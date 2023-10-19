Restaurant info

Delicious latin inspired food and cocktails await you in our spacious new restaurant and lounge housing three full service bars and an inside outside patio. Join us for lunch and dinner and enjoy a lovely atmosphere of latin music, decor and classic and modern dishes inspired by multiple Spanish and Latin countries. Late night we dance! Be ready for high energy salsa, merengue, samba and reggaeton accompanied by ice cold beer and beautifully crafted cocktails! Bienvenidos a Tesoro!