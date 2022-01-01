Terramar Brewing & Distilling
5712 Gilkey Ave
Edison, WA 98232
Popular Items
BOTTLED SPIRITS (750ml bottle)
Terramar Whiskey (750ml)
Single Malt Whiskey // 43% ABV // 86 Proof - Skagit Valley grown and malted barley aged in 30 gallon new American white oak barrels. Notes of sweet malt, caramel, vanilla, dried stone fruit and essence of honey.
Terramar Gin (750ml)
Single Malt Gin // 40% ABV // 80 Proof - Skagit Valley grown and malted barley form the neutral grain spirit base which is then vapor infused with 12 distinct botanicals. Citrus forward with juniper, pepper, and floral notes.
Terramar Vodka (750ml)
Single Malt Vodka // 50% ABV // 100 Proof - Skagit Valley grown and malted barley fermented cool and distilled twice using our 20 plate column still to 95% ABV and then proofed down using filtered Skagit well water. Clean and smooth with essence of malt sweetness.
COCKTAILS
BUNDLE DEALS!
Beer Crowler 2 Pack Promo
Choose any two beers in crowlers (32oz. each) and save! If you would like the same beer in both crowlers please only make one selection.
Beer Crowler 4 Pack Promo
Choose any four beers in crowlers (32oz. each) and save! If you would like the same beer in multiple crowlers please indicate in the special instructions how many crowlers you would like of each selection.
Beer & Cider 2 Pack Promo
Chose one beer in a 32oz Crowler and one cider in a 32oz Crowler and save!
Cider Crowler 2 Pack Promo
Chose two ciders in a 32oz Crowler and save!
750ml 2 Bottle Promo
Buy any two of our 750ml bottle conditioned products and save! Apricity Saison bottle conditioned on brettanomyces claussenii which adds funky, earthy and fruity pineapple notes that will develop more character as it ages. Drink one bottle now and age the other for months or years! Filament Cider - raspberry cider bottle conditioned with champagne yeast. 2022 Space Quadyssey - full bodied, bold and complex with malty notes of plum, dark cherry, toasted caramel, toffee and subtle spice. This year’s version features a more complex malt bill, slightly altered hopping schedule, cooler fermentation temperatures, and a slightly higher ABV. 750ml bottle conditioned with champagne yeast.
BEER
Tafel Belgain Table Beer
Belgian Table Beer – 3.8% ABV - Brewed with Opera Pilsner, Vienna, and Skagit Wheat malts this very light, quite dry, and crisp Belgian style table beer has fruity banana and stone fruit esters with subtle pepper and herbal notes from the Belgian-Canadian yeast strain and Saaz and East Kent Goldings hops.
Old Number Six
Blonde Steam Beer // 5.2% ABV - Our gold medal winning blonde ale from the 2021 WA Beer Awards makes its return! Featuring all Skagit Valley Malt this blonde steam beer was fermented with a classic German lager stain at warmer ale temperatures. Named for the steam engine train which moved materials and workers along the Skagit River Railway to develop damns for electric power from 1920 – 1954, Old Number Six is light, crisp, and easy drinking with a rounded malt profile and a light hop addition of Cascade.
London Calling ESB
Extra Special Bitter // 5.7%ABV - Our take on a classic English style Extra Special Bitter features Skagit Valley Maltings Pilot Pale, Super Vienna, Caramel 30, and Triticale Caramel with UK Challenger and Northern Brewer hops. Medium bodied with malty notes of toasted biscuit and caramel, moderate bitterness, subtle fruity esters and delicate hop notes of herbal tea and cedar.
Grain Wave Pink Boots Hoppy Wheat
Hoppy American Wheat Ale // Pink Boots Benefit 2022 // 6.2% ABV - Brewed as a collaboration and benefit with the Whatcom and Skagit Pink Boots Society, this hoppy American wheat ale features Skagit valley maltings Opera Pale, White Wheat and Vienna malts. The 2022 Pink Boots hop blend from YCH was used exclusively in the kettle, whirlpool and dry hop yielding tropical notes of mango, mixed berry, and tangerine with a smooth mouthfeel and dry, floral finish.
Peach Party Sour
Peach Kettle Sour Berliner-Weisse // 5.0% ABV - Featuring Skagit Valley Malting’s Opera Pilsner and Skagit White Wheat, this fruited berliner weisse style ale was kettle soured on a blend of lactobacillus strains, fermented on a clean American ale yeast strain and then conditioned on 13 lbs per barrel of WA grown peaches from our friends at Cloud Mountain Farm and Schuh Farm. Tart and sour with notes of bready malt and bold peach with a rounded mouthfeel and dry finish.
No Hop Left Behind
Fresh Hop Oat Pale Ale // 5.8% ABV - Skagit Valley Maltings Pilot Pale, Munich, Vienna and Malted Oats form the foundation for this fresh/wet hop pale ale. Brewed as a collaboration and benefit for our friends at Veterans Farms in Lynden, WA who supplied us with loads of fresh cascade, chinook, and columbus hops. Malted oats provide a dry, yet soft and rounded mouthfeel with notes of apricot, lemon, herbal pine, fresh citrus, and subtle dank cannabis.
Uncut Gems Idaho Gem Fresh Hop IPA
Idaho Gem Fresh Hop IPA // 6.7% ABV - Brewed with Pilot Pale, Vienna, malted oats, flaked oats and buckwheat and hopped with 250lb of fresh Idaho Gem hops from our friends at CLS Farms in Yakima WA. This fresh hop hazy IPA has complex floral, grassy, candied cherry, fruity citrus, grapefruit and dank pine notes.
Cold Gold IPA
Unfiltered Cold IPA // 6.5% ABV - Brewed with Opera Pilsner, Vienna, and flaked rice and hopped in the kettle and whirlpool with El Dorado, Sabro, and Bru-1 and then dry hopped with Citra and Azacca. This unfiltered Cold IPA was fermented with a lager strain at a warmer temperature and has clean tropical notes of POG (passion fruit, orange, guava), cantaloupe, and pineapple with a slight pithy grapefruit finish.
Lookout Point Porter
Robust Porter // 5.6% // Brewed with Pilot Pale, Munich, Chocolate, Crystal-60, Victory, flaked oats, and roasted barley, hopped exclusively with Northern Brewer, and fermented with an English Ale strain. Named for a local mountain this robust porter features malty roasted notes of dark chocolate with subtle minty herbal complexity and a soft mouthfeel with a dry finish.
Tripel
2022 Space Quadyssey
Belgian-Style Quadrupel // 9.6% ABV // 28 IBU - Full bodied, bold and complex with malty notes of plum, dark cherry, toasted caramel, toffee and subtle spice. This year’s version features a more complex malt bill, slightly altered hopping schedule, cooler fermentation temperatures, and a slightly higher ABV.
Apricity Saison 750ml Bottle (Copy)
Rustic Winter Saison // 7.2% ABV - Brewed with Skagit valley grown and malted Fritz Pilsner, Triticale, Skagit White Wheat, Obsidian and Vienna malt and Mt. Hood hops. Named for the warmth of the winter sun, this rustic winter Saison is medium bodied yet dry, with spicy clove and peppercorn phenolics, bubblegum and fruity esters, and herbal notes. Bottle conditioning with brettanomyces claussenii yields funky, earthy and fruity pineapple notes that will develop more character as it ages.
2022 Space Quadyssey 750ml
Belgian-Style Quadrupel // 9.6% ABV // 28 IBU - Full bodied, bold and complex with malty notes of plum, dark cherry, toasted caramel, toffee and subtle spice. This year’s version features a more complex malt bill, slightly altered hopping schedule, cooler fermentation temperatures, and a slightly higher ABV. 750ml bottle conditioned with champagne yeast.
BEER IT FORWARD
Buy a beer for a friend, stranger, a first responder, anyone who would appreciate the gesture! Please write the names of the donor and recipient in the special instructions part of your online order, so we know what to write on the board. Thanks!
Beer Coin
brass 2020 commemorative terramar beer coin: here is your opportunity to pay-it-forward with beer! thank a healthcare worker, first responder, or a pal, who loves delicious beer, with our new beer coins!
CIDER
Filament Cider 750mL
Sweet Tango apples fermented with a Belgian Saison strain and then conditioned on local raspberries from Berry Acres Farms. Comes in 750mL cage and cork bottles.
Harvest Fruited Cider
Fruited semi-dry cider // 7.2% ABV - Sweet Tango and Pinata apples fermented on a Belgian Saison yeast strain and then conditioned on loads of locally grown blueberries, raspberries, and peaches from the 2022 harvest season.
Edison Crisp Cider
Dry Cider // 7.2% ABV - Honeycrisp apples fermented out bone dry on an American Ale yeast strain. Dry, crisp, slightly tart, refreshing.
Quasi Semi Dry Cider
Semi-Dry Cider // 7.2% ABV - Honeycrisp apples fermented on a blend of English and champagne yeasts and then back-sweetened with fresh-pressed pinanta apple juice.
SALADS
PIZZAS
AVERAGE JOE
Tomato sauce, house cheese blend, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, red onion, garlic and jalapenos.
CHEESE
tomato sauce, ferndale farmstead cheese blend
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
House made ranch, fresh garlic, house cheese blend, chicken, bacon and wild mushrooms, sprinkled with red pepper flakes.
MARGHERITA
olive oil, tomato, basil, Ferndale Farmstead fresh mozzarella
PEPPERONI
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house cheese blend
DATE & DELICATA PIZZA
Quince paste, house cheese blend, garlic, bacon, dates, roasted delicata squash and vache cheese topped with microgreens and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
KALE & MUSHROOM PIZZA
Shiitake aioli, kale, mushrooms, shallot, fennel, prosciutto, pecorino and gribiche.
VEGAN GREEK PIZZA
Red sauce, spinach, tomato, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, greek dressing.
DESSERT
BOTTLED WINE
Alki Cabernet Sauvignon
Aromas and flavors of cocoa, coconut, baking spice and black cherry run throughout. There's a pleasant balance across it all, with the fruit and barrel both playing a big part in the show.
Alki Red Blend
Syrah makes up 88% of this wine, with the balance equal parts Malbec and Petit Verdot. Dark chocolate, dried green herb, vanilla and char aromas are followed by lively red and black fruit flavors with plentiful barrel accents.
Cana's Feast Vaso Blanco
Willamette Valley, WA - bend of Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Muscat & Gewurztraminer - creamy front with a crisp finish and notes of tangerine, brioche and minerality
Gilbert Cellars Rosé
Yakima, WA - 80% Mourvedre 20% Grenache - crisp and dry with bright fruit and delicate aromatics of nectarine, minerals, stone fruit & rhubarb
Kennedy Shah Merlot
Plush yet delicate with gorgeous plum and berry aromas that transition smoothly to ripe black cherry and red licorice notes, which are framed by a hint of spice. The finish is supple with a mineral accent and superfine tannins.
Kiona Lemberger
Yakima Valley, WA - 85% Lemberger 15% Cab Sav & Camenere & Mourvedre - dry, medium bodied with notes of oak, blackberry, cherry, and hint of vanilla
Mercer Bros. Chardonnay
This Chardonnay opens with notes of fresh ripe pear and caramel apple surrounded by notes of vanilla cream and toasted marshmallow. A core of acidity keeps the wine fresh on the palate to help balance its rich and buttery midpalate.
Ryan Patrick RSV Chardonnay
Columbia Valley, WA - sweet, creamy, full-bodied with notes of yellow apple, pear, melon, caramel, and citrus
Ryan Patrick Sauvignon Blanc
Bright aromas of floral and lemon zest, some papaya, stone fruit, peach and apricot, ever so slight cut grass, crisp finish.
Simply Red Blend
A fruit-forward wine with bright raspberry and Bing cherry aromatics. The palate is deep and dark with juicy flavors of plum, blueberry, and a subtle touch of black pepper. A jammy mouthfeel and well-integrated tannins support the wine's fruit forward structure.
Townshend Brut
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Hand-crafted, small batch beer, cider, cocktails, soda. Wood-fired pizza, salads & small plates created with locally farmed & foraged ingredients. Family and dog-friendly.
5712 Gilkey Ave, Edison, WA 98232