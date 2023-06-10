A map showing the location of Terrys Grill Oceanway 605 New Berlin RoadView gallery

Terrys Grill Oceanway 605 New Berlin Road

No reviews yet

605 New Berlin Road

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Breakfast Menu

Country Breakfast Plates

Breakfast plates and omelets are served with your choice of grits, hash browns, or home-fries and choice of biscuit, toast or small pancake. We serve Boars Head Bacon

Egg Any Style

$6.50+

Egg w/ Bacon

$9.25+

Egg w/ Sausage

$9.25+

Egg w/ Link Sausage

$10.25+

Egg w/ 1/2 lb Country Ham

$10.25+

Egg w/ Corned Beef Hash

$10.25+

Egg w/ Country Fried Steak

$12.25+

1 Egg w/ 2 Grilled Pork Chop

$12.25

2 Eggs w/ 2 Grilled Pork Chops

$14.25

Egg w/ Hamburger Steak

$12.25+

10oz Grilled Steak w/ 2 Eggs

$20.50

Egg W/ Small Links

$9.25+

1 egg w/turkey sausage

$9.25

2 eggs w/ turkey sausage

$10.25

Homemade Pancakes & French Toast

French Toast is topped with powdered sugar

1/2 order French Toast

$5.25

French Texas Toast w/ Bacon

$10.25

French Texas Toast w/ Ham

$12.25

French Texas Toast w/ Link

$12.25

French Texas Toast w/ Sausage

$10.25

French Toast

$7.25

French Toast w/ Small Links

$10.25

One Large Pancake

$5.25

One Small Pancake

$3.50

Short Stack

$5.25

Two Large Pancakes

$7.25

Two Pancakes w/ Bacon

$10.25

Two Pancakes w/ Ham

$12.25

Two Pancakes w/ Sausage

$10.25

Two Pancakes w/ Sausage Link

$12.25

Two Pancakes w/ Small Links

$10.25

Delicious Omelets

Add extra ham, bacon or sausage to any Omelet $2.50 Additional veggies $.50 each

Western Omelet

$12.25

Loaded with lots of Country Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, and topped with American or Cheddar Cheese

Philly Steak Omelet

$12.25

With Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Provolone Cheese

Bacon Omelete

$11.25

Sausage Omelet

$11.25

Ham Omelet

$11.25

Veggie Omelet

$11.25

Loaded with Veggies of your choice

Cheese Omelet

$10.25

Cheddar or American Cheese

Kids Breakfast

12 years old and under Please!

1 Egg w/ Grits, Bacon & Toast kid

$7.25

1 Egg w/ Grits, Sausage & Toast kid

$7.25

1 Egg w/ Grits, small links, & Toast kid

$7.25

2 Small Pancakes w/ Bacon kid

$7.25

2 Small Pancakes w/ Sausage kid

$7.25

2 Small Pancakes w/ small links kid

$7.25

French Toast w/ Bacon kid

$7.25

French Toast w/ Sausage kid

$7.25

French Toast w/ Small links kid

$7.25

Breakfast Bowl

Great for the busy person on the go! Cheese Grits topped with an Egg and your choice of Ham, Sausage or Bacon!

Breakfast Bowl w/ Ham

$8.25

Breakfast Bowl w/ Sausage

$8.25

Breakfast Bowl w/ Bacon

$8.25

Breakfast bowl w/turkey sausage

$8.25

Breakfast Sandwich

Served on your choice of bread: White, Wheat, Rye, Pita or Fajita Wraps

2 Eggs Any Style Sandwich

$6.25

2 Eggs w/ Bacon Sandwich

$7.50

2 Eggs w/ Ham Sandwich

$8.50

2 Eggs w/ Links Sandwich

$8.50

2 Eggs w/ Sausage Sandwich

$7.50

2 eggs with small links sand

$7.50

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$8.25

Grilled Cheese w/ American

$4.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon

$7.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Ham

$8.25

Grilled Cheese w/ Sausage

$7.50

Fresh Baked Biscuit & English Muffins

1 Egg any style on a Biscuit

$4.25

Biscuit w/ Bacon

$4.25

Biscuit w/ Sausage

$4.25

Biscuit w/ Bacon & Egg

$5.50

Biscuit w/ Sausage & Egg

$5.50

Country Ham Biscuit

$4.75

Country Ham Biscuit w/ Egg

$5.75

Chicken Breast Biscuit

$5.50

Chicken Breast Biscuit w/ Egg

$6.50

Small Biscuit & Gravy

$6.25

Large Biscuit & Gravy

$7.25

! egg English Muffin

$4.25

Bacon English Muffin

$4.25

Sausage English Muffin

$4.25

Hamm English Muffin

$4.75

Bacon Egg English Muffin

$5.50

Sausage Egg English Muffin

$5.50

Ham Egg English Muffin

$5.75

Chicken English Muffin

$5.50

Chicken Egg English Muffin

$6.50

Croissant Roll Sandwich

2 Eggs w/ Sausage croissant

$8.25

2 Eggs w/ Bacon croissant

$8.25

2 Eggs w/ Country Ham croissant

$9.25

2 eggs Croissant

$6.75

Side Orders

1 Egg Any Style

$2.50

2 eggs any style

$5.00

2 Slices of French Texas Toast

$7.25

Add 1 Sausage

$2.75

add 2 pc bacon

$2.75

Bacon - 3 Strips

$5.25

Biscuit

$2.25

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Country Ham

$7.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.95

Grits

$2.50

Hash Browns

$4.25

Add Cheese $1.00 No charge for Onions, Bell Peppers, or Tomato

Hash Browns Loaded

$9.25

with Ham, Sausage or Bacon plus Onions, Bell Peppers, Diced Tomatoes and covered in Cheese

Hash Browns Loaded w/ all 3 Meats

$10.25

Home Fries

$4.25

Homefries Atw

$9.25

Homefries ATW 3meat

$10.25

Hot Oat Meal Regular

$4.25

Large cuz grit

$4.00

Large Grit

$3.00

Large Pancake

$5.25

Link Sausage

$7.50

Raisin Toast - 2 Slices

$2.50

Sausage Gravy Bowl

$3.50

Sausage Pattys - 2

$5.25

Short Stack (2) Pancakes

$5.25

Side rye tst

$2.25

Side toast

$2.25

Side wheat tst

$2.25

Small Links (3)

$5.25

Small Pancake

$4.00

Early Bird Special

2 Eggs Bacon Grits and Bread

$8.50

2 Eggs Small Links Grits and Bread

$8.50

Lunch Menu

Soup, Salad & Appetizers

Homemade Vegetable Beef Soup

$6.25

Homemade Chili

$6.25

Large Garden Salad

$9.25

Chef Salad w/ Turkey & Ham

$12.25

Tuna Salad (3 Scoops) Salad

$12.25

Chicken Salad (3 Scoops) Salad

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$13.25

Fried Chicken Tender Salad

$13.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.25

Fried Chicken Tenders App

$8.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.25

Fried Corn Nuggets basket

$7.25

Fried Squash basket

$7.25

Fried Okra basket

$7.25

Cup of soup

$5.25

cup of chili

$5.25

Side Salad with Meal

$5.50

Side Salad (alone)

$6.50

Sides

Biscuit

$2.25

Black eye peas

$3.50

Brown Gravy

$2.00

Collards

$3.50

Corn Muffin

$2.25

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.95

Fried Corn Nuggets Side

$3.50

Fried Corn on the Cob

$3.50

Fried Okra Side

$3.50

Fried Squash Side

$3.50

Garlic Toast

$2.25

Greens Beans

$3.50

Homemade Cole Slaw

$3.50

Mac 'n Cheese

$3.50

Mac 'n Cheese Large

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Rice and gravy

$3.50

Seasoned French Fries

$3.50

Sliced Cucumbers

$3.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Sandwiches

***Hot or Cold*** All sandwiches come with your choice of any of the following: Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Hot & Mild Peppers, Mushrooms, American or Provolone Cheese Served on a: Sub Roll, Pita Pocket, Wraps, White, Wheat, Hamburger Bun or Rye Bread All Sandwiches and burgers served with your choice of side

BLT Club

$13.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.25

Grilled Cheese

$8.25

2 slices of American cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.25

Smothered with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and melted Provolone cheese

Ham & Turkey Sandwich

$11.25

Philly Beef Steak Sandwich

$12.25

Smothered with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and melted Provolone Cheese

Sliced Ham Sandwich

$11.25

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$11.25

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

$13.25

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Provolone with all the fixings

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.25

Kids Lunch

12 years old and under Please!

Beef Jumbo Hot Dog w/ French Fries kids

$7.25

Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ French Fries kids

$7.25

Chix Tenders w/ French Fries kids

$7.25

Hot Lunches Made Fresh Daily

Comes with 2 sides of your choice and a Biscuit, Corn Muffin or Garlic Toast

Country Fried Steak with Gravy

$12.25

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.25

Hamburger Steak w/ Gravy & Onions

$12.25

Country Ham Steak

$12.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.25

Covered w/ grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Bacon and melted Provolone cheese

Grilled Pork Chops (2)

$13.25

Grilled Steak Dinner

$20.50

Burgers & Hot Dogs

With your choice of side

All Beef Jumbo 1/4 Pound Hot Dog

$9.25

1/2 Pound Black Angus Hamburger

$12.25

1/2 Pound Black Angus Cheese Burger

$13.25

1/2 Pound Patty Melt w/ Grilled Onions & Provolone

$14.25

1/2 Pound Black Angus Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.25

Daily Specials

Homemade Meatloaf

$11.00

Spaghetti

$11.00

Chicken and Dumplings

$11.00

Pot Roast

$11.00

Liver and Onions

$11.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Shrimp Dinner

$13.00

Beef Tips over Rice

$11.00

Tender Basket

$11.00

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$12.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Open face Roast Beef

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Liver Dinner

$12.00

Fried Chicken Liver Basket

$11.00

Non Menu Items

1 sausage patty.

$2.75

1- small.

$4.00

2 eggs.

$5.00

2-large.

$7.25

3 eggs.

$7.50

4 eggs.

$10.00

Bacon on croissant

$7.75

Bacon on toast.

$7.25

CBhash omelette

$14.00

Cheese fries

$6.00

Cheeseburger omelette

$14.00

Chick salad cup

$6.00

Chick salad scoop

$3.00

Chicken and egg sandwich

$8.00

Chili cheese fries

$8.25

Country Fried Steak

$7.00

Croissant

$2.50

English muffin

$2.50

Extra Dressing

Gilled Cheese/Chili

Gravy on top of anything

$2.50

Grilled cheese and soup

$10.00

Grilled chicken and two eggs

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast plain

$7.00

Grilled chicken omelette

$14.00

Hamburger patty, plain

$7.00

Hashbrowns all the way with a link

$11.00

Link biscuit.

$8.00

Meat in hashbrowns

$2.75

Muffins

$2.95

Pancake, 1 – large.

$5.25

Philly meat(extra).

$7.00

Sausage dog with side

$11.00

Tender basket

$11.00

Tender biscuit.

$5.50

Tender sandwich with side

$11.25

Tuna salad cup

$6.00

Tuna salad scoop

$3.00

Veggie plate

$10.00

Veggie sandwich with french fries.

$8.25

BLT Club

$13.25

Drinks

Coffee

regular coffee

$2.99

decaf coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

regula hot chocolate

$2.99

Juice

small orange juice

$3.45

large orange juice

$3.95

small apple juice

$3.45

large apple juice

$3.95

Milk

small milk

$3.45

large milk

$3.95

small chocolate milk

$3.45

large chocolate milk

$3.95

Soda

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Zero Coke

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Pink Lemoade

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Unsweet Tea

$3.29

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$3.29

Water

Regular Water

Large To Go Water

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some down home great cooking!

Location

605 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
More near Jacksonville
