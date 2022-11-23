Terrain Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Terrain's greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe's décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.
Location
561 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arezzo Ristorante and bar - 5 Riverside Ave
No Reviews
5 Riverside Ave Westport, CT 06880
View restaurant