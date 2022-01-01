Restaurant header imageView gallery

Terroni 7605 Beverly Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

7605 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Tagliatelle Ragù
Rigatoni Arcobaleno

INSALATE

Verde

$10.00

organic mixed greens, black olives, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

Ricchia

$13.00

arugola, fresh mushrooms, shavings of parmigiano, lemon, extra-virgin olive oil

A Fagiolo

$16.00

kidney beans, italian tuna, red onions, tomatoes, organic mixed greens, lemon, extra-virgin olive oil

Giuggiolosa

$16.00

organic mixed greens, cambozola, roasted red peppers, black olives, pinenuts, honey, balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil

Nizzarda

$17.00

arugola, italian tuna, potatoes, eggs, red onions,tomatoes, black olives, green beans, anchovy, white wine vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil

Barbabietole

$16.00

arugola, beet, goat cheese, pistachios balsamic vinegar extra-virgin olive oil

Caprese di Bufala

$22.00

tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, arugola and extra-virgin olive oil

Side Peppers

T/0 Utensils

APRSTOMICO

Pane Olive

$9.00

Bread, handmade taralli & olives

Fiore di Zucchini

$18.00

Deep fried zucchini flowers with ricotta & parmigiano

Arancini di Modica

$18.00

Deep fried rice cones stuffed with cheese & meat

Involtini di Melanzane

$18.00

Eggplant rolls stuffed with buffalo mozzarella in a tomato sauce with aged ricotta

Frittura di Calamari

$21.00

Deep fried calamari served with lemon ONLY

Funghi Assoluti

$18.00

Baked oyster mushrooms with parmigiano, balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, & garlic, served on arugola

Calamari all Griglia

$21.00

Grilled calamari on mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions & capers

Bresaola

$20.00

thinly sliced air cured beef, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, capers

Piatto a Stutare

$25.00

prosciutto san daniele, burrata, grilled fresh radicchio and endive, extra-virgin olive oil

Carpaccio di Manzo

$19.00

raw beef tenderloin, extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice, arugola, parmigiano shavings

Prosciutto d'Anatra

$22.00

duck prosciutto, burrata, fresh spinach, extra-virgin olive oil

Tagliere del Salumiere

$26.00

selection of italian cured meats

Tagliere di Formaggi

$25.00

selection of italian cheeses

Tagliere Mezzo e Mezzo

$27.00

selection of previous two

Pane Pugliese

$3.00

House made sourdough bread

Verdure alla Griglia

$19.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables

PRIMI

Spaghetti ca' Pummarola

$18.00

fresh tomato sauce, basil, garlic

Bucatini all' Amatriciana

$20.00

guanciale, onions, tomato sauce, pecorino

Spaghetti Limone

$19.00

spinach, onions, capers, shavings of parmigiano, lemon and extra-virgin olive oil

Maccheroncini Geppetto

$21.00

dandelion greens, homemade spicy italian sausage, fontina, parmigiano

Rigatoni Arcobaleno

$20.00

fresh burrata, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, light tomato sauce

Gnocchi alla Simi

$19.00

fresh tomato sauce and fresh ricotta

Tagliolini in Canna a Mare

$26.00

fresh clams, fresh mussels, calamari, scallops and tiger shrimp in a light tomato sauce *this pasta is not served with parmigiano to highlight the delicate flavours of the shellfish; following ancient italian tradition ...enjoy

Capunti d'Agnello

$25.00

slow cooked lamb ragù, parmigiano shavings

Cavatelli alla Norma

$19.00

light tomato sauce, deep fried eggplant, aged ricotta, basil, garlic

Tagliatelle Ragù

$22.00

tagliatelle in a traditional bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano

Spaghetti ca' Muddica

$19.00

sicilian anchovies, black olives, cherry tomatoes, capers, bread crumbs, parsley

Linguine alle Vongole

$24.00

clams and bottarga in a white wine sauce *this pasta is not served with parmigiano to highlight the delicate flavours of the shellfish; following ancient Italian tradition ...enjoy

Reginette Gorgonzola e Salsiccia

$21.00

gorgonzola cheese, italian sausage, radicchio

Pappardelles losa

$22.00

homemade spicy sausage, button & oyster mushrooms, peas, parmigiano extra virgin olive oil

Tonnarelli alla Norcina

$32.00

Aglio e Olio

$18.00

Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

Kids Pasta

$14.00

Penne Arrabiata

$16.00

PIZZE

Margherita

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil

Marinara

$17.00

tomato, basil, herbs, garlic

Marinara Ricottara

$18.00

marinara with fresh ricotta cheese

Pizza di Sofia

$19.00

tomato, mozzarella, sweet genoa salame

Napoli

$19.00

tomato, mozzarella, sicilian anchovies

Quattro Stagioni

$21.00

tomato, mozzarella, 1/4 prosciutto, 1/4 mushrooms, 1/4 eggplant, 1/4 zucchini, olives

Al Salmone

$21.00

white pizza with smoked salmon, italian cream, mozzarella, capers, red onions, fresh tomatoes

Capricciosa

$19.00

tomato, mozzarella, mushrooms, artichokes, olives, italian ham

Natalina

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, hot calabrese salame, garlic, olives

Smendozzata

$21.00

tomato, mozzarella, homemade spicy italian sausage, gorgonzola, red onions

Hi I am Sam-Bianca

$22.00

white pizza with mozzarella, scamorza, ricotta, lemon zest, light garlic, fresh thyme, prosciutto san daniele

Affitisciuta

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, smoked scamorza cheese, homemade spicy italian sausage

C’t Mang

$21.00

white pizza, mozzarella, gorgonzola, fresh pears, walnuts, speck (smoked prosciutto), honey

Santo Spirito

$20.00

tomato, fresh bocconcini, sicilian anchovies, cherry tomatoes, capers

Puzza

$20.00

white pizza, mozzarella, italian mascarpone, gorgonzola, mushrooms, italian ham

Polentona

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, fontina, speck (smoked prosciutto), pine nuts

San Nicola di Bari

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, italian tuna, red onions, capers

Da Dó a Dá

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, goat cheese, eggplant, roasted red peppers

Ciccio

$21.00

folded pizza with prosciutto di parma, arugola, fresh tomatoes, local burrata - served cold

Tirolese

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, mascarpone, speck (smoked prosciutto)

Beppe Beppino Beppuccio

$20.00

white pizza with buffalo milk mozzarella, black olives, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano shavings

San Giorgio

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, spicy calabrese salame, fresh mushrooms

Diavola

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, spicy italian salame, spicy provolone

Li Pecuri

$20.00

tomato, mozzarella, goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, arugola, parmigiano

Pizza Veloce

$18.00

tomato, mozzarella, mushrooms *Add Cotto-Cooked Ham $2.00

Bufalina

$20.00

tomato, basil, buffalo milk mozzarella

Mangiabbun

$20.00

white pizza, mozzarella, garlic, rapini, homemade spicy italian sausage

Peppino

$19.00

tomato, garlic, grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, parmigiano

Don Corrado

$21.00

white pizza with mozzarella, gorgonzola, potatoes, homemade spicy italian sausage, rosemary

Primavera

$19.00

tomato, mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichokes, black olives

Santo Stefano

$23.00

tomato, buffalo milk mozzarella, fresh arugola, prosciutto di parma

Tartufo Nero

$27.00

SECONDI

Branzino

$36.00

Bistecca di Manzo

$76.00

Verdure alla Griglia

$17.00

DOLCI

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Affogato

$11.00

Tortino Limone

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Cannoli Siciliani

$12.00

Fritelle Nutella

$12.00

Torta Calda Cioccolata

$12.00

BIBITE

LRG Sparkling

$8.00

LRG Still

$8.00

Small Sparking

$4.50

Small Still

$4.50

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.50

Aranciata

$5.00

Limonata

$5.00

Chinotto

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Gluten Free

GF Funghi

$18.00

GF Arrabiatta

$18.00

GF Arcobaleno

$20.00

GF Agnello

$25.00

GF Bolognese

$22.00

GF Geppetto

$21.00

Vegan

Vegan Giuggiolosa

$16.00

Vegan Fagiolo

$16.00

Vegan Assoluti

$18.00

Vegan Barbabietole

$16.00

Vegan Norma

$19.00

Vegan Arrabiatta

$18.00

Vegan Capunti Zucchini

$19.00

Vegan Peppino

$19.00

Vegan Primavera

$19.00

Vegan Arcobaleno

$19.00

Verdure alla Griglia

$19.00

Lactose Free

LF Funghi

$18.00

LF Carpaccio

$19.00

LF Arrabiatta

$18.00

LF Pumma

$18.00

LF Norma

$19.00

LF Capunti Agnello

$25.00

LF Tonnarelli Norcina

$32.00

LF Peppino

$19.00

LF Primavera

$19.00

LF Santo Spirito

$20.00

LF San Giorgio

$20.00

LF Quatro

$21.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Location

7605 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

