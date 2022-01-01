Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Tesse Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

8500 W Sunset Blvd

Ste. B

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Little Gem Salad
Bucatini with Bone Marrow
Hamachi Crudo

Delicatesse

Chef's Selection of 3

Chef's Selection of 3

$28.00

Chef's Selection of 3 Meat & Cheese

Chef's Selection of 5

Chef's Selection of 5

$45.00

Chef's Selection of 5 Meat & Cheese

Le Grand Dame

Le Grand Dame

$120.00

Chef's Selection of 10 Meat & Cheese

Cheese Board Selection of 3

Cheese Board Selection of 3

$32.00

Choose 3 Cheeses

Meat & Cheese Selection

Meat & Cheese Selection

Choose your own selection of meat & cheese

Les Plats

Beef Tartare "A L'Huile D'Olive"

Beef Tartare "A L'Huile D'Olive"

$22.00

caper berries, shallots, Grana Pandano, chive aioli

Burrata

Burrata

$21.00

wild mushroom duxelles, watercress, aged balsamic vinegar of modena, chicken jus, crostini

Caviar Toast

Caviar Toast

$20.00

"Siberian reserve" sturgeon, purple potatoes, creme fraiche

Charred Cauliflower

Charred Cauliflower

$18.00

green goddess, pomegranate, harissa, lemon, seeds, herbs

Roasted Broccolini

$22.00
Duck Fat Fries

Duck Fat Fries

$16.00

housemade mayonnaise, Espelette

Little Gem Salad

Little Gem Salad

$21.00

chickpea mousseline, pepitas, sumac & dried tomato vinaigrette

Hamachi Crudo

Hamachi Crudo

$24.00

crispy wild rice, gooseberries, sudachi

Lobster Sausage

Lobster Sausage

$26.00

Maine lobster, roots puree, dugleret

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$14.00

beer-battered, tartar

Hummus

$15.00

chickpeas, yogurt, paprika, garlic, seeds, housemade pita

Pasta

Bucatini with Bone Marrow

Bucatini with Bone Marrow

$28.00

duck prosciutto, shallots, parsley, balsamic

Cavatelli "Truffle du Périgord"

$56.00

spinach cavatelli, wild mushrooms, velouté

Sea Urchin Spaghetti

Sea Urchin Spaghetti

$42.00

uni, bay scallops, sea beans, poulet

Fish

Branzino

Branzino

$52.00

meunier style, preserved meyer lemon, sun dried tomato

Salmon Skewer

Salmon Skewer

$32.00

Ora King Salmon, roasted vegetables, mint citrus marinade, beet hummus

Local California Halibut

$32.00

spring onion soubise, pinot noir reduction

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

chorizo, asian pear salsa, lemon, squid ink aioli

Meat

Mary's Organic Half Chicken

$38.00

sauce "poulette", wild mushrooms, peewee potato, parsley

Beeler's Pork Chop 24oz

Beeler's Pork Chop 24oz

$44.00

winter green apple, walnut apple chutney, rosemary

Beef Brochette

$52.00

grilled skirt steak skewer, chermoula, roasted garlic mousseline, little gem salad

Opal Valley Lamb "Chuletillas"

Opal Valley Lamb "Chuletillas"

$55.00

grass fed lamb chops, bagna cauda, grilled green asparagus, croutons

Aged Prime NY Strip 14oz

Aged Prime NY Strip 14oz

$65.00

duck fat fries, green peppercorn, baby gem salad

NB Ranch Dry-Aged Tomahawk 32oz

$152.00

pasture raised corn fed beef, peewee potatoes, ramps, chimichurri, parmigiano reggiano

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$13.00

medjool dates, toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream

Cocktails

Tommy Margarita

Tommy Margarita

$12.00
Gold Rush

Gold Rush

$12.00
Tipsy Most Melon

Tipsy Most Melon

$12.00
Tesse Daiquiri

Tesse Daiquiri

$12.00

Déja-Brew (Espresso Martini)

$15.00

Beer

Haze Pipe IPA

Haze Pipe IPA

$8.00
La Fin Du Monde

La Fin Du Monde

$7.00

Wine

Prosecco, Blenda, Fratelli Cosmo, Veneto, Italy [BTG Fridge]

Prosecco, Blenda, Fratelli Cosmo, Veneto, Italy [BTG Fridge]

$34.00
Sparkling Rose, Montmartre, Wissenbourg, France [BTG Fridge]

Sparkling Rose, Montmartre, Wissenbourg, France [BTG Fridge]

$38.00
Sparkling Cremant, Denis Pere & Fils, Burgandy, France [BTG Fridge]

Sparkling Cremant, Denis Pere & Fils, Burgandy, France [BTG Fridge]

$45.00
Champagne, Jeeper, Grande Reserve, Blanc de Blanc, Champagne, France [BTG Fridge]

Champagne, Jeeper, Grande Reserve, Blanc de Blanc, Champagne, France [BTG Fridge]

$72.00
Champagne Rose, Philipponnat, Reserve, Valle de Marne, France, (2007 release) [BTB - D]

Champagne Rose, Philipponnat, Reserve, Valle de Marne, France, (2007 release) [BTB - D]

$114.00
Albarino, Lagar de Cerva, Rias Baixas, Spain 2020 [BTG Fridge]

Albarino, Lagar de Cerva, Rias Baixas, Spain 2020 [BTG Fridge]

$35.00
Chardonnay, La Meuliere, Chablis, Burgundy 2019 [BTG Fridge]

Chardonnay, La Meuliere, Chablis, Burgundy 2019 [BTG Fridge]

$44.00
Chardonnay, Jayson by Pahmeyer, Napa, California 2018 [BTB - O]

Chardonnay, Jayson by Pahmeyer, Napa, California 2018 [BTB - O]

$63.00
Chardonnay, Jomain Frères, Herault, Les Tillets, Burgundy, France 2015 [BTB - L]

Chardonnay, Jomain Frères, Herault, Les Tillets, Burgundy, France 2015 [BTB - L]

$110.00
Chenin Blanc, Leduc Frouin, La Seigneurie, Anjou, Loire, France 2019 [BTB - O]

Chenin Blanc, Leduc Frouin, La Seigneurie, Anjou, Loire, France 2019 [BTB - O]

$35.00
Gruner Veltliner, Weixelbaum, Reid Wechselberg, Kampala, Austria 2020 [BTG Fridge]

Gruner Veltliner, Weixelbaum, Reid Wechselberg, Kampala, Austria 2020 [BTG Fridge]

$38.00
Semillion Blend, Les Equilbristes, Hirsute, Bergerac, France 2019 (Natural Wine) [BTB - U]

Semillion Blend, Les Equilbristes, Hirsute, Bergerac, France 2019 (Natural Wine) [BTB - U]

$35.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Cadre, Blossom, Edna Valley, Central Coast, California 2020 [BTB - W]

Sauvignon Blanc, Cadre, Blossom, Edna Valley, Central Coast, California 2020 [BTB - W]

$37.00
Sauvignon Blanc, La Légende de Saint Martin, Cuvee Prestige, Sancerre, Loire, France 2019 [BTG Fridge]

Sauvignon Blanc, La Légende de Saint Martin, Cuvee Prestige, Sancerre, Loire, France 2019 [BTG Fridge]

$57.00
Trebbiano, Marramiero, Altare, Abruzzo, Italy 2016 [BTB - E]

Trebbiano, Marramiero, Altare, Abruzzo, Italy 2016 [BTB - E]

$42.00
Riziling, Matic, Get the Party Started, Stajerska, Slovenia 2018 [BTB - T]

Riziling, Matic, Get the Party Started, Stajerska, Slovenia 2018 [BTB - T]

$44.00
Grenache Blend, Saint Pierre, Tradition, Cotes de Provence 2020 [BTB - J]

Grenache Blend, Saint Pierre, Tradition, Cotes de Provence 2020 [BTB - J]

$30.00
Sangiovese, Domaine Terre de Mistral, Pauline, Mediterranee, France 2018 [BTB - J]B

Sangiovese, Domaine Terre de Mistral, Pauline, Mediterranee, France 2018 [BTB - J]B

$28.00
Barolo, Cascina Adelaide, Boutellier, Piedmont, Italy 2013 [Y 10-12]

Barolo, Cascina Adelaide, Boutellier, Piedmont, Italy 2013 [Y 10-12]

$77.00
Bordeaux Chateau Tour Grand Faurie, St. Emillion, Grand Cru 2015 [AA 10-12]

Bordeaux Chateau Tour Grand Faurie, St. Emillion, Grand Cru 2015 [AA 10-12]

$83.00
Cabernet Franc, Alenna, El Engemigo, Mendoza, Argentina 2017 [BB 10-12]

Cabernet Franc, Alenna, El Engemigo, Mendoza, Argentina 2017 [BB 10-12]

$44.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Cult, Lodi, California 2019 [W 13-15]

Cabernet Sauvignon, Cult, Lodi, California 2019 [W 13-15]

$42.00
Cabernet Blend, Dyer, Diamond Mountain District, Napa, California 2015 [FF 10-15]

Cabernet Blend, Dyer, Diamond Mountain District, Napa, California 2015 [FF 10-15]

$105.00
Grenache Blend, Domaine de Mouron, Grande Reserve, Cotes du Rhone, France 2018 [Z 10-12]

Grenache Blend, Domaine de Mouron, Grande Reserve, Cotes du Rhone, France 2018 [Z 10-12]

$42.00
Pinot Noir, Amici, Olema, Sonoma, California 2019 [Y 10-12]

Pinot Noir, Amici, Olema, Sonoma, California 2019 [Y 10-12]

$42.00
Sangiovese, Grati, Chianti, Classico, Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2015 [Q 4-9]

Sangiovese, Grati, Chianti, Classico, Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2015 [Q 4-9]

$39.00
Super Tuscan, Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, Ateo, Tuscany, Italy 2018 [X 13-15]

Super Tuscan, Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, Ateo, Tuscany, Italy 2018 [X 13-15]

$39.00
Syrah, Saint Comes, Cote Rosie, Rhone, France 2017 [J 4-9]

Syrah, Saint Comes, Cote Rosie, Rhone, France 2017 [J 4-9]

$119.00
Temperanillo, Pinea, 17, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2017 {AA 4-9]

Temperanillo, Pinea, 17, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2017 {AA 4-9]

$70.00
Zinfandel, Andis, Fredlander Block, Reserve, Sierra Foothills, California 2019 [Y 13-15]

Zinfandel, Andis, Fredlander Block, Reserve, Sierra Foothills, California 2019 [Y 13-15]

$35.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Santé!

Website

Location

8500 W Sunset Blvd, Ste. B, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Tesse Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

kitchen24 - West Hollywood
orange star3.9 • 3,112
8575 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Eveleigh
orange starNo Reviews
8752 W Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Pura Vita
orange starNo Reviews
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Hugo's - West Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
8401 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Norah
orange star4.2 • 1,105
8279 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Justin Queso's Tex-Mex Restaurant & Bar - The Sunset Strip
orange star4.5 • 87
8917 West Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Hollywood

Gracias Madre West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 9,892
8905 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - West Hollywood
orange star4.3 • 654
8365 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Sunset
orange star4.3 • 654
8590 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
orange star5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
SOULMATE
orange star4.7 • 229
631 N Robertson Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hollywood
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston