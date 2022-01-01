Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Terra GR

365 Reviews

$$

1429 Lake Dr SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Order Again

Beer & Cider 🍻

Blackrocks 51K IPA

$6.00

Bursting with hops, this full American IPA is full of earthy grapefruit, apricot, and pine flavors with a dry finish. 12 oz. can | 7% abv

Blakes Passion Seeker

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple, passion fruit, and guava cider. Armada, MI | 6% abv

Brewery Vivant Farmhand

$6.00

Unfiltered farmhouse ale brewed with Michigan grown wheat and house yeast, leaving notes of natural lemon-citrus tartness on the light finish. 12 oz. can | 5.5% abv

Farmhaus Daily Dry Cider

$7.00

Shorts Locals Light

$5.00

Local’s Light has soft and subtle flavors of malt that finish crisp and clean making it perfectly balanced for smooth and easy drinkability 12 oz. can | 5.2% abv

Two Roots New West N/A

$6.00

Virtue Solar Hop

$7.50

Blakes Apple Lantern🎃

$7.00

N/A Beverage 🍼

Brix Cola

$3.00

Brix Diet Cola

$3.00

Brix Ginger Beer

$3.00

Michigan made ginger beer.

Brix Root Beer

$3.00

Michigan made root beer.

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Guernsey Farms organic chocolate milk

Clearly Canadian

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Rowster Coffee

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Tor's Tonics Fortify

$6.00

Virgin Beet Margarita

$6.00

lemon + lime juice. pickled beet juice. orange juice. brix jamaican ginger beer

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

house-made bloody mix

Virgin Mule

$4.00

Fresh lime juice, simple, & brix jamaican ginger beer.

Whole Milk

$4.00

Guernsey Farms organic milk

Virgin Spiced Apple Mule

$5.00

Dessert

earl grey. bourbon peach crumble. buttermilk whipped cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

peanut butter sand. creme anglaise. chocolate cremeux

Goat Cheesecake

$10.00

almond + pistachio crust. raspberry sorbet. pistachio “pesto” | v | gf

Spiced Vegetable Cake

$12.00

carrot. golden beet. parsnip. cream cheese frosting. candied walnut + orange peel. pumpkin + bourbon ice cream | v

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant in the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

Website

Location

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Directions

