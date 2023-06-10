Terrys Grill Oceanway 605 New Berlin Road

Sandwiches

***Hot or Cold*** All sandwiches come with your choice of any of the following: Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Hot & Mild Peppers, Mushrooms, American or Provolone Cheese Served on a: Sub Roll, Pita Pocket, Wraps, White, Wheat, Hamburger Bun or Rye Bread All Sandwiches and burgers served with your choice of side