Terrain Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

561 Post Road East

Westport, CT 06880

Order Again

Popular Items

Sprouts Cheeseburger
Butternut Squash & Spinach Salad
Prosciutto & Chicory Caesar

Your Daily Ritual

Counter Culture Regular Coffee

$3.00

Counter Culture Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

French Press SM

$6.00

French Press LG

$10.00
Cafe Latte

$5.00
Matcha Latte

$5.75

Masala Spiced Chai Latte

$5.00

Sea Salt Caramel Latte

$5.75

Honey Tea au Lait

$5.00

Tea Cup

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cortado

$3.75

Seasonal Favorites

Autumn Spice Tea au Lait

$5.75
Caramel Apple Chai

$5.75
Cardamom Tumeric Oat Milk Latte

$5.75
Pumpkin White Mocha Latte

$5.75

Garden Sips

Apple Cider Ginger Fizz

$6.00

apple cider, ginger syrup, ginger beer, lime, club soda, cinnamon

Pomegranate Cardamom Spritz

$6.00

pomegranate syrup, cardamom agave, lime and pomegranate juice, club soda

Orange Turmeric Sunrise

$6.00

orange and lemon juice, ground turmeric, coconut sugar, rosemary

Garden Spritzer

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Seasonal Lemonade

$5.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea of the Day

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

To Start

Flower Pot Bread

$3.00

with seasonally infused butter

Quinoa Fritters

$8.00

za’atar spiced yogurt, arugula, lime

Roasted Baby Beets

$10.00

labneh, pistachio, toasted coriander, endive, dill

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$7.00

lemon zest, sea salt

Sprouting Cauliflower

$14.00

cilantro lime mayo, nori furikake, sweet soy marinated jalapeño, miso butter

Artisanal Cheese Board

$21.00

a selection of local cheese, house made pickles, preserves & crostini

On Greens

Butternut Squash & Spinach Salad

$15.00

spiced pepitas, fried rosemary, paprika vinaigrette, goat cheese croquette

Grilled Apple Salad

$16.00

arugula, brioche croutons, whipped camembert, gooseberry vinaigrette, szechuan peppercorn gastrique

Beet & Burrata Salad

$17.00

field greens, roasted beets, puffed amaranth, pickled shallots, pomegranate vinaigrette

Prosciutto & Chicory Caesar

$17.00

croutons, little gems, frisee, endive, truffle pecorino, caesar dressing

On Plates

Harvest Bowl

$17.00

quinoa, seasonal vegetables, crispy chickpeas, spicy kale falafel, tahini vinaigrette

Farro Bowl

$18.00

seared halloumi cheese, baba ganoush, za’atar spiced carrots, arugula, pickled mushrooms, shishito peppers

Seared Salmon

$27.00

ONLY AVAILIBLE AFTER 4PM

Oishii Shrimp

$28.00

bamboo rice, blistered shishitos, yuzu kosho, sambal vinaigrette

Atlantic Halibut

$33.00

tumeric braised lentils, beech mushrooms, labneh

Balsamic Roasted Cornish Hen

$26.00

brown butter barley risotto, brussels sprouts, 12 year aged balsamic, hazelnuts

Duck Breast

$34.00

ONLY AVAILIBLE AFTER 4PM braised endive, sour cherry jus, fondant potato

Anise Braised Pork Shoulder

$26.00

carrot purée, broccolini, soy gastrique, lotus chips

Steak Frites

$33.00

coulotte steak, french fries, salsa verde, basil aioli

Little Sprouts

Sprouts Hummus

$5.00

seasonal vegetables, lavash

Sprouts Cheeseburger

$7.00

french fries

Sprouts Grilled Cheese

$6.00

french fries

Sprouts PB&J

$6.00

seasonal fruit

Sprouts Baked Chicken

$8.00

seasonal vegetables

Sprouts Grilled Salmon

$9.00

seasonal vegetables

Sprouts Harvest Bowl

$8.00

seasonal vegetables, quinoa, falafel, tahini vinaigrette

Sweets

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00

maple granola

Chocolate Terrarium

$12.00

milk chocolate ganache, dark chocolate mousse, matcha crunch, dark chocolate cake

S’mores Pudding

$9.00

dark chocolate cremeux, marshmallow, balsamic, graham cracker

Apple Cider Donuts

$8.00Out of stock

carmelized apples, cider caramel

Pecan Cake

$9.00

cranberry orange buttercream, candied pecans, candied orange peel

Garden Combinations - available for takeout only

Meal For Two

$40.00

choose 1 To Start and 2 Entrees

Feed The Family

$50.00

choose 3 Entrees and 2 Little Sprouts

Chef's Fresh Picks

FIRST COURSE Tuscan White Bean Dip rosemary garlic oil, preserved lemon, crostini SECOND COURSE Melon and Prosciutto herbed gremolata, burrata, red sorrel THIRD COURSE Corn Risotto Cake porkbelly, heirloom tomato, corn sprouts

Set Menu

$40.00Out of stock

FIRST COURSE Tuscan White Bean Dip rosemary garlic oil, preserved lemon, crostini SECOND COURSE Melon and Prosciutto herbed gremolata, burrata, red sorrel THIRD COURSE Corn Risotto Cake porkbelly, heirloom tomato, corn sprouts

Wine Bottles To Go

Moussé Fils Champagne, FR

$95.00

Isabelle Garrault Sancerre, FR

$74.00

Vionta Rias Baixas Albarino, ES

$56.00

Strub Riesling Spätlese, DE

$64.00

AIX Coteaux d’Aix En Provence Rosé, FR

$58.00

Dry Creek Vineyard Zinfandel, CA

$68.00

Sainte Gemme Bordeaux, FR

$62.00

Corison Cabernet Sauvignon, CA

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Terrain's greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe's décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.

Gallery
Terrain Cafe in Westport image
Terrain Cafe in Westport image
Terrain Cafe in Westport image

