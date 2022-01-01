- Home
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen
273 Reviews
$$
1212 E. Washington
Brownsville, TX 78520
Order Again
FALL MENU
Tacos
Main Entrees
Chef Specials
Pastries
Brunch Menu
1 Lb Barbacoa
$22.00
1 LB Carnitas
$22.00
1 Lb Cochinita Pibil
$22.00
1 LB Chicharron Prensado
$22.00
1 Tortilla De Harina
$1.00
1/2 Lb Barbacoa
$12.00
1/2 LB Carnitas
$10.00
1/2 Lb Cochinita Pibil
$10.00
1/2 LB Chicharron Prensado
$12.00
2 Corn Tortillas
$1.50
Flour Taco Barbacoa
$7.00
Flour Taco Carnita
$7.00
Flour Taco Cochinita Pibil
$7.00
Flour Taco Chicharron Prensado
$7.00
Sourdough + Jam
$5.00
Nutella Strawberry PANCAKES
$10.00
Raspberry White Choco PANCAKES
$10.00
Oaxacan Choco PANCAKES
$10.00
Vanilla Cinnamon PANCAKES
$10.00
Pumpkin PANCAKES
$12.00Out of stock
Nutella Strawberry WAFFLES
$8.00
Raspberry White Choco WAFFLES
$8.00
Oaxacan Choco WAFFLES
$8.00
Vanilla Cinnamon WAFFLES
$8.00
Chilaquiles de Ribeye
$17.00
Chilaquiles CHICHARRON PRENSADO
$17.00
Avocado Toast
$15.00
Sourdough Mollete
$15.00
Chicken & Waffles
$17.00
Enchiladas & Huevos Rancheros
$17.00
Salsa To Go
$8.00
Banana Nut Cookie
$5.00
Chilaquiles Encacahuatados
$17.00
Pumpkin Spiced Pancakes
$12.00
Extras
Add Chicken
$5.00
Add Two Eggs
$3.00
Avocado
$3.00
Bread Loafs
$10.00
Chips
$4.00
Extra Chesse
$1.50
Side Of Bread
$3.00
Side Of Fruit
$5.00
Two Corn Tortillas
$1.50
Sparkling Candle
$5.00
Side Of Crema
$1.00
Fried Chicken On Side
$8.00
Egg Whites
$2.00
Salsa In Glass Container
$10.00
Audio & Visual
$150.00
Side Chimichurri
$1.00
Black Beans Side
$3.00
1 Flour Tortilla
$1.50
2 Extra Tostadas
$3.00
Kids Pasta
$10.00
Lunch Menu
Fall Winter Cocktails
Hall of Fame
Classic Cocktails
Airmail
$10.00
Amaretto Sour
$10.00
Americano
$9.00
Aperol Spritz
$10.00
Aviation
$10.00
Bee's Knees
$9.00
Bijou
$11.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Bobby Burns
$9.00
Boulevardier
$11.00
Brandy Crusta
$11.00
Brown Derby
$8.00
Caipiriña
$10.00
Campari Spritz
$10.00
Carajillo
$10.00
Carreta
$9.00
Clover Club
$11.00
Cock & Bull Special
$11.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$10.00
Cucumber Martini
$10.00
Daiquiri
$8.00
French 75
$9.00
Gimlet
$9.00
Gold Rush
$8.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$10.00
Industry Sour
$10.00
Jack Rose
$10.00
Knickerbocker
$10.00
Last Word
$11.00
Lion's Tail
$9.00
Manhattan
$9.00
Margarita
$10.00
Martinez
$10.00
Martini Gin
$12.00
Martini Vodka
$12.00
Mexican Firing Squad
$10.00
Mezcal Negroni
$10.00
Mint Julep
$9.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Naked & Famous
$11.00
Negroni
$10.00
New York Sour
$11.00
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Paloma
$10.00
Penicillin
$9.00
Pina Colada
$12.00
Sangria
$10.00
Sazerac
$11.00
Sidecar
$10.00
Trinidad Sour
$11.00
Vesper Martini
$12.00
Whiskey Smash
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
Brunch Cocktails
Terras Bottle Program
Bacanora
Blended Scotch
Bourbon
1792
$8.00
Barrel Batch #20
$14.00Out of stock
Blantons
$13.00
Bookers
$12.00
Buffalo Trace
$8.00
Angels Envy
$10.00
Eagle Rare
$11.00
EH Taylor Barrel Proof
$13.00
Elijah Craig
$8.00
Elijah Craig 18
$35.00
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
$15.00
Elmer T Lee
$11.00
Evan Williams
$7.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$9.00Out of stock
Garrison Brothers
$12.00Out of stock
George T. Stagg
$30.00
High West American Prairie
$8.00Out of stock
Noahs Mill
$15.00
Stagg Jr
$15.00
Van Winkle 10
$35.00Out of stock
Van Winkle 12
$40.00
Well Bourbon
$7.00
Weller 12 Yr
$12.00
Weller Antique 107
$14.00
Weller CYPB
$22.00
Weller Full Proof
$17.00
William Larue Weller
$35.00
Wild Turkey 101
$7.00
Woodford
$8.00
Yellow Bird Tennessee
$8.00
Jefferson Very Small Batch
$10.00
Jefferson Very Old
$12.00
Cognac / Brandy
Gin
Irish Whiskey
Japanese Whiskey
Mezcal
Alipus San Baltazar
$10.00
Alipus San Luis
$10.00
Banhez Espadin
$8.00
Del Mageuy Tobala
$22.00
Del Maguey Chichicapa
$16.00
Del Maguey Espadin Especial
$19.00
Del Maguey Minero
$22.00
Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio
$16.00
Del Maguey Vida
$8.00
Del Maguey Wild Papalome
$29.00
Del Maguey Wild Tepextate
$29.00
Derrumbes Oaxaca Espadin Tobala
$11.00
Derrumbes San Luis Potosi
$9.00
Don Mateo Cupreata
$14.00
Don Mateo Manzo
$16.00
Don Mateo Pechuga
$20.00
Don Mateo Silvestre
$21.00
El Jolgorio Espadin
$15.00
El Jolgorio Tepeztate
$25.00
El Jolgorio Tobala
$22.00
Fidencio Classico
$8.00
OAX Arroqueno (Blk)
$29.00
OAX Tepeztate (Pnk)
$40.00
OAX Tobala (White)
$33.00
Real Campero Madre Cuishe
$16.00
Real Minero Barril
$23.00
Real Minero Espadín
$17.00
Real Minero Largo
$23.00
Real Minero Pechuga
$37.00
Rey Campero Cuixe
$14.00
Rey Campero Espadin
$10.00
Rey Campero Jabalí
$15.00
Rey Campero Mexicano
$13.00
Vago Elote
$12.00
Vago Espadín
$9.00
Raicilla
Rum
Clairin Rum Vaval
$10.00
El Dorado 8
$7.00
Flor De Cana 18
$11.00
Flor De Cana 4 Yr White
$7.00
Leblon Cachaca
$7.00
Neisson Blanc L'Espirit Rhum
$13.00
Neisson Rhum
$8.00
Panama Pacific
$8.00
Plantation 3 Star
$7.00
Plantation OFTD
$8.00
Plantation Pineapple
$9.00
Ron Zacapa 23
$12.00
Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum
$8.00
Uruapan Charanda
$7.00
Well Rum
$7.00
El Dorado 12
$10.00
Rye Whiskey
Single Malt
Ardbeg 10
$14.00
Balvenie 12 yr Double Wood
$16.00
Balvenie 14
$21.00
Balvenie 17
$26.00
Caol Ila 12
$20.00
Compass Box Affinity
$21.00
Compass Box Hedonism
$17.00
Compass Box Peat Monster Arcana
$15.00
Compass Box Spaniard
$15.00
Dalmore
$11.00
Deanston 12 Yr
$9.00
Glenlivet 12 Yr
$11.00
Glenlivet 14 Yr
$14.00
Glenlivet 18
$27.00Out of stock
Highland Park 12 Yr
$10.00
Lagavulin 16 Yr
$19.00
Laphroaig 10 Yr
$10.00
Macallan 15
$36.00
Macallan 12 Yr
$13.00
Macallan 18 Yr
$50.00
Oban 14
$23.00
Talisker 10
$18.00
Sotol
Tequila
7 Leguas Añejo
$13.00
7 Leguas Reposado
$12.00
7 Leguas Silver
$11.00
Altos Blanco
$8.00
Altos Repo
$9.00
Arette Artesanal Anejo
$18.00
Arette Artesanal Blanco
$12.00
Arette Artesanal Reposado
$13.00
Arte 1579 Blanco
$13.00
Arte Blanco Histórico 1123
$15.00
Arte Nom 1414 Reposado
$15.00
Arte Selection de 1146 Anejo
$19.00
Avion 44
$23.00
Avion Blanco
$8.00
Avion Cristalino
$28.00
Avion Reposado
$9.00
Cascahuin Blanco
$8.00
Cascahuin Plata 48
$13.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$35.00
Don Julio 1942
$23.00
Don Julio 70
$13.00
Don Julio Añejo
$12.00
Don Julio Blanco
$8.00
Don Julio Reposado
$10.00
Fortaleza Anejo
$15.00
Fortaleza Reposado Winter Blend
$14.00
Fortaleza Still Strength
$12.00
G4 Añejo
$15.00
G4 Blanco
$8.00
Mijenta Anejo Gran Reserva
$34.00
Maestreo Dobel
$11.00
Mijenta Blanco
$10.00
Mijenta Reposado
$14.00
Ocho Añejo
$18.00
Ocho Plata
$8.00
Ocho Reposado
$12.00
Tapatio Anejo
$10.00
Tapatio Blanco
$8.00
Tapatio Blanco 110
$11.00
Tapatio Excelencia Extra Anejo
$29.00
Tapatio Reposado
$9.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
Coffee Bar
Espresso
$3.00
Macchiato
$3.50
Cortado
$4.00
Cappuccino
$4.50
Latte
$5.00
Americano
$2.50
Matcha Latte
$4.50
Cold Brew
$5.00
Shaken Not Stirred
$6.00
Breakfast Cola
$6.00
Cafe Tropical
$6.00
Cafe De Olla
$5.00
Matcha Tres Leches
$6.00
Carbonated Hibiscus
$5.00
Rose Lemonade
$5.00
Affogato
$6.00
Drip
$3.00
French Press
$5.00
Pour Ove
$5.00
Dirty Chai
$7.00
Canned Cocktails
50 per person
30 per person
500 deposit
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1212 E. Washington, Brownsville, TX 78520
Gallery
