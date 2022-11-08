Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tessie's Bar And Kitchen Waltham

No reviews yet

841 Main St

Waltham, MA 02451

Popular Items

BYO BURGER
FRIED CHICKEN SAMMIE - IT'S FAMOUS!
#1 THE TESSIE

Starters

BUFFALO FRIED CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$14.95

hand breaded cauliflower florets, fried until golden brown, tossed in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese

WINGS

WINGS

$14.95

original garlic & herb, buffalo, sesame teriyaki, smoked fire chipotle sauce or raspberry BBQ

CHILI BOWL

CHILI BOWL

$9.95

housemade chili, melted cheddar jack, sliced jalapenos, scallions, tortilla chips, served with sour cream on side

GARLIC TOTS

$13.95

lightly tossed in garlic, parsley & parmesan seasonings

CRISPY FRIED PICKLES

CRISPY FRIED PICKLES

$12.95

hand breaded dill pickle chips, house seasonings, spicy ranch dressing

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$16.95

five jumbo shrimp, coconut flakes, orange marmalade

SOFT PRETZELS

SOFT PRETZELS

$13.95

served with honey mustard and Guinness cheese sauce

STEAK & CHEESE ROLLS

$15.95

hand rolled shave steak and american cheese, deep fried and served with chipotle aioli (3) to an order.

Signature Burgers

BYO BURGER

$14.95

you be the chef! build it YOUR way!

THE CLASSIC

THE CLASSIC

$15.95

american, shredded lettuce, tomato

#1 THE TESSIE

#1 THE TESSIE

$16.95

cheddar, onion bacon jam, shredded lettuce, tomato, tessie's smoked avocado aioli

#2 THE REBEL

#2 THE REBEL

$16.95

swiss, roasted pepper, mushrooms, caramelized onions, smoked bacon aioli

#3 THE COMMENTATOR

#3 THE COMMENTATOR

$16.95

cheddar, bacon, crispy fried onions, house made slaw, crazy jay's raspberry bbq

#4 THE POLYNESIAN

#4 THE POLYNESIAN

$16.95

swiss, grilled pineapple, shredded lettuce, teriyaki glaze, mayo

#5 THE CALUSA

#5 THE CALUSA

$16.95

crumbled blue cheese, bacon, crispy fried onions, shredded lettuce, buffalo sauce, chipotle mayo

#6 THE KIKI

#6 THE KIKI

$16.95

arugula, grilled tomato, hand breaded fried fresh mozzarella, tessie’s special sauce

#7 THE BRIAR HILL

#7 THE BRIAR HILL

$16.95

tomato, pepper jack, bacon, sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, smoked maple glaze sauce

#8 THE HOLY GUACAMOLY

#8 THE HOLY GUACAMOLY

$16.95

provolone, fried jalapenos, housemade guac, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo

#9 THE HADLEY

#9 THE HADLEY

$15.95

house made black bean veggie burger, provolone, sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, served with side of greens, white balsamic vinaigrette

#10 THE RUMFORD

#10 THE RUMFORD

$15.95

resh ground turkey burger, arugula, tomato, cranberry mayo

#11 THE BRUNCH BURGER

$16.95

fried egg, cheddar, tomato, shredded lettuce, onion bacon jam, hollandaise sauce.

Salads

MAIN ST. SALAD

MAIN ST. SALAD

$17.95

grilled marinated steak tips, mixed greens, red peppers, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, crunchy fried onions, tossed with chipotle aioli.

AND THE BEET GOES ON

AND THE BEET GOES ON

$15.95

mixed greens, roasted red & gold beets, goat cheese, pistachios, tomatoes, tossed with lemon honey vinaigrette

COZY GREENS

COZY GREENS

$15.95

mixed greens, apples, warm sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, roasted maple walnuts, red onion, tossed with warm maple vinaigrette

THE POWERHOUSE

THE POWERHOUSE

$16.95

iceberg, arugula, grilled shrimp, pumpkin seeds, feta, carrots, english cucumbers, tomatoes, tossed with champagne vinaigrette

THE SOUTHWEST

THE SOUTHWEST

$16.95

romaine, cajun grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, crunchy fried onions, tossed with chipotle ranch dressing

THE COBB

THE COBB

$16.95

mixed greens, iceberg, grilled chicken, egg, crispy smoked bacon, avocado, tomatoes, corn, crumbled blue cheese, tossed with honey cherry bacon vinaigrette

THE GOOD FORTUNE

THE GOOD FORTUNE

$16.95

romaine, grilled chicken, cucumbers, carrots, fresh red peppers, corn, mandarin orange, peanuts & crunchy lo mein noodles, tossed in a spicy sesame peanut ginger vinaigrette

THE SIMPLE SALAD

$13.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cukes, carrots, tossed in our house white balsamic.

THE NEW ENGLANDER

$15.95

mixed greens, warm wild rice, roasted butternut squash, red onion, blue cheese, pecans, dried cranberries, tossed with warm maple vinaigrette

BOWL OF THE MONTH

$16.95

wild rice, sweet potato, black beans, red pepper, corn, cilantro, pumpkin seeds, scallions, mix greens, & tossed in a chili lime dressing

Sandwiches

THE HARRY DOG

THE HARRY DOG

$12.95

all beef frank, potato bun, ketchup, mustard, relish, onions

THE PORTOBELLO

THE PORTOBELLO

$15.95

house marinated portobello mushroom cap, caramelized onions, arugula, roasted pepper, provolone cheese, side of mixed greens with champagne vinaigrette

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.95

6 oz grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple, provolone, arugula, house made guac, chipotle aioli

FRIED CHICKEN SAMMIE - IT'S FAMOUS!

FRIED CHICKEN SAMMIE - IT'S FAMOUS!

$16.95

hand breaded chicken breast, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, honey mustard sauce, pretzel roll

THAT'S A WRAP!

$16.95

house chicken salad with shredded chicken, mayo, dried cranberries, granny smith apples, walnuts, shredded lettuce, and tomato on a plain wrap.

Entrees

BAKED MAC & CHEESE

BAKED MAC & CHEESE

$17.95

housemade four cheese sauce, mini penne, topped with ritz crackers

STEAK TIPS

STEAK TIPS

$24.95

house marinade, grilled to perfection served with rice pilaf and house slaw

TURKEY TIPS

TURKEY TIPS

$23.95

bourbon marinade, grilled to perfection, served with rice pilaf and house slaw

TIPS COMBO

TIPS COMBO

$24.95

grilled to perfection, served with rice pilaf and house slaw

Specials

LOADED TATER TOTS

$14.95

melted shredded cheese, diced bacon, scallions, & topped with sour cream

THE QUINOA

$17.95Out of stock

red quinoa, brown rice, shelled edamame, carrots, bell peppers, celery, red cabbage, tossed in a spicy sesame peanut ginger vinaigrette

CHICKEN BURRITO

$15.95

marinated chicken, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese, black beans, & sour cream. topped with melted cheese and roasted in the oven.

Teriyaki Steak Stir Fry

$18.95

diced steak, peppers, onions, tossed in teriyaki sauce, served over rice & topped with crunchy lo mein noodles

Kids

CLASSIC BURGER

$10.95

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$11.95

KIDS TIPS

$13.95

grilled, two to an order

BAKED MAC N CHEESE

$9.95

house made four cheese sauce over mini penne

KIDS PASTA

$8.95

penne pasta served with butter

HARRY PUP

$8.95

all beef frank

FRANK'S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.95

hand breaded chicken breast- plain as jane.

Sides

Side of House Fries

Side of House Fries

$5.00
Side of Tater Tots

Side of Tater Tots

$5.00
Side of Garlic Tots

Side of Garlic Tots

$6.00
Side of Sweet Fries

Side of Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side of House Slaw

$5.00

Side of Greens

$5.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

REESES PIE

$8.00

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

SALTED CARAMEL SQUARES

$4.00

A LA MODE

$2.00

Cocktails

Bourbon Cider Smash

$13.00

Elijah craig, apple cider, fresh lemon, cinnamon stick.

Bee's Knee's

$12.00

hendricks, honey syrup, splash of cider, fresh lemon twist

Pumpkin Salted Caramel

$14.00

stoli caramel vodka, galliano espresso liqueur, fulton's pumpkin cream

Maple Margaita

$14.00

milagro, cointreau, maple simple syrup, splash of OJ, sour, fresh lime.

Orange & Cinnamon Mule

$12.00

tito's vodka, ginger beer, splash of OJ, pinch of cinnamon sugar.

Blackberry Spritzer

$12.00

blackberry fruitful, mionetto prosecco, splash of soda.

Wine

BTL Contour Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Finca la Linda Malbec

$42.00

BTL Murphy Goode Merlot

$42.00

BTL Bruni Super Tuscan

$42.00

BTL Silver Palm Cabernet

$50.00

BTL 14 Hands Cabernet

$42.00

BTL Austin Hope Cab

$50.00

BTL Temparnillo

$46.00

BTL Barbaresco

$61.00

BTL Sea Cove Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$38.00

BTL Kendall Jackson

$42.00

BTL Contour Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Finca la Linda Malbec

$42.00

BTL Murphy Goode Merlot

$42.00

BTL Bruni Super Tuscan

$42.00

BTL Silver Palm Cabernet

$50.00

BTL 14 Hands Cabernet

$42.00

BTL Temparnillo

$46.00

BTL Barbaresco

$61.00

BTL Kendall Jackson

$42.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$38.00

N/A Beverages

Mock-Mosa

$6.00

Mocktail Mule

$6.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Raspbery Lime Ricky

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Tessie’s Lemonade

$3.95

Tessie’s Lime Rickey

$3.95

Tessie’s Orange Soda

$3.95

Tessie’s Root Beer

$3.95

Merchandise

Tessie's T-Shirt

$20.00

Tessie's Sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

Tessie's Baseball Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Tessie's Winter Hat

$20.00

Tessie's Trucker Hat

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Craft Burgers & Not Your Usual Salads - from our scratch kitchen to you! We'd love to hear from you! Drop us a line: tessieswaltham@gmail.com

841 Main St, Waltham, MA 02451

