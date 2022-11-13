Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Terra Ristorante Italiano

review star

No reviews yet

156 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Breast of Chicken Milanese
Chopped Greek Salad

Appetizer

Crispy Polenta

$17.00

baby bella mushrooms - red wine - gruyere - smoked bacon

Steamed P.E.I. Mussels

$18.00

roasted fennel - plum tomato - lemon and herbs

Maine Lobster Cakes

$24.00

roasted tomato aioli shaved vegetables - preserved lemon

Grilled endive and trevisano

$18.00

roasted honey nut squash - cider vinaigrette - walnuts

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$18.00

spicy tomato sauce and Thai chili sauce

American Wagyu beef carpaccio

American Wagyu beef carpaccio

$21.00

arugula, parmesan, mushrooms, truffle

Baby Beets

$17.00

goat cheese - pistachio - green and red strawberries

Tomato and Basil Soup

Tomato and Basil Soup

$14.00

halloumi cheese, Umbrian olive oil

Mixed Baby Salad

Mixed Baby Salad

$16.00

shaved Grana Padano, balsamic, lemon vinaigrette

Organic Romaine Hearts

Organic Romaine Hearts

$16.00

Caesar dressing - focaccia croutons - parmesan crisp

Chopped Greek Salad

Chopped Greek Salad

$17.00

fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette, feta

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$21.00

shredded mozzarella or fresh mozzarella - basil

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$23.00

tomato sauce - hot cherry peppers - mozzarella - sweet onions

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$25.00

sliced tomatoes - baby arugula - fresh mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

caramelized onion - spicy honey - fresh oregano

Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$24.00

leeks - burrata - truffle puree - mozzarella

Pasta

Penne Pomodoro

Penne Pomodoro

$21.00

tomato basil

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$21.00

Vodka cream sauce - pancetta - onion

Ravioli

$28.00

Veal and porcini ravioli - brown butter - sage - roasted chestnut

Cavatelli

$26.00

roasted tomato - broccoli rabe pesto - pignoli nuts

Occhi di Lupo Bolognese

Occhi di Lupo Bolognese

$28.00

all beef Bolognese sauce - mushrooms - herb ricotta

Linguine fini

Linguine fini

$30.00

Manila clams -olive oil -garlic - white wine -parsley -red pepper flakes

Zucchini Spaghetti "Zoodles"

Zucchini Spaghetti "Zoodles"

$29.00

Chicken meatballs - vegetable and portabella ragu

Spicy Lobster Fettuccine

$38.00

(3 oz.) - cherry tomatoes - baby arugula

Pasta Entree

$21.00

Several pasta options

Pasta 1/2 Portion

1/2 portions of our pasta entrees

Entree

Rohan duck breast

$35.00

duck sausage - heirloom white beans and braised greens

Faroe Island Salmon

$37.00

butternut squash caponata - broccoli rabe

Lobster Risotto

$40.00

butternut squash - chanterelle mushrooms - tarragon

Australian Lamb Rack

$39.00

heirloom white beans - morel mushroom mustard

Wood Oven Roasted Amish Chicken

$29.00

mashed potatoes -roasted vegetables - natural jus

Allen Brothers N.Y. Strip Steak

Allen Brothers N.Y. Strip Steak

$42.00

French fries - sherry vinegar - mushrooms

Short Rib “Osso Buco”

Short Rib “Osso Buco”

$38.00

fregola - root vegetables - shaved brussels sprouts

C.A.B Dry Aged Burger

C.A.B Dry Aged Burger

$24.00

brioche roll - provolone - peppadew mayo- French fries

Breast of Chicken Milanese

Breast of Chicken Milanese

$29.00

breaded - arugula - cherry tomato - mozzarella

Breast of Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

breaded - pomodoro sauce - parmesan cheese - linguine

Breast of Chicken Paillard

Breast of Chicken Paillard

$29.00

grilled - arugula - tomato - mozzarella

Salad entree

$18.00

A choice of salad

Salad entree with chicken

Salad entree with chicken

$29.00

A choice of salad with grilled chicken

Salad entree with salmon

Salad entree with salmon

$37.00

A choice of salad with salmon

Salad entree with shrimp

Salad entree with shrimp

$34.00

A choice of salad with grilled shrimp

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Roasted Vegetables

$12.00

Roasted Baby Potatoes

$10.00

French Lentils

$12.00
Fries

Fries

$12.00

Heirloom Beans

$10.00
Hummus

Hummus

$6.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00
Italian Doughuts

Italian Doughuts

$12.00
Biscotti

Biscotti

$8.00

Beer

Cream Ale, Strawberry whale cake

$12.00

Altbier Brown ale, Ryeland, Kent Falls, CT, 4.5% 16 oz

$12.00
NIPA, Juice Bomb, Sloop Brewing

NIPA, Juice Bomb, Sloop Brewing

$8.00
IPA, Wrench, Industrial Arts

IPA, Wrench, Industrial Arts

$12.00
Lager, Peroni

Lager, Peroni

$8.00
Wheat, Allagash White

Wheat, Allagash White

$8.00
Pilsner, The Hollow, Kent Falls,

Pilsner, The Hollow, Kent Falls,

$12.00
Nitro Milk Stout, Left Hand

Nitro Milk Stout, Left Hand

$8.00
Hudson North Cider

Hudson North Cider

$8.00

Bottle House Wine

Sancerre, Domaine Rene Malleron,France

Sancerre, Domaine Rene Malleron,France

$64.00Out of stock
Picollo, Gavi di Gavi, Piedmont, Italy

Picollo, Gavi di Gavi, Piedmont, Italy

$56.00
Chardonnay, Joseph Drouhin, Macon-Villages

Chardonnay, Joseph Drouhin, Macon-Villages

$56.00
Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay, California

Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay, California

$64.00
Vigneti del Sole, Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy

Vigneti del Sole, Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy

$48.00
Hopler, gruner Veltliner, Austria

Hopler, gruner Veltliner, Austria

$56.00

Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

BTL Fleurs De Praire

$64.00
Whispering Angel, Rose, Provence

Whispering Angel, Rose, Provence

$64.00Out of stock
Isotta Manzoni, Prosecco, Italy

Isotta Manzoni, Prosecco, Italy

$48.00
Aruma, Malbec, Lefite Rothschild, Mendoza

Aruma, Malbec, Lefite Rothschild, Mendoza

$48.00
Crianza, Palacios Remondo, La Vendimia, Rioja

Crianza, Palacios Remondo, La Vendimia, Rioja

$56.00
Bordeaux, Chateau du Taillan, Haut-Medoc

Bordeaux, Chateau du Taillan, Haut-Medoc

$72.00
Chalk Hill, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

Chalk Hill, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

$64.00
Oberon, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

Oberon, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa

$72.00
Valle Martello, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Italy

Valle Martello, Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Italy

$48.00
Villa Antinori, Super Tuscan, Tuscany, Italy

Villa Antinori, Super Tuscan, Tuscany, Italy

$64.00
Brunello di Montalcino, Coldisole, Tuscani

Brunello di Montalcino, Coldisole, Tuscani

$98.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wood fired northern Italian cuisine since 1991.

Website

Location

156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

Gallery
Terra Ristorante Italiano image
Terra Ristorante Italiano image
Terra Ristorante Italiano image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eastend
orange star4.4 • 2,066
409 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Pizza Post
orange star4.4 • 234
522 E Putnam Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Fortina Rye Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
136 South Ridge Street Port Chester, NY 10573
View restaurantnext
Aurora
orange star5.0 • 1,766
60 Purchase St Rye, NY 10580
View restaurantnext
Al Dente
orange star4.5 • 777
7 Elm Pl Rye, NY 10580
View restaurantnext
Quartiere
orange starNo Reviews
51 Bank Street Stamford, CT 06902
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenwich

Eastend
orange star4.4 • 2,066
409 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Meli Melo
orange star4.0 • 555
362 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Bistro V
orange star4.1 • 512
339 Greenwich Ave greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Abis - Greenwich
orange star4.1 • 256
381 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Pizza Post
orange star4.4 • 234
522 E Putnam Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.2 • 169
382 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenwich
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston