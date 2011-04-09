Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Terre Haute Brewing Co

6 Reviews

$$

401 S 9th St

Terre Haute, IN 47807

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

WINE

Wine List

Avia Wine

$6.00

Blissful Honey (Pre-made)

$7.00

Mimosa Flavor

$10.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritz

$4.00

19 Crimes Rosé

$4.00

PACKS

4-Packs

Notes here...

CitraExodus (4 x 16oz)

$14.00
Citragenesis (4 x 16oz)

Citragenesis (4 x 16oz)

$13.00

Summer in the Nineties. Life was simple. Fashion was questionable. Music now played from silver discs. Candy rings and water blasters were life. THBC made Citragenesis Wheat Ale with a massive amount of Citra added in the whirlpool, and dry hop for a citrusy–blast of tropical fruit flavors. Beat the heat with this crisp and refreshing ale!

Coconut Vanilla Cream Stout (4 x 16oz)

$14.00

Crossroads Cream Ale (4 x 16oz)

$13.00

Duality BBA (4x16oz)

$17.00
Duality Imperial Stout (4 x 16oz)

Duality Imperial Stout (4 x 16oz)

$15.00

Duality is the contrast between two concepts, a common theme these days. Better and sweet, not many flavor combinations go so well together and represent dualism. Rich, toasty, bready, coffee-like flavors meld to form perfect duality. Maybe we can all find places where dualism makes the sum better than the individual parts.

Exploring The Unknown (4 x 16oz)

$14.00Out of stock

Hansel & Gretel (4x16 oz)

$13.00

Jungle Joose (4x16oz)

$14.00
Madame Brown (4 x 16oz)

Madame Brown (4 x 16oz)

$13.00

In the 1890s, the Circle R Hotel on N. Second Street was an elegant brothel run by Madame Edith Brown in Terre Haute’s notorious Red Light District. This English Brown Ale – just like Madame Edith – has a rich complexity that embodies style and elegance. Bready, toasty–malt, with notes of caramel, toffee, and a hint of dark chocolate. Bold malt flavor, but easy to drink.

Mango Tango (4x16oz)

$14.00

Poplar St. Porter (4 x 16oz)

$13.00
Powerline NEIPA (4 x 16oz)

Powerline NEIPA (4 x 16oz)

$14.00

Warning: Sparks fly when you sip THBC Powerline New England-style IPA. An electrifying mix of Citra, Mosaic, and Calypso as late addition and dry hop. Shock your senses with pineapple, mango, and piney hop character.

Rose-NOT Barrel Aged (4 x 16oz)

$15.00Out of stock

RoseFrenchLick(4x16oz)

$17.00

RoseWestForkBourbon(4x16oz)

$17.00Out of stock

RoseWestForkRye(4x16oz)

$17.00Out of stock

Shore Lunch (4 X 16oz)

$14.00

Spring Feels(4x16oz)

$13.00

Sticky Green (4 x 16oz)

$15.00

Stiffy Green (4 x 16oz)

$13.00Out of stock

Street Justice (4x16oz)

$14.00

Sycamore Crossroads (4 x 16oz)

$13.00

Tinker Coffee Stout (4 x 16oz)

$14.00
Velvet Stout (4 x 16oz)

Velvet Stout (4 x 16oz)

$13.00

Don’t wait for the cows to come home before trying this “udderly” amazing stout. Velvet Cream Milk Stout is brewed with premium malts, and a late addition of lactose for sweetness and a silky body. It’s smooth and creamy with notes of hazelnut and milk chocolate.

Wango Tango IPA (4 x 16oz)

Wango Tango IPA (4 x 16oz)

$13.00

From John Mellencamp to Axl Rose, it’s pretty clear that Indiana rocks! Wango Tango is a luscious India Pale Ale brewed with Apollo and Citra hops. This beer brings a soft and smooth body, amplified notes of citrus, and a tangy tangerine finish that is out of this world. Rock on with a Wango!

Winter Blues (4 x 16oz)

$13.00

Cases

BBA Rose

$100.00

Citrachelada

$70.00

CitraExodus

$70.00

Citragenesis

$65.00

Coconut Vanilla Cream Stout

$70.00

Crossroads Cream Ale

$65.00

Duality

$78.00

Duality BBA

$100.00

Exploring the Unknown

$70.00

Hansel & Gretel

$65.00

Jungle Joose (Key Lime, Mango)

$70.00

Jungle Joose (Strawberry, Cherry, Elderberry)

$70.00

Jungle Joose BPLV

$70.00

Jungle Joose Peach Vanilla

$70.00

Madame Brown

$65.00

Mango Tango

$70.00

Poplar St. Porter

$65.00

Powerline

$70.00

Retcon

$70.00

Rose-NOT Barrel Aged

$78.00Out of stock

Shore Lunch

$70.00

Spring Feels

$65.00

Sticky Green

$78.00

Stiffy Green

$65.00

Street Justice

$70.00

Streets of Haze II

$70.00

Sycamores Crossroads

$65.00

Wango Tango

$65.00

Water Walker

$65.00

Winter Blues

$65.00

Tinker, Velvet, & Poplar St. Porter Case Special

Tinker Coffee Stout Case

$38.00

Velvet Cream Stout Case

$35.00

Poplar St. Porter Case

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

As the second oldest established brewery in the United States, Terre Haute Brewing Company upholds timeless tradition in the commitment of quality in their work, but embraces modern teqniques and trends in styles and process.

Website

Location

401 S 9th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807

Directions

Gallery
Terre Haute Brewing Co image
Terre Haute Brewing Co image
Terre Haute Brewing Co image
Terre Haute Brewing Co image

Popular restaurants in Terre Haute

The Copper Bar
orange star4.6 • 462
810 Wabash Ave Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurantnext
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Meadows - MCL Meadows
orange star4.8 • 135
3 The Meadows Terre Haute, IN 47803
View restaurantnext
The Butler's Pantry Food Co. - 5001 E Poplar Dr
orange star5.0 • 53
5001 E Poplar Dr Terre Haute, IN 47803
View restaurantnext
Teepee Tavern
orange star4.3 • 24
1651 S 25th St Terre Haute, IN 47803
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Pub & Grub
orange star4.9 • 11
1608 Crawford Street Terre Haute, IN 47807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Terre Haute
Sullivan
review star
No reviews yet
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston