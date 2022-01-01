  • Home
Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza imageView gallery

Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza 1010 East Willow Grove Avenue

No reviews yet

1010 East Willow Grove Avenue

Wyndmoor, PA 19038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classico
Paulie Pennino
King Street Boneless Chicken Wings

Wood Fired Pizza

Classico

$12.00

Our signature sauce, mozzarella

Bianca

$14.00

White pie, garlic spinach, fresh tomato

Paulie Pennino

$15.00

Sauce, mozzarella, artisan pepperoni, hot honey drizzle

Philly Special

$15.50

Sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers

Sweet Leilani

$16.00

Mango-tomato chutney, pepperjack, bacon, grilled pineapple & cilantro

Sabina

$15.00

White pie, herb-roasted mushrooms, goat cheese, umami mushroom sauce & scallions

Farmer John

$15.50

Wheat crust, white pie, roasted peppers, herb-roasted mushroom, garlic spinach, fresh tomato, fried onion

Smokin' Joe

$15.50

Smoked mozzarella, BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, fried onion

Spaceman

$16.00

Roasted chicken, bacon, our blend of cheeses, scallion, Ranch dressing and honey sriracha drizzle

Big Bad Wolf

$17.00

Our classico pizza, red or white, topped with Italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon

Margherita

$13.00

Our signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, & grana padana

Pizza Special

Do Or Die Trifecta

$39.00

Any 3 signature pies for $39!

Puncher's Chance

$16.00

White pie, cooper sharp, crispy Taylor pork roll, long hots, fried onion

Wing Special

Two Orders Boneless Wing

$20.00

Two orders of boneless wings, celery, carrot sticks, ranch or blue cheese.

Other Stuff

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00Out of stock

Oven roasted, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, almonds, grana padana cheese

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, radish, grape tomato, cucumber & choice of dressing

Chop Shop

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, olives, pepperoni, roasted peppers, house-made Italian dressing

R and B

$13.00

Rocket (baby arugula), burrata, sundried cranberries, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

King Street Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00

Boneless chunks of hand-battered chicken, fried to perfection and served with celery sticks and carrots, blue cheese or ranch dressing, and your choice of sauces: buffalo, Philly BBQ, Huli Huli (tropical pineapple teriyaki) or honey sriracha. Gluten and dairy free.

Nova Spuds

$7.00

Crispy fried Idaho potato, zesty 1010 aioli

Soup du Jour

Chef's choice

Minestrone

$5.00+

Classic vegetable soup, tomato parmesan broth, served with homemade focaccia Soup is gluten free & vegetarian

Dolce

Classic Tiramisu

$7.00

Homemade traditional

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Aranciata

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Woodfired pizza and grill featuring chef driven American cuisine

Location

1010 East Willow Grove Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA 19038

Directions

Gallery
Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza image

