Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ 44 Sunny Lane
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Franklin County's Best BBQ and Keto friendly fair
Location
44 Sunny Ln, Chambersburg, PA 17202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Chambersburg Family Diner - 1110 Lincoln Way
No Reviews
1110 Lincoln Way Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurant
The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
No Reviews
1580 Orchard Dr Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurant