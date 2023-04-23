Restaurant header imageView gallery

Terry Mercantile Steak Company

review star

No reviews yet

129 E Cunningham

Terry, MS 39170

FOOD

Additional Condiments/Sauces

Housemade Jams/Jellys

$0.50

Salad Dressings

$0.25

Appetizers

Barbeque Shrimp

$11.00

Bread and Spread

$8.00

Fried Crab Fingers

$15.00

Fried Green Tomato BLT's

$10.00Out of stock

Hand Cut Fresh Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Mushroom Toast

$8.00Out of stock

Pork Rinds and Pimento Cheese

$10.00

Tamales, Fried

$9.50

Between The Bread

Cheesesteak Special

$18.00

Oyster Po'boy

$16.00Out of stock

Prime Rib, open face sandwich

$19.00

Shrimp Po'boy

$16.00Out of stock

Steakhouse Burger

$12.00

Brunch A la Carte Items

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.50

Eggs (2 any style)

$5.00

Hash Browns

$5.00

Parmesan Grits

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Tomatoes, Sliced

$4.00

Waffle

$7.00

Brunch Menu

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Blue Cheese Cobb Salad

$14.00

Bread & Spread

$9.00

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Deluxe Breakfast

$19.00

Denver Omelette

$14.00

Duck & Waffles

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$21.00

French Toast

$12.00

Pancakes

$12.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

Cups & Bowls

Potato Soup Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Potato Soup Cup

$6.00

Red Beans & Rice

$14.00

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$10.00

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Tomato Basil Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Tomato Basil Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert Menu

Apple Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Baked Alaska

$17.50Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Bread Pudding Pan

$45.00Out of stock

Cheesecake (generic)

$6.50Out of stock

Cobbler

$7.00

Cotton Blues Cheesecake

$7.25

Cotton Blues Cheesecake - (10" whole)

$65.00

Key Lime Pie (slice)

$6.75Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.50Out of stock

Turtle Fudge Brownie Skillet

$7.00

Vanilla Icecream Scoop

$2.75

Greens

Butcher's Chopped Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

House Salad

$5.00

Salad Special

$8.00

Side Salad 3.50

$3.50

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Little Monsters

Child's Filet

$16.00

Child's Shrimp

$8.00

Child's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Child's Hamburger

$8.00

Child's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Others

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$24.00

Chicken, Garlic Herb

$24.00

Crawfish - 1 lb

$7.99Out of stock

Crawfish Pasta Special

$26.00Out of stock

Hamburger Steak

$19.00

Seafood

Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Redfish Pontchartrain

$28.00

Seafood Fettucini

$31.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Shrimp, Fried

$23.00

Tuna, Seared

$25.00Out of stock

Side Items

Add Bacon Charge

$2.00

Add Cheese charge

$1.00

Asparagus

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Brussels Sprouts

$3.50

Caesar Salad

$3.50

Crab Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Fries

$3.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

House Salad

$3.50

Loaded Potato

$3.50

Parmesan Grits

$3.50

Sweet Potato

$3.50

Twice Baked Potato

$3.50

Steaks & Chops

Filet 8oz

$38.00

New York Strip

$29.00

Pork Chop

$25.00

Prime Rib 12 0z

$29.00

Ribeye

$33.00

Sirloin-8oz

$25.00

Surf & Turf

$38.00

Tomahawk Steak Dinner for 2

$85.00Out of stock

CATERING

CATERING

Catering Event (salad, entree, side, roll, tea & desert)

$15.00

Catering plate lunch $10

$10.00

Catering plate lunch $12.50

$12.50

Catering plate lunch $3

$3.00

Catering plate lunch $7

$7.00

Catering platelunch $21.00

$21.00

Exclusive Use of Restaurant (2 hrs)

$200.00

Exclusive Use of Restaurant (3 hrs)

$300.00

Exclusive Use of Restaurant (4 hrs)

$400.00

Reservation for 50

$75.00

Reservation FEE

Reservation for 30

$40.00

Reservation for 40

$50.00

Reservation for 50

$60.00

Reservation for 20

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

129 E Cunningham, Terry, MS 39170

Directions

Gallery
Terry Mercantile Steak Company image
Terry Mercantile Steak Company image

