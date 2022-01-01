Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trastevere

review star

No reviews yet

1391 Coney Island Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11230

Order Again

ANTIPASTI

1/2 Lingua

$37.00

Antipasto Di Vegetali

$25.00

Mix of mushrooms, artichokes, rep peppers and Belgian endive

Bruschetta

$18.00

Carciofi alla Giudia

$28.00

Artichokes Roman style

Carpaccio di Manzo

$39.00

Thin marinated raw ribeye with mixed green salad, extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing

Carpaccio di Salmone

$36.00

Thin fresh raw wild salmon with mixed green salad, extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing

Carpaccio di Tonno

$38.00

Thin fresh raw tuna with mixed green salad, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon dressing

Costolette di Manzo

$48.00

Beef short ribs in Barolo wine sauce

Funghi Saltati

$25.00

Variety of different mushrooms sautéed in olive oil & garlic

Lingua con Salsa Verde

$62.00

Thin slices of veal tongue served with pesto sauce

Polpette

$29.00

Three veal meatballs in light tomato sauce

Vegetable Tempura

Crostini Alla Bolognese

$18.00

ZUPPE

Boccette Alla Romana

$21.00

Original Roman meat broth with small meatballs and pasta

Minestra di Lenticchie

$18.00

Minestrone Classico

$18.00

Seasonal vegetable soup

Paste e fagioli

$18.00

Soup of beans, homemade pasta and small chunks of beef

Soup special

$18.00

INSALATE

Insalata Alla Trastevere

$25.00

Mixed salad with lemon & extra virgin olive oil dressing

Insalata Meditrrenaea

$25.00

PASTE

Cannelloni alla Roy

$40.00+

Homemade pasta rolls with meat tomato sauce

Fettuccine alla Bolognese

$42.00+

Homemade fettucine sautéed in ground veal tomato sauce

Pappardelle allo Stracotto

$39.00+

Wide fettuccine with chunks of slow cooked beef in tomato sauce

Gnocchi Pizzaiola

$36.00+

Homemade potato dumpling pasta sautéed in white wine, red peppers and capers in tomato sauce

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$34.00+

Homemade spaghetti sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and garlic

Fettuccine al Pesto

$24.00+

Cappellini al Tartufo

$24.00+

RISOTTI

Risotto Ai Funghi

$42.00+

Risotto with porcini mushroom and a touch of truffle oil

Risotto Alla Bolognese

$39.00+

Risotto sautéed with ground veal in a tomato sauce

POLLO

Pollo al Marsala

$53.00

Breasts of chicken in Marsala wine and mushrooms

Pollo Modenese

$53.00

Chicken sautéed in Modena balsamic vinegar, rosemary and garlic

Pollo Paillard

$53.00

Breasts of chicken grilled with mixed green salad, extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing

Pollo Piccata

$53.00

Breasts of chicken sautéed in white wine, lemon and capers

Pollo Romana

$53.00

Chicken sautéed in white wine, red peppers, mushrooms and capers in a tomato sauce

Pollo Trastevere

$53.00

Thin pounded breasts of breaded chicken pan fried with mixed salad in extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing

Spiedini di Pollo

$53.00

VITELLO

Scaloppine di Vitello ai Carciofi

$63.00

Thin slices of veal sautéed with artichokes and mushroom - Roman style

Scaloppine di Vitello al Marsala

$63.00

Thin slices of veal sautéed in Marsala wine and mushroom

Scaloppine di Vitello Piccata

$63.00

Thin slices of veal sautéed in white wine and lemon

Veal Pizzaiola

$63.00

Thin slices of veal sautéed in white wine, red peppers, capers and tomato sauce

Vitello Trastevere

$84.00

Thin pounded breaded veal chop with with mixed green salad, extra virgin olive oil and lemon dressing

Meatloaf

$55.00

Scalopine Trastevere

$63.00

DELLA GRIGLIA

Agnello allo Scottadito

$93.00

Lamb chop grilled with rosemary and garlic

Bistecca di Manzo

$93.00

16 oz. ribeye steak grilled with mushroom

Grigliota Mista Di Carne

$93.00

One grilled lamb chop with roasted potato, veal Milano style with salad, half ribeye steak with mushroom

Ribeye on the bone

$110.00

Vitello alla Griglia

$90.00

Veal chop grilled with mushrooms

PESCE

Branzino Oreganato

$59.00

Mediterranean sea bass baked in olive oil, garlic, breadcrumbs, capers and white wine

Chilean Sea Bass

$64.00

Broiled or sautéed Chilean Sea Bass in a white wine lemon sauce

Salmone Piccata

$59.00

Wild salmon sautéed in white wine, lemon and extra virgin oil

CONTORNI

French fries

$19.00

Mash Potato

$19.00

Mixed Mushrooms

$19.00

Roasted Potato

$19.00

Sauteed Spinach

$19.00

String Beans

$19.00

DOLCI

Frutti Di Bosco con Zabaglion

$19.00

Fresh berries served with homemade chilled zabaglione

Mousse al Cioccolato

$19.00

Homemade soft semi-sweet chocolate served with whipped cream

Napoleone

$19.00

Homemade multilayer pastry filled with creme and custard, topped with powdered sugar

Tiramisu

$19.00

Homemade layers of cookies, mascarpone creme, coffee, chocolate crumbs and cocoa powder

Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Dbl espresso

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

VODKA

ALB Vodka

$22.00

Appletini

$22.00

Bay Breeze

$22.00

Baybreeze

$22.00

Beluga

$30.00

Bloody Mary

$22.00

Cosmopolitan

$22.00

Dirty Martini

$22.00

Double Vodka

$44.00

Gimlet

$22.00

Grey Goose

$22.00

Ketel One

$22.00

Lemon Drop

$22.00

Madras

$22.00

Moscow Mule

$22.00

Palermo

$22.00

Sea Breeze

$22.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$22.00

Strawberry Vodka

$22.00

Titos

$22.00

Vodka Martini

$22.00

Vodka Sour

$22.00

Espresso Martini

$22.00

Pineapple Mojito

$22.00

Cucumber Lychee Martini

$22.00

The Old Smokey

$22.00

Blue Butterfly

$22.00

Passion fruit Margarita

$22.00

Sicilian Mule

$22.00

Venetian Lighthouse

$22.00

The Roman Caterpillar

$22.00

Chocolate Martini

$22.00

Lavender Sour

$22.00

TEQUILA

Casadragones Anejo

$50.00

Casamigos Anejo

$25.00

Casamigos Blanco

$25.00

Casamigos Reposado

$25.00

Clase Azul Plata

$55.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$65.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Don Julio Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio Blanco

$25.00

Margarita

$22.00

Patron Reposado

$30.00

Patron Silver

$30.00

Strawberry Margarita

$22.00

Tequila Sunrise

$22.00

Spicy Margarita

$22.00

Jalapeño Tequila

$22.00

DonJulio Blanco

$30.00

Don't Julio Anejo

$30.00

818 Blanco

$30.00

818 Reposado

$30.00

818 Anejo

$30.00

GIN

Beefeater

$22.00

Bombay

$22.00

Bombay Sapphire

$22.00

Gin & Tonic

$22.00

Hendricks

$22.00

Tanqueray

$22.00

Whitley Neill

$22.00

Negroni

$22.00

RUM

Bacardi Superior

$22.00

Mojito

$22.00

Pineapple Rum

$22.00

Passion fruit margherita

$22.00

CORDIALS

Arak

$22.00

Binyamina Amaretto

$22.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$22.00

Frangelico

$22.00

Grappa Nonino

$35.00

Limoncello

$22.00

Louis Royer

$25.00

Louis XO

$50.00

Port Wine

$22.00

Sambuca

$22.00

Campari

$22.00

RED GLASS

Glass Of Alexander Valley

$30.00

Glass of Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Glass of Chianti

$19.00

Glass of Alexnder Valley

$30.00

Glass of Montepulciano

$19.00

Glass of Pinot Noir

$19.00

WHITE GLASS

Glass White Wine

$19.00

Gl Rose

$19.00

Gl Proseco

$19.00

Glass of Sauvignon Blanc

$19.00

Glass of Chardonnay

$19.00

Glass of Pinot Grigio

$19.00

Moscato

$19.00

ROSE WINE

BOTTEOTTO ROSATO

$54.00

CHÂTEAU ROUBINE CRU CLASSE

$70.00

PSAGOT ROSE ISRAEL

$70.00

ROSE BORGO REALE

$50.00

Bearice

$66.00

SPARKLING

CHAMPAGNE DE BARON ROTHSCHILD

$224.00

BARTENURA PROSECCO

$56.00

FREIXENET CAVA

BARTENURA MOSCATO

$44.00

WHISKEY

Balvenie 14

$25.00

Chivas Regal

$22.00

Crown Royal

$22.00

Glenfiddich 19

$50.00

Glenlivet 12

$25.00

JW Black

$22.00

Knob Creek

$22.00

Makers Mark

$22.00

Manhattan

$22.00

Oban 14

$35.00

Oban 18

$55.00

Old Fashion

$22.00

Tomintoul 16

$25.00

Whiskey Sour

$22.00

Woodford Reserve

$25.00

BALVENE NEAT

$22.00

GLENFIDICH NEAT

$22.00

OBAN 18 NEAT

$55.00

OBAN 14 NEAT

$35.00

Blue Butterfly

$22.00

Chocolate Martini

$22.00

Cucumber Lychee Martini

$22.00

Lavender Sour

$22.00

Old Smokey

$22.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$22.00

Pineapple Mojito

$22.00

Roman Caterpillar

$22.00

Sicilian Mule

$22.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$22.00

Venetian Lighthouse

$22.00

DEPOSIT - TAX INCLUDED

EVENT - PER PERSON CHARGE

$165.00

EVENT - PER PERSON CHARGE

$185.00

EVENT - PER PERSON CHARGE $125

$125.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1391 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230

