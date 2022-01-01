Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen

273 Reviews

$$

1212 E. Washington

Brownsville, TX 78520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FALL MENU

Crab Quesadilla

$10.00

A5 Wagyu

$75.00

Rajas Con Queso

$15.00

Rack Of Lamb

$30.00

NY Strip

$28.00

Sunny Side Up

$12.00

Decoration Fee

$75.00

Deposit Fee

$100.00

Botanas

Agua Chile Verde

$21.00

Panchos

$18.00

Costillas De Elote

$13.00

Tacos

Carnitas

$18.00

Cochinita Pibil

$19.00

Outside Skirt

$21.00

Chicharron De Ribeye

$21.00

Enchiladas

$18.00

Molleja Asada Tacos

$19.00

Ensaladas

Stone Fruit Ssalad

$15.00

Croutons

$2.00

Main Entrees

Ribeye & Mole

$38.00

Chipotle Alfredo

$18.00

Chimichurri Salmon

$27.00

Gnocci En Salsa Verde

$23.00

Chef Specials

Chorizo & Salsa Roja

$15.00

Pastries

Pan De Elote

$15.00Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Brunch Menu

1 Lb Barbacoa

$22.00

1 LB Carnitas

$22.00

1 Lb Cochinita Pibil

$22.00

1 LB Chicharron Prensado

$22.00

1 Tortilla De Harina

$1.00

1/2 Lb Barbacoa

$12.00

1/2 LB Carnitas

$10.00

1/2 Lb Cochinita Pibil

$10.00

1/2 LB Chicharron Prensado

$12.00

2 Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Flour Taco Barbacoa

$7.00

Flour Taco Carnita

$7.00

Flour Taco Cochinita Pibil

$7.00

Flour Taco Chicharron Prensado

$7.00

Sourdough + Jam

$5.00

Nutella Strawberry PANCAKES

$10.00

Raspberry White Choco PANCAKES

$10.00

Oaxacan Choco PANCAKES

$10.00

Vanilla Cinnamon PANCAKES

$10.00

Pumpkin PANCAKES

$12.00Out of stock

Nutella Strawberry WAFFLES

$8.00

Raspberry White Choco WAFFLES

$8.00

Oaxacan Choco WAFFLES

$8.00

Vanilla Cinnamon WAFFLES

$8.00

Chilaquiles de Ribeye

$17.00

Chilaquiles CHICHARRON PRENSADO

$17.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Sourdough Mollete

$15.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Enchiladas & Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Salsa To Go

$8.00

Banana Nut Cookie

$5.00

Chilaquiles Encacahuatados

$17.00

Pumpkin Spiced Pancakes

$12.00

Extras

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Two Eggs

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bread Loafs

$10.00

Chips

$4.00

Extra Chesse

$1.50

Side Of Bread

$3.00

Side Of Fruit

$5.00

Two Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Sparkling Candle

$5.00

Side Of Crema

$1.00

Fried Chicken On Side

$8.00

Egg Whites

$2.00

Salsa In Glass Container

$10.00

Audio & Visual

$150.00

Side Chimichurri

$1.00

Black Beans Side

$3.00

1 Flour Tortilla

$1.50

2 Extra Tostadas

$3.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Lunch Menu

86 FRIDA

$17.50

STARBASE STOCK

$5,000.00

Fall Winter Cocktails

Tepache Old Fashioned

$12.00

Santo Remedio

$12.00

El Chaman

$12.00

Toloache

$12.00

Encanto

$12.00

Alegrije

$12.00

La Curandera

$12.00

Del Maguey Flight

$25.00Out of stock

Hall of Fame

Sangre Azteca

$11.00

El Matador

$11.00

La Toxica

$11.00

Pineapple Cilantro Mule

$11.00

Noche en Tulum

$11.00

Mezcal Mule

$11.00

Juan's Featured Cocktail

$11.00Out of stock

Classic Cocktails

Airmail

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Americano

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aviation

$10.00

Bee's Knees

$9.00

Bijou

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bobby Burns

$9.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Brandy Crusta

$11.00

Brown Derby

$8.00

Caipiriña

$10.00

Campari Spritz

$10.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Carreta

$9.00

Clover Club

$11.00

Cock & Bull Special

$11.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

French 75

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Gold Rush

$8.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$10.00

Industry Sour

$10.00

Jack Rose

$10.00

Knickerbocker

$10.00

Last Word

$11.00

Lion's Tail

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martinez

$10.00

Martini Gin

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$12.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$10.00

Mezcal Negroni

$10.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Naked & Famous

$11.00

Negroni

$10.00

New York Sour

$11.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Penicillin

$9.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Trinidad Sour

$11.00

Vesper Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Mocktails

Pineapple Mocktail

$8.00

Cucumber Mocktail

$8.00

Brunch Cocktails

Clamato

$9.00

Carajillo

$9.00

Carbonated Negroni

$10.00

French 75

$9.00

Pepino

$9.00

Tequila Expresso

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Paloma

$6.00

Sangre Azteca

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Terras Bottle Program

Margarita

$38.00

Moscow Mule

$38.00

Negroni

$50.00

Old Fashioned

$50.00

Sangre Azteza

$40.00

6 pack of Fat Ice

$10.00

Terras Bottle

$20.00

Agave Distillates

Caballito Cerrero Blanco 46

$13.00

Chacolo Borcha Ixtero Amarillo

$22.00

Bacanora

Rancho Tepua

$12.00

Blended Scotch

Well Blended Scotch

$8.00

Buchanans 18

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$41.00

Bourbon

1792

$8.00

Barrel Batch #20

$14.00Out of stock

Blantons

$13.00

Bookers

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

EH Taylor Barrel Proof

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Elijah Craig 18

$35.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$15.00

Elmer T Lee

$11.00

Evan Williams

$7.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$9.00Out of stock

Garrison Brothers

$12.00Out of stock

George T. Stagg

$30.00

High West American Prairie

$8.00Out of stock

Noahs Mill

$15.00

Stagg Jr

$15.00

Van Winkle 10

$35.00Out of stock

Van Winkle 12

$40.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Weller 12 Yr

$12.00

Weller Antique 107

$14.00

Weller CYPB

$22.00

Weller Full Proof

$17.00

William Larue Weller

$35.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Woodford

$8.00

Yellow Bird Tennessee

$8.00

Jefferson Very Small Batch

$10.00

Jefferson Very Old

$12.00

Cognac / Brandy

Caravedo Mosto Pisco

$7.00Out of stock

Ferrand Cognac 1840

$8.00Out of stock

Lairds Apple Jack

$7.00

Meuko

$7.00

Gin

Bols Genever

$8.00

Empress 1908 Gin

$8.00

Gracias a Dios Dry Gin

$9.00

Gracias a Dios Oaxaca Gin

$11.00

Haymans London Dry Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Hendricks Lunar

$11.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Roku Gin

$11.00

Tanqueray No. 10

$8.00

Tanqueray Villa Orange

$8.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Irish Whiskey

Green Spot

$10.00

Yellow Spot

$16.00

Red Spot

$20.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson 18

$35.00

Red Breast 12

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Teeling Whiskey

$9.00

Japanese Whiskey

Hibiki Harmony

$20.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$18.00

Nikka Days Blended

$15.00

Nikka from the Barrel

$20.00

Yamazaki 12

$35.00

Legent

$15.00

The Hakushu

$24.00

Nikka Taketsuru

$18.00

Mezcal

Alipus San Baltazar

$10.00

Alipus San Luis

$10.00

Banhez Espadin

$8.00

Del Mageuy Tobala

$22.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$16.00

Del Maguey Espadin Especial

$19.00

Del Maguey Minero

$22.00

Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

Del Maguey Wild Papalome

$29.00

Del Maguey Wild Tepextate

$29.00

Derrumbes Oaxaca Espadin Tobala

$11.00

Derrumbes San Luis Potosi

$9.00

Don Mateo Cupreata

$14.00

Don Mateo Manzo

$16.00

Don Mateo Pechuga

$20.00

Don Mateo Silvestre

$21.00

El Jolgorio Espadin

$15.00

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

$25.00

El Jolgorio Tobala

$22.00

Fidencio Classico

$8.00

OAX Arroqueno (Blk)

$29.00

OAX Tepeztate (Pnk)

$40.00

OAX Tobala (White)

$33.00

Real Campero Madre Cuishe

$16.00

Real Minero Barril

$23.00

Real Minero Espadín

$17.00

Real Minero Largo

$23.00

Real Minero Pechuga

$37.00

Rey Campero Cuixe

$14.00

Rey Campero Espadin

$10.00

Rey Campero Jabalí

$15.00

Rey Campero Mexicano

$13.00

Vago Elote

$12.00

Vago Espadín

$9.00

Raicilla

La Venenosa Inaequidens (Orange)

$28.00

La Venenosa Maximiliana (Black)

$12.00

La Venenosa Tabernas (White)

$9.00

Rum

Clairin Rum Vaval

$10.00

El Dorado 8

$7.00

Flor De Cana 18

$11.00

Flor De Cana 4 Yr White

$7.00

Leblon Cachaca

$7.00

Neisson Blanc L'Espirit Rhum

$13.00

Neisson Rhum

$8.00

Panama Pacific

$8.00

Plantation 3 Star

$7.00

Plantation OFTD

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$12.00

Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum

$8.00

Uruapan Charanda

$7.00

Well Rum

$7.00

El Dorado 12

$10.00

Rye Whiskey

Well Rye

$7.00

Old Overholt

$7.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Eifel Whisky

$15.00

Sazerac 18

$35.00

Thomas H Handy

$35.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Single Malt

Ardbeg 10

$14.00

Balvenie 12 yr Double Wood

$16.00

Balvenie 14

$21.00

Balvenie 17

$26.00

Caol Ila 12

$20.00

Compass Box Affinity

$21.00

Compass Box Hedonism

$17.00

Compass Box Peat Monster Arcana

$15.00

Compass Box Spaniard

$15.00

Dalmore

$11.00

Deanston 12 Yr

$9.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$11.00

Glenlivet 14 Yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 18

$27.00Out of stock

Highland Park 12 Yr

$10.00

Lagavulin 16 Yr

$19.00

Laphroaig 10 Yr

$10.00

Macallan 15

$36.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$13.00

Macallan 18 Yr

$50.00

Oban 14

$23.00

Talisker 10

$18.00

Sotol

Flor del Desierto Sierra

$13.00

Flor del Desierto Veneno

$17.00

Sotol La Higuera

$8.00

Sotol Por Siempre

$11.00

Tequila

7 Leguas Añejo

$13.00

7 Leguas Reposado

$12.00

7 Leguas Silver

$11.00

Altos Blanco

$8.00

Altos Repo

$9.00

Arette Artesanal Anejo

$18.00

Arette Artesanal Blanco

$12.00

Arette Artesanal Reposado

$13.00

Arte 1579 Blanco

$13.00

Arte Blanco Histórico 1123

$15.00

Arte Nom 1414 Reposado

$15.00

Arte Selection de 1146 Anejo

$19.00

Avion 44

$23.00

Avion Blanco

$8.00

Avion Cristalino

$28.00

Avion Reposado

$9.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$8.00

Cascahuin Plata 48

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$23.00

Don Julio 70

$13.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$15.00

Fortaleza Reposado Winter Blend

$14.00

Fortaleza Still Strength

$12.00

G4 Añejo

$15.00

G4 Blanco

$8.00

Mijenta Anejo Gran Reserva

$34.00

Maestreo Dobel

$11.00

Mijenta Blanco

$10.00

Mijenta Reposado

$14.00

Ocho Añejo

$18.00

Ocho Plata

$8.00

Ocho Reposado

$12.00

Tapatio Anejo

$10.00

Tapatio Blanco

$8.00

Tapatio Blanco 110

$11.00

Tapatio Excelencia Extra Anejo

$29.00

Tapatio Reposado

$9.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Stoli Elite

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Refreshements

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda Pop

$3.00

Topo Chico Preparada

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Fresh Oj

$4.00

Coffee Bar

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$2.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Shaken Not Stirred

$6.00

Breakfast Cola

$6.00

Cafe Tropical

$6.00

Cafe De Olla

$5.00

Matcha Tres Leches

$6.00

Carbonated Hibiscus

$5.00

Rose Lemonade

$5.00

Affogato

$6.00

Drip

$3.00

French Press

$5.00

Pour Ove

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$7.00

Canned Cocktails

Epic Western Margarita

$8.00

Epic Western Paloma

$8.00

Mezcal

Patro

Patron Anejo

Beer

Dos X

$5.00

Michelob

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Mountain IPA

$7.00

Native Texans Pilsner

$6.00

Pacifico clara

$5.00

Shiner

$4.00

Victoria

$5.00

Michelada

$4.00

50 per person

50 per person

$50.00

100 Per Person

$50.00

30 per person

30 per person

$30.00

500 deposit

500 deposit

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1212 E. Washington, Brownsville, TX 78520

Directions

Gallery
Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vermillion Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,250
115 PAREDES LINE RD BROWNSVILLE, TX 78521
View restaurantnext
Yummies Bistro - 700 Padre Blvd Ste K
orange starNo Reviews
700 padre blvd ste k South padre island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Mahi Nic - Mahi Nic
orange star5.0 • 188
33384 State Park Road South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brownsville

Vermillion Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,250
115 PAREDES LINE RD BROWNSVILLE, TX 78521
View restaurantnext
JuiceUs Brownsville
orange star4.7 • 407
3090 Pablo Kisel Blvd Ste. A Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Calacas Tacos & Beer - Brownsville
orange star4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0385 - Brownsville, TX
orange star4.2 • 32
2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen - DA3 Inc
orange star5.0 • 7
4495 N Expressway, Ste A Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brownsville
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston