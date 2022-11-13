Italian
Terra Ristorante Italiano
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Wood fired northern Italian cuisine since 1991.
Location
156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Greenwich
More near Greenwich