Terre Haute Brewing Co
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
As the second oldest established brewery in the United States, Terre Haute Brewing Company upholds timeless tradition in the commitment of quality in their work, but embraces modern teqniques and trends in styles and process.
401 S 9th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
