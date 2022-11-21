Terzo
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
A Broders' Restaurant - Terzo is a continually evolving expression of contemporary Italian cuisine inspired by both Italian regional traditions as well as seasonal & local ingredients.
2221 W. 50TH ST, MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55419
