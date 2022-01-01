Restaurant header imageView gallery

Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ 44 Sunny Lane

No reviews yet

44 Sunny Ln

Chambersburg, PA 17202

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Meat Sampler Platter w/ 2 sides
Chopped Brisket Taco
Mac and Cheese

Platters

USDA PRIME Brisket Platter

$21.99

All Platters served with your choice of bread , flour or corn tortillas, Teto's onions, dill pickle and your choice of any two sides. Enjoy !

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.99

All Platters served with your choice of bread , flour or corn tortillas, Teto's onions, dill pickle and your choice of any two sides. Enjoy !

Pulled Chicken Platter

$14.99

All Platters served with your choice of bread , flour or corn tortillas, Teto's onions, dill pickle and your choice of any two sides. Enjoy !

2 pc. Chicken Platter

$14.99

All Platters served with your choice of bread , flour or corn tortillas, Teto's onions, dill pickle and your choice of any two sides. Enjoy !

Sausage Platter

$13.99

All Platters served with your choice of bread , flour or corn tortillas, Teto's onions, dill pickle and your choice of any two sides. Enjoy !

Sampler Platters

2 Meat Sampler Platter w/2 sides

$22.99

All Platters served with your choice of bread , flour or corn tortillas, Teto's onions, dill pickle and your choice of any two sides. Enjoy !

3 Meat Sampler Platter w/ 2 sides

$25.99

All Platters served with your choice of bread , flour or corn tortillas, Teto's onions, dill pickle and your choice of any two sides. Enjoy !

4 Meat Sampler Platter w/ 2 sides

$28.99

All Platters served with your choice of bread , flour or corn tortillas, Teto's onions, dill pickle and your choice of any two sides. Enjoy !

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Platters

$10.99+Out of stock

All Platters served with your choice of bread , flour or corn tortillas, Teto's onions, dill pickle and your choice of any two sides. Enjoy !

Sandwiches

USDA Prime Brisket BBQ Sandwich

$6.99+

Our Prime Brisket served toasted.

Pulled Pork Bbq Sandwich

$5.99+

Our hand pulled pork sandwiches served toasted.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$5.99+

Our hand pulled chicken served toasted.

Sausage

$5.99+

Tex-Mex Tacos

Chopped Brisket Taco

$3.99+

Our hand chopped bbq brisket served in your choice of a corn or flour tortilla.

Pork Pulled Bbq Taco

$3.99+

Our hand chopped bbq brisket served in your choice of a corn or flour tortilla.

Pulled Chicken Taco

$3.49+

Our hand chopped bbq brisket served in your choice of a corn or flour tortilla.

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.99+

Teto’s Authentic South Texas Favorite

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99+Out of stock

Ground Beef

$3.99+

Our ground beef is ground fresh from brisket for a hearty beefy taste.

Sausage

$3.99+

Tostada

$3.99+

Tex-Mex version is a hard shell corn flat tortilla without re fried beans on it before the ground meat is applied enjoyed with your favorite toppings

Tex-Mex Burritos

Prime Brisket Burrito

$15.99

Our hand chopped bbq brisket wrapped in a burrito tortilla with your choice of all the fixins. Pile it on !!!

Pulled Pork Burrito

$14.99

Our hand pulled perfectly pork wrapped in a burrito tortilla with your choice of all the fixins. Pile it on !!!

Pulled Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Our hand chopped bbq brisket wrapped in a burrito tortilla with your choice of all the fixins. Pile it on !!!

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.99

Our perfectly seasoned ground beef wrapped in a burrito tortilla with your choice of all the fixins. Pile it on !!!

Carne Guisada Burrito

$15.99

A Tex-Mex favorite , Perfectly seasoned beef slow cooked in a gravy like consistency wrapped in a burrito tortilla with your choice of all the fixins.

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.99+

Loaded Smoked Bacon Potato Salad

$4.99+

Cole Slaw

$3.99+

Loaded Bacon Beans

$4.99+

Mac and Cheese

$4.49+

Fried Potatos

$4.99+

Fried Potato & Onions

$4.99+

Tex-Mex Rice

$3.99+

Tex-Mex Pinto Beans

$3.99+

Refried Beans

$2.99+

Guacamole

$3.99

Quest Chips (4g carbs per bag)

$2.99

Desserts

Just For Kids

Cheese Cake Factory Original Cheese Cake

$5.99

A slice of awesome Cheesecake to satisfy the sweet tooth.

Breakfast Tacos

Egg Taco

$2.99+

Freshly Made to Order

Potato & Egg

$3.49+

Freshly Made to Order

Bacon & Egg

$3.79+

Freshly Made to Order

Potatoe , Bacon & Egg

$3.99+

Freshly Made to Order

Sausage & Egg

$3.79+

Freshly Made to Order

Sausage, Potato & Egg

$3.99+

Our hand pulled perfectly seasoned chicken wrapped in a burrito tortilla with your choice of all the fixins. Pile it on !!!

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) & Egg

$3.79+

Freshly Made to Order

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage), Potato & Egg

$3.99+

Freshly Made to Order

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.69+

Teto’s Authentic South Texas Favorite

Brisket & Egg

$3.99+

Our hand pulled perfectly seasoned chicken wrapped in a burrito tortilla with your choice of all the fixins. Pile it on !!!

Bacon , Egg & Potato

$4.49+

Made Fresh To Order

Bean (Refried Beans)

$2.99+

Freshly Made to Order

Barbacoa Taco

$3.29+Out of stock

Breakfast Burritos

Egg Burrito

$8.99

Freshly made to order

Potato & Egg

$9.99

Freshly made to order

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$9.99

Freshly made to order

Potato, Egg & Bacon Burrito

$10.99

Freshly made to order

Sausage & Egg Burrito

$9.99

Freshly made to order

Potato, Egg & Sausage & Burrito

$10.99

Freshly made to order

Chorizo (Mexican Sausage) & Egg

$9.99

Freshly made to order

Potato, Egg & Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

Freshly made to order

Brisket & Egg Burrito

$9.29

Made fresh to order

Brisket , Egg & Potato Burrito

$9.99

Made fresh to order

Tex-Mex Re-fried Bean Burrito

$8.99

Carne Guisada Burrito

$14.99

A Tex-Mex favorite , Perfectly seasoned beef slow cooked in a gravy like consistency wrapped in a burrito tortilla with your choice of all the fixins.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Egg

$6.99

Freshly made to order on toasted bread.

Bacon , Sausage & Egg

$8.99

Freshly made to order on toasted bread.

Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Freshly made to order on toasted bread.

Sausage & Egg

$6.99

Freshly made to order on toasted bread.

Breakfast Sides

Fried Potatoes

$2.79+

Fried Potatoes & Onions

$2.70+

Refried Beans

$2.79+

Tex-Mex Pinto Beans

$2.29+

Drinks

Orange Juice

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

16 oz. Bottles

Pepsi

$2.61

Diet Pepsi

$2.61

Mountain Dew

$2.61

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.61

Dr. Pepper

$2.61

Sprite

$2.61

Bottle Water

$2.61

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:15 am - 7:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Franklin County's Best BBQ and Keto friendly fair

Location

44 Sunny Ln, Chambersburg, PA 17202

Directions

Gallery
Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ image
Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ image

Map
