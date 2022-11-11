Territorial Brewing Company

Restaurant header imageView gallery


Popular Items

Schnitzel
Garden Salad
Giant Pretzel

Specials and Entrées

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger

$11.95

A seasoned burger patty topped with salsa and cheddar cheese, wrapped up in a grilled tortilla. Served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa.

Wings

Wings

$12.95

Wings are back! 8 jumbo wings, either naked or lightly breaded. Wing flavors: Sweet and Tangy BBQ, Buffalo, Smokey Cayenne, Bob and Freeman (Cajun dry rub), or Honey Fury.

Best of the Wurst

Best of the Wurst

$11.95

Chef's choice of 3 sausages with sauerkraut, grilled onions, fries and 2 sauces of your choice.

Schnitzel

Schnitzel

$9.95

Tender pork loin, beer-brined, breaded and fried. Served on a bed of sauerkraut. Substitute spätzle for $2.00. Add mushroom sauce for $1.50.

Sausage on a Roll

$10.95

Your choice of sausage served on a brioche roll with sauerkraut. Side not included

Döner Kebab

Döner Kebab

$10.95

Popular German street food! Seasoned lamb meat in a pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and onions. Great with tzatziki (pictured) or horseradish cream.

Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Our house-made spätzle covered in a sauce made of white cheddar cheese and caramelized onions. Add a protein for an upcharge.

Disco Fries

Disco Fries

$5.95+Out of stock

Your choice of fries or tots, with homemade brown gravy and mozzarella cheese. A taste of New Jersey right here in Springfield.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Three pieces of breaded cod on a bun with mixed greens, red onions, pickles, and horseradish.

Pulled Pork (or Bacon) Grilled Cheese

$11.95

German-style beer-braised, hickory smoked pork in the middle of a grilled cheese sandwich (Substitute bacon at no cost). Served with a side of fries

Patty Melt

$12.95

One of our burger patties on toasted white bread with white cheddar, grilled onions and Thousand Island dressing. Served with a side of fries

TBC Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Territorial Burger

$13.95

Flame-grilled half pound patty made from ground chuck, brisket and short rib meat, 100% certified Angus beef. Served on a brioche bun with fries and dressed up any way you’d like.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$13.95Out of stock

Topped with green olives and house-made olive mayo. A Michigan classic. Flame-grilled half-pound patty made with ground chuck, brisket, and short rib meat. 100% certified Angus beef.

Schnitzel Burger

Schnitzel Burger

$13.95

A generously sized pork schnitzel on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, Jarlsberg cheese, and zesty TBC sauce on the side.

Utensils and Napkins?

Utensils and Napkins

Utensils and Napkins

Appetizers and Sides

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$3.95

Giant Pretzel

$9.95

Great for sharing! Two mustards or sauces of your choice included.

XL Best of the Wurst

$15.95

Five sausages with sauerkraut, grilled onions, fries and your choice of two sauces. Great for sharing, or conquer the whole thing yourself.

Roasted Garlic Dip

Roasted Garlic Dip

$9.95

Creamy roasted garlic dip served with pita chips.

Fried Cauliflower

$8.95

Breaded, fried deliciousness. Served with any dipping sauce of your choice.

Mozzarella Triangles

$9.95

Spätzle

$4.95

Loaded German Fries

$5.95+

Fries topped with cheese, caramelized onions and bacon

Fries

$3.95

Tots

$3.95
Onion Rings Basket

Onion Rings Basket

$6.95

It's a basket of crispy onion rings!

Loaded Tots

$5.95+

Tots topped with cheese, caramelized onions and bacon

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.95+

Green Beans

$3.95Out of stock

Plain Sausage

$2.00

Cashews

$4.50

Peanuts

$3.50

Soups & Salads

Daily Soups

$3.95+

Chili

$3.95+

Made with ground beef and diced German sausages.

Garden Salad

$4.50+

With cucumber, tomato, baby carrots, red onion, cheese and mustard vinaigrette dressing..

Spinach Salad

$4.95+

Fresh baby spinach, dried cherries, cheese, baby carrots, red onion and cherry vinaigrette dressing.

Desserts

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse

$8.95

With chocolate and raspberry drizzle, and slivered almonds.

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Turtle Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Deep fried pretzel pieces with chocolate & caramel sauce and crushed pecans.

Kids Menu

Kids Pretzel

$3.95

Kids Chicken Bites

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Sliders

$7.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Cans

Big Yellow Truck

Big Yellow Truck

$12.99+

Michigan Pilsner (5.3% ABV) A crisp, refreshingly bitter pale lager born in Springfield, Michigan but raised wherever you feel at home.

Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary

$18.99+Out of stock

Brut Rosé Lager (7.0% ABV)Is it sparkling wine? Au contraire, mon ami. This is a very dry, lightly hopped, highly carbonated beer fermented with cranberry and raspberry which produce its distinctive red color and delightful berry aroma.

Baltic Porter

$12.99+
Dezemberfest

Dezemberfest

$12.99+

Märzen (7.0% ABV) Märzen, sometimes called Oktoberfestbier, contains more malt and is darker and stronger than our pilsner. Dezemberfest is stronger than a traditional Märzen and a great lager in autumn and winter.

Cherry Cherry

$18.99
Tropical Storm Pete

Tropical Storm Pete

$15.99+Out of stock

Dry-hopped Imperial Lager (7.0% ABV). A delicious golden lager with a mountain of citrusy hops. Named to honor a dear friend.

Build Your Own 6-Pack

$12.99

Mix and match your own six-pack.

Six Pack DEPOSIT

$0.60

Growlers - 64 OZ

Big Yellow Truck

Big Yellow Truck

$21.00+

Michigan Pilsner (5.3% ABV) A crisp, refreshingly bitter pale lager born in Springfield, Michigan but raised wherever you feel at home.

BC Light

BC Light

$21.00+

American Light Lager (4.1% ABV) 2018 World Beer Cup Gold Award winner in the Light Lager category! Macro brewers have been making "crafty" beers for years so we borrowed from their playbook and did our take on their top-selling style. It's light on calories, body and alcohol. We won't call it a Pilsner though. We have our pride.

Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary

Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary

$30.00+

Brut Rosé Lager (7.0% ABV)Is it sparkling wine? Au contraire, mon ami. This is a very dry, lightly hopped, highly carbonated beer fermented with cranberry and raspberry which produce its distinctive red color and delightful berry aroma.

Kenny Lagers

$21.00+

Munich Helles-style Lager (5.6% ABV) More malty and less bitter than our Pilsner, this Helles is a showcase for Pilsen malt. It's extremely smooth with a hint of hard beats and primal screams. Perfect for getting Footloose in the Danger Zone.

Caffeine Pils

$21.00+

Coffee Pilsner (4.2% ABV) Infused with La Rosa coffee from Café Rica in downtown Battle Creek, this light Pilsner has rich coffee aroma and flavor.

Loser Juice

$21.00+

Session IPA (4.9% ABV) It's like biting into a grapefruit that's been crossbred with a hop plant - bitter, tart, dry and intensely citrusy. It's dry-hopped and has a ridiculous amount of grapefruit added during fermentation. This beer will smack you in the face with flavor.

Howlers - 32 OZ

Big Yellow Truck

Big Yellow Truck

$12.50+

Michigan Pilsner (5.3% ABV) A crisp, refreshingly bitter pale lager born in Springfield, Michigan but raised wherever you feel at home.

BC Light

BC Light

$12.50+

American Light Lager (4.1% ABV) 2018 World Beer Cup Gold Award winner in the Light Lager category!Macro brewers have been making "crafty" beers for years so we borrowed from their playbook and did our take on their top-selling style. It's light on calories, body and alcohol. We won't call it a Pilsner though. We have our pride.

Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary

Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary

$17.00+

Brut Rosé Lager (7.0% ABV)Is it sparkling wine? Au contraire, mon ami. This is a very dry, lightly hopped, highly carbonated beer fermented with cranberry and raspberry which produce its distinctive red color and delightful berry aroma.

Kenny Lagers

$12.50+

Munich Helles-style Lager (5.6% ABV) More malty and less bitter than our Pilsner, this Helles is a showcase for Pilsen malt. It's extremely smooth with a hint of hard beats and primal screams. Perfect for getting Footloose in the Danger Zone.

Caffeine Pils

$12.50+

Coffee Pilsner (4.2% ABV) Infused with La Rosa coffee from Café Rica in downtown Battle Creek, this light Pilsner has rich coffee aroma and flavor.

Loser Juice

$12.50+

Session IPA (4.9% ABV) It's like biting into a grapefruit that's been crossbred with a hop plant - bitter, tart, dry and intensely citrusy. It's dry-hopped and has a ridiculous amount of grapefruit added during fermentation. This beer will smack you in the face with flavor.

Wearables

Dezemberfest Tee

$20.00+

PRIDE T-Shirt - Plain

$21.00+
Green TBC Shirt

Green TBC Shirt

$20.00+

Lightweight Hoodie

$58.00+

Women's Tanks

$22.00+
BC Light Hoodie

BC Light Hoodie

$58.00+
Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$7.00
Territorial Work Shirt

Territorial Work Shirt

$44.00+
TBC Shirt- Dark Gray

TBC Shirt- Dark Gray

$21.00+

Pre-dyed tie dye shirts

$15.00+

Trucker Hat

$22.00

Tchotchkes

TBC Putter Disc

$20.00

Empty Howler

$5.00

Sticker

$1.00

TBC Pride Sticker

$3.00

Koozie

$3.00
Tagabrew with Charm

Tagabrew with Charm

$6.00

Tagabrew (no charm, short chain)

$2.00

Reusable TO GO Beer glass

$3.00

Reusable TO GO Pop Cups

$3.00

Hop Passport

$40.00
Dog Leash

Dog Leash

$15.00
Dog Toy

Dog Toy

$12.00
Brewers Guild Glasses

Brewers Guild Glasses

$8.00

Patches

$8.00

Pop

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Vernor's

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

7 Up

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Other Drinks

Pink Lemonade

Iced Tea

Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Water

Soda Water

Hot Water

Reusable drink cup refill

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Vernor's

$2.00

7 Up

$2.00

Iced Tea

$1.75

Mt Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

German-inspired craft beer and cuisine!

Website

Location

1600 Avenue A, Springfield, MI 49037

Directions

Gallery
Territorial Brewing Company image
Territorial Brewing Company image
Territorial Brewing Company image
Territorial Brewing Company image

