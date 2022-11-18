Teru Sushi 11940 Ventura Boulevard

Main picView gallery

Sashimi Specials

Albacore Sashimi with Truffle Oil

$18.50

Albacore with Fresh Black Truffle

$30.50

Albacore with Fried Onion

$19.50

Albacore with Garlic and Jalapeño

$19.50
Alice Tuna Special

Alice Tuna Special

$24.50

thin slices of tuna sashimi with avocado, sautéed garlic and jalapeño with vinegar‐ponzu sauce

Halibut Carpaccio with Fingerlime

Halibut Carpaccio with Fingerlime

$25.50

halibut with fingerlime, yuzu kosho, shiso leaf, cherry tomato and black caviar; with ponzu, olive oil & black pepper dressing; sadly, a seasonal dish

Halibut with Crispy Spinach

$25.50
Kanpachi Carpaccio

Kanpachi Carpaccio

$20.50

thinly sliced kanpachi with Serrano peppers, cilantro, yuzu koshō, microgreens and ponzu‐garlic oil

Pepper Grilled Toro

$24.50

thinly sliced grilled toro on a bed of cucumber, daikon radish; with red & green onions and drizzled with sesame cream sauce

Salmon Carpaccio Roll

$26.50

salmon sashimi with crabmeat in the middle

Scallop Sashimi with Kiwi

$25.50

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$18.50

spicy tuna tartare with smelt egg, a thin layer of avocado and crabmeat on top; wonton chips and salsa served on the side

Tuna Sashimi with Jalapeño

$18.50

Whitefish Carpaccio

$20.50

thin slices of sea bream with cilantro, cherry tomatoes, yuzu kosho soy vinaigrette, microgreens and pink Himalayan salt

Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño

$18.50

Kumquat Sea Bream Carpaccio

$25.50

Specialty Rolls

crabmeat, avocado, smelt egg wrapped in cucumber
Crab and Cucumber

Crab and Cucumber

$20.50

Geisha Lips

$18.50

shrimp tempura and spicy tuna wrapped in albacore then drizzled with spicy garlic sauce

Twilight Roll

$24.50

crabmeat, tuna, salmon, smelt egg and avocado wrapped in cucumber; served with creamy sesame sauce

All In

All In

$19.00

salmon, tuna, albacore, crabmeat with spicy mayo soy paper roll, topped with albacore, crispy rice, avocado, masago & garlic flakes; drizzled with house vinaigrette

Da Bomb

Da Bomb

$18.75

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura & cucumber rolled in soy paper; topped with albacore, avocado and a pinch of spicy crab; house ponzu sauce on top

Baked Snow Crab Hand Roll

$9.75

crabmeat, snow crab leg, avocado and a touch of mayonnaise wrapped in soy paper

Baked Snow Crab Cut Roll

$12.00

crabmeat, snow crab leg, avocado and a touch of mayonnaise wrapped in soy paper

Fresh N' Easy

$19.75

spicy tuna and cucumber soy paper roll; topped with kanpachi, Serrano peppers, chopped cilantro, microgreens and garlic‐ponzu sauce

Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$18.75

spicy tuna, avocado & cucumber soy paper roll topped with thinly‐sliced lemon and tuna

Latino Roll

Latino Roll

$17.00
OMG Roll

OMG Roll

$19.00

spicy tuna roll with crispy onions topped with yellowtail sashimi and cilantro; finished with a splash our house ponzu sauce ‐ OMG!!

Rock Shrimp Roll

Rock Shrimp Roll

$16.00

if you like our Rock Shrimp Appetizer, you will love it on top of a spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber roll

Rolls Royce

$22.50

Spicy Creamy Salmon Hand Roll

$10.25

soy paper hand roll with salmon, masago, green onions, avocado and a touch of spicy mayo

Spicy Creamy Salmon Cut Roll

$12.75

soy paper cut roll with salmon, masago, green onions, avocado and a touch of spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Rice Cake

$16.50
Sexy Roll

Sexy Roll

$19.00

shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cucumber roll topped with albacore sashimi and avocado; finished with a drizzle of spicy Teru sesame sauce

You Fancy, huh?

You Fancy, huh?

$19.00

spicy tuna and shrimp tempura roll with rainbow topping. Served with Serrano peppers, cilantro, crispy onions and micro greens on top then drizzled with soy mustard truffle sauce

911

$18.75

shrimp tempura and avocado seaweed roll topped with a pile of spicy tuna, crunchy flakes and a drizzle of eel sauce

B.S.C.

$19.50

California roll topped with baked Japanese scallops

Buddha's Garden

$16.75

asparagus, cucumber, gobo, mushroom roll in soy paper; capped with cooked eggplant, shiitake mushrooms and truffle‐ponzu sauce

Casanova Roll

Casanova Roll

$18.75

spicy, creamy salmon soy paper roll topped with fresh tuna and avocado. Served with ponzu sauce

Chaos

$18.75

Shrimp and jalapeño tempura, spicy tuna, albacore, salmon & avocado is rolled in soy paper and topped with crispy onion , sautéed cilantro, garlic, and jalapeño. Use your fingers to enjoy the chaos.

Crunchy Roll

$15.00

Dragon Ball

$18.75

California roll, topped with fresh water eel and avocado, drizzled with sweet eel sauce

Good Choice Roll

$18.75

Happy Ending Cut Roll

$13.00

soy paper cut roll with baked scallops, fresh water eel & avocado ‐ a perfect finish to your meal!

Happy Ending Hand Roll

$10.75

soy paper handroll with baked scallops, fresh water eel & avocado ‐ a perfect finish to your meal

Heart Attack

Heart Attack

$13.00

deep fried shishito peppers stuffed with spicy tuna and drizzled with eel sauce

HIgh Roller

$18.75

spicy tuna, shrimp tempura inside with yellowtail, tobiko and special sauce on top

Jalapeño Toro Roll

$14.75

a flavorful seaweed cut‐roll of jalapeño tempura and toro

Landmark Roll

$18.75

tuna sashimi tops this soy paper roll with crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado and smelt egg

Lobster Hand Roll

$12.50

Lobster Cut Roll

$18.50

Oscar Roll

$19.00
Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$18.75

Roll With Me

$16.00

2 soy paper handrolls of spicy shrimp tempura with avocado, rice and spicy mayo

Salsa Delight

Salsa Delight

$19.00

Slippery Salmon

$20.00

baked salmon, avocado, cream cheese roll with baked crab and eel sauce on top

Slow Your Roll

$18.75

spicy tuna, crabmeat & jalapeño wrapped in soy paper topped with seared ahi tuna, crispy onions and ponzu‐chili sauce

Studio City

$18.75

salmon, cream cheese, masago and avocado roll in soy paper. It is then dipped in tempura batter and deep fried; a dollop of spicy mayo and eel sauce tops this amazing roll

Sunkist Roll

$18.75

California and shrimp tempura roll in soy paper with salmon on top; served with our special sunkist sauce

Teru Roll

$16.75

a soy paper cut roll with shrimp tempura, tuna, salmon, crabmeat and avocado

That's How I Roll

$13.00

For the raw onion lovers: Albacore tempura, avocado and spicy mayo roll topped with albacore sashimi, garlic, raw onions, bonito flakes, and drizzled with ponzu/chili sauce.

Yummy Roll

$16.75

spicy tuna, crabmeat, cream cheese, shrimp and jalapeño tempura roll in soy paper; served with spicy mayonnaise sauce on the side

Sushi

Ahi Sushi

$7.75

Albacore Sushi

$7.25

Baked Halibut Sushi

$18.50

Freshwater Eel Sushi

$7.75

Halibut Sushi

$7.75

Kanpachi Sushi

$8.50

Mackerel Sushi

$6.75

Octopus Sushi

$7.50

Red Clam Sushi

$7.00

Salmon Egg Sushi

$8.50

Salmon Sushi

$7.50

Seared Salmon Sushi Special

$18.50

Scallop Sushi

$7.75

Sea Bream Sushi

$8.00

Sea Urchin Sushi

$19.50

Shrimp Sushi

$7.25

Smelt Egg Sushi

$7.00

Snow Crab Sushi

$8.00

Spanish Mackerel

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Sushi

$7.75

Squid Sushi

$6.50

Sweet Shrimp Sushi

$18.75

Tamago Sushi

$6.50

Toro Sushi

$18.75

Tuna Sushi

$7.75

Wagyu Beef Sushi

$18.50

Yellowtail Sushi

$8.00

Ankimo Sushi

$9.25

Sashimi

Ahi Sashimi

$17.50

Albacore Sashimi

$16.75

Baby Octopus

$18.50

Freshwater Eel Sashimi

$17.25

Halibut Sashimi

$17.50

Kanpachi Sashimi

$18.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$14.50

Octopus Sashimi

$15.50

Oyster Shooter

$10.50

Panko Encrusted Sashimi

$18.50

Red Clam

$16.00

Salmon Egg

$18.00

Salmon Sashimi

$16.50

Scallop Sashimi

$17.50

Sea Bream Sashimi

$17.50

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$40.50

Shrimp Sashimi

$16.50

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi

$18.50

Spicy Tuna Sashimi

$15.50

Squid Sashimi

$13.50

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$36.50

Tamago Sashimi

$14.00

Toro Sashimi

$36.50

Tuna Sashimi

$17.50

Uni Shooter

$16.50

Wagyu Beef Sashimi

$35.50

Yellowtail Sashimi

$17.50

Sushi Rolls

Albacore Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$7.25

Spicy Albacore Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$7.25

Anacado

$17.50

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Avocado/Cucumber Roll/Hand Roll

$8.50

Baked Seabass Handroll

$18.50

California Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$8.25

Cucumber Cut Roll/hand Roll

$5.75

Freshwater Eel Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$8.50

Halibut Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$8.75

Nato Handroll

$8.50

Philadelphia Roll

$13.50

RIce Roll

$5.50

Salmon Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$8.50

Salmon Tempura Cut Roll

$14.50

Salmonskin Cut Roll/Hand roll

$7.00

Scallop Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$10.00

Seabass Tempura Cut Roll

$18.50

Shrimp Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$7.25

Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab CutRoll/Hand Roll

$16.50

Spicy Tuna Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$8.00

Tuna Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Cut Roll/Hand roll

$6.25

Veggie Tempura Cut Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll/Hand Roll

$8.00

Appetizers

Baked Mussels

$3.50

Beef Sashimi

$18.50

thinly sliced raw New York steak; served with a soy-based garlic sauce

Bowls

$12.50+

Brussels Sprouts and Shiitake Mushrooms

$8.25

Edamame

$6.25

boiled soy bean pods; healthy, simple & packed with protein - remove beans from pods, please!

Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$9.25

edamame cooked in garlic & ponzu sauce – remove beans from pods please!

Gyoza

$11.50

dumplings served with spicy ponzu dipping sauce

Kushiyaki

$17.25

marinated chunks of New York steak & green bell peppers grilled on skewers

MIso Cod

MIso Cod

$18.50

marinated cod in miso, mirin and sake; broiled

MIso Eggplant

$8.25

Mt. Fuji

$16.50

New York Roll

$18.50

scallion and asparagus wrapped in thinly-sliced New York steak; grilled

Rock Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

$10.50
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.25

broiled with Japanese peppers with bonito flakes & drizzled with ponzu sauce

Skewers

$17.25+

Soft Shell Crab Appetizer

$14.50

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$10.25

edamame cooked in spicy garlic & ponzu sauce – remove beans from pods please!

Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

fried mushrooms stuffed with crab and shrimp

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$15.50

jumbo shrimp and vegetables dipped in a light batter and quickly deep fried

Vegetable Tempura App

$12.00

assorted deep- fried vegetables

Yakitori

$11.25

grilled chicken breasts and scallions on skewers

Yakkai

$17.25

scallops, mushrooms and bamboo shoots baked in a creamy smelt egg sauce

Yellowtail Collar

Yellowtail Collar

$14.50

Salads

Ahi Tataki Salad

$18.50

fresh Ahi tuna, seared and lightly crusted with sesame seeds, served with asparagus, baby greens and kaiware sprouts in a tamari soy vinaigrette

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$17.00

shredded chicken, almonds, red pepper, cucumber, radish sprouts & wontons on fresh greens w/ sesame dressing

Cucumber Sunumono

$4.50

Dinner Sunomono

$4.50

Green Salad

$5.00

Incredible Baked Salmon Salad

$24.00

mixed greens, onion, topped with baked salmon, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Mushroom Salad

$15.00

an exotic combination of shitake, enoki, button & oyster mushrooms, sautéed in soy and sake, served warm on a bed of fresh mixed greens

MIke's Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, tomato, bell peppers, avocado, cucumber and sprouts with ponzu dressing, topped with sesame seeds

Salmonskin Salad

$16.50

baked salmon skin with radicchio, endive and greens with sesame ponzu sauce

Sashimi Salad

$26.50

Seafood Salad

$18.50

shrimp, crab & scallops on baby greens and seaweed served with a shitake mushroom vinaigrette

Seaweed Salad

$10.50

Sunomono

Teru Salad

$12.50

baby greens topped with shredded carrots, bean sprouts, daikon sprouts, avocado and cucumber tossed in Teru’s spicy dressing

Vegetarian Oriental Salad

$14.00

a tempting array of julienned cucumber, red pepper, radish sprouts, almonds and wontons on mixed greens with sesame dressing

Soups

Carrot Ginger Soup

Carrot Ginger Soup

$7.25

pureed carrots & onions spiced with fresh ginger, curry powder, lemon juice & parsley

Lobster Wonton Soup

$9.75

dumplings filled w/ chunks of lobster, scallions, mushrooms in tamari soy ginger broth

MIso Soup

$4.25

Japanese soy-based soup with tofu, seaweed and scallions

Spicy Crab Miso Soup

$9.50

Dinners (includes soup & rice)

Chicken Teriyaki

$23.50

grilled chicken topped with tasty teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki and Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$29.50

Chicken Teriyaki and Sushi

$32.50

Chicken Teriyaki and Sashimi

$32.50

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

$25.00

shrimp, yam, squash, eggplant, carrots, mushrooms and green beans coated with egg batter then quickly deep fried

Vegetarian Tempura Dinner

$21.00

assorted vegetables coated with egg batter then quickly deep fried

Sushi and Shirmp & Vegetable Tempura

$39.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$29.50

grilled salmon topped with tasty teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki and Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$33.50

Salmon Teriyaki and Sushi

$35.50

New York Steak Teriyaki

$39.00

grilled New York steak topped with tasty teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki and Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$43.00

Teru Sushi Specials

Sashimi Combination

Sashimi Combination

$31.00

slices of assorted raw fish including tuna, yellowtail, whitefish & salmon served with shredded carrots and daikon radish; served with rice and miso soup

Sushi Combination

Sushi Combination

$31.00

a tempting selection of fresh fish from the bar including tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, whitefish, salmon and California roll; served with miso soup

Tori Soba

$20.00

shredded chicken, scallions, sprouts, red bell pepper and snow peas stir fried in sweet spicy miso sauce served with steaming soba noodles

Chicken Fried Rice

$22.00

Yaki Udon

$22.00

stir‐fried udon with chicken, shrimp and fresh vegetables

Yasai Itame

$17.00

asparagus, squash, bell pepper, mushrooms and scallions, stir-fried in sesame oil, sake and soy sauce served on a bed of buckwheat noodles

Yu An Yaki

$30.50

succulent black cod marinated in sake, citrus juice and soy sauce, served with red bell pepper and asparagus; served with rice

Desserts

Bananalicious

$9.00

fried banana with ice cream

Crepe Cake

Crepe Cake

$12.50

Ice Cream

$4.00

Mochi

$2.50

Tempura Ice Cream

$8.00

Japanese style baked Alaska

Teru Dessert

$9.00

brownie a la mode

Yuzo Cheesecake

$6.00

Sides

1/2 Avocado

$3.00

1/4 Avocado

$2.00

Agedashi

$8.00

Asparagus

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Brown Rice

$4.00

Carrot

$1.00

Crispy Onions

$2.00

Daikon

$1.00

GInger

$2.00

Gobo

$4.00

Jalapeno

$2.00

Kizami

$4.00

Plain Rice Cake

$5.00

Plain Rice Cake with Avocado

$8.00

Quail Egg

$2.00

Rice

$3.00

Sesame seeds

$2.00

Sexy Sauce

$1.00

Shiso Leaves

$0.50

Side of Shrimp Tempura

$3.00

Smelt Egg

$6.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Truffle Oil

$3.00

Truffle Ponzu

$2.00

Yuzu

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Small Bottled Sparkling Water

$4.00

Large Bottled Sparkling Water

$8.75

Small Bottled Still Water

$4.00

Large Bottled Still Water

$8.75

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Corkage: Liquor

$50.00

Corkage: Sake Bottle

$15.00

Corkage: Wine Bottle

$15.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Iced Black Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Ramune Japanese Soda

$4.50

Sprite

$4.00

Small Beers

Kirin Small

$7.50

Kirin Light Small

$7.50

Kirin Draft Glass

$7.00

Sapporo Small

$7.50

Asahi Small

$7.50

Kawaba Snow Weizen Small

$7.50

Large Beers

Kirin Large

$10.50

Kirin Light Large

$10.50

Sapporo Large

$10.50

Asahi Large

$10.50

Kirin Draft Pitcher

$19.00

Daiginjo Sake

Horin

$37.00

mild flavor with fruit-like aroma

Horin Large

$82.00

Kubota (bamboo) Large

$35.00

Kubota (bamboo) Small

$20.00

light, dry with layers of flavor

Kubota (large bottle)

$182.00Out of stock

light, dry with layers of flavor

Kubota (small bottle)

$77.00Out of stock

Mizubashu

$52.00

Rich, creamy flavor and delicate sweetness

Ginjo

Kikusui Junmai

$52.00

sweet and fragrant

Sho Chiku Bai

$15.00

sweet, fragrant, brewed in CA

Junmai

Otokoyama

$12.00

extremely dry with a natural bouquet

Hakutsuru Draft

$13.00

dry, delicate, soft texture, slightly sweet

Hakutsuru Draft Large

$23.00

Hakutsuru Premium

$50.00

Unfiltered Sake

Nigori Unfiltered Bottle

$60.00

Perfect Snow Unfiltered

$19.00

crisp, dynamic, sweet

Sayuri Unfiltered

$18.00

soft, floral, creamy

Sparkling Sake

$18.00

flavored with blueberry

Strawberry Nigori Unfiltered

$18.00

thick, sweet, full strawberry flavor

Large Sayuri

$32.00

Sparkling Wine

Freixenet Brut

$12.00

sparkling wine from Spain

Rose and Blush

Plum Wine (glass)

$11.50

great with sushi and sashimi

Rosé Glass

$13.00

Rosé Bottle

$42.00

White Wine

Chardonnay Glass

$11.00

pair with yellowtail, wihtefish and chicken dishes

Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Chardonnay, Simi Glass

$11.00

from Sonoma

Chardonnay, Simi Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Grigio, Glass

$11.00

try with shrimp, eel, uni and mackerel

Pinot Grigio, Bottle

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Rodney Strong Glass

$12.00

great with chicken dishes, sushi

Sauvignon Blanc, Rodney Strong Bottle

$36.00

Riesling, Wente Glass

$11.00

great with unagi, salmon and spicy tuna

Riesling, Wente Bottle

$32.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$11.00

pair with steak, ahi, toro

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$32.00

Merlot Glass

$12.00

enjoy with beef, salmon

Merlot Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$13.00

try with beef teriyaki, tuna or any nori hand rolls

Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Cocktails

Cloud 9 Saketini

$12.00

soju, nigori sake, sweet & sour mix

Flavored Martini

$12.00

soju vodka with apple, mango, cosmopolitan, blue raspberry or watermelon

Summer Grapefruit

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11940 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City, CA 91604

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

