Teru Sushi 11940 Ventura Boulevard
11940 Ventura Boulevard
Studio City, CA 91604
Sashimi Specials
Albacore Sashimi with Truffle Oil
Albacore with Fresh Black Truffle
Albacore with Fried Onion
Albacore with Garlic and Jalapeño
Alice Tuna Special
thin slices of tuna sashimi with avocado, sautéed garlic and jalapeño with vinegar‐ponzu sauce
Halibut Carpaccio with Fingerlime
halibut with fingerlime, yuzu kosho, shiso leaf, cherry tomato and black caviar; with ponzu, olive oil & black pepper dressing; sadly, a seasonal dish
Halibut with Crispy Spinach
Kanpachi Carpaccio
thinly sliced kanpachi with Serrano peppers, cilantro, yuzu koshō, microgreens and ponzu‐garlic oil
Pepper Grilled Toro
thinly sliced grilled toro on a bed of cucumber, daikon radish; with red & green onions and drizzled with sesame cream sauce
Salmon Carpaccio Roll
salmon sashimi with crabmeat in the middle
Scallop Sashimi with Kiwi
Spicy Tuna Tartare
spicy tuna tartare with smelt egg, a thin layer of avocado and crabmeat on top; wonton chips and salsa served on the side
Tuna Sashimi with Jalapeño
Whitefish Carpaccio
thin slices of sea bream with cilantro, cherry tomatoes, yuzu kosho soy vinaigrette, microgreens and pink Himalayan salt
Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño
Kumquat Sea Bream Carpaccio
Specialty Rolls
Crab and Cucumber
Geisha Lips
shrimp tempura and spicy tuna wrapped in albacore then drizzled with spicy garlic sauce
Twilight Roll
crabmeat, tuna, salmon, smelt egg and avocado wrapped in cucumber; served with creamy sesame sauce
All In
salmon, tuna, albacore, crabmeat with spicy mayo soy paper roll, topped with albacore, crispy rice, avocado, masago & garlic flakes; drizzled with house vinaigrette
Da Bomb
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura & cucumber rolled in soy paper; topped with albacore, avocado and a pinch of spicy crab; house ponzu sauce on top
Baked Snow Crab Hand Roll
crabmeat, snow crab leg, avocado and a touch of mayonnaise wrapped in soy paper
Baked Snow Crab Cut Roll
crabmeat, snow crab leg, avocado and a touch of mayonnaise wrapped in soy paper
Fresh N' Easy
spicy tuna and cucumber soy paper roll; topped with kanpachi, Serrano peppers, chopped cilantro, microgreens and garlic‐ponzu sauce
Lemon Roll
spicy tuna, avocado & cucumber soy paper roll topped with thinly‐sliced lemon and tuna
Latino Roll
OMG Roll
spicy tuna roll with crispy onions topped with yellowtail sashimi and cilantro; finished with a splash our house ponzu sauce ‐ OMG!!
Rock Shrimp Roll
if you like our Rock Shrimp Appetizer, you will love it on top of a spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber roll
Rolls Royce
Spicy Creamy Salmon Hand Roll
soy paper hand roll with salmon, masago, green onions, avocado and a touch of spicy mayo
Spicy Creamy Salmon Cut Roll
soy paper cut roll with salmon, masago, green onions, avocado and a touch of spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Rice Cake
Sexy Roll
shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cucumber roll topped with albacore sashimi and avocado; finished with a drizzle of spicy Teru sesame sauce
You Fancy, huh?
spicy tuna and shrimp tempura roll with rainbow topping. Served with Serrano peppers, cilantro, crispy onions and micro greens on top then drizzled with soy mustard truffle sauce
911
shrimp tempura and avocado seaweed roll topped with a pile of spicy tuna, crunchy flakes and a drizzle of eel sauce
B.S.C.
California roll topped with baked Japanese scallops
Buddha's Garden
asparagus, cucumber, gobo, mushroom roll in soy paper; capped with cooked eggplant, shiitake mushrooms and truffle‐ponzu sauce
Casanova Roll
spicy, creamy salmon soy paper roll topped with fresh tuna and avocado. Served with ponzu sauce
Chaos
Shrimp and jalapeño tempura, spicy tuna, albacore, salmon & avocado is rolled in soy paper and topped with crispy onion , sautéed cilantro, garlic, and jalapeño. Use your fingers to enjoy the chaos.
Crunchy Roll
Dragon Ball
California roll, topped with fresh water eel and avocado, drizzled with sweet eel sauce
Good Choice Roll
Happy Ending Cut Roll
soy paper cut roll with baked scallops, fresh water eel & avocado ‐ a perfect finish to your meal!
Happy Ending Hand Roll
soy paper handroll with baked scallops, fresh water eel & avocado ‐ a perfect finish to your meal
Heart Attack
deep fried shishito peppers stuffed with spicy tuna and drizzled with eel sauce
HIgh Roller
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura inside with yellowtail, tobiko and special sauce on top
Jalapeño Toro Roll
a flavorful seaweed cut‐roll of jalapeño tempura and toro
Landmark Roll
tuna sashimi tops this soy paper roll with crabmeat, shrimp tempura, avocado and smelt egg
Lobster Hand Roll
Lobster Cut Roll
Oscar Roll
Rainbow Roll
Roll With Me
2 soy paper handrolls of spicy shrimp tempura with avocado, rice and spicy mayo
Salsa Delight
Slippery Salmon
baked salmon, avocado, cream cheese roll with baked crab and eel sauce on top
Slow Your Roll
spicy tuna, crabmeat & jalapeño wrapped in soy paper topped with seared ahi tuna, crispy onions and ponzu‐chili sauce
Studio City
salmon, cream cheese, masago and avocado roll in soy paper. It is then dipped in tempura batter and deep fried; a dollop of spicy mayo and eel sauce tops this amazing roll
Sunkist Roll
California and shrimp tempura roll in soy paper with salmon on top; served with our special sunkist sauce
Teru Roll
a soy paper cut roll with shrimp tempura, tuna, salmon, crabmeat and avocado
That's How I Roll
For the raw onion lovers: Albacore tempura, avocado and spicy mayo roll topped with albacore sashimi, garlic, raw onions, bonito flakes, and drizzled with ponzu/chili sauce.
Yummy Roll
spicy tuna, crabmeat, cream cheese, shrimp and jalapeño tempura roll in soy paper; served with spicy mayonnaise sauce on the side
Sushi
Ahi Sushi
Albacore Sushi
Baked Halibut Sushi
Freshwater Eel Sushi
Halibut Sushi
Kanpachi Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Red Clam Sushi
Salmon Egg Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Seared Salmon Sushi Special
Scallop Sushi
Sea Bream Sushi
Sea Urchin Sushi
Shrimp Sushi
Smelt Egg Sushi
Snow Crab Sushi
Spanish Mackerel
Spicy Tuna Sushi
Squid Sushi
Sweet Shrimp Sushi
Tamago Sushi
Toro Sushi
Tuna Sushi
Wagyu Beef Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
Ankimo Sushi
Sashimi
Ahi Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Baby Octopus
Freshwater Eel Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Kanpachi Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Oyster Shooter
Panko Encrusted Sashimi
Red Clam
Salmon Egg
Salmon Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Sea Bream Sashimi
Sea Urchin Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Spanish Mackerel Sashimi
Spicy Tuna Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Uni Shooter
Wagyu Beef Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Sushi Rolls
Albacore Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Spicy Albacore Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Anacado
Avocado Roll
Avocado/Cucumber Roll/Hand Roll
Baked Seabass Handroll
California Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Cucumber Cut Roll/hand Roll
Freshwater Eel Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Halibut Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Nato Handroll
Philadelphia Roll
RIce Roll
Salmon Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Salmon Tempura Cut Roll
Salmonskin Cut Roll/Hand roll
Scallop Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Seabass Tempura Cut Roll
Shrimp Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll
Soft Shell Crab CutRoll/Hand Roll
Spicy Tuna Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Tuna Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Vegetable Cut Roll/Hand roll
Veggie Tempura Cut Roll
Yellowtail Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Cut Roll/Hand Roll
Appetizers
Baked Mussels
Beef Sashimi
thinly sliced raw New York steak; served with a soy-based garlic sauce
Bowls
Brussels Sprouts and Shiitake Mushrooms
Edamame
boiled soy bean pods; healthy, simple & packed with protein - remove beans from pods, please!
Garlic Edamame
edamame cooked in garlic & ponzu sauce – remove beans from pods please!
Gyoza
dumplings served with spicy ponzu dipping sauce
Kushiyaki
marinated chunks of New York steak & green bell peppers grilled on skewers
MIso Cod
marinated cod in miso, mirin and sake; broiled
MIso Eggplant
Mt. Fuji
New York Roll
scallion and asparagus wrapped in thinly-sliced New York steak; grilled
Rock Shrimp
Shishito Peppers
broiled with Japanese peppers with bonito flakes & drizzled with ponzu sauce
Skewers
Soft Shell Crab Appetizer
Spicy Garlic Edamame
edamame cooked in spicy garlic & ponzu sauce – remove beans from pods please!
Stuffed Mushrooms
fried mushrooms stuffed with crab and shrimp
Tempura Appetizer
jumbo shrimp and vegetables dipped in a light batter and quickly deep fried
Vegetable Tempura App
assorted deep- fried vegetables
Yakitori
grilled chicken breasts and scallions on skewers
Yakkai
scallops, mushrooms and bamboo shoots baked in a creamy smelt egg sauce
Yellowtail Collar
Salads
Ahi Tataki Salad
fresh Ahi tuna, seared and lightly crusted with sesame seeds, served with asparagus, baby greens and kaiware sprouts in a tamari soy vinaigrette
Asian Chicken Salad
shredded chicken, almonds, red pepper, cucumber, radish sprouts & wontons on fresh greens w/ sesame dressing
Cucumber Sunumono
Dinner Sunomono
Green Salad
Incredible Baked Salmon Salad
mixed greens, onion, topped with baked salmon, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Mushroom Salad
an exotic combination of shitake, enoki, button & oyster mushrooms, sautéed in soy and sake, served warm on a bed of fresh mixed greens
MIke's Salad
mixed greens, tomato, bell peppers, avocado, cucumber and sprouts with ponzu dressing, topped with sesame seeds
Salmonskin Salad
baked salmon skin with radicchio, endive and greens with sesame ponzu sauce
Sashimi Salad
Seafood Salad
shrimp, crab & scallops on baby greens and seaweed served with a shitake mushroom vinaigrette
Seaweed Salad
Sunomono
Teru Salad
baby greens topped with shredded carrots, bean sprouts, daikon sprouts, avocado and cucumber tossed in Teru’s spicy dressing
Vegetarian Oriental Salad
a tempting array of julienned cucumber, red pepper, radish sprouts, almonds and wontons on mixed greens with sesame dressing
Soups
Carrot Ginger Soup
pureed carrots & onions spiced with fresh ginger, curry powder, lemon juice & parsley
Lobster Wonton Soup
dumplings filled w/ chunks of lobster, scallions, mushrooms in tamari soy ginger broth
MIso Soup
Japanese soy-based soup with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Spicy Crab Miso Soup
Dinners (includes soup & rice)
Chicken Teriyaki
grilled chicken topped with tasty teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki and Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Chicken Teriyaki and Sushi
Chicken Teriyaki and Sashimi
Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
shrimp, yam, squash, eggplant, carrots, mushrooms and green beans coated with egg batter then quickly deep fried
Vegetarian Tempura Dinner
assorted vegetables coated with egg batter then quickly deep fried
Sushi and Shirmp & Vegetable Tempura
Salmon Teriyaki
grilled salmon topped with tasty teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki and Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Salmon Teriyaki and Sushi
New York Steak Teriyaki
grilled New York steak topped with tasty teriyaki sauce
Beef Teriyaki and Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Teru Sushi Specials
Sashimi Combination
slices of assorted raw fish including tuna, yellowtail, whitefish & salmon served with shredded carrots and daikon radish; served with rice and miso soup
Sushi Combination
a tempting selection of fresh fish from the bar including tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, whitefish, salmon and California roll; served with miso soup
Tori Soba
shredded chicken, scallions, sprouts, red bell pepper and snow peas stir fried in sweet spicy miso sauce served with steaming soba noodles
Chicken Fried Rice
Yaki Udon
stir‐fried udon with chicken, shrimp and fresh vegetables
Yasai Itame
asparagus, squash, bell pepper, mushrooms and scallions, stir-fried in sesame oil, sake and soy sauce served on a bed of buckwheat noodles
Yu An Yaki
succulent black cod marinated in sake, citrus juice and soy sauce, served with red bell pepper and asparagus; served with rice
Desserts
Sides
1/2 Avocado
1/4 Avocado
Agedashi
Asparagus
Broccoli
Brown Rice
Carrot
Crispy Onions
Daikon
GInger
Gobo
Jalapeno
Kizami
Plain Rice Cake
Plain Rice Cake with Avocado
Quail Egg
Rice
Sesame seeds
Sexy Sauce
Shiso Leaves
Side of Shrimp Tempura
Smelt Egg
Spicy Mayo
Sushi Rice
Truffle Oil
Truffle Ponzu
Yuzu
Eel Sauce
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Small Bottled Sparkling Water
Large Bottled Sparkling Water
Small Bottled Still Water
Large Bottled Still Water
Club Soda
Coke
Corkage: Liquor
Corkage: Sake Bottle
Corkage: Wine Bottle
Diet Coke
Hot Green Tea
Iced Black Tea
Iced Green Tea
Jasmine Tea
Pink Lemonade
Ramune Japanese Soda
Sprite
Small Beers
Large Beers
Daiginjo Sake
Horin
mild flavor with fruit-like aroma
Horin Large
Kubota (bamboo) Large
Kubota (bamboo) Small
light, dry with layers of flavor
Kubota (large bottle)
light, dry with layers of flavor
Kubota (small bottle)
Mizubashu
Rich, creamy flavor and delicate sweetness
Junmai
Unfiltered Sake
Sparkling Wine
White Wine
Chardonnay Glass
pair with yellowtail, wihtefish and chicken dishes
Chardonnay Bottle
Chardonnay, Simi Glass
from Sonoma
Chardonnay, Simi Bottle
Pinot Grigio, Glass
try with shrimp, eel, uni and mackerel
Pinot Grigio, Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc, Rodney Strong Glass
great with chicken dishes, sushi
Sauvignon Blanc, Rodney Strong Bottle
Riesling, Wente Glass
great with unagi, salmon and spicy tuna
Riesling, Wente Bottle
Red Wine
