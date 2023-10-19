Tesoro Latin Kitchen & Cantina Tesoro Latin Kitchen & Cantina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Delicious latin inspired food and cocktails await you in our spacious new restaurant and lounge housing three full service bars and an inside outside patio. Join us for lunch and dinner and enjoy a lovely atmosphere of latin music, decor and classic and modern dishes inspired by multiple Spanish and Latin countries. Late night we dance! Be ready for high energy salsa, merengue, samba and reggaeton accompanied by ice cold beer and beautifully crafted cocktails! Bienvenidos a Tesoro!
Location
4420 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TiTi Boba Corner - 4016 N 1st Ave Ste 180
No Reviews
4016 N 1st Ave Ste 180 Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurant
The River Cafe’ - 3198 N Flowing Wells Rd
No Reviews
3198 N Flowing Wells Rd Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tucson
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurant
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurant