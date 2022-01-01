Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Terrain Cafe

377 Reviews

$$

7228 Woodmont Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Terrain’s greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe’s décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

