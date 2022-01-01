Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza 1010 East Willow Grove Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Woodfired pizza and grill featuring chef driven American cuisine
Location
1010 East Willow Grove Avenue, Wyndmoor, PA 19038
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
3.9 • 3,164
8201 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19118
View restaurant
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue
No Reviews
8231 Germantown Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19118
View restaurant
Night Kitchen Bakery - 7725 Germantown Ave
No Reviews
7725 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19118
View restaurant