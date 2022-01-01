Breakfast & Brunch
American
Terrain Cafe
377 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Terrain’s greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe’s décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.
Location
7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
