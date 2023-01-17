Restaurant header imageView gallery

Testo Pepesto Italian

review star

No reviews yet

221 E Main St

El Cajon, CA 92020

SALADS

Antipasto Salad

$13.75

Assorted fine Italian meats, provolone cheese, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, pepperoncinis, olives, and optional anchovies

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chilled romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, shaved Romano Cheese, served with ceasar dressing

Chef Salad

$11.00

Shredded iceberg lettuce, diced ham, Cotto salami, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, onions

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chilled romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded red cabage and carrot, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and pepperoncinis

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, marinated grilled chicken breast, basil with house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SIDE Caesar Salad

$4.50

APPETIZERS

Garlic Bread

$6.50

House-made bread, butter, garlic, Romano cheese and parsley

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.50

House-made bread, butter, garlic, Romano cheese, parsley, and mozzarella cheese

Bruschetta

$9.50

Our house-made bread, covered with pesto sauce, diced tomatoes, roasted garlic, red onions, basil, Romano cheese, olve oil and balsamic

Sicilian Starter

$7.00

Sliced provolone cheese, pepperoni, with whole pepperoncinis

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$11.00

Italian seasoned and breaded

Fried Calamari

$11.50

lightly breaded, tossed with Romano cheese

Caprice

$11.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil with olive oil

Buffalo Wings

$9.75

lightly breaded with a special buffalo sauce

Teriyaki Wings

$9.75

lightly breaded with a special teriyaki sauce

Barbeque Wings

$9.75

lightly breaded with a special BBQ sauce

Sampler Platter of Starters

$17.00

Select any three

COLD SANDWICHES

Special Sandwich

$10.50

Black forest ham, Cotto salami with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing

Cotto Salami Sandwich

$10.50

Cotto salami with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing

Black Forest Ham Sandwich

$10.50

Black Forest Ham with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing

Genoa Salami Sandwich

$10.50

Genoa salami with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing

Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Slices of Turkey breast with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing

Sicilian Sandwich

$10.50

Capicola, pepperoni, Cotto salami with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and pepperoncinis, with our original Italian oil vinegar dressing

Capicola Sandwich

$10.50

Italin spicy ham Capicola with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing

HOT SANDWICHES

Marie's Favorite Sandwich

$11.00

Black Forest Ham, Provolone cheese and Cotto salami with mustard, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing - everything toasted

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken breast lightly breaded in our very own breadcrumbs mix, then sauteed in olive oil, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella then baked to perfection

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.50

Fresh Eggplant slices lightly breaded in our very own breadcrumbs mix, then sauteed in olive oil, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella then baked to perfection

Grilled Steak and Bell Pepper Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced grilled steak sauteed with bell pepper, then toasted with our house-baked bread, and covered with marinara

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Our house-baked bread with tender meatballs covered with marinara sauce and toasted

Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Our house-baked bread with Italian sausage links covered with marinara sauce and toasted

IMPORTED PASTAS

House Made Marinara Sauce

$11.50

Our original sweet sauce, blended tomatoes with Sicilian spices and herbs plus roasted garlic and olive oil

Neopolitan Sauce

$11.50

Tomato sauce with basil, olive oil and roasted garlic

Meat Sauce

$13.50

Our sweet marinara sauce with ground meat mixed and sauteed

Garlic and Butter Sauce

$11.50

Fresh garlic sauteed in butter

Alfredo Sauce

$15.00

Our very own blend of Romano and Parmesan cheese

Fresh Mushroom Sauce

$13.50

Our sweet marinara sauce sauteed with garden fresh mushrooms

Pesto Sauce

$15.00

Our unique blend of pesto and cream

Pink Sauce

$15.00

Blend of sweet marinara and cream

SPECIALTY ENTREES

Fettucini Alfredo

$17.25

Fresh creme sauce - our special blend of cheese, garlic and creme

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Our select chicken breast sauteed in a Marsala wine reduction with mushrooms, served with Italian red potatoes and spaghetti

Linguini WHITE Clam Sauce

$17.50

Our house-made garlic butter and white wine clam sauce with whole baby clams

Linguini RED Clam Sauce

$17.50

Our house-made garlic butter and white wine clam sauce with whole baby clams

Ravioli

$17.00

Our hand made ravioli stuffed with our house made meatball or sweet ricotta Romano cheese blend

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.25

Applewood smked cheek bacon with our special garlic ceamy sauce, white wine, Romano cheese and green peas

Capellini Al Pomodoro Fresco

$17.25

Angel hair tossed in xo virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, basil, and tomatoes

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Chicken breast sauteed in lemon, white wine, butter, mushrooms, capers, garlic, and onions, served with broccoli and spaghetti (Choice: Traditional or Breaded chicken breast)

Cioppino

$25.00

Combination of mussels, clams, lobster and shrimp sauteed in a lightlyspiced marinara wine sauce

Penne Pesto Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in fresh creamy pesto sauce with pine nuts

Gnocchi Tuscan

$20.00

Fresh garlic, fresh basil, and chopped tomatoes sauteed with gnocchi in a creamy pink sauce

Gnocchi Parmesan

$20.00

Gnocchi sauteed in our garlic butter reduction then topped with Romano, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, then baked

Rigatoni Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Rigatoni pasta tossed with sausage, black olives, and white onions in a spicy, creamy garlic basil marinara sauce

Shrimp Lobster Linguini

$25.50

Tender shrimp and lobster combined in a white wine and herb cream sauce served on a bed of linguini pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp sauteed in a herb better with fresh vegetables, garlic and white wine. Served with pasta

OVEN BAKED ENTREES

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.50

Tender slice of Chicken breast dipped in our house blend of breadcrumbs and lightly fried, topped with marinara and mozzarella. Then baked to a golden brown. Served with spaghetti marinara

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.50

Tender slice of fresh eggplant dipped in our house blend of breadcrumbs and lightly fried, topped with marinara and mozzarella. Then baked to a golden brown. Served with spaghetti marinara

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Tender slice of Veal dipped in our house blend of breadcrumbs and lightly fried, topped with marinara and mozzarella. Then baked to a golden brown. Served with spaghetti marinara

Sicilian Lobster Macaroni and Cheese

$19.50

Our special blend of cheese and alfredo with tender chunks of lobster in a lemon butter reduction, baked with mozzarella on top

Lasagna

$16.95

Layers of our house-made meatballs and sausage, ricotta, romano, and mozzarella cheese in between noodles and baked to perfection

Sicilian Macaroni and Cheese

$18.00

Our unique blend of multiple cheese, alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella then baked to a golden brown

Manicotti

$19.50

Pasta tubes filled with our special mix of ricotta and Romano cheese, topped with marinara and mozzarella then baked to perfection, reved with spaghetti marinara

Baked Spaghetti

$15.50

Our blend of alfredo, ricotta and Romano cheese with our marinara toppedwith mozzarella then baked to perfection

Baked Ravioli

$18.00

Our blend of ricotta and Romano cheese (or meatball filling) with our marinara topped with mozzarella then baked to perfection

SPECIALTY COMBINATIONS

Custom COMBO 2 entrees

$18.95

Chooese any 2 entrees from the list

Custom COMBO 3 entrees

$23.00

Chooese any 3 entrees from the list

SIDE ORDERS

Meatballs

$3.75

House-made meatball in marinara sauce

Sausage link

$4.50

Italian sausage link with marinara

Steamed Vegetables

$6.50

Steamed diced carrot, squash, broccoli, zucchini

Sauteed Shrimp

$8.00

Suateed shrimp

Charbroiled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Grilled marinated tender chicken breast

Marinara side 8oz

$4.00

Alfredo Side 8oz

$6.00

Bread Loaf

$3.00

Meat Sauce Side 8oz

$6.00

CRAFT YOUR OWN PIZZAS

Craft Your Own Pizza SMALL 8"

$11.50

Craft Your Own Pizza MEDIUM 12"

$17.50

Craft Your Own Pizza LARGE 16"

$19.50

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Margherita Pizza

$21.50

Marinara sauce, sliced tomatoes, chopped garlic, fresh mozzarella and basil

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.50

Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella

Goat Cheese and Shrimp Pesto Pizza

$23.00

Goat cheese, mozzarella, sauteed shrimp, zucchini, fresh garlic and basil in light pesto sauce

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.50

BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onion, grilled chicken, cilantro

Barb's Special Pizza

$21.50

Thin crust, olive oil, garlic, sliced tomatoes, red onion, fresh basil and gorgonzola cheese

Barb's Special with Grilled Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Thin crust, olive oil, garlic, sliced tomatoes, red onion, fresh basil and gorgonzola cheese with grilled chicken

Six Cheese Pizza

$20.50

Provolone, Mozzarella, Bel Paese, Asiago, Romano and Parmesan with garlic olive oil sauce and basil

Double Deluxe Pizza

$24.50

Pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushroom, onion, black olives, bell pepper (anchovies on request)

Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.50

All meat - Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, canadian bacon, meatballs and applewood smoked bacon topped wth mozzarella

Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza

$22.50

Pepperoni on top, fresh basil, light fresh tender mozzarella

Pagni Thin Crust Special Pizza

$22.50

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, sliced black olives on a thin crust

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$21.50

Alfredo sauce, our special combination of tender fresh mozarella, blue cheese, sharp cheddar and parmigiano cheese

Rosti Garlic Chicken Pizza

$22.50

Garlic butter, chicken, wine fried white onion, rosti garlic, parsley

Vegetarian Pizza

$22.50

Tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms over a fresh garlic butter sauce and topped with mozzarella

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$22.50

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken breast, pine nuts and tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.50

Our very own buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, red onion and blue cheese with light mozzarella

DESSERTS

Cannoli

$6.50

Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Frittole

$6.00

Lava Cake

$7.50

Mini Trio Cannoli

$6.00

Spumoni Ice Cream

$6.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

SOUPS

Minestrone Soup

$7.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.00

Clam Chowder Soup

$7.00

KIDS MENU

Kid's Spaghetti

$7.25

Kid's Cheese Pizza 8"

$11.50

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza 8"

$13.25

Kid's Mac'n'Cheese

$9.50

Kid's Ravioli

$9.50

GLUTEN FREE MENU

GF Cheese Pizza

$13.50

GF Baked Chicken with Vegetables

$19.50

GF Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$13.50

GF Chicken Marsala

$21.00

GF Penne Pesto Chicken

$21.00

GF Cheese Ravioli

$21.00

GF Baked Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

GF Ravioli Spaghetti Combo

$22.00

GF Spaghetti Clam Sauce

$21.00

GF Baked Penne

$21.00

GF Mac'n'Cheese

$20.00

GF Pizza BBQ Chicken

$17.00

GF Pizza Goat Cheese Shrimp Pesto

$18.00

GF Pizza Vegetarian

$17.00

GF Pizza Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

GF Pizza Meat Lovers

$18.50

GF Pizza Double Deluxe

$18.50

GF Pizza Quattro Formaggi

$17.00

GF Pizza Six Cheese

$17.00

GF Pizza Margherita

$16.50

GF Pizza Hawaiian

$17.00

GF Pizza Barbs Special

$17.00

GF Pizza Barbs Special w Chicken

$18.00

GF Pizza Sicilian Pepperoni

$17.00

GF Pizza Rosti Garlic Chicken

$17.00

GF Pizza Chicken Pesto

$17.00

APPETIZERS & SIDES

Garlic Bread Catering

$17.00

Garlic Cheese Bread Catering

$24.00

Bread Loaf

$3.00

Sausage Links DOZEN

$45.00

Meatballs DOZEN

$45.00

SALADS

Half Pan Caesar Salad

$50.00

Full Pan Caesar Salad

$100.00

Half Pan Antipasto Salad

$60.00

Full Pan Antipasto Salad

$120.00

Half Pan Dinner Salad

$55.00

Full Pan Dinner Salad

$110.00

Half Pan Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$60.00

Full Pan Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$120.00

Half Pan Chef Salad

$60.00

Full Pan Chef Salad

$120.00

PASTA

Half Pan Fettuccine Alfredo

$65.00

Full Pan Fettuccine Alfredo

$130.00

Half Pan Spaghetti

$50.00

Full Pan Spaghetti

$100.00

Half Pan Penne Pink Sauce

$70.00

Full Pan Penne Pink Sauce

$140.00

Half Pan Rigatoni Fra Diavolo

$80.00

Full Pan Rigatoni Fra Diavolo

$160.00

Half Pan Chicken Piccata

$80.00

Full Pan Chicken Piccata

$160.00

Half Pan Chicken Marsala

$90.00

Full Pan Chicken Marsala

$180.00

Half Pan Gnocchi Tuscan

$70.00

Full Pan Gnocchi Tuscan

$140.00

Half Pan Penne Pesto Chicken

$80.00

Full Pan Penne Pesto Chicken

$160.00

BAKED ENTREES

Half Pan Chicken Parmigiana

$80.00

Full Pan Chicken Parmigiana

$160.00

Half Pan Eggplant Parmigiana

$80.00

Full Pan Eggplant Parmigiana

$160.00

Half Pan Lasagna

$75.00

Full Pan Lasagna

$150.00

Party Size Lasagna

$250.00

Half Pan Baked Cheese Ravioli

$70.00

Full Pan Baked Cheese Ravioli

$140.00

Half Pan Baked Meat Ravioli

$70.00

Full Pan Baked Meat Ravioli

$140.00

Half Pan Manicotti

$75.00

Full Pan Manicotti

$150.00

Half Pan Baked Penne

$75.00

Full Pan Baked Penne

$150.00

Half Pan Mac'n'Cheese

$70.00

Full Pan Mac'n'Cheese

$140.00

GLUTEN FREE

Half Pan GF Baked Cheese Ravioli

$80.00

Full Pan GF Baked Cheese Ravioli

$160.00

Half Pan GF Baked Penne

$75.00

Full Pan GF Baked Penne

$150.00

Half Pan GF Mac'n'Cheese

$75.00

Full Pan GF Mac'n'Cheese

$150.00

SANDWICHES

Mini Sub Platter 9 subs

$50.00

Mini Sub Platter 18 subs

$95.00

DESSERTS

Cannoli Dozen

$55.00

Vanilla Cheesecake Full

$55.00

Chocolate Cheesecake Full

$55.00

White Chocolate Cheesecake Full

$55.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Full

$55.00

Fudge Brownie Cheesecake Full

$55.00

DRINKS

Coke Pitcher

$8.00

Diet Coke Pitcher

$8.00

Coke Zero Pitcher

$8.00

Iced Tea Pitcher

$8.00

Sprite Pitcher

$8.00

Dr Pepper Pitcher

$8.00

Lemonade Pitcher

$8.00

Root Beer Pitcher

$8.00
