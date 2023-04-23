Terry Mercantile Steak Company
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
129 E Cunningham, Terry, MS 39170
Gallery
