Testo Pepesto Italian
221 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92020
SALADS
Antipasto Salad
Assorted fine Italian meats, provolone cheese, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, pepperoncinis, olives, and optional anchovies
Caesar Salad
Chilled romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, shaved Romano Cheese, served with ceasar dressing
Chef Salad
Shredded iceberg lettuce, diced ham, Cotto salami, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, onions
Garden Salad
Chilled romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded red cabage and carrot, pepperoni, provolone cheese, and pepperoncinis
Charbroiled Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, marinated grilled chicken breast, basil with house-made balsamic vinaigrette dressing
SIDE SALAD
SIDE Caesar Salad
APPETIZERS
Garlic Bread
House-made bread, butter, garlic, Romano cheese and parsley
Garlic Cheese Bread
House-made bread, butter, garlic, Romano cheese, parsley, and mozzarella cheese
Bruschetta
Our house-made bread, covered with pesto sauce, diced tomatoes, roasted garlic, red onions, basil, Romano cheese, olve oil and balsamic
Sicilian Starter
Sliced provolone cheese, pepperoni, with whole pepperoncinis
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Italian seasoned and breaded
Fried Calamari
lightly breaded, tossed with Romano cheese
Caprice
Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil with olive oil
Buffalo Wings
lightly breaded with a special buffalo sauce
Teriyaki Wings
lightly breaded with a special teriyaki sauce
Barbeque Wings
lightly breaded with a special BBQ sauce
Sampler Platter of Starters
Select any three
COLD SANDWICHES
Special Sandwich
Black forest ham, Cotto salami with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing
Cotto Salami Sandwich
Cotto salami with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing
Black Forest Ham Sandwich
Black Forest Ham with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing
Genoa Salami Sandwich
Genoa salami with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing
Turkey Sandwich
Slices of Turkey breast with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing
Sicilian Sandwich
Capicola, pepperoni, Cotto salami with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and pepperoncinis, with our original Italian oil vinegar dressing
Capicola Sandwich
Italin spicy ham Capicola with provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing
HOT SANDWICHES
Marie's Favorite Sandwich
Black Forest Ham, Provolone cheese and Cotto salami with mustard, shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and our original Italian oil vinegar dressing - everything toasted
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Chicken breast lightly breaded in our very own breadcrumbs mix, then sauteed in olive oil, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella then baked to perfection
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Fresh Eggplant slices lightly breaded in our very own breadcrumbs mix, then sauteed in olive oil, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella then baked to perfection
Grilled Steak and Bell Pepper Sandwich
Sliced grilled steak sauteed with bell pepper, then toasted with our house-baked bread, and covered with marinara
Meatball Sandwich
Our house-baked bread with tender meatballs covered with marinara sauce and toasted
Sausage Sandwich
Our house-baked bread with Italian sausage links covered with marinara sauce and toasted
IMPORTED PASTAS
House Made Marinara Sauce
Our original sweet sauce, blended tomatoes with Sicilian spices and herbs plus roasted garlic and olive oil
Neopolitan Sauce
Tomato sauce with basil, olive oil and roasted garlic
Meat Sauce
Our sweet marinara sauce with ground meat mixed and sauteed
Garlic and Butter Sauce
Fresh garlic sauteed in butter
Alfredo Sauce
Our very own blend of Romano and Parmesan cheese
Fresh Mushroom Sauce
Our sweet marinara sauce sauteed with garden fresh mushrooms
Pesto Sauce
Our unique blend of pesto and cream
Pink Sauce
Blend of sweet marinara and cream
SPECIALTY ENTREES
Fettucini Alfredo
Fresh creme sauce - our special blend of cheese, garlic and creme
Chicken Marsala
Our select chicken breast sauteed in a Marsala wine reduction with mushrooms, served with Italian red potatoes and spaghetti
Linguini WHITE Clam Sauce
Our house-made garlic butter and white wine clam sauce with whole baby clams
Linguini RED Clam Sauce
Our house-made garlic butter and white wine clam sauce with whole baby clams
Ravioli
Our hand made ravioli stuffed with our house made meatball or sweet ricotta Romano cheese blend
Spaghetti Carbonara
Applewood smked cheek bacon with our special garlic ceamy sauce, white wine, Romano cheese and green peas
Capellini Al Pomodoro Fresco
Angel hair tossed in xo virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, basil, and tomatoes
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast sauteed in lemon, white wine, butter, mushrooms, capers, garlic, and onions, served with broccoli and spaghetti (Choice: Traditional or Breaded chicken breast)
Cioppino
Combination of mussels, clams, lobster and shrimp sauteed in a lightlyspiced marinara wine sauce
Penne Pesto Chicken
Grilled chicken breast tossed in fresh creamy pesto sauce with pine nuts
Gnocchi Tuscan
Fresh garlic, fresh basil, and chopped tomatoes sauteed with gnocchi in a creamy pink sauce
Gnocchi Parmesan
Gnocchi sauteed in our garlic butter reduction then topped with Romano, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese, then baked
Rigatoni Fra Diavolo
Rigatoni pasta tossed with sausage, black olives, and white onions in a spicy, creamy garlic basil marinara sauce
Shrimp Lobster Linguini
Tender shrimp and lobster combined in a white wine and herb cream sauce served on a bed of linguini pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed in a herb better with fresh vegetables, garlic and white wine. Served with pasta
OVEN BAKED ENTREES
Chicken Parmigiana
Tender slice of Chicken breast dipped in our house blend of breadcrumbs and lightly fried, topped with marinara and mozzarella. Then baked to a golden brown. Served with spaghetti marinara
Eggplant Parmigiana
Tender slice of fresh eggplant dipped in our house blend of breadcrumbs and lightly fried, topped with marinara and mozzarella. Then baked to a golden brown. Served with spaghetti marinara
Veal Parmigiana
Tender slice of Veal dipped in our house blend of breadcrumbs and lightly fried, topped with marinara and mozzarella. Then baked to a golden brown. Served with spaghetti marinara
Sicilian Lobster Macaroni and Cheese
Our special blend of cheese and alfredo with tender chunks of lobster in a lemon butter reduction, baked with mozzarella on top
Lasagna
Layers of our house-made meatballs and sausage, ricotta, romano, and mozzarella cheese in between noodles and baked to perfection
Sicilian Macaroni and Cheese
Our unique blend of multiple cheese, alfredo sauce, topped with mozzarella then baked to a golden brown
Manicotti
Pasta tubes filled with our special mix of ricotta and Romano cheese, topped with marinara and mozzarella then baked to perfection, reved with spaghetti marinara
Baked Spaghetti
Our blend of alfredo, ricotta and Romano cheese with our marinara toppedwith mozzarella then baked to perfection
Baked Ravioli
Our blend of ricotta and Romano cheese (or meatball filling) with our marinara topped with mozzarella then baked to perfection
SPECIALTY COMBINATIONS
SIDE ORDERS
Meatballs
House-made meatball in marinara sauce
Sausage link
Italian sausage link with marinara
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed diced carrot, squash, broccoli, zucchini
Sauteed Shrimp
Suateed shrimp
Charbroiled Chicken Breast
Grilled marinated tender chicken breast
Marinara side 8oz
Alfredo Side 8oz
Bread Loaf
Meat Sauce Side 8oz
CRAFT YOUR OWN PIZZAS
SPECIALTY PIZZA
Margherita Pizza
Marinara sauce, sliced tomatoes, chopped garlic, fresh mozzarella and basil
Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella
Goat Cheese and Shrimp Pesto Pizza
Goat cheese, mozzarella, sauteed shrimp, zucchini, fresh garlic and basil in light pesto sauce
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red onion, grilled chicken, cilantro
Barb's Special Pizza
Thin crust, olive oil, garlic, sliced tomatoes, red onion, fresh basil and gorgonzola cheese
Barb's Special with Grilled Chicken Pizza
Thin crust, olive oil, garlic, sliced tomatoes, red onion, fresh basil and gorgonzola cheese with grilled chicken
Six Cheese Pizza
Provolone, Mozzarella, Bel Paese, Asiago, Romano and Parmesan with garlic olive oil sauce and basil
Double Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushroom, onion, black olives, bell pepper (anchovies on request)
Meat Lovers Pizza
All meat - Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham, canadian bacon, meatballs and applewood smoked bacon topped wth mozzarella
Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni on top, fresh basil, light fresh tender mozzarella
Pagni Thin Crust Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, sliced black olives on a thin crust
Quattro Formaggi Pizza
Alfredo sauce, our special combination of tender fresh mozarella, blue cheese, sharp cheddar and parmigiano cheese
Rosti Garlic Chicken Pizza
Garlic butter, chicken, wine fried white onion, rosti garlic, parsley
Vegetarian Pizza
Tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms over a fresh garlic butter sauce and topped with mozzarella
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken breast, pine nuts and tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our very own buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, red onion and blue cheese with light mozzarella
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
GLUTEN FREE MENU
GF Cheese Pizza
GF Baked Chicken with Vegetables
GF Charbroiled Chicken Salad
GF Chicken Marsala
GF Penne Pesto Chicken
GF Cheese Ravioli
GF Baked Cheese Ravioli
GF Ravioli Spaghetti Combo
GF Spaghetti Clam Sauce
GF Baked Penne
GF Mac'n'Cheese
GF Pizza BBQ Chicken
GF Pizza Goat Cheese Shrimp Pesto
GF Pizza Vegetarian
GF Pizza Buffalo Chicken
GF Pizza Meat Lovers
GF Pizza Double Deluxe
GF Pizza Quattro Formaggi
GF Pizza Six Cheese
GF Pizza Margherita
GF Pizza Hawaiian
GF Pizza Barbs Special
GF Pizza Barbs Special w Chicken
GF Pizza Sicilian Pepperoni
GF Pizza Rosti Garlic Chicken
GF Pizza Chicken Pesto
APPETIZERS & SIDES
SALADS
Half Pan Caesar Salad
Full Pan Caesar Salad
Half Pan Antipasto Salad
Full Pan Antipasto Salad
Half Pan Dinner Salad
Full Pan Dinner Salad
Half Pan Charbroiled Chicken Salad
Full Pan Charbroiled Chicken Salad
Half Pan Chef Salad
Full Pan Chef Salad
PASTA
Half Pan Fettuccine Alfredo
Full Pan Fettuccine Alfredo
Half Pan Spaghetti
Full Pan Spaghetti
Half Pan Penne Pink Sauce
Full Pan Penne Pink Sauce
Half Pan Rigatoni Fra Diavolo
Full Pan Rigatoni Fra Diavolo
Half Pan Chicken Piccata
Full Pan Chicken Piccata
Half Pan Chicken Marsala
Full Pan Chicken Marsala
Half Pan Gnocchi Tuscan
Full Pan Gnocchi Tuscan
Half Pan Penne Pesto Chicken
Full Pan Penne Pesto Chicken
BAKED ENTREES
Half Pan Chicken Parmigiana
Full Pan Chicken Parmigiana
Half Pan Eggplant Parmigiana
Full Pan Eggplant Parmigiana
Half Pan Lasagna
Full Pan Lasagna
Party Size Lasagna
Half Pan Baked Cheese Ravioli
Full Pan Baked Cheese Ravioli
Half Pan Baked Meat Ravioli
Full Pan Baked Meat Ravioli
Half Pan Manicotti
Full Pan Manicotti
Half Pan Baked Penne
Full Pan Baked Penne
Half Pan Mac'n'Cheese
Full Pan Mac'n'Cheese
GLUTEN FREE
DESSERTS
