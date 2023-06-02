Formerly Galleria Grub
7830 Veterans Pkwy
Side Entrance behind The Cool Place
Columbus, GA 31909
Popular Items
Philly Cheese Eggrolls (2)
These homemade egg rolls are filled with beef and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection
Lunch Plate 2 Item
A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with seasoned rice.
Traditional Tender Dinner
Our signature chicken tenders, fried golden and crispy.
Apps
Beef Eggrolls (2)
These homemade egg rolls are filled with beef and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection
Chicken Eggrolls (2)
These homemade egg rolls are filled with chicken and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection
Crab Rangoon (3)
Golden fried rangoons filled with cream cheese and bits of crab
Pork Dumplings (5)
Tender Asian noodles with pork, cabbage, garlic, ginger and green onions. Pan seared or Fried.
Garlic Breadsticks (3)
Three soft garlic parm breadsticks with marinara sauce.
Garlic Parm Fries App
Golden fried fries, tossed in a garlic parm sauce and topped with shredded parm.
Meatballs App (6)
6 pork and beef meatballs with marinara and Italian cheese blend.
Fried Ravioli App (6)
Six sausage ravioli coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried. Served with marinara.
Italian App Trio App
4 Fried Sausage Ravioli, 4 Pork and Beef Meatballs in marinara and 2 soft garlic breadsticks.
Chips and Cheese App
Fresh cooked corn tortilla chips and creamy white jalapeno cheese.
Quesadilla
Your choice of meat with in a flour tortilla with a Mexican blend of cheese and queso.
Mexican Street Corn Dip App
Grilled Mexican street corn dip with green and red peppers. Served with fresh corn chips.
Fried Chicken Livers App
You don't have to be a southerner to appreciate these deep-fried delicacies. Fresh chicken livers are coated with a light but crispy coating and fried until golden brown.
Chili Cheese Fries App
Heaping order of golden fries topped with southern chili and cheese.
Fried Pickles App (9)
A time-honored Summer tradition in the South. Dill pickle slices are coated with a perfectly seasoned breading and fried until crispy and golden. They're like slices of gold.
Makai Shrimp (9)
Golden fried shrimp tossed in our homemade creamy sweet chili sauce.
Hawaiian Meatballs
Six meatballs tossed in our in-house teriyaki sauce with grilled pineapple bits.
Soft Pretzel Bites App (12)
Soft baked pretzel bites with your choice of queso or spicy mustard dipping sauce.
Fresh Pork Rinds App
Large helping of our seasoned pork rinds cooked fresh to order.
Fresh Popped Popcorn
Lightly buttered and salted popcorn. As close as you can get to a movie theater, without buying a ticket.
Wings
Jumbo wings, perfectly crispy and tossed in any of our dozen sauces.
Sandwiches
Alabama BBQ Sandwich
1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our sweet and tangy Alabama white bbq sauce on a beer pub bun.
Carolina Gold BBQ Sandwich
1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our tangy vinegar Carolina sauce and on a beer pub bun.
Traditional BBQ Sandwich
1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our sweet bbq sauce on a beer pub bun.
Lamar Burger
The name says it all, our house seasoned 1/4 pound burger on a beer pub bun. Build it with everything you like and nothing you don't.
Patty Melt
Seasoned 1/4 pound burger with sautéed onions, melted American cheese on two pieces of buttered Texas toast.
Philly Cheesesteak
Our take on the classic Philly cheesesteak. Steak and onions with melted cheese served on a beer pub roll.
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Pairing two all American favorites, steak and fried foods all on a buttery Texas toast with a side of either white or brown gravy.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Three crispy fried chicken tenders on a beer pub bun. Get it traditional or tossed in buffalo or Nashville hot sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a beer pub bun with lettuce and tomato. Dress it up with your own topping choices.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Three blackened chicken tenders topped with pepper jack cheese and our spicy Grub sauce
Pick a Po' Boy Sandwich
A Po'Boy sandwich is a creole Cajun country classic. Your choice of Cajun seasoned favorites and served on a hoagie bun with a zesty tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Cajun Andouille and Shrimp Sliders
Two Andouille sausage and fried shrimp sliders with spicy Grub sauce.
Meatball Sub
Our homemade meatballs covered in marinara and parmesan served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Mauka Teri Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken thigh with two slices of grilled pineapple and homemade teriyaki sauce on a beer pub bun.
Traditional Hot Dog
Jumbo 1/4lb grilled all-beef dog in a warm beer bun. Add whatever toppings you like to make it your own.
Jumbo Corn Dog
Great taste of a state fair 1/4lb all-meat corn dog without the rides and games.
Chili Cheese Dog
Our grilled 1/4lb all-beef dog, topped with a heap of chili and shredded cheese and queso.
Grilled Cheese
Golden gooey grilled cheese.
Oscar Sausage Dog
Grilled smoked sausage in a beer pub bun with our homemage garlic aioli sauce. A Lewer's Street favorite.
Italian Entrees
Southern Entrees
Tossed Tenders Dinner
Golden fried chicken breast tenders, tossed in a Mild Buffalo Sauce.
Country Fried Steak
Two pieces of country fried steak, served with white or brown gravy, on the side of course and a piece of Texas toast.
Grilled Pork Chop Dinner
Two seasoned and grilled 4oz pork loin chops served with a slice of Texas toast.
Fried Liver Dinner
A large helping of golden fried chicken livers.
Chicken & Waffles
From Pennsylvania Dutch to Tillie's and Dickie Well's in Harlem, everyone agrees that Chicken and Waffles just go together.
Cajun Pasta
Blackened chicken, shrimp, bacon and andouille sausage in a spicy cream sauce with penne pasta.
Andouille, Beans and Rice
Andouille sausage, black beans and rice in a red sauce with onions, garlic and peppers.
Hawaiian Entrees
Lunch Plate 1 Item
A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with seasoned rice.
Loco Moco
A Hawaiian staple. A flame grilled burger served over rice and topped with gravy and a fried egg.
Breakfast
Waffle
Golden brown and fluffy homemade waffle with syrup
2 French Toast
Thick slices of delicious french toast with syrup
2 Eggs
Eggs cooked your way
2 Slices Bacon
It's bacon. Need I say more?
Smoked Andouille Sausage
Smoked Southern sausage
Sliced Spam
Two slices of grilled spam
Buttermilk Biscuit
Soft and tender buttermilk biscuit
2 Hashbrowns
Two golden fried hash browns
2 Slices Toast
Thick golden brown texas toast