Territorial Brewing Company
396 Reviews
$$
1600 Avenue A
Springfield, MI 49037
Popular Items
Specials and Entrées
Quesadilla Burger
A seasoned burger patty topped with salsa and cheddar cheese, wrapped up in a grilled tortilla. Served with house-made tortilla chips and salsa.
Wings
Wings are back! 8 jumbo wings, either naked or lightly breaded. Wing flavors: Sweet and Tangy BBQ, Buffalo, Smokey Cayenne, Bob and Freeman (Cajun dry rub), or Honey Fury.
Best of the Wurst
Chef's choice of 3 sausages with sauerkraut, grilled onions, fries and 2 sauces of your choice.
Schnitzel
Tender pork loin, beer-brined, breaded and fried. Served on a bed of sauerkraut. Substitute spätzle for $2.00. Add mushroom sauce for $1.50.
Sausage on a Roll
Your choice of sausage served on a brioche roll with sauerkraut. Side not included
Döner Kebab
Popular German street food! Seasoned lamb meat in a pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and onions. Great with tzatziki (pictured) or horseradish cream.
Mac & Cheese
Our house-made spätzle covered in a sauce made of white cheddar cheese and caramelized onions. Add a protein for an upcharge.
Disco Fries
Your choice of fries or tots, with homemade brown gravy and mozzarella cheese. A taste of New Jersey right here in Springfield.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Fish Sandwich
Three pieces of breaded cod on a bun with mixed greens, red onions, pickles, and horseradish.
Pulled Pork (or Bacon) Grilled Cheese
German-style beer-braised, hickory smoked pork in the middle of a grilled cheese sandwich (Substitute bacon at no cost). Served with a side of fries
Patty Melt
One of our burger patties on toasted white bread with white cheddar, grilled onions and Thousand Island dressing. Served with a side of fries
TBC Chicken Sandwich
Territorial Burger
Flame-grilled half pound patty made from ground chuck, brisket and short rib meat, 100% certified Angus beef. Served on a brioche bun with fries and dressed up any way you’d like.
Olive Burger
Topped with green olives and house-made olive mayo. A Michigan classic. Flame-grilled half-pound patty made with ground chuck, brisket, and short rib meat. 100% certified Angus beef.
Schnitzel Burger
A generously sized pork schnitzel on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, Jarlsberg cheese, and zesty TBC sauce on the side.
Utensils and Napkins?
Appetizers and Sides
Soft Pretzel
Giant Pretzel
Great for sharing! Two mustards or sauces of your choice included.
XL Best of the Wurst
Five sausages with sauerkraut, grilled onions, fries and your choice of two sauces. Great for sharing, or conquer the whole thing yourself.
Roasted Garlic Dip
Creamy roasted garlic dip served with pita chips.
Fried Cauliflower
Breaded, fried deliciousness. Served with any dipping sauce of your choice.
Mozzarella Triangles
Spätzle
Loaded German Fries
Fries topped with cheese, caramelized onions and bacon
Fries
Tots
Onion Rings Basket
It's a basket of crispy onion rings!
Loaded Tots
Tots topped with cheese, caramelized onions and bacon
Chili Cheese Fries
Green Beans
Plain Sausage
Cashews
Peanuts
Soups & Salads
Daily Soups
Chili
Made with ground beef and diced German sausages.
Garden Salad
With cucumber, tomato, baby carrots, red onion, cheese and mustard vinaigrette dressing..
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, dried cherries, cheese, baby carrots, red onion and cherry vinaigrette dressing.
Desserts
Kids Menu
Cans
Big Yellow Truck
Michigan Pilsner (5.3% ABV) A crisp, refreshingly bitter pale lager born in Springfield, Michigan but raised wherever you feel at home.
Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary
Brut Rosé Lager (7.0% ABV)Is it sparkling wine? Au contraire, mon ami. This is a very dry, lightly hopped, highly carbonated beer fermented with cranberry and raspberry which produce its distinctive red color and delightful berry aroma.
Baltic Porter
Dezemberfest
Märzen (7.0% ABV) Märzen, sometimes called Oktoberfestbier, contains more malt and is darker and stronger than our pilsner. Dezemberfest is stronger than a traditional Märzen and a great lager in autumn and winter.
Cherry Cherry
Tropical Storm Pete
Dry-hopped Imperial Lager (7.0% ABV). A delicious golden lager with a mountain of citrusy hops. Named to honor a dear friend.
Build Your Own 6-Pack
Mix and match your own six-pack.
Six Pack DEPOSIT
Growlers - 64 OZ
Howlers - 32 OZ
Wearables
Tchotchkes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
German-inspired craft beer and cuisine!
1600 Avenue A, Springfield, MI 49037