Testaccio – Antica Cucina Romana

983 Reviews

$$

2456 N California Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Popular Items

Bucatini Alla Carbonara
Mushroom Triagnoli
Squash Arancini

Bread

Grilled Bread Side

$4.00

House Baked Focaccia

$10.00

white bean spread, parmesan

Salumeria & Formaggi

Chef's Plate

$31.00

chef's selection of three salumi, two formaggi & two spuntini

Manchego

$6.00

Olives

$6.00

Piave

$6.00

Pickles

$7.00

Salumi Board

$21.00

chef's selection of three cured meats paired with marinated olives, pickles, and gnocco fritto

Selection of Prosciutto

$31.00

Antipasti

Agnello alla Scottadito

$21.00

lamb chops, puffed artemide rice, saba, fennel pollen

Squash Arancini

$14.00

smoked mozzarella, parmigiano, harissa aioli, koginut squash gremolata

Burrata

$16.00

seasonal mostarda, speck, grilled bread

Caesar Salad

$15.00

field greens, white anchovies, croutons

Olive Salad

$14.00

celery ribbons, marcona almonds, basil vinaigrette

Fried Calamari

$19.00

pepperoncini, marinara, lemon

House Insalata

$13.00

cherry tomatoes confit, roasted red peppers, ricotta salata, calabrian vinaigrette

Roman Artichokes

$16.00

preserved lemon aioli, sicilian olives

Beet Insalata

$14.00

citrus yogurt, rosemary roasted hazelnuts, farm greens

Delicata Squash

$15.00

saba, black pepper vinaigrette, marcona almonds, pecorino, herbs

Pizza A Metro

Nduja Pizza

$21.00

nduja sauce, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onion, fig honey

Pasta

Bucatini Alla Carbonara

$20.00

slagel farm eggs, house-cured pancetta, pecorino

Mushroom Triagnoli

$22.00

brown butter, grana padano, rosemary roasted hazelnuts

Orecchiette di Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

Orecchiette, pecorino, crushed peppercorns

Pappardelle Bianco

$22.00

crispy chicken skin, grilled peanut oil, chicken liver compound butter

Wood Oven

Chicken al Mattone

$29.00

half chicken cooked under a brick in our wood oven, sunchoke velute, brussel sprouts, fig vinaigrette

Porchetta

$29.00

roasted pork loin and belly, apple, arugula, smoked almond pesto

Ribeye

$55.00

16 oz slagel farms ribeye, foie & concord grape saba compound butter, roasted garlic, arke evoo

Contorni

Farm Cauliflower

$7.00

pistachio pesto, basil, sun dried tomato relish, breadcrumbs

Roasted Carrots

$6.00

honey, mint, cumin breadcrumbs

Dessert

Chocolate Budino

$10.00

Red wine caramelized figs, whipped cream

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Saba, roasted grapes, marcona almonds

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Inspired by the rich culinary scene of its namesake neighborhood in Rome, Testaccio's menu centers around healthy foods cooked in a natural wood burning oven, and a thoughtful selection of Mediterranean and amphora-made wines. Contrary to beloved sister restaurant Osteria Langhe, which focuses solely on the Piemonte region of Italy, the menu at Testaccio pays homage to a diverse range of cultures that now call this landmark neighborhood home.

2456 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

