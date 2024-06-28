- Home
Banhmigos
4018 Hylan Blvd
Staten Island, NY 10308
Featured Items
- Grilled Pork Bánhmì
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork$11.00
- Shrimp Summer Rolls
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)$7.75
- Beef Short Ribs Bánhmì
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.$12.50
Full Day Menu
Appetizers
- Shrimp Summer Rolls
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)$7.75
- Shredded Chicken Rolls$7.75
- Grilled Pork Rolls
Vietnamese style marinated flame-grilled slice pork$8.00
- Tofu Summer Rolls
Vegan Fried tofu and slightly sweet. No meat-oil cross contamination$7.75
- Fried Spring Rolls (4)
Home-made 5 spices spring rolls. Contains pork, shrimp onion, thin noodle, carrot, and taro. Also has pieces of lettuce on the side to use as a wrap to eat with. Note: we cannot remove individual ingredients$8.25
- Fried Spring Rolls (8)
Home-made 5 spices spring rolls. Contains pork, shrimp onion, thin noodle, carrot, and taro. Also has pieces of lettuce on the side to use as a wrap to eat with. Note: Contains dairy & we cannot remove individual ingredients.$12.95
- Pan Seared Pork Dumplings (6)
Homemade pan seared dumplings. Contains: Leek, Bok Choy, Pork$8.25
- Smoked Duck Breast Rolls
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)$8.00
- Vegetarian Rolls
Vegan$7.50
- French Fries
Skinless and cut from whole Russet potatoes$5.50
- Fried Chicken Wings
Home fried chicken wings (6 pieces per order)$8.00
- Steamed Edamame
Seasoned with maldon sea salt$5.00
- angry edamame
spicy garlic butter$6.00
- scallion pan cake
with dumpling sauce$6.00
- indian pancake
with mild curry dipping sauce$7.00
Bánhmì Sandwiches
- Traditional Bánhmì
Contains 2 types of vietnamese ham, pork liver pâté, roasted ground pork. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette is white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN.$10.75
- Grilled Pork Bánhmì
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork$11.00
- Grilled Chicken Bánhmì
Vietnamese style marinated & grilled dark meat chicken$10.75
- Shredded Chicken Bánhmì
Shredded poached chicken breast Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette is white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN.$10.75
- Beef Short Ribs Bánhmì
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.$12.50
- Portobello Mushroom Bánhmì
Mushrooms are oven-glazed with extra virgin olive oil.$10.75
- Tofu Bánhmì
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). Fried tofu and slightly sweet. No meat-oil cross contamination$10.75
- Veggie Chicken Bánhmì
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.$10.75
- Shrimp Bánhmì
Poached shrimp$12.25
- Smoked Duck Breast Bánhmì
Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette is white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN.$11.75
- Curry Chicken Bánhmì
Curry Chicken seasoned with Turmeric, Coriander, Ginger, Cumin, and Nutmeg$11.00
Vietnamese Style Tacos
- Traditional Tacos
Contains 2 types of vietnamese ham, pork liver pâté, roasted ground pork. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette is white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN.$10.75
- Grilled Pork Tacos
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork$11.00
- Grilled Chicken Tacos
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled dark meat chicken$10.75
- Shredded Chicken Tacos
Shredded poached chicken breast$10.75
- Beef Short Ribs Tacos
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.$12.50
- Portobello Mushroom Tacos
Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil$10.75
- Tofu Tacos
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). Fried tofu and slightly sweet. No meat-oil cross contamination$10.75
- Veggie Chicken Tacos
Vegan w/Modifications (Remove Mayonnaise + Butter). Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.$10.75
- Shrimp Tacos
Vietnamese style poached shrimp$12.75
- Smoked Duck Breast Tacos$12.25
Green Salad
- Plain Green Salad
Vegan. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.$8.00
- Grilled Pork Green Salad
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork$11.75
- Grilled Chicken Green Salad
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled dark meat chicken$11.50
- Shredded Chicken Green Salad
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.$11.50
- Beef Short Ribs Green Salad
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.$12.75
- Portobello Mushroom Green Salad
Mushrooms are oven-glazed with extra virgin olive oil.$11.50
- Tofu Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha$11.50
- Veggie Chicken Green Salad
Vegan. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy. Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.$11.50
- Shrimp Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha$12.25
- Smoked Duck Breast Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha$12.95
Vermicelli Salad
- Plain Vermicelli Salad
Vegan Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.$8.75
- Grilled Pork Vermicelli Salad
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork$12.50
- Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Salad
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled dark meat chicken$12.25
- Shredded Chicken Vermicelli Salad
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.$12.25
- Beef Short Ribs Vermicelli Salad
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.$13.50
- Portobello Mushroom Vermicelli Salad
Vegan Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil$12.25
- Tofu Vermicelli Salad
Vegan Fried tofu and slightly sweet. No meat-oil cross contamination$12.25
- Veggie Chicken Vermicelli Salad
Vegan Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.$12.25
- Shrimp Vermicelli Salad
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha$12.40
- Smoked Duck Breast Vermicelli Salad
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.$12.75
- Curry Chicken Vermicelli Salad
Curry Chicken seasoned with Red Pepper, Turmeric, Coriander, Ginger, Cumin, and Nutmeg$13.00
- Fried Spring Roll Vermicielli
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.$12.50
Rice Boxes
- Grilled Pork Rice Box
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork$11.50
- Grilled Chicken Rice Box
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled dark meat chicken$11.25
- Shredded Chicken Rice Box
Hot steamed jasmine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha$11.25
- Beef Short Ribs Rice Box
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.$12.50
- Portobello Mushroom Rice Box
Vegan (Remove Egg) Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil$11.25
- Veggie Chicken Rice Box
Vegan (Remove Egg) Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.$11.25
- Tofu Rice Box
Vegan (Remove Egg) Vegan Fried tofu and slightly sweet. No meat-oil cross contamination$11.00
- Curry Chicken Rice
Gluten Free. Contains just potato, rice, and chicken. Chicken is seasoned with Red Pepper, Turmeric, Coriander, Ginger, Cumin, and Nutmeg.$12.25
- Smoked Duck Breast Rice Box
Steamed jasmine rice with halved hard boiled egg, container of roasted peanuts, and a side salad consisting baby tomatoes and lettuce. Comes with Vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha.$12.95
- Shrimp Rice Box$12.25
Condiments and Sides
- Fish Sauce$1.50
- Peanut Hoisin Sauce
3.25 oz container.$1.50
- French Fries
Skinless and cut from whole Russet potatoes$5.50
- Steamed Jasmine White Rice
Half pound of steamed plain white rice.$3.25
- Grilled Chicken (Meat Only)
One pound of the same sliced -flame grilled chicken that comes in each of our entrees. Weighed before cooking$10.00
- Grilled Pork (Meat Only)
One pound of the same sliced grilled pork that comes in each of our entrees.$11.00
Pho
- Shrimp Pho
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side$12.95
- Sliced Beef Pho
The meats are raw sliced roundeye and cooked brisket. The broth needs to be hot enough to cook the thinly sliced round on contact. If you are ordering takeout make sure to reheat the broth that comes in a separate container.$12.75
- Grilled Chicken Pho
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled dark meat chicken$12.75
- Grilled Pork Pho
Vietnamese style marinated & flame-grilled sliced pork$12.75
- Shredded Chicken Pho
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.$12.75
- Beef Short Ribs Pho
Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.$13.50
- Portobello Mushroom Pho
NOT VEGAN. Served with beef broth . Mushrooms are Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil$12.75
- Tofu Pho
NOT VEGAN. Served with beef broth. Fried tofu and slightly sweet.$12.75
- Veggie Chicken Pho
NOT VEGAN. Served with beef broth Protein are thin sliced pieces of tofu that are infused with chicken artificial flavoring.$12.75
- Smoked Duck Breast Pho
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.$12.95
- Extra Broth
Extra container of Beef Broth$4.95
- Plain Pho
No protein or meat. Just noodles, garnish, and broth$9.85
Fried Rice
Stir Fried Noodle
Beverages
Bubble Tea
- Taro Bubble Tea
Green tea base & contains non-dairy creamer$5.25
- Original Bubble Tea
Black tea base & contains non-dairy creamer$5.25
- Thai Bubble Tea
Thai tea tends to be slightly sweeter than most normal brewed teas due to the presence of evaporated milk as the sweetener. In addition, we also use half & half condensed milk.$5.25
- Vanilla Flavored Boba
Contains no caffeine/tea$5.25
- Coconut Bubble Tea
Green Tea Base with non-dairy creamer$5.25
- Almond Bubble Tea
Green tea base with non-dairy creamer$5.25
- Honeydew Bubble Tea
Green tea base & contains non-dairy creamer$5.25
- Matcha Bubble Tea
Slightly bitter, earthy, and vegetal notes. No caffeine and sugar added and contains non-dairy creamer.$5.25
- Vietnamese Coffee Bubble Tea
Condensed milk as sweetener served with tapioca pearls$5.25
Flavored Bubble Tea
- Green Apple Bubble Tea
Green tea base. Dairy free$5.25
- Mango Bubble Tea
Green tea base.Dairy free$5.25
- Passion Fruit Bubble Tea
Green tea base. Dairy free$5.25
- Peach Bubble Tea
Green tea base. Dairy free$5.25
- Strawberry Bubble Tea
Black tea base. Strawberry flavor Dairy free$5.25
- Lychee Bubble Tea
Black tea base & Dairy free$5.25
- Honey Bubble Tea$5.25
- Black Tea Bubble Tea$5.00
- Jasmine Bubble Tea
Green Tea with non-dairy creamer & sugar. Milk can be added at no extra charge if requested. Almond Half & Half Milk options$5.00
Other Beverages
- Fresh Lemonade w/Lime
Only comes in 16 fl oz cup.$3.50
- Thai Tea$3.95
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Sprite
Canned 12 fl oz$1.50
- Ginger Ale
Canada Dry Ginger Ale Soda, 12 fl oz$1.50
- Coca-Cola
Canned Coca-Cola ,12 fl oz$1.50
- Honey w/Lemon
Only comes in medium size 16 fl oz cup.$3.95
- Vietnamese Coffee
Contains half & half milk and condensed milk is used as sweetener. French Roasted Coffee and Chicory$4.25
- Plain Black Tea
Tapioca pearl, dairy, and sweetener free. Just plain old black tea$3.25
- Plain Green Tea
Plain old green tea with nothing added.$3.25
- Bottled Water$1.50
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Fast casual Vietnamese Restaurant. We accept cash upon delivery & pickup
4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10308