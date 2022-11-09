Restaurant header imageView gallery

terra american bistro

review star

No reviews yet

$$

7091 El Cajon Blvd

San Diego, CA 92115

Order Again

Popular Items

Wagyu Terra Burger
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Salmon

Miscellaneous

Cookbook

Cookbook

$12.95

grab a copy of Chef Jeff's BYOB cookbook. Build Your Own Burgers has 1,000's of combinations of chicken turkey, vegan, lamb, pork, beef and fish patties with condiments, sides and beverages.

Nightly Specials(Tonight Only)

Griddled Paneer

$10.00

Pistachio crumble, honey drizzle

Monchong

$27.00Out of stock

basmati rice, roasted vegetables, herb oil

Drink Specials

Ruby Red Fin

$11.99

Family Meal Packs(serves 2)

Burger Package

Burger Package

$29.99

Meal package serves two and includes: (can substitute grilled chicken breast - sandwiches must be prepared the same) 2 hamburgers with red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and house sauce *** 2 orders of french fries*** and choice of salad

Shareables

Salty Peppery Calamari

Salty Peppery Calamari

$16.00

fried garlic, green onion, chili flake

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

garlic, shallot, lemon, parmesan veg, vo

Short Rib Quesadilla

Short Rib Quesadilla

$16.00

pickled red onion, aged cheddar, black beans, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$12.00

honey, house granola, grilled bread veg, gfo

Garbage Fries

Garbage Fries

$12.00

seasoned salt, cheddar, bacon, caramelized onion, house sauce, green onion

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

kosher salt, truffle oil, parmesan, green onion veg, vo

Sandy's Fried Cauliflower

Sandy's Fried Cauliflower

$9.00Out of stock

buttermilk dipped and floured, deep fried and served with sambal aioli for dipping

Short Rib Flatbread

Short Rib Flatbread

$18.00

short rib, roasted red pepper sauce, red onion, mozzarella, parmesan, pine nuts. gfo

Burrata Flatbread

Burrata Flatbread

$16.00

tomato, caramelized onion, basil, parmesan. gfo

Soups & Salads

Soup Cup

$4.00

Cauliflower, onion with mustard oil (vegan, gf)

Soup Bowl

$7.00

Cauliflower, onion with mustard oil (vegan, gf)

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

shredded carrot, watermelon radish, lemon vinaigrette v, gf

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.00

romaine, gorgonzola, bacon, tomato-thyme marmalade, buttermilk ranch gf

Burrata Salad

$12.00

baby greens & arugula, persimmon, balsamic vinaigrette. gf

Burgers & Sandwiches

Wagyu Terra Burger

Wagyu Terra Burger

$16.00

all natural wagyu 8oz beef patty, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, gorgonzola, truffle aioli. gfo

Wagyu Bacon 'n Cheddar Burger

Wagyu Bacon 'n Cheddar Burger

$16.00

all natural wagyu 8oz beef patty, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house sauce, pickle chips. gfo

Boulevard Burger

Boulevard Burger

$15.00

American wagu beef patty, American cheese, sunny side up egg, chipotle aioli. gfo

All American Burger

All American Burger

$13.00

American wagu beef patty, ketchup, mustard, American cheese, house sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips. gfo

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken thigh, Nashville hot oil, comeback sauce, slaw, pickle chips. gfo

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken breast, kewpie mayo, kimchee, tonkatsu sauce

Bowls

Asian Bowl

Asian Bowl

basmati rice, roasted vegetables, sweet chile-soy sauce, cilantro, cabbage, sambal aioli gf, vo

Border Bowl

Border Bowl

basmati rice, pico de gallo, chipotle black beans, jalapeno ranch gf, vo

All American Bowl

sage-arugula pesto, yukon potato mash, roasted vegetables. gf, veg

Entrees

Red Wine Braised Short Rib

$29.00

12 hour braise, beef sugo, yukon potato mash, roasted vegetables. gf

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

fried chicken breast, rice, slaw, tonkatsu sauce.

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00Out of stock

chicken fennel sausage, San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, basil, parmesan

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

roasted garlic-chile oil, basmati rice roasted vegetables.

Sides

Side Yukon Mash

Side Yukon Mash

$5.24
Side Brussels Sprouts

Side Brussels Sprouts

$7.34

with balsamic syrup

Side Baguette & Butter

Side Baguette & Butter

$2.09
Side Basmati Rice

Side Basmati Rice

$5.24
Side Vegetables

Side Vegetables

$6.29

seasonal Chef's selection

Extra Sauce

$0.79

Extra Aioli

$0.79

Side Ranch

$0.79

Side Slaw

$2.99

Side Pickle Spears

$3.99
Side Gluten Free Bread

Side Gluten Free Bread

$3.00

Dessert

St Louis Gooey Butter Cake

St Louis Gooey Butter Cake

$7.50

fresh berries

Cast Iron Baked Banana Bread Pudding

Cast Iron Baked Banana Bread Pudding

$8.00

bourbon butterscotch, pecans, whipped cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.50

salt caramel, whipped cream, fresh berries gf

House Made Sorbet

one sccop or two gf

House Made Ice Cream

one scoop or two gf

Anniv Dessert

Kids Meal

Kid Butter Pasta

$7.99

rigatoni, butter, parmesan

Kid Chicken Pasta

$9.99

rigatoni, garlic oil, tomato, fresh vegetables, basil, parmesan

Kid Mac 'n Cheese

$7.99

rigatoni, white cheddar & parmesan cheeses

Kid Grilled Chicken

$7.99

grilled chicken, mashed potatoes

Kid Burger

$9.99

ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato & french fries

Kids Beverages

Kid Apple Juice

$1.99

Kid Milk

$1.89

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.39

Kid Soda

$1.89

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Kid Cranberry Juice

$1.89

Kid Orange Juice

$1.99

Specialty Cocktails

green tea sangria

$12.00

white wine, St. germaine, green tea, lemon, mint

habanero hibiscus margarita

$12.00

habanero infused tequila, hibiscus syrup, lime, agave syrup, sweet 'n sour

spicy paloma

$12.50

habanero infused tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, soda, tahin rim

Terra Newly Fashioned

$12.00

house sage bourbon, bitters, simple syrup, orange, amarena cherries

kentucky Lemonade

$12.00

house sage bourbon, house made lemongrass ginger lemonade, soda water, bitters

Terra Sangria

$11.00

house blend of red wine, brandy, triple sec, citrus juice & fresh fruit

Basil Martini

$12.00

house lemon-basil vodka, sweet 'n sour, splash of soda

Barnyard Mule

$12.00

st petersburg vodka, lemongrass syrup, bitters, ginger beer, lime

Draft Beer

american red ale

Pizza Port Sharkbite Red Ale

$8.00

american red ale

Modern Times Orderville

$8.00

hazy ipa

Karl Straus Aurora Hoppyalis IPA

$9.00

IPA

Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

$8.00

baja style lime & salt lager

Canned Beer

Modern Times Black House Oatmeal Coffee Stout 16oz

$8.50

oatmeal coffee stout

Pizza Port Chronic 16oz

$7.50

Amber Ale

Arrogant Bastard 19.2oz

$8.50

Imperial Stout

Wine - Glass

Glass Zonin Prosecco

$8.25

Glass Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$12.50

Cold Creek

Glass St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$8.75

19 Sonoma County

Glass Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$10.75

19 New Zealand

Glass Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$14.25

'19/'20 Russian River Valley

Glass Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Sauvig

$12.25

'19

Btl Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$50.00

18 Chalk Hill Estate

Glass Charles and Charles Rose

$10.00

19, Paso Robles

Glass Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

'18 Paso Robles

Glass Amalaya Malbec

$10.75

18 Argentina

Glass Fallbrook Merlot

$8.50

18 California

Glass Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$11.00

'17/'18 Russian River Valley

Glass Coppola Red Blend

$15.00

Director's Cut Cinema '16

Glass Fallbrook 33 degrees BDX

$12.75

estate '18

Glass Conundrum

$9.00

18 california

Glass Tobin James Zinfandel

$11.75

ballistic ' 16, paso robles

White Wine - Bottle

Btl Opera Prima Brut

$24.00

Btl Zonin Prosecco

$32.00

Italian Sparkling Wine

Btl Laird Pinot Grigio

$38.00

'19 Carneros

Btl St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

19 Sonoma County

Btl Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

21 New Zealand

Btl Fallbrook Chardonnay

$40.00

'18 Special Selection Monterey County

Btl Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$50.00

18 Chalk Hill Estate

Btl Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$56.00

19 Russian River

Red Wine - Bottle

Btl Alexander Valley Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Estate '19

Btl Austin Hope

$45.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon 19 Paso Robles

Btl Chateau Montelena

$107.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 14 Calistoga

Btl Justin Cab

$58.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 18 Paso Robles

Btl Pine Ridge

$66.50

Cabernet Sauvignon 16 Napa Valley

Btl Trefethen

$99.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 18 Oak Knoll, Napa Valley

Btl Whitehall Lane 14

$70.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 14 Napa Valley

Btl Amalaya Malbec

$30.00

19 Argentina

Btl Fallbrook Merlot

$24.00Out of stock

17 California

Btl Rutherford Ranch Merlot

$45.50Out of stock

18 Napa Valley

Btl Kings Ridge Pinot Noir

$54.00

19 Willamette Valley

Btl Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$42.00

17 Russian River Valley

Btl Fallbrook 33 degrees BDX

$48.00

estate '18

Btl Justin Justification

$58.00

16 paso robles

Btl Conundrum

$35.00

19 california

Btl Freakshow Cabernet

$36.00

Michael David Winery, Lodi, CA

Btl Tobin James Zinfandel

$46.00

ballistic ' 15, paso robles

Btl Rodney Strong Old Vines ZInfandel

$31.00

17 Russian River Valley

NA Beverages

Lemongrass-Ginger Lemonade

$4.49

Iced Tea

$4.00

The Boulevard

$4.49

San Pelligrino

$4.00+

Coke - Fountain

$4.00

16 oz

Diet Coke - Fountain

$4.00

Sprite - Fountain

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

12 oz

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

12 oz

Orange Juice

$4.00

12 oz

Milk

$4.00

12 oz

Ginger Ale

$4.00

16 oz

Club Soda

$1.00

12 oz

Coffee Drinks

tabetha's tincture

$12.00

cucumber infused gin, elderflower, splash of lime, champagne

Irish Coffee

$9.29

jameson, baileys, coffee

Coffee/Tea

Decaf

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Celebrating Modern American Comfort food with a farm to table approach.

Website

Location

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115

Directions

