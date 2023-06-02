Restaurant header imageView gallery

Formerly Galleria Grub

review star

No reviews yet

7830 Veterans Pkwy

Side Entrance behind The Cool Place

Columbus, GA 31909

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Eggrolls (2)

$5.00

These homemade egg rolls are filled with beef and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection

Lunch Plate 2 Item

$10.00

A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with seasoned rice.

Traditional Tender Dinner

$7.50+

Our signature chicken tenders, fried golden and crispy.


Apps

Beef Eggrolls (2)

$5.00

These homemade egg rolls are filled with beef and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection

Chicken Eggrolls (2)

$5.00

These homemade egg rolls are filled with chicken and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection

Philly Cheese Eggrolls (2)

$5.00

These homemade egg rolls are filled with beef and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection

Crab Rangoon (3)

$5.50

Golden fried rangoons filled with cream cheese and bits of crab

Pork Dumplings (5)

$7.50

Tender Asian noodles with pork, cabbage, garlic, ginger and green onions. Pan seared or Fried.

Garlic Breadsticks (3)

$4.00

Three soft garlic parm breadsticks with marinara sauce.

Garlic Parm Fries App

$5.50

Golden fried fries, tossed in a garlic parm sauce and topped with shredded parm.

Meatballs App (6)

$6.00

6 pork and beef meatballs with marinara and Italian cheese blend.

Fried Ravioli App (6)

$6.00

Six sausage ravioli coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried. Served with marinara.

Italian App Trio App

$9.00

4 Fried Sausage Ravioli, 4 Pork and Beef Meatballs in marinara and 2 soft garlic breadsticks.

Chips and Cheese App

$5.00

Fresh cooked corn tortilla chips and creamy white jalapeno cheese.

Quesadilla

$8.00

Your choice of meat with in a flour tortilla with a Mexican blend of cheese and queso.

Mexican Street Corn Dip App

$6.50

Grilled Mexican street corn dip with green and red peppers. Served with fresh corn chips.

Fried Chicken Livers App

$5.00

You don't have to be a southerner to appreciate these deep-fried delicacies. Fresh chicken livers are coated with a light but crispy coating and fried until golden brown.

Chili Cheese Fries App

$7.50

Heaping order of golden fries topped with southern chili and cheese.

Fried Pickles App (9)

$6.50

A time-honored Summer tradition in the South. Dill pickle slices are coated with a perfectly seasoned breading and fried until crispy and golden. They're like slices of gold.

Makai Shrimp (9)

$9.00

Golden fried shrimp tossed in our homemade creamy sweet chili sauce.

Hawaiian Meatballs

$6.50

Six meatballs tossed in our in-house teriyaki sauce with grilled pineapple bits.

Soft Pretzel Bites App (12)

$6.50

Soft baked pretzel bites with your choice of queso or spicy mustard dipping sauce.

Fresh Pork Rinds App

$3.50

Large helping of our seasoned pork rinds cooked fresh to order.

Fresh Popped Popcorn

$2.00

Lightly buttered and salted popcorn. As close as you can get to a movie theater, without buying a ticket.

Wings

$5.50+

Jumbo wings, perfectly crispy and tossed in any of our dozen sauces.

Sandwiches

Alabama BBQ Sandwich

$9.00

1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our sweet and tangy Alabama white bbq sauce on a beer pub bun.

Carolina Gold BBQ Sandwich

$9.00

1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our tangy vinegar Carolina sauce and on a beer pub bun.

Traditional BBQ Sandwich

$9.00

1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our sweet bbq sauce on a beer pub bun.

Lamar Burger

$9.00

The name says it all, our house seasoned 1/4 pound burger on a beer pub bun. Build it with everything you like and nothing you don't.

Patty Melt

$9.50

Seasoned 1/4 pound burger with sautéed onions, melted American cheese on two pieces of buttered Texas toast.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.75

Our take on the classic Philly cheesesteak. Steak and onions with melted cheese served on a beer pub roll.

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Pairing two all American favorites, steak and fried foods all on a buttery Texas toast with a side of either white or brown gravy.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Three crispy fried chicken tenders on a beer pub bun. Get it traditional or tossed in buffalo or Nashville hot sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast on a beer pub bun with lettuce and tomato. Dress it up with your own topping choices.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Three blackened chicken tenders topped with pepper jack cheese and our spicy Grub sauce

Pick a Po' Boy Sandwich

$11.50

A Po'Boy sandwich is a creole Cajun country classic. Your choice of Cajun seasoned favorites and served on a hoagie bun with a zesty tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Cajun Andouille and Shrimp Sliders

$10.00

Two Andouille sausage and fried shrimp sliders with spicy Grub sauce.

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Our homemade meatballs covered in marinara and parmesan served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Mauka Teri Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Marinated grilled chicken thigh with two slices of grilled pineapple and homemade teriyaki sauce on a beer pub bun.

Traditional Hot Dog

$7.00

Jumbo 1/4lb grilled all-beef dog in a warm beer bun. Add whatever toppings you like to make it your own.

Jumbo Corn Dog

$6.00

Great taste of a state fair 1/4lb all-meat corn dog without the rides and games.

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

Our grilled 1/4lb all-beef dog, topped with a heap of chili and shredded cheese and queso.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Golden gooey grilled cheese.

Oscar Sausage Dog

$8.00

Grilled smoked sausage in a beer pub bun with our homemage garlic aioli sauce. A Lewer's Street favorite.

Italian Entrees

12" Pizza

$12.00

Enough for two or three. Comes with one topping, but add toppings to make it your own.

Build Your Own Pasta

$7.00

Make it your way. Choose your pasta, your sauce, your meats and your veg. Exactly how you like it.

Southern Entrees

Traditional Tender Dinner

$7.50+

Our signature chicken tenders, fried golden and crispy.

Tossed Tenders Dinner

$8.00+

Golden fried chicken breast tenders, tossed in a Mild Buffalo Sauce.

Country Fried Steak

$12.25

Two pieces of country fried steak, served with white or brown gravy, on the side of course and a piece of Texas toast.

Grilled Pork Chop Dinner

$11.50

Two seasoned and grilled 4oz pork loin chops served with a slice of Texas toast.

Fried Liver Dinner

$8.50

A large helping of golden fried chicken livers.

Chicken & Waffles

$9.50

From Pennsylvania Dutch to Tillie's and Dickie Well's in Harlem, everyone agrees that Chicken and Waffles just go together.

Cajun Pasta

$11.00

Blackened chicken, shrimp, bacon and andouille sausage in a spicy cream sauce with penne pasta.

Andouille, Beans and Rice

$10.50

Andouille sausage, black beans and rice in a red sauce with onions, garlic and peppers.

Hawaiian Entrees

Lunch Plate 1 Item

$8.00

A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with seasoned rice.

Lunch Plate 2 Item

$10.00

A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with seasoned rice.

Loco Moco

$9.00

A Hawaiian staple. A flame grilled burger served over rice and topped with gravy and a fried egg.

Breakfast

Waffle

$4.00

Golden brown and fluffy homemade waffle with syrup

2 French Toast

$3.50

Thick slices of delicious french toast with syrup

2 Eggs

$2.50

Eggs cooked your way

2 Slices Bacon

$3.00

It's bacon. Need I say more?

Smoked Andouille Sausage

$3.00

Smoked Southern sausage

Sliced Spam

$3.00

Two slices of grilled spam

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00

Soft and tender buttermilk biscuit

2 Hashbrowns

$2.00

Two golden fried hash browns

2 Slices Toast

$1.50

Thick golden brown texas toast

Add Ons

French Fries - Traditional

$3.00