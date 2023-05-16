  • Home
Terry and Dave's North Carolina Bar-B-Que & Ribs Norfolk Naval Shipyard Portsmouth, Virginia

No reviews yet

1221 Chandon Dr

Chesapeake, VA 23320

BREAKFAST

GRILL

3 EGGS

$11.00

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$11.00

HASH BROWNS WITH CHEESE

$3.50

5 PCS FRENCH TOAST 3 SYRUPS

$8.00

3 FRENCH TOAST/ BACON/ 2 SYRUPS

$8.00

3 FRENCH TOAST/ SAUSAGE/ 2 SYRUPS

$9.00

3 PANCAKES/BACON/3 SYRUPS

$8.00

3 PANCAKE/SAUSAGE/3 SYRUPS

$9.00

5 PANCAKES/ 4 SYRUPS

$8.00

EXTRA BACON

$3.50

EXTRA SAUSAGE

$3.50

WAFFLE W/ BACON / 2 SYRUPS

$9.00

WAFFLE W/ SAUSAGE / 2 SYRUPS

$9.00

SANDWICHES

EGG

$5.00

EGG CHEESE

$6.00

BACON EGG

$7.50

SAUSAGE EGG

$7.50

BACON EGG CHEESE

$8.75

SAUSAGE EGG CHEESE

$8.75

SAUSAGE

$6.00

BACON

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

GRILLED CHEESE BACON

$7.50

GRILLED CHEESE SAUSAGE

$7.50

BACON SAUSAGE EGG CHEESE

$12.25

MISC

BLT W/EGG

$9.75

BOLOGNA EGG AND CHEESE

$8.75

BACON AND CHEESE

$7.00

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage

$3.50

BREAKFAST SIDES

CORN BEEF HASH

$6.00

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage

$3.50

Hash Browns

$3.50

Biscuit

$2.00

Gravy

$3.50

Grits

$3.00

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.00

4 Eggs

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

EXTRA SYRUP

$0.35

Biscuit

$1.00

Croissant

$2.00

WAFFLE W/ 2 SYRUPS

$6.50

Bacon

Sausage

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Sausage

LUNCH

Lunch

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

With Coleslaw and 1 side

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.00

1/2lb of Pork, two sides and Roll

Memphis Spare Ribs

$15.00

With 2 sides and dinner roll

Smoked 1/4 Chicken

$11.00

Served with 2 sides and a dinner roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

w/ Sautéed Onions and Mayo and 1 side

Chunky Monkey

$15.00

Philly with Pulled Pork w/ Slaw and one side.

Chunky Cheese Burger

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$11.50

with Onions Pickles and Mayo

Double Cheese Burger Deluxe

$16.50

Bar-B-Que Fries

$13.50

Fries with Pulled Pork or Philly Steak, Slaw, Sauce

Triple Decker BLT

$12.00

Yellow Submarine

$15.00

Blow

$13.00

Blowout

$14.00

Jason

$15.00

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50

Cole

$2.50

BEVERAGE

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Monster

$4.00

Bodyarmor

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

OJ

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Large Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$3.50

Large Latte

$6.00

Brownie

$2.50

Candied Nuts

$4.00

Candied Nuts x2

$7.50

Candied Nuts x3

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 am - 9:00 am, 9:45 am - 12:00 pm
Monday4:30 am - 9:00 am, 9:45 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 9:00 am, 9:45 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 9:00 am, 9:45 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 9:00 am, 9:45 am - 12:00 pm
Friday4:30 am - 9:00 am, 9:45 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 9:00 am, 9:45 am - 12:00 pm
