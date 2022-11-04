  • Home
Terras Restaurant 528 SW 9th Ave

528 SW 9th Ave

Miami, FL 33130

Signature Cocktails

Colombian Mule

$14.00

DOMINO PARK OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

Garden G&T

$14.00

GUAVALOMA

$14.00

LA EXPLORADORA

$14.00

SANDIA FRESCA

$14.00

MARACUYA PISCO SOUR

$14.00

ROSA MARIA

$14.00

Terrasquillo

$14.00

Virgin Cocktails

$12.00

AY MAMEY

$14.00

CBD Oil

$3.00

Drinks

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Amoretto Sour

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$17.00

Daiquiri

$17.00

French 75

$18.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Long Island

$20.00

Sangria

$11.00

Promo Drinks

Lychee Margarita

$14.00

Guava Margarita

$14.00

G&T w/ Gio

$14.00

PARA COMPARTIR (TO SHARE)

Black Bean Dip (V)

$10.00

Crispy Maitake Mushrooms (V)

$14.00

Fresh Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Frita Burger

$13.00

Hearts of Palm

$15.00

Guacamole

$13.00

Pollo Tacos

$13.00

Queso Fondido

$10.00

Ropa Vieja Birria Tacos

$15.00

Sweet Corn Cachapa

$12.00

Tres Leches

$12.00

Sweet Corn Cachapas Beef

$18.00

Sweet Corn Cachapas Pollo

$17.00

Plantain Chips

$6.00

Fried Chicken Cubano

$17.00

Mushroom Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Cake Fee

$25.00

Barrio-BQ Con Perros

$20.00

SIDES

MALANGA CHIPS

$6.00

TOSTONES

$8.00

Plantain chips

$6.00

Happy Hour

HH Ay Mamey

$7.00

HH Summer Sangria

$7.00

HH Colombian Mule

$7.00

HH Beer Palma

$4.00

HH Well Wodka

$7.00

HH Well Havana Club White Rum

$7.00

HH Well Fords Gin

$7.00

HH Well Espolón

$7.00

HH Well Old Overholt Rye

$7.00

HH Well Four Roses

$7.00

HH Well Scarlet Ibis Spiced Rum

$7.00

HH Rose

$7.00

HH Pinot Noir

$7.00

HH Cabernet

$7.00

HH Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

HH Sangria

$7.00

HH Food

HH Homemade Guac

$7.00

HH Pollo Tacos

$7.00

HH Ropa Vieja Tacos

$7.00

BREAKFAST

Seasonal Fruit

$8.00

YOGURT BOWL

$9.00

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Spanish Tortilla

$9.00

Pastelitos

$4.00

Empanada

$5.00

Croquetta

$2.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angels Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Blantons Barrel 523

$30.00

Bulliet Burbon

$15.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Redemption Rye

$17.00

Widow Jane

$16.00

Old Overholt

$15.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Gentleman Jack

$15.00

Cognac/Brandy

Hennessy VSOP

$22.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$25.00

Remy XO

$55.00

Cordials

Aperol

$15.00

Calisaya

$14.00

Campari

$15.00

Chartreause Yellow

$15.00

Cumbe

$15.00

Cyna

$12.00

Falernum

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Grifford Orgeat

$15.00

Leblon

$16.00

Liquor 43

$15.00

Montenegro

$15.00

Mr. Black

$15.00

St. Germain

$15.00

Sweet Vermouth

$15.00

Don Pisco

$14.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Botanist

$16.00

Fords

$15.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Lunar Hendrix

$15.00

Mahon

$15.00

Mezcal

Desolas

$15.00

Ilegal

$16.00

Rosaluna

$15.00

Vida

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi Ocho

$16.00

Brugal 1888

$16.00

Coconut Cartel

$15.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$16.00

Havana Club Anejo

$14.00

Havana Club White

$15.00

Pa'lante Botanical

$16.00

Pyrat Rum

$16.00

Appleton Estate 8YR

$15.00

Zacapa

$17.00

Equiano Blanco

$16.00

Equiano Anejo

$18.00

Scotch

Balvenie

$18.00

Black Label

$16.00

Buchannan

$16.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Macallan 15

$45.00

Blue Label

$65.00

Tequila

Casa Azul

$60.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

Cincoro Anejo

$55.00

Cincoro Repo

$45.00

Clase Azul Repo

$50.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Espolon

$15.00

818 Blanco

$18.00

818 Reposado

$20.00

Ojo Del Sol

$12.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$11.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00

Vodka

Titos

$16.00

Wodka

$14.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Stoli Elite

$18.00

White Glass

Glass Black Cabra Chardonnay

$11.00

CHARDONNAY, ARGENINA

Glass Daisy Pinot Grigio

$12.00

PINOT GRIGIO, WASHINGTON

Glass Liu Dit Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Glass Dipinti Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Glass Kate Arnold Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Glass Roca Alex Camino Getariako

$12.00

Red Glass

Azul Y Garanza

$13.00

TEMPRANILLO, SPAIN

Klinker Cabernet

$10.00

Llama Malbec

$13.00

J Pinot Noir

$13.00

Tempranillo

$13.00

White Bottles

BTL BLACK CABRA

$44.00

CHARDONNAY, ARGENTINA

BTL DAISY

$48.00

PINOT GRIGIO, WASHINGTON

BTL Lieu Dit Sauv Blanc Btl

$55.00

ANKO

$48.00

TORRENTES, ARGENTINA

Dipinti Bottle

$45.00

Red Bottles

BTL J Pinot Nior

$52.00

MALBEC, ARGENTINA

BTL AZUL Y GARANZA

$55.00

TEMPRANILLO, SPAIN

BTL Llama Malbec

$52.00

BTL Klinker Cabernet

$57.00

BTL Tempranillo

$57.00

Beer

La Rubia Blonde Ale

$8.00

La Palma Lauger

La Palma Lauger

$8.00

Wynwood Brewrey Laces IPA

$8.00

Presidente

$8.00

Spanglish

$8.00

Casalú Rum Seltzer

$8.00

Casalu 2x1 Special

$8.00

NON ALCOHOLIC/MOCKTAILS

East Imperial Soda

$5.00

East Imperial Tonic

$5.00

Sprite

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

East Imperial Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Evian

$8.00

Ghia Spritz

$11.00

Mocktail

$11.00

Limeade

$6.00

Breakfast Beverages

Americano Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Expresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Bottle

Bottle Breca Rose

$44.00

Bottle Prosecco

$48.00

Bottle Kilako Sparkling

$57.00

Bottle Fleur de Mar Rose

$60.00

Glass

GL Breca Rose

$11.00

GL Prosecco Cava

$12.00

GL Kilako Sparkling

$10.00

GL Fleur de Mar Rose

$14.00

Parking Fee

Parking Fee

$500.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
528 SW 9th Ave, Miami, FL 33130

