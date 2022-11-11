A map showing the location of Terris cafe inc 2478 M.L.K. Jr Dr SWView gallery

Terris cafe inc 2478 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW

review star

No reviews yet

2478 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs, Grits Choice Of Meat

$8.99

scrambled eggs, grits and a choice of meat and toast

Fish And Grits

$11.99

Fish or Shrimp and grits w/ sauce on the side with toast

Wings and Grits

$10.99

3 Fried wings, grits eggs and toast

Croissant Sandwich

$6.00

Croissant Sandwich egg and cheese add meat 2.50 (bacon, sausage. split add cheese .55

Lox Croissant

$9.50

Smoked Salmon w/argula. Tomato, red onion , cream cheese on a croissant

Waffle/ w choice of meat

$7.50

Meat Choice Bacon, Sausage, Split Link , Turkey Bacon, Turkey Sausage Sub French Toast $1.75 Sub Fish Filet $4.00

Omelette w/Grits & Toast

$8.50

Breakfast Bowls

Grits, Eggs, Meat & Cheese Breakfast Bowl

$7.90

Oatmeal Breakfast Bowl

$6.99

Oatmeal, pecans, blueberries or strawberries, brown sugar and cinnamon

Potatoes, Eggs, Cheese, Meat Breakfast Bowl

$7.50

Breakfast Sides

Grits

$4.20

Oatmeal w/ brown sugar and cinnamon

$5.20

Turkey Sausage

$5.50

Pork Sausage

$4.50

Egg

$3.65

Home potatoes

$5.00

Toast

$2.15

Chicken Wing

$3.10

Chicken Sausage

$3.80

1 French toast

$2.75

Waffle

$4.25

Splits

$5.50

Salmon Croquettes

$4.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.15

Bacon

$2.99

Lunch

The Crack Burger

$11.99

turkey burger infused with spinach and feta cheese lettuce tomato pickles

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$7.99

fried green tomatoes topped with Terri sauce and feta cheese

Fried Fish

$12.99

fried catfish with fries

Roasted Brussel Sprout

$5.99

Grilled Mixed Vegetables

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Kitchen Sink Burger

$13.99

Turkey Patty, American and Swiss Cheese, Turkey Bacon, Fried Egg, Grilled Onions , Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, and Pickles on a Toasted Bun

Tacos

$5.00+

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Shrimp Burger

$12.99

Duke Dawg

$9.50

Chicken Sausage smothered with grilled o ions, bell peppers, swiss cheese, and American Cheese on a toasted bun, drizzled with mayo and mustard on a toasted bun.

Terri-Oli

$7.99

Fried Ravioli w Marinara Sauce

Chicken Salad

$4.99

Shredded Chicken on Bed of Lettuce , Tomato, onions, bell pepper.. can add a protein

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Fish Salad

$9.50

The Beyond Crack Burger

$13.99

Quesadilla

$8.75

Lettuce Tomato Green Onion Jalapeno on side

Fries

$2.99

Beverage

House Punch

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sweets

Candy Grapes

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2478 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Augie's Cafe - Augie's Cafe
orange star5.0 • 25
1540 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
Slutty Vegan ATL
orange star4.5 • 1,174
1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd Atlanta, GA 30310
View restaurantnext
Smashing Eats Atl
orange starNo Reviews
2612 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Oreatha’s Atl - 2287 C Cascade Road SW
orange starNo Reviews
2287 C Cascade Road SW Atlanta, GA 30311
View restaurantnext
6ix Restaurant & Lounge - 904 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW
orange starNo Reviews
904 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext
Local Green Atlanta-JOLO
orange star4.5 • 1,182
19 Joseph E Lowery Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston