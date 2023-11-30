WSKY Stadium 5625 Polaris Ave
No reviews yet
5625 Polaris Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Bar Bites
- 8 Pieces Chicken Wings$14.00
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$18.00
- 24 Pieces Chicken Wings$28.00
- 4 Pieces Chicken Tenders$14.00
4 or 6 tenders served with carrots, celery and fries
- 6 Pieces Chicken Tenders$17.00
4 or 6 tenders served with carrots, celery and fries
- After School Special!$15.00Out of stock
Garlic French bread pizza! Choice of cheese or pepperoni
- Ceviche Tostadas$16.00
Shrimp marinated in lime and pineapple, cilantro, serrano chilies, sweet bell peppers and onion, avocado, served on fried corn tortilla
- Chorizo Empanadas$15.00
Pork chorizo, potato, raisins, sumac, curry stuffed empanadas served with Verde sauce
- Corn Dawg Fondue*$14.00
Mini chicken corn dogs, cheese sauce, WSKY aioli
- Not Your Average Pickle Chips*$13.00
Homemade extra crispy pickle chips, WSKY aioli
- Salt and Pepper Ribblets$15.00
Fried garlic, Thai chiles, honey garlic ginger sauce
- Screaming O Poke Nacho*$17.00
Screaming 0 sauce, ahi, orange masago, pickled cucumbers and ginger, avocado, serrano chilis, wonton chips, cilantro
- Shrimp & Sips$24.00
Our ale-poached jumbo prawns, cocktail sauce, comeback sauce served with a glass of champagne
- Stadium Fries & Bodega Chopped Cheese$16.00
Ground beef, borsin fondue, provolone, grilled onions, bell peppers, giardiniera, chipotle aioli
- Stadium Fries & Bulgogi and Kimchi$17.00
Togarashi dusted fries, bulgogi marinated beef, grilled onions, kimchi topped with a Sunnyside up egg*, kimchi aioli, cilantro and green onions, sesame seeds
- Stadium Fries & Straight From the Bay$14.00
Garlic butter, parsley, ranch dust
- Stadium Nachos$16.00
WSKY cheese blend, boursin fondue, chicken pastor, chorizo beans, roasted ancho salsa, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, crema, cilantro
- Un-tied Garlic Knot$13.00
Stuffed with mozzarella and tossed in fresh garlic butter and Parmesan, house marinara
- WSKY Poppers$12.00
Bourbon bacon jam, chipotle yum yum
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Are You in or Are You Out Sliders$16.00
2 mini double patty smash burgers topped with American cheese, grilled onions, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
- Bangin' Po Boy$17.00
Cajun dusted and fried jumbo shrimp, WSKY aioli, purple slaw, tomato, French bread
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$18.00
House marinara, mozzarella, garlic French bread
- Cluckin' Hot Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried chicken, Carolina creeper, WSKY pickles, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
- Corned Beef and Pastrami Sliders$16.00
Provolone, purple slaw, secret sauce, mini hoagie rolls
- Italian Grinder$17.00
Salami, carving board ham, spicy capicola, smoked provolone, shredded lettuce, red onion, banana peppers, garlic and red wine vinegar aioli, French bread
- La's Grilled Cheese$15.00
Muenster and aged white Cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, bourbon candied bacon served with creamy tomato soup
- Oh Shootz "Brah"gah!$17.00
Beef patty, linguica, sweet onion, purple slaw, secret sauce, sweet Hawaiian bun
- Stacked Club!$16.00
1/2Lb thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic mayo toasted French bread. Try it Cajun style with Cajun turkey and chipotle mayo!
- T&T Burger$17.00
1/4Lbs thinly sliced pastrami, muenster cheese, WSKY aioli, coleslaw, brioche bun
- The Basic Burger*$16.00
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
- The Chimay Sandwich$18.00
Chimichurri marinated steak, roasted tomatoes, arugula, chimichurri, lemon aioli, garlic French bread, cilantro lime dusted frites
- WSKY Chicken Sandwich*$16.00
Blackened and grilled chicken, muenster, WSKY aioli, lettuce, tomato, garlic French bread
- WSKY Chopped Cheese*$17.00
Chopped beef patty, American, provolone, queso Blanco, onions, bell peppers, WSKY pickles, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, hoagie roll
Salads and Bowls
- A Toast to Caesar!!$14.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic toasted sourdough, housemade caesar dressing (contains anchovy)
- Antipasto Salad$17.00
Romaine, salami, carving board ham, capicola, Greek olives, banana peppers, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan, Italian dressing
- Korean Bim Bop Bowl$26.00
Korean BBQ short ribs, togarashi and mushroom fried rice, kimchi and pickled cucumber, radish, carrots, over easy egg* topped with kimchi aioli
- Mediterranean Bowl$16.00
Mediterranean marinated chicken or steak*, cucumber, tomato, feta, hummus, pita bread croutons, tzatziki dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$16.00
Mediterranean marinated chicken or steak*, cucumber, tomato, feta, hummus, pita bread croutons, tzatziki dressing
- Thai Chicken Bowl$17.00
Lime and cilantro marinated chicken, romaine, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, edamame, mint, carrots, scallions, topped with crispy wonton and rice noodles, spicy Thai peanut vinaigrette or white rice
- Thai Chicken Salad$17.00
Lime and cilantro marinated chicken, romaine, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, edamame, mint, carrots, scallions, topped with crispy wonton and rice noodles, spicy Thai peanut vinaigrette or white rice
- WSKY Wedge$15.00
Iceberg, blue cheese, bacon, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, green goddess dressing
Pizza
- Classic Cheese$16.00Out of stock
- Green Goddess$17.00Out of stock
Pesto cream sauce, fresh mozzarella, fried green tomatoes, garlic herb and balsamic drizzle
- Old World Pepperoni$17.00Out of stock
- The Gilroy$17.00Out of stock
White sauce, mozzarella topped with our garlic stadium fries
- The Meatatarian$18.00Out of stock
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, spicy capicola, salami, bacon
- The Veggie$17.00Out of stock
Red sauce, mozzarella, artichokes, roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, kalamata olives
- WSKY Poppin$17.00Out of stock
WSKY BBQ sauce, mozzarella, WSKY candied bacon jam, fresh jalapeño, pineapple
Entrees
- Bourbon Chicken$27.00
Bourbon kalbi sauce white rice, seasonal veggies
- Chicken Parmesan$28.00
Spaghetti, chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic bread
- Fish and Chips$24.00
Beer battered white fish, French fries, coleslaw, onion hush puppies, lemon, dill and caper aioli
- Primavera Pasta$20.00
Spaghetti, garlic roasted tomatoes, artichokes, capers, lemon, Parmesan
- Steak Frites$32.00
10 oz steak, cilantro lime dusted frites, seasonal veggies, red chimichurri
- Cluckin' Good Fried Chicken$28.00
Bourbon-brined hand-tossed fried chicken, smashed red potatoes, seasonal veggies
- WSKY Salmon$30.00
Dijon honey glaze, Frisco pilaf, seasonal veggies
- WSKY Style Ribeye$60.00
Whiskey grilled 16 oz 45-day aged bone-in ribeye, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Sweets
Lunch Buffets
- All American$35.00
WSKY sliders- caramelized onion bacon jam, secret sauce, American cheese. Mini hot dogs - plain and chili cheese, onion, relish, ketchup, mustard. Seasonal berry salad with vinaigrette. Potato salad. Sweet cornbread pudding
- Monday Special All American$32.00
WSKY sliders- caramelized onion bacon jam, secret sauce, American cheese. Mini hot dogs - plain and chili cheese, onion, relish, ketchup, mustard. Seasonal berry salad with vinaigrette. Potato salad. Sweet cornbread pudding
- Latin Flavors$35.00
Oaxaca cheese enchiladas - red or green sauce. Carne asada or pollo asada - soft and crunchy tacos. Spanish rice. Chorizo beans. Southwest salad- black beans, roasted corn, pickled onions, cherry tomato, queso fresco, cilantro lime dressing. Churro donut h
- Tuesday Special Latin Flavors$32.00
Oaxaca cheese enchiladas - red or green sauce. Carne asada or pollo asada - soft and crunchy tacos. Spanish rice. Chorizo beans. Southwest salad- black beans, roasted corn, pickled onions, cherry tomato, queso fresco, cilantro lime dressing. Churro donut h
- Mediterranean$38.00
Sumac marinated chicken skewers- red taziki. Beef shawarma - roasted tomato cacciatore sauce. Saffron rice-dried cranberries, slivered almonds. Tomato cucumber salad - feta, red onion, croutons, red wine vinaigrette. Avocado hummus - warm pita bread, seaso
- Wednesday Special Mediterranean$35.00
Sumac marinated chicken skewers- red taziki. Beef shawarma - roasted tomato cacciatore sauce. Saffron rice-dried cranberries, slivered almonds. Tomato cucumber salad - feta, red onion, croutons, red wine vinaigrette. Avocado hummus - warm pita bread, seaso
- Italian$35.00
Penne and meatballs- marinara garlic bread. Chicken Parmesan- marinara, fresh mozzarella. Roasted eggplant roulades - tomatoes, garlic, olive oil. Classic Caesar salad - Parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing. Cannoli's - mascarpone chocolate chip crea
- Thursday Special Italian$32.00
Penne and meatballs- marinara garlic bread. Chicken Parmesan- marinara, fresh mozzarella. Roasted eggplant roulades - tomatoes, garlic, olive oil. Classic Caesar salad - Parmesan, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing. Cannoli's - mascarpone chocolate chip crea
- Wok This Way$34.00
WSKY bourbon chicken- grilled or fried, broccoli. Pepper steak - bell peppers, onions. Xo bok choy and green bean medley. Spam musubi fried rice or garlic fried rice. Chicken pot stickers - sweet chili shoyu. Fried banana rolls - coconut cream
- Friday Special Wok This Way$32.00
WSKY bourbon chicken- grilled or fried, broccoli. Pepper steak - bell peppers, onions. Xo bok choy and green bean medley. Spam musubi fried rice or garlic fried rice. Chicken pot stickers - sweet chili shoyu. Fried banana rolls - coconut cream
- Boxed Lunch$28.00
Italian grinder - Genoa salami, spicy capicolla, carving board ham, shredded lettuce, banana peppers, tomato, red wine vian and garlic aioli. Chicken pesto caprese on focaccia. Potato or macaroni salad. Fresh fruit salad. Kettle-cooked chips, sea salt or B
Enhanced Lunch Offerings
- Flavors of WSKY$40.00
Korean short ribs - nori fried rice. WSKY jerk chicken - fried plantains. Miso teriyaki salmon - vegetable succotash. Mini poke nachos - pickled cucumbers, chipotle yum yum sauce, edamame. Deviled eggs - chive candied bacon. Thai chicken or Mediterranean s
- Chefs Table$45.00
Red bird farms herbed brick chicken - baby squash medley, parmesan cream sauce. 8-hour braised cold smoked short ribs - merlot demi, fingerling potatoes. Lemon caper salmon - creamy orzo with spinach and sundried tomatoes. Steakhouse wedge salad - cherry t
N/A Drinks
Energy Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Juice/Tea/Coffee
Liquor
Vodka
- Absolut$8.00
17.9% COG
- Absolut Citron$8.00
17.9% COG
- Absolut Pear$8.00
17.9% COG
- Belvedere$14.00
17.0% COG
- Chopin$8.00
19.8% COG
- Deep Eddie Orange$8.00
14.2% COG
- Deep Eddie Ruby Red$8.00
14.2% COG
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
14.2% COG
- Deep Eddy Lime$8.00
14.2% COG
- Effen Cucumber$8.00
18.8% COG
- Grey Goose$13.00
15.7% COG
- Ketel One$9.00
16.7% COG
- New Amsterdam Vodka$7.00
8.9% COG
- Skyy Vodka$7.00
12.2% COG
- Stoli$10.00
18.6% COG
- Stoli Blueberry$9.00
16.3% COG
- Stoli Raz$9.00
16.3% COG
- Stoli Vanilla$9.00
16.3% COG
- Titos$8.00
14.7% COG
- Well Sea Ice$7.00
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$13.00
15.9% COG
- Angels Envy Dark Rys$20.00
17.8% COG
- Basil Hayden$15.00
17.4% COG
- Basil Hayden 10Yr$12.00
18.0% COG
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$13.00
17.4% COG
- Basil Hayden Toast$13.00
17.4% COG
- Blantons$14.00
16.4% COG
- Bookers$22.00
17.7% COG
- Breckenridge$15.00
17.2% COG
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
14.6% COG
- Bulleit$10.00
17.2% COG
- Bulleit Rye$11.00
17.4% COG
- Bushmills$9.00
17.7% COG
- Canadian Club$6.00
14.8% COG
- Chicken C***$17.00
19.9% COG
- Crown$10.00
17.7% COG
- Crown Apple$10.00
17.7% COG
- Eagle Rare$9.00
17.4% COG
- Elijah Craig$8.00
17.7% COG
- Evan Williams Black$7.00
8.2% COG
- Fireball$8.00
15.9% COG
- Frey Ranch$11.00
17.7% COG
- Gentlemen Jack$11.00
17.7% COG
- George Dickel$7.00
17.1% COG
- Green Spot$17.00
17.0% COG
- Horse Soldier$13.00
16.9% COG
- Hudson$11.00
18.1% COG
- Jack Daniels$9.00
16.2% COG
- Jack Daniels Honey$9.00
16.2% COG
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$14.00
18.4% COG
- Jack Fire$9.00
17.4% COG
- Jameson$9.00
17.6% COG
- Jameson Orange$9.00
17.6% COG
- Jeffersons Ocean Aged$22.00
17.5% COG
- Knob Creek$12.00
17.2% COG
- Larceny$11.00
17.9% COG
- Makers Mark$9.00
16.8% COG
- Old Fitzgerald 7Yr$12.00
17.5% COG
- Old Forester 1897$12.00
18.1% COG
- Old Forester 1920$14.00
17.6% COG
- Old Forester Statesman$13.00
16.5% COG
- Piggy Whistle Pig 6 Year Rye$12.00
16.7% COG
- Redbreast 12Yr 80$15.00
17.3% COG
- Russells 10$10.00
18.5% COG
- Russells Rye 6$13.00
17.6% COG
- Seagrams 7$7.00
16.6% COG
- Seagrams VO$7.00
16.1% COG
- Sexton$9.00
17.7% COG
- Skrewball$8.00
18.0% COG
- Slane$10.00
18.2% COG
- Smokewagon$18.00
17.6% COG
- Southern Comfort$6.00
16.4% COG
- Stranahans$11.00
16.6% COG
- Suntory Toki$11.00
16.9% COG
- Templeton Rye$13.00
17.3% COG
- Tullemore Dew$9.00
16.9% COG
- Weller's 12Yr$11.00
17.0% COG
- Whistle Pig 10 Year$22.00
17.4% COG
- Whistle Pig 6 Year$12.00
16.7% COG
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00
17.5% COG
- Wild Turkey Longbranch$10.00
17.1% COG
- Woodford Reserve$11.00
16.1% COG
- Well Broadhorn*$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
15.3% COG
Scotch
- Balvenie 12Yr$16.00
17.8% COG
- Balvenie Caribbian Cask$22.00
19.5% COG
- Chivas$12.00
18.3% COG
- Dalmore$14.00
17.5% COG
- Dalmore Sherry Cask$32.00
18.1% COG
- Dewars$9.00
16.8% COG
- Drambuie$13.00
19.6% COG
- Glenfiddich$14.00
17.8% COG
- Glenfiddich 14Yr$16.00
19.4% COG
- Glenlivet 12Yr$13.00
17.2% COG
- J&B$9.00
16.9% COG
- Johnnie W. Black$12.00
20.5% COG
- Johnnie W. Blue$55.00
19.8% COG
- Johnnie W. Red$9.00
18.0% COG
- Laphroig 10Yr$15.00
17.9% COG
- Macallan 12$22.00
19.4% COG
- Macallan 18$85.00
19.3% COG
- Monkey Shoulder$10.00
17.6% COG
Tequila
- 1800 Cuervo$10.00
17.7% COG
- Casa Noble$10.00
18.7% COG
- Casamigos Anejo$17.00
19.8% COG
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
19.2% COG
- Casamigos Silver$13.00
19.5% COG
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
17.5% COG
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
18.9% COG
- Don Julio Silver$12.00
18.9% COG
- El Silencio Mezcal Espadin$8.00
18.1% COG
- Ghost Tequila$10.00
0.0% COG
- Herradura$9.00
16.5% COG
- Jose Cuervo Gold$6.00
14.5% COG
- Mandala Anejo$28.00
18.4% COG
- Mandala Blanco$16.00
20.0% COG
- Mandala Extra Anejo$50.00
18.2% COG
- Mandala Reposado$19.00
19.5% COG
- Milagro$10.00
17.2% COG
- Monte Alban Teq Silver$4.00
16.3% COG
- Patron Anejo$14.00
18.6% COG
- Patron Reposado$12.00
19.6% COG
- Patron Silver$11.00
18.6% COG
- Well Anza Silver$7.00
Cordial
- Amaretto$6.00
6.0% COG
- Amaretto Di Saronno$11.00
18.3% COG
- Angostura Bitters
- Aperol$9.00
17.8% COG
- B&B$10.00
19.7% COG
- Baileys$10.00
19.6% COG
- Blue Curacao$6.00
6.0% COG
- Blue Pucker$6.00
8.9% COG
- Butterscotch Schnaps$6.00
6.0% COG
- Campari$10.00
19.2% COG
- Chambord$9.00
17.0% COG
- Christian Brothers$6.00
13.0% COG
- Cinzano Dry Verm$6.00
7.9% COG
- Cinzano Sweet Verm$6.00
11.9% COG
- Cointreau$11.00
19.1% COG
- Crème De Cacao DRK$6.00
4.0% COG
- Crème De Cacao Wht$6.00
4.0% COG
- Crème De Cassis$6.00
8.9% COG
- Crème De Menthe Green$6.00
4.0% COG
- Fabrizia Blood Orange Liquer$6.00
11.9% COG
- Fernet$9.00
18.8% COG
- Frangelico$9.00
19.0% COG
- Galliano$9.00
18.0% COG
- Goldschlager$8.00
18.1% COG
- Grand Marnier$11.00
19.4% COG
- Hennessy VS$12.00
19.7% COG
- Jagermeister$8.00
18.1% COG
- Kahlua$7.00
19.3% COG
- Midori$7.00
18.5% COG
- Orange Bitters
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
3.2% COG
- Peychards Bitters
- Remy VSOP$19.00
19.1% COG
- Rumplemintz$6.00
18.6% COG
- Sambuca$6.00
16.9% COG
- Sour Apple Pucker$6.00
6.0% COG
- Triple Sec$6.00
4.3% COG
- Watermelon Pucker$6.00
6.0% COG
Beer
Beer - Draft
- Draft Able Baker Atomic Duck$9.00
- Draft Able Baker Mango Calutron Girl$8.00
- Draft Belching Beaver PB Milk St$9.00
- Draft Big Dog's Red Hydrant$9.00
- Draft Blue Moon
- Draft Bud Light$7.00
- Draft Coors Light$7.00
- Draft Elysian Space Dust$8.00
- Draft Firestone 805 Blonde$8.00
- Draft Guinness$8.00
- Draft Hop Valley Viva Vegas$8.00
- Draft Kona Big Wave$8.00
- Draft Lagunitas$8.00
- Draft Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Draft Miller Lite$7.00
- Draft Modelo$8.00
- Draft Moosedrool Brown$8.00
- Draft Mother Earth Cali Creaming$8.00
- Draft Rotating Handles$8.00
- Draft Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing$8.00
- Draft Stella$8.00
- Draft Truly Hard Seltzer$7.00
Beer - Craft
- 805 Cerveza$8.00
- Revision (Blonde)$7.00
- Angry Orchard (Cider)$7.00
- Dogfish Head 90 Minute (IPA)$9.00
- Love Lady Love Juice (Hazy IPA)$7.00
- Stone Tangerine (Hazy IPA)$7.00
- Widmer (Hefeweizen)$7.00
- IPA Ballast Point (IPA)$8.00
- Founders All Day (IPA)$7.00
- IPA Hop Valley Mango$7.00
- Long Drink Cranberry$8.00
- Long Drink Traditional$8.00
- Modern Times Fourtunate Islands$7.00
- Four Peaks (Peach Ale)$7.00
- Seasonal Craft$7.00
- Sippin' Pretty Fruited Sour$7.00
- High Noon (Variety)$8.00
- Nütrl Vodka Seltzer (Variety)$7.00
Beer - Bottle & Can
- Amstel Light$8.00
20.8% COG
- Blue Moon$7.00
18.0% COG
- Bud Light$6.00
19.2% COG
- Budweiser$6.00
19.2% COG
- Coors Light$6.00
19.3% COG
- Corona$7.00
17.1% COG
- Corona Non-Alcoholic$7.00
17.0% COG
- Corona Premier$7.00
17.0% COG
- Heineken$7.00
17.1% COG
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
19.2% COG
- Miller Lite$6.00
19.3% COG
- Modelo Especial$7.00
17.0% COG
- Negra Modelo$7.00
17.0% COG
- Pacifico$7.00
17.1% COG
- PBR Tall Boy$6.00
13.8% COG
- Sam Adams$7.00
19.0% COG
- White Claw (Variety)$8.00
21.3% COG
Cocktails
- Agave Sipper$13.00
Casamigos Blanco, agave nectar, lime juice
- Citrus Royal$14.00
Wheatley vodka, lime juice, blood orange liqueur, simple syrup
- Frey Fog$16.00
Frey ranch bourbon, honey syrup, bitters - finished with a fog smoke
- Sageberry Smash$16.00
Woodford reserve, blackberries, sage simple syrup and peychauds bitters
- Smokin' Sparrow$14.00
Gosslings black rum, orange juice, cointreau, grenadine and ginger beer, finished with a fog smoke
- Smoky Purist$42.00Out of stock
Mandala extra anejo and orange bitters, finished with a fog smoke
- Spiced Apple$13.00
Bacardi rum, agave, lime juice and apple juice
- Spicy Pina-Rita$15.00
Ghost tequila, pineapple and lime juice, agave
- Spirited Steed$12.00
Jack Daniels honey, lime juice, ginger beer
- The Harvest$13.00
Casamigos reposado, brown sugar simple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, amarena cherry, orange
- WSKY Old Fashioned$14.00
Featured WSKY, simple syrup, bitters
- Zest of Life$14.00
Hendricks gin, lychee liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, ginger beer
Wine
Glass Wine
- Glass Beringer White Zinfandel*$4.50
- Glass Guenoc Cabernet*$4.50
- Glass Guenoc Chardonnay*$4.50
- Glass Guenoc Pinot Noir*$4.50
- Glass Guenoc Sauvignon Blanc*$4.50
- Glass J Lohr Merlot*$5.00
- Glass Justin Cabernet*$6.50
- Glass Kendall Jackson Chardonnay*$5.00
- Glass Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc*$6.00
- Glass Lamarca Prosecco*$5.00
- Glass Louis Martini Cabernet*$4.50
- Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir*$5.50
- Glass Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio*$6.50
- Glass The Prisoner Zinfandel*$7.50
- Glass Wycliff Brut California Champagne*$3.00
- KJ Chard - Glass$10.00
23.8% COG
- J Lohr Merlot - Glass$10.00
27.8% COG
- Santa Margaita PG - Glass$13.00
36.5% COG
- Lamarca Prosecco - Glass$10.00
20.0% COG
- Louis Martin Cab - Glass$9.00
27.1% COG
- Wt Zin Beringer - Glass$9.00
17.2% COG
- Bogle Cab - Glass$9.00
19.4% COG
- Bogle Chard - Glass$9.00
19.4% COG
- Bogle PG - Glass$9.00
19.4% COG
- Bogle PN - Glass$9.00
19.4% COG
- Justin Cab - Glass$13.00
36.5% COG
- Kim Crawford SB - Glass$12.00
25.0% COG
- Meomi PN - Glass$11.00
34.1% COG
- Wycliff Brut - Glass$6.00
16.0% COG
Bottle Wine
- J Lohr Merlot - Bottle$38.00
29.2% COG
- KJ Chard - Bottle$38.00
25.0% COG
- Santa Margaita PG - Bottle$51.00
37.3% COG
- The Prisoner - Bottle$195.00
24.4% COG
- Lamarca Prosecco - Bottle$35.00
31.3% COG
- Louis Martin Cab - Bottle$35.00
27.9% COG
- Orin Swift Abstract - Bottle$140.00
18.6% COG
- Wt Zin Beringer - Bottle$32.00
19.3% COG
- Caymus Cab - Bottle$260.00
20.5% COG
- Bogle Cab - Bottle$32.00
21.9% COG
- Bogle Chard - Bottle$32.00
21.9% COG
- Bogle PG - Bottle$32.00
21.9% COG
- Bogle PN - Bottle$32.00
21.9% COG
- Justin Cab - Bottle$65.00
37.3% COG
- Kim Crawford SB - Bottle$45.00
25.5% COG
- Meomi PN - Bottle$42.00
35.7% COG
- Wycliff Brut - Bottle$26.00
14.8% COG
- Kendall Jackson Chard - Bottle$40.00
- Faust Cab - Bottle$132.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
WSKY Bar + Grill offers a fresh take on your traditional bar fare. Whether you're coming in to have some cocktails and conversations with friends or to cheer on our local teams to victory, WSKY Bar + Grill has something for everyone! But don't take our word for it... stop in and see how we're #RaisingTheBar.
5625 Polaris Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119