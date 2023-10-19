Food

Appetizers

Pizza Latino
$14.00

Refried beans, melted oaxaca cheese, crema, chile verde, roasted tomato and red onion

Street elote
$6.00

Mesquite grilled corn with butter, crema, queso fresco and chile powder

Nachos de la Casa
$14.00

tri colored chips, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños

Quesadilla
$10.00

House made flour or corn tortilla and melted oxaca cheese

Chorizo Picaditas
$14.00

Corn fritter, house made chorizo, refried, beans, lettuce, tomato, red onion and queso fresco

Tostada Trio
$14.00

Chorizo, birria, and carnita tostadas, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, red onion and queso fresco

Pork Belly
$12.00

Deep fried pork belly with a garlic mojo sauce.

Shrimp Chicharron
$14.00

Lightly breaded served with cilantro and chipotle dressing

Toritos
$14.00

Caribe chile peppers filled with cream cheese wrapped in bacon, and topped with salsa negra

Shrimp ceviche
$13.00

Choice of fish or shrimp red onion tomato serrano cilantro salsa negra avocado

Queso Fundido
$13.00

Melted oaxaca cheese and house made tortillas

Guacamole
Guacamole
$8.00

Avocado, red onion, cilantro, serrano chile, queso fresco, lime

Soup & Salad

Pozole
$10.00+

pork, hominy, cabbage, cilantro, lime, & toasted bread

Flor de Calabaza
$8.00+

Flor de calabaza, roasted corn, chile poblano

Chicken Tortilla
$8.00+

Roasted chicken, queso fresco, avocado, corn, crema, chipotle and tortilla strips

Side Salad
$7.00

Spring mix, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion & croutons

Nopal Salad
$11.00

Nopales pico de gallo chicharon and queso fresco

Seasonal salad
$12.00

Field greens, grilled queso fresco, seasonal fruit, almonds, walnuts with a candied vinagrette

La Mexicana
$12.00

Field greens, roasted corn, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, and tortilla strips

Enchiladas

Order of three rolled enchiladas paired with refried beans and spanish rice
Birria enchiladas
$19.00

Slow roasted birria with a dried chile sauce, melted oaxaca cheese and crema

Enchiladas suizas
$17.00

Chicken enchiladas with a poblano cream sauce, melted oaxaca cheese and crema

Mole enchiladas
$16.00

Chicken enchiladas covered In our house made mole sauce

Oaxaca cheese enchiladas
$15.00

House made red sauce, red onion, crema, and queso fresco

Enfrijoladas
$15.00

Filled with queso fresco, with a bean cream sauce, red onion and crema

Tacos

Order of three tacos with your choice of corn or flour tortillas or one rolled burrito served with refried beans and spanish rice. Make the burrito chimi or enchilada style Make the tacos el dorado style (crunchy)
Shrimp tacos
$17.00
Fish tacos
$16.00
Carne asada tacos
$17.00
Chicken tacos
$15.00

Marinated chicken tacos with cilantro, onion, cabbage & lime

Carnitas Tacos
$16.00
Adobada Tacos
$16.00
Birria Tacos
$16.00

Combinations

Mixto Parrillada
$52.00
Surf and turf Parrillada
$52.00

Shrimp and mesquite grilled carne asada

Discada Parrillada
$45.00
Sonorense Parrillada
$58.00

Carne asada, grilled queso fresco, chile verde and short rib

Burgers & Sandwiches

Torta adobada
$16.00

Adobada pork, mayonaise, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled pineapple and avocado

Torta sonorense
$18.00

Carne asada, oaxaca cheese, chile verde, guacamole, lettuce, tomato and onion

Tesoro Torta
$18.00

Carne asada, chorizo, cilantro dressing and garlic aioli

Chicken sandwich
$15.00

Mesquite grilled chicken, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, tomato, roasted serrano and avocado

Cubano
$17.00

Slow roasted pork, ham, oaxaca cheese, mustard and pickles

Shrimp Burger
$18.00

Bacon, cream cheese, lettuce & onion ring with chipotle dressing

Traditional
$15.00

House made burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Plato Fuerte

Beef Tamales
$18.00
Corn Tamales
$18.00
Short ribs
$28.00
Smoked birria
$20.00
Carnitas
$22.00
House mole
$22.00
Chile relleno
$18.00
Red snapper
$28.00
Bacon wrapped shrimp
$24.00
Arrachera
$24.00
Ribeye Steak
$28.00
Pollo asado
$22.00Out of stock

Sides

Corn Tortillas
$2.00
Flour Tortillas
$2.00
Fries
$7.00
Refried beans
$4.00
Spanish rice
$4.00
Calabacitas
$4.00
Roasted potatos
$5.00
Roasted corn
$5.00
veggies
$4.00
Side Salad
$7.00

Spring mix, tomato, carrot, cucumber, red onion & croutons

Dessert

Burro Cheesecake
$10.00

Deep fried vanilla ice cream with a seasonal fruit sauce

Lava cake
$9.00

Chocolate brownie with a molten center served with strawberries whipped cream and caramel sauce

Churros
$8.00

House made churros with ice cream and dulce de leche sauce

Flan
$6.00

Caramel flan, whipped cream and seasonal fruit

Kids Menu

Kids Burger
$10.00
Kids Flautas
$10.00
Kids Tenders
$8.00
Kids Bean & Cheese
$6.00
Kids Quesadilla
$6.00
Kids Fish Nuggets
$8.00

N/A Beverages

Hot Tea
$2.50
Water
Coffee
$2.50
Red Bull
$4.00
RB Sugar Free
$4.00
Jarritos Strawberry
$4.00
Jamaica
$3.75
Horchata
$3.75
Pineapple Juice
$2.50
Soda Water
Tonic Water
$2.50
Jarritos Mineral Water
$4.00
Jarritos Grapefruit
$4.00
Jarritos Orange
$4.00
Jarritos Guava
$4.00
Sprite
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50
Gingerale
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$3.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Cranberry
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Coca Cola
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Hi-C Fruit Punch
$2.50
Powerade
$2.50