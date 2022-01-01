Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Terrain Cafe

459 Reviews

$$

138 Lancaster Avenue

Devon, PA 19333

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sea Salt Caramel Latte
Latte
Cardamom Tumeric Oat Milk Latte

Your Daily Ritual

Regular Coffee

$3.00

La Colombe Draft Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

French Press SM

$6.00Out of stock

French Press LG

$10.00Out of stock
Latte

Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$5.50
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Masala Spiced Chai Latte

$5.00

Sea Salt Caramel Latte

$5.75

Honey Tea au Lait

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Soda

$4.00

Seasonal Favorites

Autumn Spice Tea au Lait

$5.75
Caramel Apple Chai

Caramel Apple Chai

$5.75
Cardamom Tumeric Oat Milk Latte

Cardamom Tumeric Oat Milk Latte

$5.75
Pumpkin White Mocha Latte

Pumpkin White Mocha Latte

$5.75

Garden Sips

non-alcoholic
Apple Cider Ginger Fizz

Apple Cider Ginger Fizz

$6.00

apple cider, ginger syrup, ginger beer, lime, club soda, cinnamon

Pomegranate Cardamom Spritz

Pomegranate Cardamom Spritz

$6.00

pomegranate syrup, cardamom agave, lime and pomegranate juice, club soda

Orange Turmeric Sunrise

$6.00

orange and lemon juice, ground turmeric, coconut sugar, rosemary

Garden Spritzer

$4.00

flavors: blackberry, blueberry, cranberry, elderflower, ginger, honey, peach, raspberry, rose, vanilla

Lemonade

$5.00

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Seasonal Lemonade

$5.50

Herbal Iced Tea (rotating selection)

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

To Start

Flower Pot Bread

Flower Pot Bread

$3.00

with seasonal butter

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$7.00

button mushrooms, cream, olive oil

Quinoa Fritters

Quinoa Fritters

$8.00

za’atar spiced yogurt, arugula, lime

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00
Green Chickpea Hummus Board

Green Chickpea Hummus Board

$10.00

seasonal crudites, flatbread crackers

Artisanal Cheese Board

Artisanal Cheese Board

$21.00

a selection of local cheeses, house made pickles, preserves, & crostini

On Bread

All include a choice of petite salad or fries
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

aji verde, brussels sprouts, arbol chile salt, micro cilantro, citrus vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$16.00

creme fraiche, crispy capers, dill, beet relish, everything spice

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

sourdough, camembert, fig mostarda, honeycrisp apple, fries or simply dressed greens

Fried Cauliflower Sandwich

Fried Cauliflower Sandwich

$15.00

arugula, parmesan, caper parsley aioli, brioche bun, fries or simply dressed greens

Terrain Burger

Terrain Burger

$18.00

PA Angus local beef, cheddar, balsamic onion jam, brioche bun, fries or simply dressed greens

On Greens

Grilled Apple Salad

Grilled Apple Salad

$16.00

arugula, brioche croutons, whipped camembert, gooseberry vinaigrette, szechuan peppercorn gastrique

Butternut Squash & Spinach Salad

Butternut Squash & Spinach Salad

$15.00

spiced pepitas, fried rosemary, paprika vinaigrette, goat cheese croquette

Beet & Burrata Salad

Beet & Burrata Salad

$16.00

field greens, roasted beets, puffed amaranth, pickled shallots, pomegranate vinaigrette

Prosciutto & Chicory Caesar

Prosciutto & Chicory Caesar

$17.00

croutons, little gems, frisee, endive, truffle pecorino, caesar dressing

In Bowls

Shrimp & Heirloom Grits

Shrimp & Heirloom Grits

$21.00

brussels sprouts, radish, pickled jalapeño basil honey

Farro Bowl

Farro Bowl

$18.00

seared halloumi cheese, baba ganoush, za’atar spiced carrots, arugula, pickled mushrooms, shishito peppers

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$17.00

quinoa, seasonal vegetables, crispy chickpeas, spicy kale falafel, tahini vinaigrette

On Plates

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$17.00

carmalized apples, vanilla mascarpone, maple & oat granola

Free-Range Egg Omelet

Free-Range Egg Omelet

$16.00

kale, camembert, potato hash, simply dressed greens

Wild Mushroom Frittata

Wild Mushroom Frittata

$16.00

free-range eggs, wild mushrooms, goat cheese, potato hash, simply dressed greens

Breakfast Board

Breakfast Board

$18.00

two eggs, applewood smoked bacon, maple breakfast sausage, potato hash, simply dressed greens, brioche

Sweets

Blackberry & Pear Frangipane Tart

$10.00

marcona almonds, blackberry cardamom purée

Brioche Bread Pudding

$10.00

brown butter ice cream, oat streusel

Spiced Parsnip Cake

$10.00

maple buttercream, candied ginger

Weckerly's Ice Cream Sandwich

Weckerly's Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

a local favorite! daily selection

Garden Combinations

**available for takeout only**
Meal for Two

Meal for Two

$40.00

choose 1 starter and 2 entrees

Feed the Family

Feed the Family

$50.00

choose 1 starter, 2 entrees and 2 little sprouts

Grab + Go

La Colombe Coffee Beans

$16.00Out of stock

Beer To Go

Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA - 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Pennsylvania- German Pilsner- GABF Gold Medal 2012 & 2013. Hand-crafted in Troegs' small brewery using Pilsner and Crystal malts, Noble hops, and Lager yeast. Golden color and fluffy white head, this Pilsner delivers a refreshing hop bitterness and a zesty, vibrant finish.

New Belgium Lime Lager - 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Colorado- 4.4% ABV Bright, bubbly, and packed with lime flavor, this lager was made for soaking up the sun.

Allagash White - 6 pack

$15.00Out of stock

Maine- Witbier- 5.0% ABV. Truly refreshing. Brewed with a generous portion of wheat and a special blend of spices, this Belgian-style wheat beer is light and slightly cloudy in appearance, with a spicy aroma. It is a drinkable and smooth beer any time of the year.

Wyndridge Farm PA Gold Rush Hard Cider - 6 pack

$18.00Out of stock

Pennsylvania - Fermented with Golden Rush apples, PA Gold Rush has subtle citrus flavors and a natural spicy sweetness.

Mixed 6 - Bartender's Choice - 6 pack

$14.00Out of stock

Variety 6 packs assembled with care by our bar team.

Cape May Always Ready Pale Ale - 6 pack

$20.00Out of stock

Bar Mixers

1PT Cocktail Floral Blend Infusion Pack (1pack infuses 375ml of alcohol)

$6.00Out of stock

Infuse your own alcohol with these smart spice blends from Teroforma. One packet will infuse 375ml or half of one standard bottle of alcohol. Please see packet for ingredients and further instructions.

The Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix (16oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Seasonal Lemonade, 1qt.

$12.00Out of stock

Housemade lemonade infused with fresh lavender - 32 ounces

TO START

Quinoa Fritters

Quinoa Fritters

$8.00

za’atar spiced yogurt, arugula, lime

Roasted Baby Beets

$10.00Out of stock

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$7.00Out of stock

Sprouting Cauliflower

$14.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Terrain’s greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe’s décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.

Website

Location

138 Lancaster Avenue, Devon, PA 19333

Directions

Gallery
Terrain Cafe image
Terrain Cafe image
Terrain Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

3705 Terrain Devon Events
orange starNo Reviews
138 Lancaster Avenue Devon, PA 19333
View restaurantnext
A Taste of Britain
orange starNo Reviews
503 W. Lancaster Ave Ste. 420 Radnor, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
The Fat Ham King of Prussia
orange starNo Reviews
350 Mall Blvd King of Prussia, PA 19406
View restaurantnext
Gullifty's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1149 West Lancaster Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
View restaurantnext
Marple Public House - 31 N. Sproul
orange starNo Reviews
31 N. Sproul Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Guppy's Good Times
orange star4.1 • 625
2 Maple Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Devon
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Broomall
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston