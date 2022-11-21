Restaurant header imageView gallery

Terzo

2221 W. 50TH ST

MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55419

Order Again

Popular Items

CALABRIAN SANDWICH
ARUGULA SALAD
PORCHETTA BOWL

ANTIPASTI - STARTERS

MARINATED OLIVES

MARINATED OLIVES

$6.00

GF, Vegan | Mixed olives, citrus, herbs, shallot.

GOAT RICOTTA

$11.00

V | Housemade goat's milk ricotta, burnt orange honey, toast points.

MARINATED BEANS

$7.00

GF, Vegan | Gigande beans, giardiniera.

CHIPS & AIOLI

$9.00

GF, DF, V | Housemade potato chips, Calabrian pepper aioli & garlic parsley aioli.

ARANCINI

$10.00

Carnaroli Rice,

PROSCIUTTO di SAN DANIELE

$9.00

GF, DF | Prosciutto with adotta figs

FORMAGGI

$20.00

V | Three type of cheese, fruit, crackers, strawberry compote.

HOUSE MADE FOCACCIA

$5.00

Vegan | Housemade herbed focaccia bread served with chive oil.

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

MOZZARELLA & SPECK

$14.00

GF | Buffalo mozzarella, imported speck, spring garlic, charred shallot, hazelnuts.

BRUSCHETTA

$13.00

DF, V | Grilled baguette, english pea, radish, cured egg, mushroom.

OCTOPUS

$16.00

GF | Braised and grilled octopus with braised carrots, tomato, and crispy speck tossed in a lemon vinaigrette

PORCHETTA - SANDWICHES & MORE

Slow-roasted Italian pork sandwiches served on ciabatta

CALABRIAN SANDWICH

$15.00

DF | Porchetta, fennel-radicchio-currant slaw, Calabrian chili aioli, ciabatta bun. Chips not included.

RAPINI SANDWICH

$15.00

DF | Porchetta, rapini, garlic parsley aioli, ciabatta bun. Chips not included.

TRUFFLE MUSHROOM SANDWICH

$15.00

DF | Porchetta, truffled cremini mushrooms, garlic-parsley aioli, ciabatta bun. Chips not included.

VEGETARIANO SANDWICH

$14.00

DF, V | Peperonata, rapini, greens, truffled mushrooms, garlic parsley aioli. Chips not included.

PORCHETTA BOWL

$18.00

GF | Polenta, peperonata, rapini, poached egg.

VEGETARIANO BOWL

$14.00

GF, V | Cheesy polenta, rapini, peperonata, truffle mushrooms.

SIDE FENNEL-RADDICHIO-CURRANT SLAW

$3.00

GF, DF, V | Housemade slaw with fresh fennel, raddichio, and currant. 4oz side.

GARLIC PARSLEY AIOLI

$1.00

GF, DF | Housemade aioli with fresh garlic and parsley. 2oz.

CALABRIAN CHILI AIOLI

$1.00

GF, DF | Housemade aioli with calabrian chilies. 2oz.

PRIMI - PASTAS

RISOTTO

$19.00+

GF, V | Carnaroli rice, salt cured beets, Gorgonzola, oregano

CAVATELLI MOLISANA

$25.00+

House ricotta cavatelli, beef & lamb tomato ragu, Parmigiano Reggiano.

TAGLIATELLE

$25.00+

PAPPARDELLE

$15.00+

SECONDI - ENTREES

TROTA

$26.00

GF | Lake Trout, charred artichoke, castelvetrano olive, seafood brodo, spring onion.

MANZO

$25.00

Steak Bavette, roasted tomatoes, bagna cauda breadcrumbs

VERDURE

$18.00

GF, V | Fried artichoke heart, oyster mushroom, pole beans, rapini, bell pepper pomodoro.

MAIALE

$24.00

GF | Pork secreto, burnt orange sauce, hazelnut butter, rapini, oyster mushroom.

PORK SPECIAL

$26.00Out of stock

CONTORNI - SIDES

CREAMY POLENTA

$8.00

GF, V | Creamy polenta with grana padano and parsley

BALSAMIC ROASTED CARROTS

$8.00Out of stock

GF | Carrots in balsamic.

RAPINI

$8.00

GF, Vegan | Sautéed Rapini.

CECI BEANS

$8.00

GF, Vegan | Grilled & charred pole beans seasoned with salt.

DOLCI - SWEETS

TORTA GIANDUJA

$11.00

V | Chocolate and hazelnut layered mousse cake, sea salt.

SORBETTI

$6.00+

HOUSE COOKIE PLATE

$10.00

V | A rotating assortment of 5-6 cookie varieties.

DESSERT CHEESE

$12.00

GF, V | House selection of Italian cheeses served with fruits and nuts.

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$11.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
A Broders' Restaurant - Terzo is a continually evolving expression of contemporary Italian cuisine inspired by both Italian regional traditions as well as seasonal & local ingredients.

