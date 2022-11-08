Tessie's Bar And Kitchen Waltham
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Craft Burgers & Not Your Usual Salads - from our scratch kitchen to you! We'd love to hear from you! Drop us a line: tessieswaltham@gmail.com
Location
841 Main St, Waltham, MA 02451
