Terramia
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come enjoy North End's most adventurous dining. With its soft lighting, stucco walls and beamed ceilings, the dining room sports a slightly rustic and cozy vibe. We have something for everyone, with vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, and child friendly options available.
Location
98 SALEM ST, Boston, MA 02113
Gallery
