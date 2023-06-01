Terra Mediterranean Plano
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lunch buffet and dinner menu offered daily. We use quality fresh ingredients to prepare our signature dishes.
Location
2405 Dallas Pkwy Ste. RS-1, Plano, TX 75093
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Main Street Cafe & Coffee Shop - Prestonwood Baptist Church
No Reviews
6801 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093
View restaurant
Mama's Daughter's Diner- Plano- W. Park Blvd.
4.0 • 748
6509 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093
View restaurant