Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana
983 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Inspired by the rich culinary scene of its namesake neighborhood in Rome, Testaccio's menu centers around healthy foods cooked in a natural wood burning oven, and a thoughtful selection of Mediterranean and amphora-made wines. Contrary to beloved sister restaurant Osteria Langhe, which focuses solely on the Piemonte region of Italy, the menu at Testaccio pays homage to a diverse range of cultures that now call this landmark neighborhood home.
2456 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
