchini, mushrooms, red and yellow bell peppers, carrots, onions, and fennel.

Coriander Potatoes

$6.00

potatoes tossed in garlic and fresh coriander.

Feta cheese

$5.00

Olives

$4.00

Tomatoes

$2.00

Pita

$2.00

Hummus (side)

$6.00

Baba Ghanouj (side)

$6.00

Onions

$2.00

Fresh Veggies

$3.00

carrots and cucumbers

Ziziki sauce

$2.00

Tahini sauce

$2.00

Garlic sauce

$2.00

Spicy Tahini Sauce

$2.00

Saffron Sauce

$8.00

Pickles

$2.00

Dessert

Rice Pudding

$6.50

flavored with orange blossom topped with crushed pistachios

Baklava

$4.00

1 piece homemade with walnuts

Pistachio Ice Cream

$6.50

Kids

Kids Gyro

$10.00

3 strips of roasted lamb with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies

Kids Chicken Kabob

$10.00

1 skewer with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies

Kids Beef Kabob

$15.00

1 skewer with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies

Kids Lamb Kabob

$13.00

1 skewer with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies

Kids Salmon Kabob

$14.00

1 skewer with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies.

Kids Shrimp Kabob

$14.00

1 skewer with a choice of one side rice, fries, or veggies.

Wine

Red

GLS One Hope Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Meomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Tallbott Pinot Noir

$22.00

GLS Rodney Strong Merlot

$10.00

GLS TX Red Blend

$14.00

GLS Ely Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Flat Top Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Ferrari Carrano Cabernet

$22.00

GLS Chateau Belle-Vue

$9.00

GLS Ksara Reserve

$11.00

GLS Gascon Malbec

$9.00

BTL One Hope Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Meomi Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Tallbott Pinot Noir

$84.00

BTL Rodney Strong Merlot

$36.00

BTL TX Red Blend

$50.00

BTL Ely Cabernet

$44.00

BTL Flat Top Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Ferrari Carrano Cabernet

$84.00

BTL Chateau Belle-Vue

$32.00

BTL Ksara Reserve

$40.00

BTL Gascon Malbec

$32.00

White/Sparkling

GLS Ruffino Moscato

$9.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

GLS Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS J Pinot Gris

$11.00

GLS Estancia Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GLS Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GLS Raeburn Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS El Ixsir

$12.00

GLS William Hill Chardonnay

$15.00

BTL Ruffino Moscato

$32.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$32.00

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL J Pinot Gris

$34.00

BTL Estancia Sauv Blanc

$28.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL Raeburn Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL El Ixsir

$44.00

BTL Wycliff

$20.00

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$55.00

Rosé

GLS Fluers de Prarie

$10.00

BTL Fluers de Prarie

$36.00

Beer

Bottles/Cans

Dos XX

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Almaza

$6.00

Coors light

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Miller light

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lunch buffet and dinner menu offered daily. We use quality fresh ingredients to prepare our signature dishes.

Website

Location

2405 Dallas Pkwy Ste. RS-1, Plano, TX 75093

Directions

