Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teskey's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

3001 WEST INTERSTATE 20

WEATHERFORD, TX 76087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Full Menu

Breakfast

Special with 2 Eggs

Special with 2 Eggs

$11.00

Special with 3 eggs

$12.00

2 Egg Omelet

$11.00

Chicken Fried Steak with 2 eggs

$15.00

Loaded Hash Brown Plate w/ 2 eggs

$11.00

Open Faced Sandwich w/ 2 eggs

$8.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

3 Egg Omelet

$12.00

Pancake

$5.00+

French Toast

$5.00+

Biscuits and Gravy - Sandwich

Sausage Biscuit

$5.00

Biscuits & Gravy- (2)

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwhich

$6.00

Biscuits & Gravy (1)

$5.00

Breakfast Bowls

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$4.00

Malt-O-Meal

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Mom's Oatmeal

$4.00

A La Cart

Bread (2)

$2.50

Bacon

$1.50

Sausage

$2.00

Ham

$3.00

Hash Brown

$3.00

Avocado Slice

$3.00

Cheese

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Pancake

$5.00+

Burgers

Burgers come with an All the Way option! (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese and Mayo or Mustard.)

Hamburger

$9.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Avocado Burger

$11.00

Bacon Swiss Burger

$11.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

Green Chilil Cheese Burger

$12.00

Sandwiches

Jakes Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$8.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Quesadilla- Full

$13.00

Quesadilla- Half

$9.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad in Crispy Shell

$12.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Tuna Salad Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chicken Salad Salad

$11.00

Baskets

Fried Shrimp (6)

$13.00

Fried Chicken Strips (4)

$11.00

Chicken Bits

$11.00

Appetizers and Sides

Hot Wings (10)

$13.00

Egg Rolls (3)

$8.00

Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.00

French Fries- Fresh Cut

$5.00

French Fries- Family Size

$9.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Fried Jalepeno Slices

$10.00+

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried Okra

$7.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Onion Strings

$10.00+

Jalepeno Poppers (6)

$10.00

Fried Sushi (8)

$12.00

Chips

$2.00

Side Winders

$5.00

Kids

Corn Dog

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Strips (2)

$6.00

PB&J

$4.00

Hamburger (4 oz)

$8.00

Cheeseburger (4 oz)

$9.00

Drink

Ice Tea

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Small Milk

$3.50

Large Milk

$4.50

Cucumber H20

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Daily Specials Menu

Daily Special

Daily Special

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3001 WEST INTERSTATE 20, WEATHERFORD, TX 76087

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Fenix Weatherford
orange starNo Reviews
315 Adams Dr Weatherford, TX 76086
View restaurantnext
Woodreaux's Cajun Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
815 Fort Worth Highway Weatherford, TX 76086
View restaurantnext
Hungry Jalapeno - 2401 FM 1189
orange starNo Reviews
2104 FM 1189 Weatherford, TX 76087
View restaurantnext
Los Vaqueros - West - 4899 I20 Frontage Road
orange starNo Reviews
4899 I20 Frontage Road Willow Park, TX 76087
View restaurantnext
Railhead Smokehouse BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
120 S Ranch House Rd Aledo, TX 76008
View restaurantnext
CiBi Italian Restaurant - Willow Park
orange starNo Reviews
119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900 Willow Park, TX 76008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in WEATHERFORD

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0372 - Weatherford-Hudson Oaks, TX
orange star4.1 • 23
2950 Fort Worth Hwy Hudson Oaks, TX 76087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WEATHERFORD
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Granbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Keller
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston