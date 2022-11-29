Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Chicken

Terrene

No reviews yet

224 W Station Square Dr

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Popular Items

Southwestern Rice Bowl
Macaroni and Vermont Cheddar Cheese
Build Your Own Bowl

Drinks

PROMO FREE Coffee/Tea/HC with Each Breakfast Bowl/Wrap!

PROMO FREE Coffee/Tea/HC with Each Breakfast Bowl/Wrap!

Out of stock

Order a Breakfast Bowl or Wrap and get a free coffee!

Hot Coffee/Tea

Hot Coffee/Tea

$3.99

Let us know which brand you would like!

Shelf 1

$1.50

Shelf 2

$1.50

Shelf 3

$2.25

Shelf 4

$3.25

Smoothies

16 oz Berry Smoothie

16 oz Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Fresh berries, low-fat vanilla yogurt, house made granola to keep you fuller longer, and fresh orange juice!

16 oz Pineapple and Mango

16 oz Pineapple and Mango

$7.00
16 oz Chunky Monkey Muscle Milk Smoothie

16 oz Chunky Monkey Muscle Milk Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

32 g Muscle Milk Gainer Protein Powder, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Cocoa Nibs

All Day Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

We can't all be as happy as an avocado, but we sure can eat them to make us happy! Enjoy fresh avocado over locally baked, Breadworks, sourdough toastd, topped with a fresh slice of tomato, and two eggs your way. Round out dish with some additional protein of your choice.

Southwest Breakfast

Southwest Breakfast

$8.00

The prefect South of the border getaway with choice of chorizo or tofu "chorizo" black beans, pico, bell peppers and onions, and your eggs made your way.

The Classic Breakfast

The Classic Breakfast

$9.00

The classic breakfast plate easily served in a bowl with both bacon and sausage, cheddar cheese, home fries, and eggs your way.

Low-Fat Vanilla Yogurt and Tropical Granola Parfait

Low-Fat Vanilla Yogurt and Tropical Granola Parfait

$6.00

House-made granola with almonds and dried tropical fruit such as coconut, banana, and vanilla all topped over low-fat vanilla yogurt.

Build Your Own Breakfast

Build Your Own Breakfast

Build Your Own Breakfast

$8.00
Signature Bowls

Southwestern Rice Bowl

Southwestern Rice Bowl

$9.99

Jasmine rice, topped with pico de gallo, queso chihuahua, black beans, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Indian-Style Butter Rice Bowl

Indian-Style Butter Rice Bowl

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in a fragrant curry sauce, on white rice, finished with a dollop of cucumber yogurt sauce.

New! Pork Bun Cha

New! Pork Bun Cha

$13.00

Pulled pork tossed in a chili garlic sauce, red onions, peanuts, cucumbers, shredded carrots, green onions, over lime rice.

Signature Flatbreads

Signature Handhelds

Signature Salads

Build Your Own Bowl

Feeling creative? Build yourself the perfect rice bowl!
Build Your Own Flatbread

Feeling creative? Build your own flatbread!
Soups

Stuffed Pepper

$4.00+

Broccoli n' Cheddar

$4.00+Out of stock

Steak Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Butternut Squash

$4.00+Out of stock

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.00+

Sweet Stuff

Rice Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Turtle Brownies

$4.00

Sides & Specials

Filipino styled beef short ribs on a bed of black garlic rice, with teriyaki sauced veggies(carrots, broccoli, and bell peppers). Garnished with scallions.
Toast

$2.00
Chicken Parm Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Market

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Terrene is an independent fast-casual restaurant located in Station Square, and we are proud to be a fresh food company offering healthy and hearty options. We serve chopped salads with housemade dressing, delicious flatbreads, and bowls with housemade sauces. Our snacks and kids menu offer great options for the entire family. Come join us for a quick bite or for a fast and fresh take-away option! Enjoy your favorite alcoholic beverage with us. We are a BYOB restaurant!

Website

Location

224 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Directions

